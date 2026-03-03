Running TAO from Source#

NVIDIA TAO is a low-code AI toolkit that contains solutions to train, fine-tune, and optimize Deep Learning models for various computer vision use cases. These deep learning solutions are implemented across many popular training frameworks, such as TensorFlow (version 2.11.x and version 2.x), PyTorch (including PyTorch Lightning), and NVIDIA ® TensorRT™. The source code for all the core deep learning network implementations has been open-sourced as of TAO version 5.0.0, allowing you to get visibility into the workings of the different networks and customize them to suit your use cases.

The TAO deep learning containers are build from the following core repositories:

tao_tensorflow1_backend: TAO deep learning networks with TensorFlow 1.x backend. tao_tensorflow2_backend: TAO deep learning networks with TensorFlow 2.x backend. tao_pytorch_backend: TAO deep learning networks with PyTorch backend. tao_dataset_suite: A set of advanced data augmentation and analytics tools. The source code in this repository maps to the routines contained with the data services arm of TAO. tao_deploy: A package that uses TensorRT to both optimize TAO trained models and run inference and evaluation. tao_launcher: A Python CLI to interact with the TAO containers that can be installed using pip. tao-core: TAO as a stand-alone service and TAO Client CLI package. This repository also includes all the dataclasses definitions for the models and tasks in tao_pytorch_backend

tao_tensorflow2_backend

tao_dataset_suite

tao_deploy tao_tutorials is an additional lightweight repository with supplementary tooling and tutorials. It contains start scripts and tutorial notebooks to get started with TAO.

The diagram below shows how the commands issued by the user flow through the system.

Running a PyTorch network#