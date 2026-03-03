OCRNet with TAO Deploy#

An OCRNet .etlt or .onnx file generated from tao export is taken as an input to tao-deploy to generate an optimized TensorRT engine. For more information about training the OCRNet, please refer to OCRNet training documentation.

Each task is explained in detail in the following sections.

Note Throughout this documentation are references to $EXPERIMENT_ID and $DATASET_ID in the FTMS Client sections. For instructions on creating a dataset using the remote client, refer to the Creating a dataset section in the Remote Client documentation. For instructions on creating an experiment using the remote client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation.

The spec format is YAML for TAO Launcher, and JSON for FTMS Client.

File-related parameters, such as dataset paths or pretrained model paths, are required only for TAO Launcher, not for FTMS Client.

Converting an .etlt or .onnx File into TensorRT Engine# gen_trt_engine# The gen_trt_engine parameter in the experiment specification file provides options to generate the TensorRT engine from .etlt` or .onnx . gen_trt_engine: onnx_file: "??" results_dir: " ${ results_dir } /convert_dataset" Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values onnx_file String – The absolute path to the exported .etlt or .onnx model – trt_engine String – The absolute path to the generated TensorRT engine – gpu_id Unsigned int 0 The GPU device index Valid gpu index input_channel Unsigned int 1 The input channel of the TensorRT engine >0 input_width Unsigned int 100 The input width of the TensorRT engine >0 input_height Unsigned int 32 The input height of the TensorRT engine >0 opset_version Unsigned int 12 The ONNX opset version Valid ONNX opset version batch_size Unsigned int -1 The batch size of the TensorRT engine. Set it to -1 to enable dynamic batch. -1 or >0 verbose Bool False A flag to enable verbose information output during TensorRT engine generation True/False tensorrt Dict config – Other options for TensorRT-engine generation – results_dir String – The absolute path to the gen_trt_engine log output – tensorrt# The tensorrt parameter provides more options for TensorRT generation. tensorrt: data_type: fp16 workspace_size: 1024 min_batch_size: 1 opt_batch_size: 1 max_batch_size: 1 Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values data_type String fp16 The precision of the generated TensorRT engine fp16,FP32 workspace_size Unsigned int 1024 The workspace size of the generated TensorRT engine >0 min_batch_size Unsigned int 1 The minimum batch size of the generated TensorRT engine >0 opt_batch_size Unsigned int 1 The optimal batch size of the generated TensorRT engine >0 max_batch_size Unsigned int 1 The maximum batch size of the generated TensorRT engine >0 Use the following command to generate the TensorRT engine: FTMS Client GEN_TRT_ENGINE_JOB_ID = $( tao-client ocrnet experiment-run-action --action gen_trt_engine --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --specs " $SPECS " --parent_job_id $EXPORT_JOB_ID ) TAO Launcher tao deploy ocrnet gen_trt_engine -e <experiment_spec_file> \ results_dir = <global_results_dir> \ [ gen_trt_engine.<gen_trt_engine_option> = <gen_trt_engine_option_value> ] Required Arguments -e, --experiment_spec_file : The path to the experiment spec file.

results_dir : The global results directory. The engine generation log will be saved in results_dir . Optional Arguments You can set optional arguments to override the option values in the experiment spec file: gen_trt_engine.<gen_trt_engine_option> : The generate TensorRT engine options. Here’s an example for using the OCRNet evaluate command: tao deploy ocrnet gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC \ results_dir = $RESULTS_DIR \ gen_trt_engine.onnx_file = $ONNX_TAO_MODEL \ gen_trt_engine.trt_engine = $PATH_TO_SAVED_ENGINE

Running Evaluation through the TensorRT Engine# The evaluate parameter in the experiment specification file provides options to set evaluation with TensorRT engine: evaluate: trt_engine: "??" test_dataset_dir: "/path/to/test_images_directory" test_dataset_gt_file: "/path/to/gt_file_list" input_width: 100 input_height: 32 Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values trt_engine String – The absolute path to the TensorRT engine – gput_id Unsigned int 0 The GPU device index Valid gpu index test_dataset_dir String – The absolute path to the test images directory – test_dataset_gt_file String – The absolute path to the ground truth file for test_images . The required format for the ground truth is described in the Preparing Data section. >0 input_width Unsigned int 100 The input width of the TensorRT engine >0 input_height Unsigned int 32 The input height of the TensorRT engine >0 batch_size Unsigned int 1 The batch size of the inference >0 results_dir String – The absolute path to the gen_trt_engine log output – Use the following command to run evaluation with the TensorRT engine: FTMS Client EVALUATE_JOB_ID = $( tao-client ocrnet experiment-run-action --action evaluate --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --specs " $SPECS " --parent_job_id $GEN_TRT_ENGINE_JOB_ID ) TAO Launcher tao deploy ocrnet evaluate -e <experiment_spec_file> results_dir = <global_results_dir> [ evaluate.<evaluate_option> = <evaluate_value> ] Required Arguments -e, --experiment_spec_file : The path to the experiment spec file.

results_dir : The global results directory. The engine generation log will be saved in results_dir . Optional Arguments You can set the optional arguments to override the options values in the experiment spec file. evaluate.<evaluate_option> : The evaluate options. Here’s an example of using the OCRNet evaluate command: tao deploy ocrnet evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC \ results_dir = $RESULTS_DIR \ evaluate.test_dataset_dir = $EVALUATE_IMG_DIR \ evaluate.test_dataset_gt_file = $EVALUATE_GT_FILE \ evaluate.trt_engine = $PATH_TO_SAVED_ENGINE