Kubernetes Deployment#

Overview# The FTMS service is a secure multi-tenant service for NVIDIA NGC users that runs on a standard Kubernetes cluster, and is deployed using a Helm chart. FTMS can be deployed either on a local (bare-metal) cluster, on a public cloud service provider (AWS, Azure, GCP) or on the NVIDIA NVCF platform. For local (bare-metal) setup, please refer to Bare-Metal Setup.

For AWS (Amazon Web Services), please refer to EKS Setup.

For Azure (Microsoft Azure), please refer to AKS Setup.

For GCP (Google Cloud Platform), please refer to GKE Setup.

For NVCF (NVIDIA Cloud Functions), please refer to NVCF Setup. Once you have completed the setup for the chosen platform, you can deploy the FTMS service using the Helm chart, please refer to Helm Chart Deployment.

Prerequisites# Refer to Microservices Setup to install the prerequisites for Kubernetes deployment.

Kubernetes Bare-Metal Setup# Deployment Steps# Install kubectl. Refer to Kubernetes Install Tools documentation. #install kubectl curl -LO https://storage.googleapis.com/kubernetes-release/release/ $( curl -s https://storage.googleapis.com/kubernetes-release/release/stable.txt ) /bin/linux/amd64/kubectl chmod +x ./kubectl sudo mv ./kubectl /usr/local/bin/kubectl Install Helm. Refer to Helm documentation. #install helm curl -fsSL -o get_helm.sh https://raw.githubusercontent.com/helm/helm/main/scripts/get-helm-3 chmod 700 get_helm.sh ./get_helm.sh Install Minikube. Refer to Minikube Setup. #install minikube curl -LO https://github.com/kubernetes/minikube/releases/latest/download/minikube-linux-amd64 sudo install minikube-linux-amd64 /usr/local/bin/minikube && rm minikube-linux-amd64 #start minikube minikube start --driver = docker --container-runtime = docker --gpus = all --ports = 32080 :32080 Note You can start a multi-node cluster with Minikube by adding the --nodes=<num_nodes> option. Make sure each virtual node has its own GPU to run FTMS multi-node trainings. You can find more details in Minikube Multi-Node Cluster. Install NVIDIA GPU Operator. Refer to NVIDIA GPU Operator documentation. #install gpu operator helm repo add nvidia https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia \ && helm repo update helm install --wait --generate-name \ -n gpu-operator --create-namespace \ nvidia/gpu-operator \ --version = v25.3.0 \ --set driver.enabled = false \ --set toolkit.enabled = false (Optional) Verify that the GPU operator is installed correctly. Refer to Verification: Running Sample GPU Applications. Note Make sure to clean up any resources created by the GPU Operator validation step. (Optional) Test the installation by running this command: kubectl get pods -n gpu-operator helm list

Helm Chart Deployment# The following is used to deploy or update the Fine-Tuning Microservice (FTMS) API on an existing Kubernetes cluster. You can use the following to enable HTTPS and enforce user authentication to enable secure multi-tenancy. You can shut down an already deployed FTMS API. helm delete tao-api You must use the provided Helm chart to deploy FTMS resources. helm fetch https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/tao/charts/tao-toolkit-api-6.25.11.tgz --username = '$oauthtoken' --password = <YOUR API KEY> mkdir tao-api && tar -zxvf tao-toolkit-api-6.0.0.tgz -C tao-api --strip-components = 1 You can customize the deployment if necessary by updating the chart’s tao-api/values.yaml . Required values: ngc_api_key : The admin NGC Personal Key to create imagepullsecret for nvcr.io access.

ptmApiKey : The NGC Legacy API key to pull pretrained models from across NGC orgs. A required value if ptmPull is true . Please visit NGC to create your NGC personal key and legacy API key (Requires NGC account). Optional values: Deployment-related parameters: backend : Platform used for training jobs. Options are local-k8s amd NVCF . Defaults to local-k8s .

hostPlatform : Platform used for hosting the API orchestration service. Options are local and NVCF . Defaults to local .

ingressEnabled : Whether to enable ingress controller. Must be disabled when hostPlatform is NVCF . Defaults to true .

hostBaseUrl : Base URL of the API service. Format is https://<host>:<port> , for example https://10.10.10.10:32080 .

