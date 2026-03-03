Kubernetes Deployment#
Overview#
The FTMS service is a secure multi-tenant service for NVIDIA NGC users that runs on a standard Kubernetes cluster, and is deployed using a Helm chart. FTMS can be deployed either on a local (bare-metal) cluster, on a public cloud service provider (AWS, Azure, GCP) or on the NVIDIA NVCF platform.
For local (bare-metal) setup, please refer to Bare-Metal Setup.
For AWS (Amazon Web Services), please refer to EKS Setup.
For Azure (Microsoft Azure), please refer to AKS Setup.
For GCP (Google Cloud Platform), please refer to GKE Setup.
For NVCF (NVIDIA Cloud Functions), please refer to NVCF Setup.
Once you have completed the setup for the chosen platform, you can deploy the FTMS service using the Helm chart, please refer to Helm Chart Deployment.
Prerequisites#
Refer to Microservices Setup to install the prerequisites for Kubernetes deployment.
Kubernetes Bare-Metal Setup#
Deployment Steps#
Install kubectl. Refer to Kubernetes Install Tools documentation.
#install kubectl curl -LO https://storage.googleapis.com/kubernetes-release/release/$(curl -s https://storage.googleapis.com/kubernetes-release/release/stable.txt)/bin/linux/amd64/kubectl chmod +x ./kubectl sudo mv ./kubectl /usr/local/bin/kubectl
Install Helm. Refer to Helm documentation.
#install helm curl -fsSL -o get_helm.sh https://raw.githubusercontent.com/helm/helm/main/scripts/get-helm-3 chmod 700 get_helm.sh ./get_helm.sh
Install Minikube. Refer to Minikube Setup.
#install minikube curl -LO https://github.com/kubernetes/minikube/releases/latest/download/minikube-linux-amd64 sudo install minikube-linux-amd64 /usr/local/bin/minikube && rm minikube-linux-amd64 #start minikube minikube start --driver=docker --container-runtime=docker --gpus=all --ports=32080:32080
Note
You can start a multi-node cluster with Minikube by adding the
--nodes=<num_nodes>option. Make sure each virtual node has its own GPU to run FTMS multi-node trainings. You can find more details in Minikube Multi-Node Cluster.
Install NVIDIA GPU Operator. Refer to NVIDIA GPU Operator documentation.
#install gpu operator helm repo add nvidia https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia \ && helm repo update helm install --wait --generate-name \ -n gpu-operator --create-namespace \ nvidia/gpu-operator \ --version=v25.3.0 \ --set driver.enabled=false \ --set toolkit.enabled=false
(Optional) Verify that the GPU operator is installed correctly. Refer to Verification: Running Sample GPU Applications.
Note
Make sure to clean up any resources created by the GPU Operator validation step.
(Optional) Test the installation by running this command:
kubectl get pods -n gpu-operator helm list
AWS EKS Setup#
Prerequisites#
Deployment Steps#
Create cluster on AWS EKS. Refer to AWS EKS Getting Started documentation.
Install kubectl on your chosen client machine. Refer to AWS EKS kubectl documentation.
Install Helm on your chosen client machine. Refer to AWS EKS Helm documentation.
Install NVIDIA GPU Operator on AWS EKS. Refer to NVIDIA GPU Operator EKS documentation.
(Optional) Test the installation by running the following command:
kubectl get pods -n gpu-operator helm list
Azure AKS#
Prerequisites#
Deployment Steps#
Create cluster on Azure AKS. Refer to Azure AKS Quick Start documentation.
Install Helm on Azure AKS. Refer to Azure AKS Helm documentation.
Install NVIDIA GPU Operator on Azure AKS. Refer to NVIDIA GPU Operator AKS documentation.
(Optional) Test the installation by running the following command:
kubectl get pods -n gpu-operator helm list
GCP GKE#
Prerequisites#
Deployment Steps#
Create cluster on GCP GKE. Refer to GCP GKE Quick Start documentation.
Install kubectl on GCP GKE. Refer to GCP GKE kubectl documentation.
Install Helm on GCP GKE. Refer to Helm documentation.
Install NVIDIA GPU Operator on GCP GKE. Refer to NVIDIA GPU Operator GKE documentation.
(Optional) Test the installation by running the following command:
kubectl get pods -n gpu-operator helm list
Helm Chart Deployment#
The following is used to deploy or update the Fine-Tuning Microservice (FTMS) API on an existing Kubernetes cluster. You can use the following to enable HTTPS and enforce user authentication to enable secure multi-tenancy.
You can shut down an already deployed FTMS API.
helm delete tao-api
You must use the provided Helm chart to deploy FTMS resources.
helm fetch https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/tao/charts/tao-toolkit-api-6.25.11.tgz --username='$oauthtoken' --password=<YOUR API KEY>
mkdir tao-api && tar -zxvf tao-toolkit-api-6.0.0.tgz -C tao-api --strip-components=1
You can customize the deployment if necessary by updating the chart’s
tao-api/values.yaml.
Required values:
ngc_api_key: The admin NGC Personal Key to create imagepullsecret for nvcr.io access.
ptmApiKey: The NGC Legacy API key to pull pretrained models from across NGC orgs. A required value if
ptmPullis
true.
