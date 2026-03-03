Metric Learning Recognition#

Metric Learning Recognition (MLRecogNet) is a classifier that encodes the input image to embedding vectors and predicts their labels based on the embedding vectors in the reference space. MLRecogNet consists of two parts:

  • Trunk: A backbone network that encodes the input image to a feature vector.

  • Embedder: A fully connected layer that maps the feature vector to the embedding space.

The embedding space is a high-dimensional space where the distance between the embedding vectors of the same class is small and the distance between the embedding vectors of different classes is large. The embedder is trained to minimize the distance between the embedding vectors of the same class and maximize the distance between the embedding vectors of different classes. The embedding vectors of the query images are compared with the embedding vectors of the reference images to predict the labels of the query images.

The current supported trunk is ResNet, which is the most commonly used baseline for vision classification. And the current supported embedder is a one-layer MLP.

During training, evaluation, and inference, MLRecogNet requires a reference set and a query set for validation or test. The reference set consists of a collection of labeled images, while the query set refers to a group of unlabeled images–the goal is to predict the labels of the unlabeled images by comparing their similarity to the embedding vectors of the reference set generated by trained MLRecogNet.

Preparing the Dataset#

MLRecogNet requires cropped images from the detection set or classification set as input. These images are resized to 224x224 by default for model input. Augmentation is applied to each image during training.

The data should be organized in the following structure:

/Dataset
    /reference
      /class1
            0001.jpg
            0002.jpg
            ...
            0100.jpg
      /class2
            0001.jpg
            0002.jpg
            ...
            0100.jpg
        ...
    /train
      /class1
            0101.jpg
            0102.jpg
            ...
            0200.jpg
      /class2
            0101.jpg
            0102.jpg
            ...
            0200.jpg
    /val
      /class1
            0201.jpg
            0202.jpg
            ...
            0220.jpg
      /class2
            0201.jpg
            0202.jpg
            ...
            0220.jpg
    /test
      /class1
            0301.jpg
            0302.jpg
            ...
            0400.jpg
      /class2
            0301.jpg
            0302.jpg
            ...
            0400.jpg

The root directory of the dataset contains sub-directories for reference, training, validation, and test. The sub-directories are required to be in ImageNet structure, as demonstrated above. Each sub-directory has images of the same class. If the classes in test set are not in the reference set, the queried images cannot be correctly recognized.

Creating an Experiment Spec File#

The spec file for MLRecogNet includes model, train, and dataset parameters.

BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID=$(tao metric_learning_recognition list-base-experiments | jq -r '.[0].id')
SPECS=$(tao metric_learning_recognition get-job-schema --action train --base-experiment-id $BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID | jq -r '.default')

See also

For information on how to create an experiment using the remote client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation.

results_dir: "???"
model:
  backbone: resnet_101
  pretrained_model_path: /path/to/resnet101_pretrained_mlrecog.pth.tar
  input_width: 224
  input_height: 224
  feat_dim: 2048
train:
  optim:
    name: Adam
    steps: [40, 70]
    gamma: 0.1
    embedder:
      bias_lr_factor: 1
      weight_decay: 0.0001
      weight_decay_bias: 0.0005
      base_lr: 0.000001
      momentum: 0.9
    trunk:
      bias_lr_factor: 1
      weight_decay: 0.0001
      weight_decay_bias: 0.0005
      base_lr: 0.00001
      momentum: 0.9
    warmup_factor: 0.01
    warmup_iters: 10
    warmup_method: linear
    triplet_loss_margin: 0.3
    miner_function_margin: 0.1
  num_epochs: 10
  resume_training_checkpoint_path: null
  checkpoint_interval: 5
  validation_interval: 5
  smooth_loss: False
  batch_size: 16
  val_batch_size: 16
  seed: 1234
dataset:
  train_dataset: /path/to/dataset/train
  val_dataset:
    reference: /path/to/dataset/reference
    query: /path/to/dataset/val
  workers: 12
  pixel_mean: [0.485, 0.456, 0.406]
  pixel_std: [0.226, 0.226, 0.226]
  prob: 0.5
  re_prob: 0.5
  num_instance: 4
  color_augmentation:
    enabled: True
    brightness: 0.5
    contrast: 0.3
    saturation: 0.1
    hue: 0.1
  gaussian_blur:
    enabled: True
    kernel: [15, 15]
    sigma: [0.3, 0.7]
  random_rotation: True
  class_map: /path/to/class_map.yaml

