Grounding DINO with TAO Deploy#

To generate an optimized TensorRT engine, a Grounding DINO .onnx file, which is first generated using tao model grounding_dino export , is taken as an input to tao deploy grounding_dino gen_trt_engine . For more information about training a Grounding DINO model, refer to the Grounding DINO training documentation.

Converting ONNX File into TensorRT Engine# To convert the .onnx file, you can reuse the spec file from the tao model grounding_dino export command. gen_trt_engine# The gen_trt_engine parameter defines TensorRT engine generation. FTMS Client Use the following command to get an experiment spec file for ReIdentificationNet: SPECS = $( tao-client grounding_dino get-spec --action train --job_type experiment --id $EXPERIMENT_ID ) TAO Launcher gen_trt_engine : onnx_file : /path/to/onnx_file trt_engine : /path/to/trt_engine input_channel : 3 input_width : 960 input_height : 544 tensorrt : data_type : fp16 workspace_size : 1024 min_batch_size : 1 opt_batch_size : 10 max_batch_size : 10 Field value_type Description default_value valid_min valid_max valid_options automl_enabled results_dir string Path to where all the assets generated from a task are stored. FALSE gpu_id int The index of the GPU to build the TensorRT engine. 0 FALSE onnx_file string Path to the ONNX model file. ??? FALSE trt_engine

string

Path where the generated TensorRT engine from gen_trt_engine is stored. This only works with tao-deploy .















FALSE

input_channel int Number of channels in the input tensor. 3 3 FALSE input_width int Width of the input image tensor. 960 32 FALSE input_height int Height of the input image tensor. 544 32 FALSE opset_version

int

Operator set version of the ONNX model used to generate the TensorRT engine. 17

1









FALSE

batch_size

int

The batch size of the input tensor for the engine. A value of -1 implies dynamic tensor shapes. -1

-1









FALSE

verbose bool Flag to enable verbose TensorRT logging. False FALSE tensorrt collection Hyper parameters to configure the TensorRT Engine builder. FALSE tensorrt# The tensorrt parameter defines the TensorRT engine generation. Field value_type Description default_value valid_min valid_max valid_options automl_enabled data_type string The precision to be set for building the TensorRT engine. FP32 FP32,FP16 FALSE workspace_size



int



The size (in MB) of the workspace TensorRT has to run it’s optimization tactics and generate the TensorRT engine. 1024





















FALSE



min_batch_size

int

The minimum batch size in the optimization profile for the input tensor of the TensorRT engine. 1













FALSE

opt_batch_size

int

The optimum batch size in the optimization profile for the input tensor of the TensorRT engine. 1













FALSE

max_batch_size

int

The maximum batch size in the optimization profile for the input tensor of the TensorRT engine. 1













FALSE

Use the following command to run Grounding DINO engine generation: FTMS Client GTE_JOB_ID = $( tao-client grounding_dino experiment-run-action --action gen_trt_engine --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --parent_job_id $EXPORT_JOB_ID --specs " $SPECS " ) See also The Export job ID is the job ID of the tao-client grounding_dino experiment-run-action --action export command. TAO Launcher tao deploy grounding_dino gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \ gen_trt_engine.onnx_file = /path/to/onnx/file \ gen_trt_engine.trt_engine = /path/to/engine/file \ gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type = <data_type> Required Arguments -e, --experiment_spec : The experiment spec file to set up TensorRT engine generation. Optional Arguments gen_trt_engine.onnx_file : The .onnx model to be converted

gen_trt_engine.trt_engine : The path where the generated engine will be stored

gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type : The precision to be exported Sample Usage Here’s an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate an FP16 TensorRT engine: tao deploy grounding_dino gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC gen_trt_engine.onnx_file = $ONNX_FILE \ gen_trt_engine.trt_engine = $ENGINE_FILE \ gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type = FP16

Running Evaluation through a TensorRT Engine# You can reuse the TAO evaluation spec file for evaluation through a TensorRT engine. The following is a sample spec file: evaluate : trt_engine : /path/to/engine/file conf_threshold : 0.0 input_width : 960 input_height : 544 dataset : test_data_sources : image_dir : /data/raw-data/val2017/ json_file : /data/raw-data/annotations/instances_val2017.json max_labels : 80 batch_size : 8 Use the following command to run Grounding DINO engine evaluation: FTMS Client EVAL_JOB_ID = $( tao-client grounding_dino experiment-run-action --action evaluate --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --parent_job_id $GTE_JOB_ID --specs " $SPECS " ) TAO Launcher tao deploy grounding_dino evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml \ evaluate.trt_engine = /path/to/engine/file Required Arguments -e, --experiment_spec : The experiment spec file for evaluation. This should be the same as the tao evaluate spec file. Optional Arguments evaluate.trt_engine : The engine file for evaluation. Sample Usage The following is an example of using the evaluate command to run evaluation with a TensorRT engine: tao deploy grounding_dino evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC evaluate.trt_engine = $ENGINE_FILE