serviceAdminUUID : UUID of the service admin user. This user has access to internal API endpoints. Note To obtain your serviceAdminUUID , run the following Python code: import requests import uuid key = "<YOUR_NGC_PERSONAL_KEY>" # Replace with your actual NGC Personal Key url = 'https://api.ngc.nvidia.com/v3/keys/get-caller-info' r = requests . post ( url , headers = { 'Content-Type' : 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' }, data = { 'credentials' : key }, timeout = 5 ) ngc_user_id = r . json () . get ( 'user' , {}) . get ( 'id' ) service_admin_uuid = str ( uuid . uuid5 ( uuid . UUID ( int = 0 ), str ( ngc_user_id ))) print ( f "Your serviceAdminUUID is: { service_admin_uuid } " ) host , tlsSecret : For enabling HTTPS and enforcing user authentication, and enabling secure multi-tenancy.

corsOrigin : For enabling CORS and setting origin.

authClientID : Reserved for future NVIDIA Starfleet authentication. Container related parameters: image : Location of the TAO API container image.

ngcImagePullSecretName : Secret name set up to access the NVIDIA nvcr.io registry. Defaults to ‘imagePullSecret’.

imagePullPolicy : Set to always fetch from nvcr.io instead of using a locally cached image. Defaults to ‘Always’.

pythonVersion : Version of Python used in the container. Defaults to 3.12.

pythonBasePath : Path to the Python executable. Defaults to /usr/local/lib/python . Other parameters: ptmOrgTeams : List of org/teams that pretrained models are available for. Defaults to nvidia/tao,ea-tlt/tao_ea .

ptmPull : Whether to pull pretrained models from NGC when deploying API. Defaults to true .

maxNumGpuPerNode : Number of GPUs assigned to each job.

mongoOperatorEnabled : Whether to enable the MongoDB operator. Defaults to false .

telemetryOptOut : Set to true to opt out from NVIDIA collection of anonymous usage metrics. We provide additional configurable parameters for dependent services: mongo* : List of parameters for mongodb memory, CPU, and storage configuration.

community-operator : Configuration for the mongo community operator.

ingress-nginx : Configuration for ingress-nginx controller.

notebooksDir : Path to the notebooks directory in JupyterLab. Defaults to notebooks .

enableVault : Whether to enable vault for secrets management. Default to false .

vault : Configuration for the vault operator.

profiler : Whether to enable the Python profiler. Defaults to False .

kube-prometheus-stack.enabled : Whether to enable the prometheus in the cluster. Default to false

kratosClientCert : Client certificate to export telemetry to Kratos.

kratosClientKey : Client key to export telemetry to Kratos. Example for creating a tlsSecret: openssl req -x509 -sha256 -nodes -days 365 -newkey rsa:2048 -keyout tls.key -out tls.crt -subj "/CN=ec2-34-221-205-157.us-west-2.compute.amazonaws.com/O=ec2-34-221-205-157.us-west-2.compute.amazonaws.com" --addext "subjectAltName = DNS:ec2-34-221-205-157.us-west-2.compute.amazonaws.com" kubectl create secret tls tls-secret --key tls.key --cert tls.crt Then install the FTMS API service: helm install tao-api tao-api/ FTMS Deployment is completed when all pods are in the Running state. This may take 10-15 minutes. kubectl get pods To debug a deployment, look for events toward the bottom of the following command’s output: kubectl describe pods tao-api

NVIDIA NVCF# NVIDIA Cloud Functions (NVCF) is a serverless API for deploying and managing AI workloads on GPUs. It provides security, scalability, and reliability to your workloads. For more details, refer to NVIDIA Cloud Functions documentation. Prerequisites# Access to an NGC organization with NVCF enablement To request access to Cloud Functions, contact your NVIDIA Account Manager.