Parameter

Data Type

Default

Description

Supported Values

model

dict config

The configuration of the model architecture

dataset

dict config

The configuration of the dataset

train

dict config

The configuration of the training task

evaluate

dict config

The configuration of the evaluation task

inference

dict config

The configuration of the inference task

encryption_key

string

None

The encryption key to encrypt and decrypt model files

results_dir

string

/results

The directory where experiment results are saved

export

dict config

The configuration of the ONNX export task

gen_trt_engine

dict config

The configuration of the TensorRT generation task. Only used in tao deploy

model#

The model parameter provides options to change the MetricLearningRecognition architecture.

model:
  backbone: resnet_50
  pretrained_model_path: "/path/to/pretrained_model.pth"
  pretrained_embedder_path: null
  pretrained_trunk_path: null
  input_channels: 3
  input_width: 224
  input_height: 224
  feat_dim: 256

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

backbone

string

resnet_50

Backbone (trunk) model type.

resnet_50, resnet_101, fan_small, fan_base, fan_large, fan_tiny, nvdinov2_vit_large_legacy

pretrained_model_path

string

The path to the pretrained model. The weights are only loaded to the full model

pretrained_trunk_path

string

The path to the pretrained trunk. The weights are only loaded to the trunk part.

pretrained_embedder_path

string

The path to the pretrained embedder. The weights are only loaded to the embedder part.

input_channels

unsigned int

3

The number of input channels

>0

input_width

int

224

The input width of the images

int

input_height

int

224

The input height of the images

int

feat_dim

unsigned int

256

The output size of the feature embeddings

>0

train#

The train parameter defines the hyperparameters of the training process.

train:
  optim:
    name: Adam
    steps: [40, 70]
    gamma: 0.1
    warmup_factor: 0.01
    warmup_iters: 10
    warmup_method: 'linear'
    triplet_loss_margin: 0.3
    miner_function_margin: 0.1
    embedder:
      bias_lr_factor: 1
      base_lr: 0.000001
      momentum: 0.9
      weight_decay: 0.0001
      weight_decay_bias: 0.0005
    trunk:
      bias_lr_factor: 1
      base_lr: 0.00001
      momentum: 0.9
      weight_decay: 0.0001
      weight_decay_bias: 0.0005
  num_epochs: 10
  checkpoint_interval: 5
  validation_interval: 5
  clip_grad_norm: 0.0
  resume_training_checkpoint_path: null
  report_accuracy_per_class: True
  smooth_loss: True
  batch_size: 64
  val_batch_size: 64
  train_trunk: false
  train_embedder: true
  results_dir: null
  seed: 1234

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

num_gpus

unsigned int

1

The number of GPUs to use for distributed training

>0

gpu_ids

List[int]

[0]

The indices of the GPU’s to use for distributed training

seed

unsigned int

1234

The random seed for random, NumPy, and torch

>0

num_epochs

unsigned int

10

The total number of epochs to run the experiment

>0

checkpoint_interval

unsigned int

1

The epoch interval at which the checkpoints are saved

>0

validation_interval

unsigned int

1

The epoch interval at which the validation is run

>0

resume_training_checkpoint_path

string

The intermediate PyTorch Lightning checkpoint to resume training from

results_dir

string

/results/train

The directory to save training results

optim

dict config

The configuration for the torch optimizer (Optim Config), including the learning rate, learning scheduler, weight decay, etc.

clip_grad_norm

float

0.0

The amount to clip the gradient by the L2 norm. A value of 0.0 specifies no clipping.

>=0

report_accuracy_per_class

bool

True

If True, the top1 precision of each class will be reported.

True/False

smooth_loss

bool

True

If True, the log-exp version of the triplet loss will be used.

