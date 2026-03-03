OCRNet with TAO Deploy#

An OCRNet .etlt or .onnx file generated from tao export is taken as an input to tao-deploy to generate an optimized TensorRT engine. For more information about training the OCRNet, please refer to OCRNet training documentation.

Each task is explained in detail in the following sections.

Note

  • Throughout this documentation are references to $EXPERIMENT_ID and $DATASET_ID in the FTMS Client sections.

    • For instructions on creating a dataset using the remote client, refer to the Creating a dataset section in the Remote Client documentation.

    • For instructions on creating an experiment using the remote client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation.

  • The spec format is YAML for TAO Launcher, and JSON for FTMS Client.

  • File-related parameters, such as dataset paths or pretrained model paths, are required only for TAO Launcher, not for FTMS Client.

Converting an .etlt or .onnx File into TensorRT Engine#

gen_trt_engine#

The gen_trt_engine parameter in the experiment specification file provides options to generate the TensorRT engine from .etlt` or .onnx.

gen_trt_engine:
    onnx_file: "??"
    results_dir: "${results_dir}/convert_dataset"

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

onnx_file

String

The absolute path to the exported .etlt or .onnx model

trt_engine

String

The absolute path to the generated TensorRT engine

gpu_id

Unsigned int

0

The GPU device index

Valid gpu index

input_channel

Unsigned int

1

The input channel of the TensorRT engine

>0

input_width

Unsigned int

100

The input width of the TensorRT engine

>0

input_height

Unsigned int

32

The input height of the TensorRT engine

>0

opset_version

Unsigned int

12

The ONNX opset version

Valid ONNX opset version

batch_size

Unsigned int

-1

The batch size of the TensorRT engine. Set it to -1 to enable dynamic batch.

-1 or >0

verbose

Bool

False

A flag to enable verbose information output during TensorRT engine generation

True/False

tensorrt

Dict config

Other options for TensorRT-engine generation

results_dir

String

The absolute path to the gen_trt_engine log output

tensorrt#

The tensorrt parameter provides more options for TensorRT generation.

tensorrt:
    data_type: fp16
    workspace_size: 1024
    min_batch_size: 1
    opt_batch_size: 1
    max_batch_size: 1

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

data_type

String

fp16

The precision of the generated TensorRT engine

fp16,FP32

workspace_size

Unsigned int

1024

The workspace size of the generated TensorRT engine

>0

min_batch_size

Unsigned int

1

The minimum batch size of the generated TensorRT engine

>0

opt_batch_size

Unsigned int

1

The optimal batch size of the generated TensorRT engine

>0

max_batch_size

Unsigned int

1

The maximum batch size of the generated TensorRT engine

>0

Use the following command to generate the TensorRT engine:

GEN_TRT_ENGINE_JOB_ID=$(tao-client ocrnet experiment-run-action --action gen_trt_engine --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --specs "$SPECS" --parent_job_id $EXPORT_JOB_ID)

tao deploy ocrnet gen_trt_engine -e <experiment_spec_file> \
                                results_dir=<global_results_dir> \
                                [gen_trt_engine.<gen_trt_engine_option>=<gen_trt_engine_option_value>]

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec_file: The path to the experiment spec file.

  • results_dir: The global results directory. The engine generation log will be saved in results_dir.

Optional Arguments

You can set optional arguments to override the option values in the experiment spec file:

Here’s an example for using the OCRNet evaluate command:

tao deploy ocrnet gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC \
                                results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
                                gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=$ONNX_TAO_MODEL \
                                gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=$PATH_TO_SAVED_ENGINE

Running Evaluation through the TensorRT Engine#

The evaluate parameter in the experiment specification file provides options to set evaluation with TensorRT engine:

evaluate:
    trt_engine: "??"
    test_dataset_dir: "/path/to/test_images_directory"
    test_dataset_gt_file: "/path/to/gt_file_list"
    input_width: 100
    input_height: 32

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

trt_engine

String

The absolute path to the TensorRT engine

gput_id

Unsigned int

0

The GPU device index

Valid gpu index

test_dataset_dir

String

The absolute path to the test images directory

test_dataset_gt_file

String

The absolute path to the ground truth file for test_images. The required format for the ground truth is described in the Preparing Data section.

>0

input_width

Unsigned int

100

The input width of the TensorRT engine

>0

input_height

Unsigned int

32

The input height of the TensorRT engine

>0

batch_size

Unsigned int

1

The batch size of the inference

>0

results_dir

String

The absolute path to the gen_trt_engine log output

Use the following command to run evaluation with the TensorRT engine:

EVALUATE_JOB_ID=$(tao-client ocrnet experiment-run-action --action evaluate --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --specs "$SPECS" --parent_job_id $GEN_TRT_ENGINE_JOB_ID)

tao deploy ocrnet evaluate -e <experiment_spec_file>
                        results_dir=<global_results_dir>
                        [evaluate.<evaluate_option>=<evaluate_value>]

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec_file: The path to the experiment spec file.

  • results_dir: The global results directory. The engine generation log will be saved in results_dir.

Optional Arguments

You can set the optional arguments to override the options values in the experiment spec file.

Here’s an example of using the OCRNet evaluate command:

tao deploy ocrnet evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC \
                        results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
                        evaluate.test_dataset_dir=$EVALUATE_IMG_DIR \
                        evaluate.test_dataset_gt_file=$EVALUATE_GT_FILE \
                        evaluate.trt_engine=$PATH_TO_SAVED_ENGINE

Running Inference through TensorRT Engine#

The inference parameter in the experiment specification file provides options to set evaluation with TensorRT engine:

inference:
    trt_engine: "??"
    inference_dataset_dir: "/path/to/test_images_directory"
    input_width: 100
    input_height: 32

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

trt_engine

String

The absolute path to the TensorRT engine

gput_id

Unsigned int

0

The GPU device index

Valid gpu index

inference_dataset_dir

String

The absolute path to the inference images directory

input_width

Unsigned int

100

The input width of the TensorRT engine

>0

input_height

Unsigned int

32

The input height of the TensorRT engine

>0

batch_size

Unsigned int

1

The batch size of the inference

>0

results_dir

String

The absolute path to the gen_trt_engine log output

Use the following command to run inference with the TensorRT engine:

INFERENCE_JOB_ID=$(tao-client ocrnet experiment-run-action --action inference --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --specs "$SPECS" --parent_job_id $GEN_TRT_ENGINE_JOB_ID)

tao deploy ocrnet inference -e <experiment_spec_file>
                            results_dir=<global_results_dir>
                            [inference.<inference_option>=<evaluate_value>]

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec_file: The path to the experiment spec file.

  • results_dir: The global results directory. The engine generation log will be saved in results_dir.

Optional Arguments

You can set the optional arguments to override the option values in the experiment spec file.

Here’s an example of using the OCRNet evaluate command:

tao deploy ocrnet inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC \
                            results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
                            inference.inference_dataset_dir=$INFERENCE_IMAGES_DIR \
                            inference.trt_engine=$PATH_TO_SAVED_ENGINE