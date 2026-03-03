Grounding DINO with TAO Deploy#
To generate an optimized TensorRT engine, a Grounding DINO
.onnx file, which is first generated using
tao model grounding_dino export,
is taken as an input to
tao deploy grounding_dino gen_trt_engine. For more information about training a Grounding DINO model,
refer to the Grounding DINO training documentation.
Converting ONNX File into TensorRT Engine#
To convert the
.onnx file, you can reuse the spec file from the
tao model grounding_dino export command.
gen_trt_engine#
The
gen_trt_engine parameter defines TensorRT engine generation.
Use the following command to get an experiment spec file for ReIdentificationNet:
SPECS=$(tao-client grounding_dino get-spec --action train --job_type experiment --id $EXPERIMENT_ID)
gen_trt_engine:
onnx_file: /path/to/onnx_file
trt_engine: /path/to/trt_engine
input_channel: 3
input_width: 960
input_height: 544
tensorrt:
data_type: fp16
workspace_size: 1024
min_batch_size: 1
opt_batch_size: 10
max_batch_size: 10
|
Field
|
value_type
|
Description
|
default_value
|
valid_min
|
valid_max
|
valid_options
|
automl_enabled
|
|
string
|
Path to where all the assets generated from a task are stored.
|
FALSE
|
|
int
|
The index of the GPU to build the TensorRT engine.
|
0
|
FALSE
|
|
string
|
Path to the ONNX model file.
|
???
|
FALSE
|
trt_engine
|
string
|
Path where the generated TensorRT engine from
gen_trt_engine is stored.
This only works with
tao-deploy.
|
FALSE
|
|
int
|
Number of channels in the input tensor.
|
3
|
3
|
FALSE
|
|
int
|
Width of the input image tensor.
|
960
|
32
|
FALSE
|
|
int
|
Height of the input image tensor.
|
544
|
32
|
FALSE
|
opset_version
|
int
|
Operator set version of the ONNX model used to generate
the TensorRT engine.
|
17
|
1
|
FALSE
|
batch_size
|
int
|
The batch size of the input tensor for the engine.
A value of
-1 implies dynamic tensor shapes.
|
-1
|
-1
|
FALSE
|
|
bool
|
Flag to enable verbose TensorRT logging.
|
False
|
FALSE
|
|
collection
|
Hyper parameters to configure the TensorRT Engine builder.
|
FALSE
tensorrt#
The
tensorrt parameter defines the TensorRT engine generation.
|
Field
|
value_type
|
Description
|
default_value
|
valid_min
|
valid_max
|
valid_options
|
automl_enabled
|
|
string
|
The precision to be set for building the TensorRT engine.
|
FP32
|
FP32,FP16
|
FALSE
|
workspace_size
|
int
|
The size (in MB) of the workspace TensorRT has
to run it’s optimization tactics and generate the
TensorRT engine.
|
1024
|
FALSE
|
min_batch_size
|
int
|
The minimum batch size in the optimization profile for
the input tensor of the TensorRT engine.
|
1
|
FALSE
|
opt_batch_size
|
int
|
The optimum batch size in the optimization profile for
the input tensor of the TensorRT engine.
|
1
|
FALSE
|
max_batch_size
|
int
|
The maximum batch size in the optimization profile for
the input tensor of the TensorRT engine.
|
1
|
FALSE
Use the following command to run Grounding DINO engine generation:
GTE_JOB_ID=$(tao-client grounding_dino experiment-run-action --action gen_trt_engine --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --parent_job_id $EXPORT_JOB_ID --specs "$SPECS")
See also
The Export job ID is the job ID of the
tao-client grounding_dino experiment-run-action --action export command.
tao deploy grounding_dino gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \ gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=/path/to/onnx/file \ gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \ gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=<data_type>
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up TensorRT engine generation.
Optional Arguments
gen_trt_engine.onnx_file: The
.onnxmodel to be converted
gen_trt_engine.trt_engine: The path where the generated engine will be stored
gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type: The precision to be exported
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
gen_trt_engine command to generate an FP16 TensorRT engine:
tao deploy grounding_dino gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=$ONNX_FILE \
gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE \
gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=FP16
Running Evaluation through a TensorRT Engine#
You can reuse the TAO evaluation spec file for evaluation through a TensorRT engine. The following is a sample spec file:
evaluate:
trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file
conf_threshold: 0.0
input_width: 960
input_height: 544
dataset:
test_data_sources:
image_dir: /data/raw-data/val2017/
json_file: /data/raw-data/annotations/instances_val2017.json
max_labels: 80
batch_size: 8
Use the following command to run Grounding DINO engine evaluation:
EVAL_JOB_ID=$(tao-client grounding_dino experiment-run-action --action evaluate --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --parent_job_id $GTE_JOB_ID --specs "$SPECS")
tao deploy grounding_dino evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml \ evaluate.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for evaluation. This should be the same as the
tao evaluatespec file.
Optional Arguments
evaluate.trt_engine: The engine file for evaluation.
Sample Usage
The following is an example of using the
evaluate command to run evaluation with a TensorRT engine:
tao deploy grounding_dino evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
evaluate.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE
Running Inference through a TensorRT Engine#
You can reuse the TAO inference spec file for inference through a TensorRT engine. The following is a sample spec file:
inference:
conf_threshold: 0.5
input_width: 960
input_height: 544
trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file
color_map:
"black cat": green
car: red
person: blue
dataset:
infer_data_sources:
- image_dir: /path/to/coco/images/val2017/
captions: ["black cat", "car", "person"]
max_labels: 80
batch_size: 8
Use the following command to run Grounding DINO engine inference:
INFER_JOB_ID=$(tao-client grounding_dino experiment-run-action --action inference --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --parent_job_id $GTE_JOB_ID --specs "$SPECS")
tao deploy grounding_dino inference -e /path/to/spec.yaml \ inference.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for inference. This should be the same as the
tao inferencespec file.
Optional Arguments
inference.trt_engine: The engine file for inference.
Sample Usage
The following is an example of using the
inference command to run inference with a TensorRT engine:
tao deploy grounding_dino inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
evaluate.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE
The visualization is stored in
$RESULTS_DIR/images_annotated, and the KITTI format predictions is stored
under
$RESULTS_DIR/labels.