True/False

batch_size

unsigned int

64

The batch size for training

>0

val_batch_size

unsigned int

64

The batch size for validation

>0

train_trunk

bool

True

If False, the trunk part of the model would be frozen during training

True/False

train_embedder

bool

True

If False, the embedder part of the model would be frozen during training

True/False

optim#

The optim parameter defines the configuration for the Torch optimizer in training, including the learning rate, learning scheduler, and weight decay.

optim:
  name: Adam
  steps: [40, 70]
  gamma: 0.1
  warmup_factor: 0.01
  warmup_iters: 10
  warmup_method: 'linear'
  triplet_loss_margin: 0.3
  miner_epsilon: 0.1
  embedder:
    bias_lr_factor: 1
    base_lr: 0.00035
    momentum: 0.9
    weight_decay: 0.0005
    weight_decay_bias: 0.0005
  trunk:
    bias_lr_factor: 1
    base_lr: 0.00035
    momentum: 0.9
    weight_decay: 0.0005
    weight_decay_bias: 0.0005

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

name

string

Adam

The name of the optimizer. The Algorithms in torch.optim are supported.

Adam/SGD/Adamax/…

steps

int list

[40, 70]

The steps to decrease the learning rate for the MultiStep scheduler

gamma

float

0.1

The decay rate for the WarmupMultiStepLR scheduler

>0.0

warmup_factor

float

0.01

The warmup factor for the WarmupMultiStepLR scheduler

>0.0

warmup_iters

unsigned int

10

The number of warmup iterations for the WarmupMultiStepLR scheduler

>0

warmup_method

string

linear

The warmup method for the optimizer

constant/linear

triplet_loss_margin

float

0.3

The desired difference between the anchor-positive distance and the anchor-negative distance

>0.0

miner_function_margin

float

0.1

Negative pairs are chosen if they have similarity greater than the hardest positive pair, minus this margin; positive pairs are chosen if they have similarity less than the hardest negative pair, plus the margin

>0.0

embedder

dict config

The learning rate configurations (LR Config) for the MLRecogNet embedder

trunk

dict config

The learning rate configurations (LR Config) for MLRecogNet trunk

LR Config#

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

base_lr

float

0.00035

The initial learning rate for the training

>0.0

bias_lr_factor

float

1

The bias learning rate factor for the WarmupMultiStepLR

>=1

momentum

float

0.9

The momentum for the WarmupMultiStepLR optimizer

>0.0

weight_decay

float

0.0005

The weight decay coefficient for the optimizer

>0.0

weight_decay_bias

float

0.0005

The weight decay bias for the optimizer

>0.0

dataset#

The dataset parameter defines the dataset source, training batch size, and augmentation.

dataset:
  train_dataset: /path/to/dataset/train
  val_dataset:
    reference: /path/to/dataset/reference
    query: /path/to/dataset/val
  workers: 8
  pixel_mean: [0.485, 0.456, 0.406]
  pixel_std: [0.226, 0.226, 0.226]
  padding: 10
  prob: 0.5
  re_prob: 0.5
  sampler: softmax_triplet
  num_instance: 4
  gaussian_blur:
    enabled: True
    kernel: [15, 15]
    sigma: [0.3, 0.7]
  color_augmentation:
    enabled: True
    brightness: 0.5
    contrast: 0.3
    saturation: 0.1
    hue: 0.1

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

train_dataset

string

The path to the train dataset. This field is only required for the train task.

val_dataset

dict

The map of reference set and query set addresses. For training and evaluation, both fields are required. For inference, only the reference set address is needed.

{“reference”: /path/to/reference/set, “query”: “”}

workers

unsigned int

8

The number of parallel workers processing data

>0

class_map

string

  • In tao model, the class_map is a YAML file mapping dataset class names to desired class names. If not specified, by default the reported class names are the folder names in the dataset folder.

  • In tao deploy, the class_map is a TXT file listing the class names line by line. And the line index would be the class index. By default the class names are the folder names and the order of the classes are alphanumeric.

pixel_mean

float list

[0.485, 0.456, 0.406]

The pixel mean for image normalization

float list

pixel_std

float list

[0.226, 0.226, 0.226]

