This section provides a video- and text-based quick start guide for installing and running TAO.

At least one NVIDIA GPU

TAO is not supported on GPUs from or before the Volta generation.

TAO is supported on discrete GPUs, such as B200, H100, A100, A100x, A30x, T4, Titan-RTX, and Quadro-RTX.

TAO Getting Started Resource#

To help you get started with the TAO, NVIDIA distributes a package of setup scripts and tutorial notebooks on GitHub, in the tao_tutorials repository.

Enter the following command to download this resource by cloning the repository to your local machine:

git clone https://github.com/NVIDIA/tao_tutorials.git

Note The tao_tutorials repo provides quickstart scripts for TAO using Launcher CLI and notebooks for both Finetuning Microservice (FTMS) and Launcher modes. Before using the FTMS notebooks, follow the separate FTMS deployment documentation from Microservices Setup or the video from Getting Started. The FTMS kubernetes interface setup is not included in the GitHub quickstart scripts by default.

This is the file hierarchy and contents of the package:

setup |--> quickstart_launcher . sh notebooks |--> tao_api_starter_kit |--> api |--> automl |--> end2end |--> dataset_prepare |--> client |--> automl |--> end2end |--> dataset_prepare |--> tao_launcher_starter_kit |--> dino |--> deformable_detr |--> classification_pyt |--> ocdnet |--> ... |--> tao_data_services |--> data |--> ...

The tao_tutorials repository has two major components: