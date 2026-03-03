MLRecogNet with TAO Deploy#

To generate an optimized TensorRT engine, the MLRecogNet .onnx file, which is generated using tao export , is taken as an input to tao-deploy . Currently, MLRecogNet supports FP32, FP16 and INT8 data types.

For more information about training an MLRecogNet model, refer to the MLRecogNet training documentation.

Each task is explained in detail in the following sections.

Note Throughout this documentation are references to $EXPERIMENT_ID and $DATASET_ID in the FTMS Client sections. For instructions on creating a dataset using the remote client, refer to the Creating a dataset section in the Remote Client documentation. For instructions on creating an experiment using the remote client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation.

The spec format is YAML for TAO Launcher, and JSON for FTMS Client.

File-related parameters, such as dataset paths or pretrained model paths, are required only for TAO Launcher, not for FTMS Client.

Converting ONNX File into TensorRT Engine# Here is an example spec $TRT_GEN_SPEC for generating TensorRT engine from the exported MLRecogNet onnx model. trt_config# The trt_config parameter provides options related to TensorRT generation. FTMS Client SPECS = $( tao-client ml_recog get-spec --action gen_trt_engine --id $EXPERIMENT_ID ) TAO Launcher results_dir : /path/to/results/dir dataset : val_dataset : reference : /path/to/reference/set query : /path/to/query/set pixel_mean : [ 0.485 , 0.456 , 0.406 ] pixel_std : [ 0.226 , 0.226 , 0.226 ] model : input_channel : 3 input_width : 224 input_height : 224 gen_trt_engine : gpu_id : 0 onnx_file : /path/to/exported/onnx/file trt_engine : /path/to/trt/engine/to/generate tensorrt : data_type : int8 workspace_size : 1024 min_batch_size : 1 opt_batch_size : 10 max_batch_size : 10 calibration : cal_cache_file : /path/to/calibration/cache/file/to/generate cal_batch_size : 16 cal_batches : 100 cal_image_dir : - /path/to/calibration/image/folder Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values data_type string FP32 The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine FP32/FP16/INT8 workspace_size unsigned int 1024 The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine >1024 min_batch_size unsigned int 1 The minimum batch size for optimization profile shape >0 opt_batch_size unsigned int 1 The optimal batch size for optimization profile shape >0 max_batch_size unsigned int 1 The maximum batch size for optimization profile shape >0 calibration dict config None The configuration for the INT8 calibration Calibration Config# Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values cal_cache_file string None The path to calibration cache file. If there’s no calibration cache file at this path, a cache file is generated based on the the other calibration config parameters. cal_batch_size unsigned int 1 the batch size of calibration dataset >0 cal_batches unsigned int 1 The number of batches used for calibration. In total, there are cal_batches`x:code:`cal_batch_size calibration images used. >0 cal_image_dir string None The directory containing the calibration images Use the following command to run MLRecogNet engine generation: FTMS Client SPECS = $( tao-client ml_recog experiment-run-action --action gen_trt_engine --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --specs " $SPECS " --parent_job_id $EXPORT_JOB_ID ) Note $EXPORT_JOB_ID is the job ID of the Exporting the model section. TAO Launcher tao deploy ml_recog gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \ gen_trt_engine.onnx_file = /path/to/onnx/file \ gen_trt_engine.trt_engine = /path/to/engine/file \ gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type = <data_type> Required Arguments -e, --experiment_spec : The experiment spec file to set up the TensorRT engine generation. This should be the same as the export specification file.

gen_trt_engine.onnx_file : The .onnx model to be converted.

gen_trt_engine.trt_engine : The path where the generated engine will be stored.

gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type : MLRecogNet supports FP32, FP16 and INT8 TensorRT engine generation. When using INT8, you must provide the calibration dataset or calibration cache file. Sample Usage Here’s an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate an FP16 TensorRT engine: tao model metric_learning_recognition gen_trt_engine -e $TRT_GEN_SPEC gen_trt_engine.onnx_file = $ONNX_FILE \ gen_trt_engine.trt_engine = $ENGINE_FILE \ gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type = FP16 Here’s an example of output $RESULTS_DIR/status.json : { "date" : "6/22/2023" , "time" : "18:17:11" , "status" : "STARTED" , "verbosity" : "INFO" , "message" : "Starting ml_recog gen_trt_engine." } { "date" : "6/22/2023" , "time" : "18:17:30" , "status" : "SUCCESS" , "verbosity" : "INFO" , "message" : "Gen_trt_engine finished successfully." } The output log example is shown below: Starting ml_recog gen_trt_engine. [ 06 /22/2023-18:17:12 ] [ TRT ] [ I ] [ MemUsageChange ] Init CUDA: CPU +318, GPU +0, now: CPU 356 , GPU 1003 ( MiB ) [ 06 /22/2023-18:17:14 ] [ TRT ] [ I ] [ MemUsageChange ] Init builder kernel library: CPU +443, GPU +116, now: CPU 853 , GPU 1119 ( MiB ) [ 06 /22/2023-18:17:14 ] [ TRT ] [ W ] CUDA lazy loading is not enabled. Enabling it can significantly reduce device memory usage. See ` CUDA_MODULE_LOADING ` in https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/cuda-c-programming-guide/index.html#env-vars Parsing ONNX model [ 06 /22/2023-18:17:14 ] [ TRT ] [ W ] The NetworkDefinitionCreationFlag::kEXPLICIT_PRECISION flag has been deprecated and has no effect. Please do not use this flag when creating the network. [ 06 /22/2023-18:17:15 ] [ TRT ] [ W ] onnx2trt_utils.cpp:377: Your ONNX model has been generated with INT64 weights, while TensorRT does not natively support INT64. Attempting to cast down to INT32. Network Description Input 'input' with shape ( -1, 3 , 224 , 224 ) and dtype DataType.FLOAT Output 'fc_pred' with shape ( -1, 256 ) and dtype DataType.FLOAT dynamic batch size handling TensorRT engine build configurations: OptimizationProfile: "input" : ( 1 , 3 , 224 , 224 ) , ( 10 , 3 , 224 , 224 ) , ( 10 , 3 , 224 , 224 ) BuilderFlag.TF32 Note: max representabile value is 2 ,147,483,648 bytes or 2GB. MemoryPoolType.WORKSPACE = 1073741824 bytes MemoryPoolType.DLA_MANAGED_SRAM = 0 bytes MemoryPoolType.DLA_LOCAL_DRAM = 1073741824 bytes MemoryPoolType.DLA_GLOBAL_DRAM = 536870912 bytes Tactic Sources = 31 [ 06 /22/2023-18:17:17 ] [ TRT ] [ I ] [ MemUsageChange ] Init cuBLAS/cuBLASLt: CPU +854, GPU +362, now: CPU 1800 , GPU 1481 ( MiB ) [ 06 /22/2023-18:17:17 ] [ TRT ] [ I ] [ MemUsageChange ] Init cuDNN: CPU +126, GPU +58, now: CPU 1926 , GPU 1539 ( MiB ) [ 06 /22/2023-18:17:17 ] [ TRT ] [ I ] Local timing cache in use. Profiling results in this builder pass will not be stored. [ 06 /22/2023-18:17:22 ] [ TRT ] [ I ] Some tactics do not have sufficient workspace memory to run. Increasing workspace size will enable more tactics, please check verbose output for requested sizes. [ 06 /22/2023-18:17:30 ] [ TRT ] [ I ] Total Activation Memory: 1565556736 [ 06 /22/2023-18:17:30 ] [ TRT ] [ I ] Detected 1 inputs and 1 output network tensors. [ 06 /22/2023-18:17:30 ] [ TRT ] [ I ] Total Host Persistent Memory: 132192 [ 06 /22/2023-18:17:30 ] [ TRT ] [ I ] Total Device Persistent Memory: 140288 [ 06 /22/2023-18:17:30 ] [ TRT ] [ I ] Total Scratch Memory: 134217728 [ 06 /22/2023-18:17:30 ] [ TRT ] [ I ] [ MemUsageStats ] Peak memory usage of TRT CPU/GPU memory allocators: CPU 9 MiB, GPU 658 MiB [ 06 /22/2023-18:17:30 ] [ TRT ] [ I ] [ BlockAssignment ] Started assigning block shifts. This will take 91 steps to complete. [ 06 /22/2023-18:17:30 ] [ TRT ] [ I ] [ BlockAssignment ] Algorithm ShiftNTopDown took 1 .66392ms to assign 5 blocks to 91 nodes requiring 184394240 bytes. [ 06 /22/2023-18:17:30 ] [ TRT ] [ I ] Total Activation Memory: 184394240 [ 06 /22/2023-18:17:30 ] [ TRT ] [ I ] [ MemUsageChange ] Init cuDNN: CPU +0, GPU +10, now: CPU 2491 , GPU 1889 ( MiB ) [ 06 /22/2023-18:17:30 ] [ TRT ] [ I ] [ MemUsageChange ] TensorRT-managed allocation in building engine: CPU +0, GPU +101, now: CPU 0 , GPU 101 ( MiB ) Export finished successfully. Gen_trt_engine finished successfully.