The pixel standard deviation for image normalization

float list

num_instance

unsigned int

4

The number of image instances of the same person in a batch

>0

prob

float

0.5

The random horizontal flipping probability for image augmentation

>0

re_prob

float

0.5

The random erasing probability for image augmentation

>0

random_rotation

bool

True

If True, random rotations at 0 ~ 180 degrees to the input data are applied

True/False

gaussian_blur

dict config

The configuration of the Gaussian blur augmentation on input samples

color_augmentation

dict config

The configuration of the color augmentation on input samples

Gaussian Blur Config#

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

enabled

bool

True

If True, applies Gaussian blur augmentation to input samples

True/False

kernel

unsigned int list

[15, 15]

The kernel size for the Gaussian blur

sigma

float list

[0.3, 0.7]

The sigma value range for the Gaussian blur

Color Augmentation Config#

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

enabled

bool

True

If True, applies color augmentation to input samples

True/False

brightness

float

0.5

The value of jittering brightness

>=0

contrast

float

0.3

The value of jittering contrast

>=0

saturation

float

0.1

The value of jittering saturation

>=0

hue

float

0.1

The value of jittering hue

>=0, <=0.5

Training the Model#

Use the following command to run MLRecogNet training:

TRAIN_JOB_ID=$(tao metric_learning_recognition create-job \
  --kind experiment \
  --name "metric_learning_recognition_train" \
  --action train \
  --workspace-id $WORKSPACE_ID \
  --specs "$TRAIN_SPECS" \
  --train-datasets '["'$DATASET_ID'"]' \
  --eval-dataset "$DATASET_ID" \
  --base-experiment-ids '["'$BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID'"]' \
  --encryption-key "nvidia_tlt" | jq -r '.id')

See also

For information on how to create an experiment using the remote client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation.

tao model ml_recog train -e <experiment_spec_file>
                 [results_dir=<global_results_dir>]
                 [model.<model_option>=<model_option_value>]
                 [dataset.<dataset_option>=<dataset_option_value>]
                 [train.<train_option>=<train_option_value>]
                 [train.gpu_ids=<gpu indices>]
                 [train.num_gpus=<number of gpus>]

Required Arguments

The only required argument is the path to the experiment spec:

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment specification file to set up the training experiment

Optional Arguments

You can set optional arguments to override the option values in the experiment spec file.

Note

For training, evaluation, and inference, we expose two variables for each task: num_gpus and gpu_ids, which default to 1 and [0], respectively. If both are passed, but are inconsistent, for example num_gpus = 1, gpu_ids = [0, 1], then they are modified to follow the setting that implies more GPUs; in the same example num_gpus is modified from 1 to 2.

In some cases multi-GPU training may result in a segmentation fault. You can circumvent this by setting the enviroment variable OMP_NUM_THREADS to 1. Depending upon your model of execution, you may use the following methods to set this variable:

  • CLI Launcher:

    You may set the environment variable by adding the following fields to the Envs field of your ~/.tao_mounts.json file as mentioned in bullet 3 in ths section Running the launcher.

    {
    "Envs": [
        {
            "variable": "OMP_NUM_THREADSR",
            "value": "1"
        }

}

  • Docker:

    You may set environment variables in Docker by setting the -e flag in the Docker command line.

    docker run -it --rm --gpus all \
    -e OMP_NUM_THREADS=1 \
    -v /path/to/local/mount:/path/to/docker/mount nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit:5.5.0-pyt <model> train -e

Checkpointing and Resuming Training

At every train.checkpoint_interval, a PyTorch Lightning checkpoint is saved. It is called model_epoch_<epoch_num>.pth. Checkpoints are saved in train.results_dir, like this:

$ ls /results/train

'model_epoch_000.pth'
'model_epoch_001.pth'
'model_epoch_002.pth'
'model_epoch_003.pth'
'model_epoch_004.pth'

The latest checkpoint is also be saved as ml_model_latest.pth. Training automatically resumes from ml_model_latest.pth, if it exists in train.results_dir. This is superseded by train.resume_training_checkpoint_path, if it is provided.

The major implication of this logic is that, if you wish to trigger fresh training from scratch, either:

  • Specify a new, empty results directory (Recommended)

  • Remove the latest checkpoint from the results directory

Here’s an example of output $RESULTS_DIR/train/status.json:

{"date": "6/20/2023", "time": "23:11:2", "status": "STARTED", "verbosity": "INFO", "message": "Starting Training Loop."}
...