NGC personal key for your NGC organization You can generate a personal key by following the instructions in the NGC User Guide. Be sure to select NGC Catalog and Private Registry for services included. If you choose to deploy through NVCF, you will also need Cloud Function service. Deployment Steps# 1. Push the public Helm chart to your NGC organization# Note This Helm chart push to NGC registry must be performed from your personal machine. Download NGC CLI from NGC CLI Installers Configure NGC CLI with your credentials: ngc config set # Follow prompts to enter your NGC org name, team name, API key, etc. Pull the TAO Toolkit API Helm chart: ngc registry chart pull nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit-api:6.0.0-nvcf Push the chart to your organization’s registry: ngc registry chart push <your_ngc_org_name>/tao-toolkit-api:6.0.0-nvcf 2. Push the public MongoDB image to your NGC organization# Pull the public MongoDB image to your local machine: docker pull mongo Log in to NGC Private Registry: docker login nvcr.io Note For the username, use $oauthtoken

For the password, use your NGC API Key Tag and push the image to your organization’s private registry: docker tag mongo nvcr.io/<your_ngc_org_name>/<your_ngc_team_name>/mongo:latest docker push nvcr.io/<your_ngc_org_name>/<your_ngc_team_name>/mongo:latest 3. Create the Function# Navigate to the NVCF Portal and click the “Create Function” button. Select “Helm Chart” as the function type. Enter a descriptive name (e.g., ftms_on_nvcf ) in the “Basic Details” section. Configure the “Function Configuration” section: Helm Chart Details : Helm Chart : Select <your_ngc_org_name>/tao-toolkit-api from the dropdown Helm Chart Version : 6.0.0-nvcf Helm Chart Service Name : mini-service-0-service

Health Configuration : Health Protocol : HTTP Port : 8000 Health Endpoint : /v2/health/ready

Inference Configuration : Inference Endpoint : /api/v1/orgs/<your_ngc_org_name>/super_endpoint Port : 8000

Secrets Configuration : Key : ngc_api_key Value : Your NGC personal API key

Click “Create Function without deploying” to create the function. Make note of the generated Function ID and Version ID for the next step. 4. Deploy the Function# On the function details page, click “Deploy”. Select appropriate GPU and instance types for your workload. Under Additional Settings, enter the following JSON configuration: { "functionTaoApi" : "<function_id>:<version_id>" , "serviceAdminUUID" : "<your_service_admin_uuid>" , "maxNumGpuPerNode" : "<num_gpus_per_instance>" , "imageMongo" : "nvcr.io/<your_ngc_org_name>/<your_ngc_team_name>/mongo:latest" } Note Replace the placeholders with your actual values: <function_id>:<version_id> - The Function ID and Version ID from the previous step

<your_service_admin_uuid> - Your service admin UUID (see below)

<num_gpus_per_instance> - Number of GPUs per NVCF instance (e.g., “1”, “2”, “4”, etc.)

<your_ngc_org_name> - Your NGC organization name

<your_ngc_team_name> - Your NGC team name To obtain your serviceAdminUUID , run the following Python code: import requests import uuid key = "<YOUR_NGC_API_KEY>" # Replace with your actual NGC API key url = 'https://api.ngc.nvidia.com/v3/keys/get-caller-info' r = requests . post ( url , headers = { 'Content-Type' : 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' }, data = { 'credentials' : key }, timeout = 5 ) ngc_user_id = r . json () . get ( 'user' , {}) . get ( 'id' ) service_admin_uuid = str ( uuid . uuid5 ( uuid . UUID ( int = 0 ), str ( ngc_user_id ))) print ( f "Your serviceAdminUUID is: { service_admin_uuid } " ) Click Deploy Version to start the deployment process. Monitor the deployment status. When it is complete, the function status changes to “ACTIVE.” 5. Make API Calls# Once your function is deployed and active, you can interact with it using the sample notebook Classification NVCF Helm Notebook. Important Before running the notebook: Replace all FIXME variables with actual values. Ensure that your NGC API key has the necessary permissions. Verify that your function is in ACTIVE status.

Next Steps# The swagger UI can be accessed at <host_url>/swagger

The notebooks can be downloaded at <host_url>/tao_api_notebooks.zip

host_url in the notebooks: The base URL of the API service. Format is http://<host>:<port> , for example http://10.10.10.10:32080 After successful deployment, you can start using the FTMS API through either: The Remote Client CLI - A command-line interface for interacting with the API

The REST API - Direct HTTP endpoints for programmatic access Or a tutorial notebook where we will distill a RT-DETR model down to 1/4 of its size but keep the same accuracy. Choose the interface that best suits your needs and refer to the corresponding documentation section for detailed usage instructions.