Please visit NGC to create your NGC personal key and legacy API key (Requires NGC account).
Optional values:
Deployment-related parameters:
backend: Platform used for training jobs. Options are
local-k8samd
NVCF. Defaults to
local-k8s.
hostPlatform: Platform used for hosting the API orchestration service. Options are
localand
NVCF. Defaults to
local.
ingressEnabled: Whether to enable ingress controller. Must be disabled when
hostPlatformis
NVCF. Defaults to
true.
hostBaseUrl: Base URL of the API service. Format is
https://<host>:<port>, for example
https://10.10.10.10:32080.
serviceAdminUUID: UUID of the service admin user. This user has access to internal API endpoints.
Note
To obtain your
serviceAdminUUID, run the following Python code:
import requests
import uuid
key = "<YOUR_NGC_PERSONAL_KEY>" # Replace with your actual NGC Personal Key
url = 'https://api.ngc.nvidia.com/v3/keys/get-caller-info'
r = requests.post(
url,
headers={'Content-Type': 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded'},
data={'credentials': key},
timeout=5
)
ngc_user_id = r.json().get('user', {}).get('id')
service_admin_uuid = str(uuid.uuid5(uuid.UUID(int=0), str(ngc_user_id)))
print(f"Your serviceAdminUUID is: {service_admin_uuid}")
host,
tlsSecret: For enabling HTTPS and enforcing user authentication, and enabling secure multi-tenancy.
corsOrigin: For enabling CORS and setting origin.
authClientID: Reserved for future NVIDIA Starfleet authentication.
Container related parameters:
image: Location of the TAO API container image.
ngcImagePullSecretName: Secret name set up to access the NVIDIA nvcr.io registry. Defaults to ‘imagePullSecret’.
imagePullPolicy: Set to always fetch from nvcr.io instead of using a locally cached image. Defaults to ‘Always’.
pythonVersion: Version of Python used in the container. Defaults to 3.12.
pythonBasePath: Path to the Python executable. Defaults to
/usr/local/lib/python.
Other parameters:
ptmOrgTeams: List of org/teams that pretrained models are available for. Defaults to
nvidia/tao,ea-tlt/tao_ea.
ptmPull: Whether to pull pretrained models from NGC when deploying API. Defaults to
true.
maxNumGpuPerNode: Number of GPUs assigned to each job.
mongoOperatorEnabled: Whether to enable the MongoDB operator. Defaults to
false.
telemetryOptOut: Set to
trueto opt out from NVIDIA collection of anonymous usage metrics.
We provide additional configurable parameters for dependent services:
mongo*: List of parameters for mongodb memory, CPU, and storage configuration.
community-operator: Configuration for the mongo community operator.
ingress-nginx: Configuration for ingress-nginx controller.
notebooksDir: Path to the notebooks directory in JupyterLab. Defaults to
notebooks.
enableVault: Whether to enable vault for secrets management. Default to
false.
vault: Configuration for the vault operator.
profiler: Whether to enable the Python profiler. Defaults to
False.
kube-prometheus-stack.enabled: Whether to enable the prometheus in the cluster. Default to false
kratosClientCert: Client certificate to export telemetry to Kratos.
kratosClientKey: Client key to export telemetry to Kratos.
Example for creating a tlsSecret:
openssl req -x509 -sha256 -nodes -days 365 -newkey rsa:2048 -keyout tls.key -out tls.crt -subj "/CN=ec2-34-221-205-157.us-west-2.compute.amazonaws.com/O=ec2-34-221-205-157.us-west-2.compute.amazonaws.com" --addext "subjectAltName = DNS:ec2-34-221-205-157.us-west-2.compute.amazonaws.com"
kubectl create secret tls tls-secret --key tls.key --cert tls.crt
Then install the FTMS API service:
helm install tao-api tao-api/
FTMS Deployment is completed when all pods are in the Running state. This may take 10-15 minutes.
kubectl get pods
To debug a deployment, look for events toward the bottom of the following command’s output:
kubectl describe pods tao-api
NVIDIA NVCF#
NVIDIA Cloud Functions (NVCF) is a serverless API for deploying and managing AI workloads on GPUs. It provides security, scalability, and reliability to your workloads. For more details, refer to NVIDIA Cloud Functions documentation.
Prerequisites#
Access to an NGC organization with NVCF enablement
To request access to Cloud Functions, contact your NVIDIA Account Manager.
NGC personal key for your NGC organization
You can generate a personal key by following the instructions in the NGC User Guide. Be sure to select NGC Catalog and Private Registry for services included. If you choose to deploy through NVCF, you will also need Cloud Function service.
Deployment Steps#
1. Push the public Helm chart to your NGC organization#
Note
This Helm chart push to NGC registry must be performed from your personal machine.
Download NGC CLI from NGC CLI Installers
Configure NGC CLI with your credentials:
ngc config set # Follow prompts to enter your NGC org name, team name, API key, etc.