{"date": "6/20/2023", "time": "23:11:22", "status": "SUCCESS", "verbosity": "INFO", "message": "Train finished successfully."}

Evaluating the Model#

Here is an example spec $EVAL_SPEC for evaluating an MLRecogNet model on a test dataset.

results_dir: /path/to/root/results/dir
model:
  backbone: resnet_50
  input_width: 224
  input_height: 224
  feat_dim: 256
dataset:
  workers: 8
  val_dataset:
    reference: /path/to/dataset/reference
    query: /path/to/dataset/val
evaluate:
  checkpoint: /path/to/checkpoint
  batch_size: 128
  results_dir: /path/to/results

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

checkpoint

string

None

The path to the .pth Torch model to be evaluated

results_dir

string

/results/evaluate

The directory to save evaluation results

num_gpus

unsigned int

1

The number of GPUs to use for distributed evaluation

>0

gpu_ids

List[int]

[0]

The indices of the GPU’s to use for distributed evaluation

trt_engine

string

None

The path to the TensorRT (TRT) engine to be evaluated. Currently, only trt_engine is supported in TAO Deploy

topk

int

1

If greater than 1, the accuracy will be top-k precision. Currently, only evaluate.topk is supported in TAO Deploy

>0

batch_size

int

64

The batch size for the evaluation task

>0

report_accuracy_per_class

bool

True

If True, the top-1 precision of each class will be reported

True/False

The following are evaluation metrics for MLRecogNet:

  • Adjusted Mutual Information (AMI): A measure used in statistics and information theory to quantify the agreement between two assignments, such as cluster assignments, which is adjusted for chance and therefore provides a more accurate depiction of the similarity between the two compared to raw mutual information.

  • Normalized Mutual Information (NMI): A normalization of the Mutual Information (MI) score to scale the results between 0 (no mutual information) and 1 (perfect correlation).

  • Mean Average Precision: The average precision achieved by a model across different recall levels, providing a comprehensive evaluation of its performance on information retrieval.

  • Mean Average Precision at r: A model’s average precision for the top-R ranked results, offering insight into the effectiveness of the retrieval or object detection performance of the model when considering a limited number of results.

  • Mean Reciprocal Rank: The average of the inverse ranks of the first relevant result for a set of queries, emphasizing the importance of retrieving relevant information as early as possible.

  • Precision at 1: The accuracy of the nearest neighbor retrievals.

  • R Precision: An evaluation metric for information retrieval systems that measures the proportion of relevant documents among the top-R ranked results, where “”R corresponds to the total number of relevant documents for a given query.

When evaluate.report_accuracy_per_class is set to True, the accuracy of each class is added.

Use the following command to run MLRecogNet evaluation:

EVAL_JOB_ID=$(tao metric_learning_recognition create-job \
  --kind experiment \
  --name "metric_learning_recognition_evaluate" \
  --action evaluate \
  --workspace-id $WORKSPACE_ID \
  --parent-job-id $TRAIN_JOB_ID \
  --eval-dataset "$DATASET_ID" \
  --specs "$EVALUATE_SPECS" \
  --base-experiment-ids '["'$BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID'"]' \
  --encryption-key "nvidia_tlt" | jq -r '.id')

See also

For information on how to create an experiment using the remote client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation.

tao model ml_recog evaluate -e <experiment_spec_file>
               evaluate.checkpoint=<model to be evaluated>
               dataset.val_dataset.reference=<path to test reference set>
               dataset.val_dataset.query=<path to test query set>
               [evaluate.<evaluate_option>=<evaluate_option_value>]
               [evaluate.gpu_ids=<gpu indices>]
               [evaluate.num_gpus=<number of gpus>]

Required Arguments

The following arguments are required.