Running Evaluation through TensorRT Engine# Same spec file as TAO evaluation spec file. The following is a sample spec file $EVAL_SPEC : FTMS Client SPECS = $( tao-client ml_recog get-spec --action evaluate --id $EXPERIMENT_ID ) TAO Launcher evaluate : trt_engine : /path/to/generated/trt_engine batch_size : 8 topk : 5 dataset : val_dataset : reference : /path/to/reference/set query : /path/to/query/set Use the following command to run Deformable DETR engine evaluation: FTMS Client SPECS = $( tao-client ml_recog experiment-run-action --action evaluate --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --specs " $SPECS " --parent_job_id $GEN_TRT_ENGINE_JOB_ID ) TAO Launcher tao deploy ml_recog evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml \ evaluate.trt_engine = /path/to/engine/file \ results_dir = /path/to/outputs Required Arguments -e, --experiment_spec : The experiment spec file for evaluation. This should be the same as the tao evaluate specification file.

evaluate.trt_engine : The engine file to run evaluation

results_dir : The directory where evaluation results will be stored. If not provided, the results will be stored in evaluate.results_dir . Thus at least one of the of results_dir is needed. Sample Usage In the following example, the evaluate command is used to run evaluation with the TensorRT engine: tao deploy ml_recog evaluate -e $EVAL_SPEC evaluate.trt_engine = $ENGINE_FILE \ results_dir = $RESULTS_DIR Here’s an example of output $RESULTS_DIR/status.json : { "date" : "3/30/2023" , "time" : "6:7:14" , "status" : "STARTED" , "verbosity" : "INFO" , "message" : "Starting ml_recog evaluation." } { "date" : "3/30/2023" , "time" : "6:7:24" , "status" : "SUCCESS" , "verbosity" : "INFO" , "message" : "Evaluation finished successfully." } The output log example is shown below: Starting ml_recog evaluation. [ 06 /22/2023-20:41:53 ] [ TRT ] [ W ] CUDA lazy loading is not enabled. Enabling it can significantly reduce device memory usage. See ` CUDA_MODULE_LOADING ` in https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/cuda-c-programming-guide/index.html#env-vars [ 06 /22/2023-20:41:53 ] [ TRT ] [ W ] The getMaxBatchSize () function should not be used with an engine built from a network created with NetworkDefinitionCreationFlag::kEXPLICIT_BATCH flag. This function will always return 1 . [ 06 /22/2023-20:41:53 ] [ TRT ] [ W ] CUDA lazy loading is not enabled. Enabling it can significantly reduce device memory usage. See ` CUDA_MODULE_LOADING ` in https://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/cuda-c-programming-guide/index.html#env-vars Loading gallery dataset... ... Top 1 scores: 0 .9958333333333333 Top 5 scores: 1 .0 Confusion Matrix [[ 34 0 0 0 0 ] [ 0 106 0 0 0 ] [ 0 0 29 0 0 ] [ 0 0 0 31 0 ] [ 0 0 0 1 47 ]] Classification Report precision recall f1-score support c000001 1 .00 1 .00 1 .00 34 c000002 1 .00 1 .00 1 .00 106 c000003 1 .00 1 .00 1 .00 29 c000004 0 .97 1 .00 0 .98 31 c000005 1 .00 0 .98 0 .99 48 accuracy 1 .00 248 macro avg 0 .99 1 .00 0 .99 248 weighted avg 1 .00 1 .00 1 .00 248 Finished evaluation. Evaluation finished successfully.