Pull the TAO Toolkit API Helm chart:
ngc registry chart pull nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit-api:6.0.0-nvcf
Push the chart to your organization’s registry:
ngc registry chart push <your_ngc_org_name>/tao-toolkit-api:6.0.0-nvcf
2. Push the public MongoDB image to your NGC organization#
Pull the public MongoDB image to your local machine:
docker pull mongo
Log in to NGC Private Registry:
docker login nvcr.io
Note
For the username, use
$oauthtoken
For the password, use your NGC API Key
-
Tag and push the image to your organization’s private registry:
docker tag mongo nvcr.io/<your_ngc_org_name>/<your_ngc_team_name>/mongo:latest docker push nvcr.io/<your_ngc_org_name>/<your_ngc_team_name>/mongo:latest
3. Create the Function#
Navigate to the NVCF Portal and click the “Create Function” button.
Select “Helm Chart” as the function type.
Enter a descriptive name (e.g.,
ftms_on_nvcf) in the “Basic Details” section.
Configure the “Function Configuration” section:
Helm Chart Details:
Helm Chart: Select
<your_ngc_org_name>/tao-toolkit-apifrom the dropdown
Helm Chart Version:
6.0.0-nvcf
Helm Chart Service Name:
mini-service-0-service
-
Health Configuration:
Health Protocol:
HTTP
Port:
8000
Health Endpoint:
/v2/health/ready
-
Inference Configuration:
Inference Endpoint:
/api/v1/orgs/<your_ngc_org_name>/super_endpoint
Port:
8000
-
Secrets Configuration:
Key:
ngc_api_key
Value: Your NGC personal API key
-
-
Click “Create Function without deploying” to create the function.
Make note of the generated Function ID and Version ID for the next step.
4. Deploy the Function#
On the function details page, click “Deploy”.
Select appropriate GPU and instance types for your workload.
Under Additional Settings, enter the following JSON configuration:
{ "functionTaoApi": "<function_id>:<version_id>", "serviceAdminUUID": "<your_service_admin_uuid>", "maxNumGpuPerNode": "<num_gpus_per_instance>", "imageMongo": "nvcr.io/<your_ngc_org_name>/<your_ngc_team_name>/mongo:latest" }
Note
Replace the placeholders with your actual values:
<function_id>:<version_id>- The Function ID and Version ID from the previous step
<your_service_admin_uuid>- Your service admin UUID (see below)
<num_gpus_per_instance>- Number of GPUs per NVCF instance (e.g., “1”, “2”, “4”, etc.)
<your_ngc_org_name>- Your NGC organization name
<your_ngc_team_name>- Your NGC team name
-
To obtain your
serviceAdminUUID, run the following Python code:
import requests import uuid key = "<YOUR_NGC_API_KEY>" # Replace with your actual NGC API key url = 'https://api.ngc.nvidia.com/v3/keys/get-caller-info' r = requests.post( url, headers={'Content-Type': 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded'}, data={'credentials': key}, timeout=5 ) ngc_user_id = r.json().get('user', {}).get('id') service_admin_uuid = str(uuid.uuid5(uuid.UUID(int=0), str(ngc_user_id))) print(f"Your serviceAdminUUID is: {service_admin_uuid}")
Click Deploy Version to start the deployment process.
Monitor the deployment status. When it is complete, the function status changes to “ACTIVE.”
5. Make API Calls#
Once your function is deployed and active, you can interact with it using the sample notebook Classification NVCF Helm Notebook.
Important
Before running the notebook:
Replace all
FIXMEvariables with actual values.
Ensure that your NGC API key has the necessary permissions.
Verify that your function is in ACTIVE status.
Next Steps#
The swagger UI can be accessed at
<host_url>/swagger
The notebooks can be downloaded at
<host_url>/tao_api_notebooks.zip
host_urlin the notebooks: The base URL of the API service. Format is
http://<host>:<port>, for example
http://10.10.10.10:32080
After successful deployment, you can start using the FTMS API through either:
-
The Remote Client CLI - A command-line interface for interacting with the API
-
The REST API - Direct HTTP endpoints for programmatic access
Or a tutorial notebook where we will distill a RT-DETR model down to 1/4 of its size but keep the same accuracy.
Choose the interface that best suits your needs and refer to the corresponding documentation section for detailed usage instructions.
Quick Start: Log-In#
The following diagram and examples show how to interact with the FTMS API quickly after a successful deployment, using either the Remote Client CLI or direct REST API calls.
Log-In Example
Using Remote Client CLI:
BASE_URL=<host_url>/default/api/v2 tao login --ngc-key <NGC_KEY> --ngc-org-name <NGC_ORG_NAME> --enable-telemetry
Using curl (REST API):
curl -X POST "<host_url>/api/v2/login" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"ngc_org_name": "<NGC_ORG_NAME>", "ngc_key": "<NGC_KEY>", "enable_telemetry": true}'
Replace
<host_url> and
<NGC_ORG_NAME> and
<NGC_KEY> with your actual API endpoint and NGC key.
For more details, see the Remote Client CLI and REST API documentation sections.
Common issues are:
GPU Operator pods not in Ready or Completed states
Invalid values.yaml file
Missing or invalid imagepullsecret
Missing or invalid ngc_api_key
Missing or invalid ptmApiKey