  • -e, --experiment_spec_file: The experiment spec file to set up the evaluation experiment

  • evaluate.checkpoint: The path to the .pth model to be evaluated

  • dataset.val_dataset.reference: The path to the test reference set

  • dataset.val_dataset.query: The path to the test query set

Optional Arguments

Here’s an example of output $RESULTS_DIR/evaluate/status.json:

{"date": "6/2/2023", "time": "6:12:16", "status": "STARTED", "verbosity": "INFO", "message": "Starting Metric Learning Recognition evaluate."}
{"date": "6/2/2023", "time": "6:12:17", "status": "STARTED", "verbosity": "INFO", "message": "Loading checkpoint: $RESULTS_DIR/train/ml_model_epoch=000.pth"}
{"date": "6/2/2023", "time": "6:12:17", "status": "RUNNING", "verbosity": "INFO", "message": "Constructing model graph..."}
{"date": "6/2/2023", "time": "6:12:17", "status": "SKIPPED", "verbosity": "INFO", "message": "Skipped loading pretrained model as checkpoint is to load."}
{"date": "6/2/2023", "time": "6:12:23", "status": "SUCCESS", "verbosity": "INFO", "message": "Evaluate finished successfully.", "kpi": {"AMI": 0.8074901483322209, "NMI": 0.8118350536509751, "Mean Average Precision": 0.6876838920302153, "Mean Reciprocal Rank": 0.992727267742157, "r-Precision": 0.666027864375903, "Precision at Rank 1": 0.989090909090909}}

The following is an example of the printouts:

Starting Metric Learning Recognition evaluate.
Experiment configuration:
...
results_dir: $RESULTS_DIR

Loading checkpoint: $RESULTS_DIR/train/ml_model_epoch=000.pth
Constructing model graph...
Skipped loading pretrained model as checkpoint is to load.
Evaluating epoch eval mode
...
Computing accuracy for the query split w.r.t ['gallery']
running k-nn with k=106
embedding dimensionality is 256
/usr/local/lib/python3.8/dist-packages/torch/storage.py:315: UserWarning: TypedStorage is deprecated. It will be removed in the future and UntypedStorage will be the only storage class. This should only matter to you if you are using storages directly.
  warnings.warn(message, UserWarning)
running k-means clustering with k=5
embedding dimensionality is 256
******************* Evaluation results **********************
AMI: 0.8075
NMI: 0.8118
Mean Average Precision: 0.7560
Mean Reciprocal Rank: 0.9922
r-Precision: 0.7421
Precision at Rank 1: 0.9882
*************************************************************

Running Inference on the Model#

Here is an example spec $INFERENCE_SPEC for running MLRecogNet model inference on an inference set:

results_dir: /path/to/root/results/dir
model:
  backbone: resnet_50
  input_width: 224
  input_height: 224
  feat_dim: 256
dataset:
  workers: 8
  val_dataset:
    reference: /path/to/dataset/reference
    query: ""
inference:
  input_path: /path/to/dataset/test
  inference_input_type: classification_folder
  checkpoint: /path/to/model/checkpoint
  results_dir: /path/to/results/dir
  batch_size: 128

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

checkpoint

string

None

The path to the .pth torch model to run inference

results_dir

string

/results/inference

The directory to save inference results

num_gpus

unsigned int

1

The number of GPUs to use for distributed inference

>0

gpu_ids

List[int]

[0]

The indices of the GPU’s to use for distributed inference

trt_engine

string

None

The path to the TensorRT (TRT) engine to run inference. Currently, only trt_engine is supported in TAO Deploy.

input_path

string

The path to the data to run inference on

>0

inference_input_type

string

“image_folder”

Three options are supported:

  • image_folder: Used when input_path is a folder of images.

  • classification_folder: Used when input_path is an ImageNet structured folder.

  • image: Used when input_path is an image file

“image_folder”/”classification_folder”/”image”

batch_size

int

64

The batch size for the inference task

>0

topk

int

1

The number of top results to be returned

>0

Use the following command to run inference on MLRecogNet with the .pth model:

INFERENCE_JOB_ID=$(tao metric_learning_recognition create-job \
  --kind experiment \
  --name "metric_learning_recognition_inference" \
  --action inference \
  --workspace-id $WORKSPACE_ID \
  --parent-job-id $TRAIN_JOB_ID \
  --inference-dataset "$DATASET_ID" \
  --specs "$INFERENCE_SPECS" \
  --base-experiment-ids '["'$BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID'"]' \
  --encryption-key "nvidia_tlt" | jq -r '.id')

See also

For information on how to create an experiment using the remote client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation.

tao model ml_recog inference -e <experiment_spec>
                            inference.checkpoint=<inference model>
                            dataset.val_dataset.reference=<path to gallery data>
                            inference.input_path=<path to query data>
                            [inference.<inference_option>=<inference_option_value>]
                            [inference.gpu_ids=<gpu indices>]
                            [inference.num_gpus=<number of gpus>]

The output is a CSV file that contains the feature embeddings of all the query data and their predicted labels.

