Visualizing Training#

Visualization is a very important part of training a Deep Neural Network (DNN). Training an DNN involves designing complex neural networks with models having parameters to the tune of millions, and iterating over large datasets. Therefore, understanding how this training progresses over time, visualizing structure of the model graph, and what are the statistics of the model weights are of significant importance.

TAO networks support training visualization with TensorBoard.

TAO supports visualizing the following:

Enabling Tensorboard during Training#

In order to enable tensorboard while training, you can simply add the following spec element to the training_config element of the configuration/experiment spec file.

visualizer { enabled : true }