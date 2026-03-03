PyTorch#
This section outlines the computer-vision training and finetuning pipelines that are implemented with the PyTorch Deep Learning Framework.
The source code for these networks are hosted on GitHub.
- Self-Supervised Learning
- Synthetic Data Generation with StyleGAN-XL
- Metric Learning Recognition
- Instance Segmentation
- CenterPose
- Character Recognition
- VisualChangeNet
- 3D Object Detection
- ReIdentificationNet Transformer
- Optical Inspection
- Pose Classification
- Object Detection
- ReIdentificationNet
- ActionRecognitionNet
- BEVFusion
- Image Classification PyT
- SegFormer
- Depth Estimation with NVIDIA TAO Toolkit
- Sparse4D
- Bring Your Own Model (BYOM)[DEPRECATED]