Required Arguments

The following arguments are required.

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up inference

  • inference.checkpoint: The .pth model to perform inference with

  • dataset.val_dataset.reference: The path to the reference set

  • inference.input_path: The path to the data to run inference on

Optional Arguments

The expected output is as follows:

/path/to/images/c000001_10.png,"['c000001', 'c000005', 'c000001', 'c000005']","[5.0030694183078595e-06, 5.5495906963187736e-06, 5.976316515443614e-06, 6.004379429214168e-06]"
/path/to/images/c000001_11.png,"['c000001', 'c000005', 'c000001', 'c000001']","[3.968068540416425e-06, 5.043690180173144e-06, 5.885293830942828e-06, 6.030047643434955e-06]"
/path/to/images/c000001_120.png,"['c000001', 'c000001', 'c000005', 'c000003']","[1.9612791675172048e-06, 4.112744136364199e-06, 4.603011802828405e-06, 5.8091877690458205e-06]"

Where the first column contains the inference image paths, the second column the top-k predicted labels, and the third column the embedding vector distances of the top-k results.

Here’s an example of output $RESULTS_DIR/inference/status.json:

{"date": "6/2/2023", "time": "6:13:47", "status": "STARTED", "verbosity": "INFO", "message": "Starting Metric Learning Recognition inference."}
{"date": "6/2/2023", "time": "6:13:47", "status": "STARTED", "verbosity": "INFO", "message": "Loading checkpoint: $RESULTS_DIR/train/ml_model_epoch=001.pth"}
{"date": "6/2/2023", "time": "6:13:47", "status": "RUNNING", "verbosity": "INFO", "message": "Constructing model graph..."}
{"date": "6/2/2023", "time": "6:13:48", "status": "SKIPPED", "verbosity": "INFO", "message": "Skipped loading pretrained model as checkpoint is to load."}
{"date": "6/2/2023", "time": "6:14:6", "status": "SUCCESS", "verbosity": "INFO", "message": "result saved at $RESULTS_DIR/inference/result.csv"}
{"date": "6/2/2023", "time": "6:14:6", "status": "SUCCESS", "verbosity": "INFO", "message": "Inference finished successfully."}

The following is an example of the printouts:

Starting Metric Learning Recognition inference.
Experiment configuration:
...

Loading checkpoint: $RESULTS_DIR/train/ml_model_epoch=001.pth
Constructing model graph...
Skipped loading pretrained model as checkpoint is to load.
/usr/local/lib/python3.8/dist-packages/torch/storage.py:315: UserWarning: TypedStorage is deprecated. It will be removed in the future and UntypedStorage will be the only storage class. This should only matter to you if you are using storages directly.
  warnings.warn(message, UserWarning)
...
result saved at $RESULTS_DIR/inference/result.csv
Inference finished successfully.

Exporting the Model#

Here is an example spec $EXPORT_SPEC for exporting the MLRecogNet model:

results_dir: /path/to/root/results/dir
model:
  backbone: resnet_50
  input_width: 224
  input_height: 224
  feat_dim: 256
export:
  checkpoint: /path/to/checkpoint
  onnx_file: /path/to/results/model.onnx
  results_dir:  /path/to/results
  batch_size: -1
  on_cpu: false
  verbose: true

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

checkpoint

string

None

the path to the .pth Torch model to be evaluated

onnx_file

string

None

The path to the exported ONNX file. If this value is not specified, it defaults to model.onnx in export.results_dir

batch_size

int

-1

The batch size of the exported ONNX model. If batch_size is -1, the exported ONNX model has a dynamic batch size.

>0; -1

gpu_id

unsigned int

0

The GPU ID for Torch-to-ONNX export. Currently, the export task only supports running on a single GPU

>=0

on_cpu

bool

False

If True, the Torch-to-ONNX export will be performed on CPU

True/False

opset_version

unsigned int

14

The version of the default (ai.onnx) opset to target

>= 7 and <= 16.

verbose

bool

True

If True, prints a description of the model being exported to stdout.

