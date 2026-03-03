EfficientDet (TF2) with TAO Deploy#

Same spec can be used as in Exporting the model section.

GenTrtEngine Config#

The gen_trt_engine configuration contains the parameters of exporting a .onnx model to TensorRT engine, which can be used for deployment.

Field Description Data Type and Constraints Recommended/Typical Value onnx_file The path to the exported .onnx model string trt_engine The path where the generated engine will be stored string results_dir Directory to save the output log. If not specified log will be saved under global $results_dir/gen_trt_engine string tensorrt TensorRT config Dict

The tensorrt configuration contains specification of the TensorRT engine and calibration requirements. +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | Field | Description | Data Type and Constraints | Recommended/Typical Value | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | data_type | The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine | string | FP32 | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | min_batch_size | The minimum batch size used for optimization profile shape | unsigned int | 1 | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | opt_batch_size | The optimal batch size used for optimization profile shape | unsigned int | 1 | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | max_batch_size | The maximum batch size used for optimization profile shape | unsigned int | 1 | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | max_workspace_size | The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine | unsigned int | 2 | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | calibration | Calibration config | Dict | | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+

The calibration configuration specifies the location of the calibration data and where to save the calibration cache file. +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | Field | Description | Data Type and Constraints | Recommended/Typical Value | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | cal_image_dir | The directory containing images to be used for calibration | string | False | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | cal_cache_file | The path to calibration cache file | string | False | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | cal_batches | The number of batches to be iterated for calibration | unsigned int | 10 | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | cal_batch_size | The batch size for each batch | unsigned int | 1 | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+

Below is a sample spec from FTMS Client or TAO Launcher for TF2 EfficientDet.

FTMS Client SPECS = $( tao-client efficientdet_tf2 get-spec --action gen_trt_engine --id $EXPERIMENT_ID ) TAO Launcher dataset : augmentation : rand_hflip : True random_crop_min_scale : 0.1 random_crop_max_scale : 2 loader : prefetch_size : 4 shuffle_file : False shuffle_buffer : 10000 cycle_length : 32 block_length : 16 max_instances_per_image : 100 skip_crowd_during_training : True num_classes : 91 train_tfrecords : - '/data/train-*' val_tfrecords : - '/data/val-*' val_json_file : '/data/annotations/instances_val2017.json' train : optimizer : name : 'sgd' momentum : 0.9 lr_schedule : name : 'cosine' warmup_epoch : 5 warmup_init : 0.0001 learning_rate : 0.2 amp : True checkpoint : '' num_examples_per_epoch : 100 moving_average_decay : 0.999 batch_size : 20 checkpoint_interval : 5 l2_weight_decay : 0.00004 l1_weight_decay : 0.0 clip_gradients_norm : 10.0 image_preview : True qat : False random_seed : 42 pruned_model_path : '' num_epochs : 20 model : name : 'efficientdet-d0' input_width : 512 input_height : 512 aspect_ratios : '[(1.0, 1.0), (1.4, 0.7), (0.7, 1.4)]' anchor_scale : 4 min_level : 3 max_level : 7 num_scales : 3 freeze_bn : False freeze_blocks : [] evaluate : batch_size : 8 num_samples : 500 max_detections_per_image : 100 label_map : "/data/coco_labels.yaml" trt_engine : "/output/efficientdet-d0.fp32.engine" checkpoint : '/weights/efficientdet-d0_100.tlt' export : batch_size : 1 dynamic_batch_size : True min_score_thresh : 0.4 checkpoint : '/weights/efficientdet-d0_100.tlt' onnx_file : "/output/efficientdet-d0.onnx" gen_trt_engine : onnx_file : "/output/efficientdet-d0.onnx" trt_engine : "/output/efficientdet-d0.fp32.engine" tensorrt : data_type : "fp32" max_workspace_size : 2 # in Gb calibration : cal_image_dir : "/data/raw-data/val2017" cal_cache_file : "EXPORTDIR/efficientdet-d0.cal" cal_batch_size : 16 cal_batches : 10 inference : checkpoint : '/weights/efficientdet-d0_100.tlt' trt_engine : "/output/efficientdet-d0.fp32.engine" image_dir : "/data/test_samples" dump_label : False batch_size : 1 min_score_thresh : 0.4 label_map : "/data/coco_labels.yaml" results_dir : '/results'

Use the following command to run TF2 EfficientDet engine generation: