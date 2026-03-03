OCRNet with TAO Deploy#
An OCRNet
.etlt or
.onnx file generated from
tao export is taken as an input to
tao-deploy to generate
an optimized TensorRT engine. For more information about training the OCRNet, please refer to
OCRNet training documentation.
Each task is explained in detail in the following sections.
Note
Throughout this documentation are references to
$EXPERIMENT_IDand
$DATASET_IDin the FTMS Client sections.
For instructions on creating a dataset using the remote client, refer to the Creating a dataset section in the Remote Client documentation.
For instructions on creating an experiment using the remote client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation.
-
The spec format is YAML for TAO Launcher, and JSON for FTMS Client.
File-related parameters, such as dataset paths or pretrained model paths, are required only for TAO Launcher, not for FTMS Client.
Converting an .etlt or .onnx File into TensorRT Engine#
gen_trt_engine#
The
gen_trt_engine parameter in the experiment specification file provides options to generate the TensorRT engine from
.etlt` or
.onnx.
gen_trt_engine:
onnx_file: "??"
results_dir: "${results_dir}/convert_dataset"
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
String
|
–
|
The absolute path to the exported
|
–
|
|
String
|
–
|
The absolute path to the generated TensorRT engine
|
–
|
|
Unsigned int
|
0
|
The GPU device index
|
Valid gpu index
|
|
Unsigned int
|
1
|
The input channel of the TensorRT engine
|
>0
|
|
Unsigned int
|
100
|
The input width of the TensorRT engine
|
>0
|
|
Unsigned int
|
32
|
The input height of the TensorRT engine
|
>0
|
|
Unsigned int
|
12
|
The ONNX opset version
|
Valid ONNX opset version
|
|
Unsigned int
|
-1
|
The batch size of the TensorRT engine. Set it to
|
-1 or >0
|
|
Bool
|
False
|
A flag to enable verbose information output during TensorRT engine generation
|
True/False
|
|
Dict config
|
–
|
Other options for TensorRT-engine generation
|
–
|
|
String
|
–
|
The absolute path to the
|
–
tensorrt#
The
tensorrt parameter provides more options for TensorRT generation.
tensorrt:
data_type: fp16
workspace_size: 1024
min_batch_size: 1
opt_batch_size: 1
max_batch_size: 1
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
String
|
fp16
|
The precision of the generated TensorRT engine
|
fp16,FP32
|
|
Unsigned int
|
1024
|
The workspace size of the generated TensorRT engine
|
>0
|
|
Unsigned int
|
1
|
The minimum batch size of the generated TensorRT engine
|
>0
|
|
Unsigned int
|
1
|
The optimal batch size of the generated TensorRT engine
|
>0
|
|
Unsigned int
|
1
|
The maximum batch size of the generated TensorRT engine
|
>0
Use the following command to generate the TensorRT engine:
GEN_TRT_ENGINE_JOB_ID=$(tao-client ocrnet experiment-run-action --action gen_trt_engine --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --specs "$SPECS" --parent_job_id $EXPORT_JOB_ID)
tao deploy ocrnet gen_trt_engine -e <experiment_spec_file> \
results_dir=<global_results_dir> \
[gen_trt_engine.<gen_trt_engine_option>=<gen_trt_engine_option_value>]
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec_file: The path to the experiment spec file.
results_dir: The global results directory. The engine generation log will be saved in
results_dir.
Optional Arguments
You can set optional arguments to override the option values in the experiment spec file:
gen_trt_engine.<gen_trt_engine_option>: The generate TensorRT engine options.
Here’s an example for using the OCRNet
evaluate command:
tao deploy ocrnet gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC \
results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=$ONNX_TAO_MODEL \
gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=$PATH_TO_SAVED_ENGINE
Running Evaluation through the TensorRT Engine#
The
evaluate parameter in the experiment specification file provides options to set evaluation with TensorRT engine:
evaluate:
trt_engine: "??"
test_dataset_dir: "/path/to/test_images_directory"
test_dataset_gt_file: "/path/to/gt_file_list"
input_width: 100
input_height: 32
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
String
|
–
|
The absolute path to the TensorRT engine
|
–
|
|
Unsigned int
|
0
|
The GPU device index
|
Valid gpu index
|
|
String
|
–
|
The absolute path to the test images directory
|
–
|
|
String
|
–
|
The absolute path to the ground truth file for
|
>0
|
|
Unsigned int
|
100
|
The input width of the TensorRT engine
|
>0
|
|
Unsigned int
|
32
|
The input height of the TensorRT engine
|
>0
|
|
Unsigned int
|
1
|
The batch size of the inference
|
>0
|
|
String
|
–
|
The absolute path to the
|
–
Use the following command to run evaluation with the TensorRT engine:
EVALUATE_JOB_ID=$(tao-client ocrnet experiment-run-action --action evaluate --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --specs "$SPECS" --parent_job_id $GEN_TRT_ENGINE_JOB_ID)
tao deploy ocrnet evaluate -e <experiment_spec_file>
results_dir=<global_results_dir>
[evaluate.<evaluate_option>=<evaluate_value>]
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec_file: The path to the experiment spec file.
results_dir: The global results directory. The engine generation log will be saved in
results_dir.
Optional Arguments
You can set the optional arguments to override the options values in the experiment spec file.
evaluate.<evaluate_option>: The evaluate options.
Here’s an example of using the OCRNet evaluate command:
tao deploy ocrnet evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC \
results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
evaluate.test_dataset_dir=$EVALUATE_IMG_DIR \
evaluate.test_dataset_gt_file=$EVALUATE_GT_FILE \
evaluate.trt_engine=$PATH_TO_SAVED_ENGINE
Running Inference through TensorRT Engine#
The
inference parameter in the experiment specification file provides options to set evaluation with TensorRT engine:
inference:
trt_engine: "??"
inference_dataset_dir: "/path/to/test_images_directory"
input_width: 100
input_height: 32
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
String
|
–
|
The absolute path to the TensorRT engine
|
–
|
|
Unsigned int
|
0
|
The GPU device index
|
Valid gpu index
|
|
String
|
–
|
The absolute path to the inference images directory
|
–
|
|
Unsigned int
|
100
|
The input width of the TensorRT engine
|
>0
|
|
Unsigned int
|
32
|
The input height of the TensorRT engine
|
>0
|
|
Unsigned int
|
1
|
The batch size of the inference
|
>0
|
|
String
|
–
|
The absolute path to the gen_trt_engine log output
|
–
Use the following command to run inference with the TensorRT engine:
INFERENCE_JOB_ID=$(tao-client ocrnet experiment-run-action --action inference --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --specs "$SPECS" --parent_job_id $GEN_TRT_ENGINE_JOB_ID)
tao deploy ocrnet inference -e <experiment_spec_file>
results_dir=<global_results_dir>
[inference.<inference_option>=<evaluate_value>]
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec_file: The path to the experiment spec file.
results_dir: The global results directory. The engine generation log will be saved in
results_dir.
Optional Arguments
You can set the optional arguments to override the option values in the experiment spec file.
inference.<inference_option>: The inference options.
Here’s an example of using the OCRNet evaluate command:
tao deploy ocrnet inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC \
results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
inference.inference_dataset_dir=$INFERENCE_IMAGES_DIR \
inference.trt_engine=$PATH_TO_SAVED_ENGINE