True/False

results_dir

string

None

The path to the results directory of the export task

Use the following command to export MLRecogNet to the .onnx format for deployment:

EXPORT_JOB_ID=$(tao metric_learning_recognition create-job \
  --kind experiment \
  --name "metric_learning_recognition_export" \
  --action export \
  --workspace-id $WORKSPACE_ID \
  --parent-job-id $TRAIN_JOB_ID \
  --specs "$EXPORT_SPECS" \
  --base-experiment-ids '["'$BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID'"]' \
  --encryption-key "nvidia_tlt" | jq -r '.id')

See also

For information on how to create an experiment using the remote client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation.

tao model ml_recog export -e <experiment_spec>
                      export.checkpoint=<.pth checkpoint to be exported>
                      [export.onnx_file=<path to exported ONNX file>]
                      [export.<export_option>=<export_option_value>]

Required Arguments

The following arguments are required.

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up export

  • export.checkpoint: The .pth model to be exported

Optional Arguments

The following arguments are optional to run the command.

  • export.onnx_file: The path to save the exported model to. The default path is in the same directory as the export.results_dir (if any) or results_dir.

  • export.<export_option>: The export options.

Here’s an example of output $RESULTS_DIR/export/status.json:

{"date": "6/2/2023", "time": "6:17:45", "status": "STARTED", "verbosity": "INFO", "message": "Starting Metric Learning Recognition export."}
{"date": "6/2/2023", "time": "6:17:45", "status": "STARTED", "verbosity": "INFO", "message": "Loading checkpoint: $RESULTS_DIR/train/ml_model_epoch=001.pth"}
{"date": "6/2/2023", "time": "6:17:45", "status": "RUNNING", "verbosity": "INFO", "message": "Constructing model graph..."}
{"date": "6/2/2023", "time": "6:17:46", "status": "SKIPPED", "verbosity": "INFO", "message": "Skipped loading pretrained model as checkpoint is to load."}
{"date": "6/2/2023", "time": "6:17:46", "status": "STARTED", "verbosity": "INFO", "message": "Exporting model to ONNX"}
{"date": "6/2/2023", "time": "6:17:48", "status": "STARTED", "verbosity": "INFO", "message": "Simplifying ONNX model"}
{"date": "6/2/2023", "time": "6:17:50", "status": "SUCCESS", "verbosity": "INFO", "message": "ONNX model saved at $RESULTS_DIR/export/ml_model_epoch=001.onnx"}
{"date": "6/2/2023", "time": "6:17:50", "status": "SUCCESS", "verbosity": "INFO", "message": "Export finished successfully."}

The following is an example of the printouts:

Starting Metric Learning Recognition export.
Experiment configuration:
...

Loading checkpoint: $RESULTS_DIR/train/ml_model_epoch=001.pth
Constructing model graph...
Skipped loading pretrained model as checkpoint is to load.
Exporting model to ONNX
Exported graph: graph(%input : Float(*, 3, 224, 224, strides=[150528, 50176, 224, 1], requires_grad=0, device=cuda:0),
  ...

========== Diagnostic Run torch.onnx.export version 1.14.0a0+44dac51 ===========
verbose: False, log level: Level.ERROR
======================= 0 NONE 0 NOTE 0 WARNING 0 ERROR ========================

Simplifying ONNX model
Checking 0/3...
Checking 1/3...
Checking 2/3...
ONNX model saved at $RESULTS_DIR/export/ml_model_epoch=001.onnx
Export finished successfully.

Deploying the Model#

You can use TAO Deploy to deploy the trained deep-learning and computer-vision models on edge devices–such as a Jetson Xavier, Jetson Nano, or Tesla–or in the cloud with NVIDIA GPUs. TAO Deploy an application in TAO that converts an ONNX model to a TensorRT engine and runs inferences through the TensorRT engine.

Running MLRecogNet Inference on TAO Deploy#

The MLRecogNet ONNX file generated from export is taken as input to TAO Deploy to generate an optimized TensorRT engine. For more information about using TAO Deploy to run inference on an MLRecogNet TensorRT engine, refer to the TAO Deploy documentation.