TAO Converter with EfficientDet#
The
tao-converter tool is provided with TAO
to facilitate the deployment of TAO trained models on TensorRT and/or Deepstream.
This section elaborates on how to generate a TensorRT engine using
tao-converter.
For deployment platforms with an x86-based CPU and discrete GPUs, the
tao-converter
is distributed within the TAO docker. Therefore, we suggest using the docker to generate
the engine. However, this requires that the user adhere to the same minor version of
TensorRT as distributed with the docker. The TAO docker includes TensorRT version 8.0.
Instructions for x86#
For an x86 platform with discrete GPUs, the default TAO package includes the
tao-converter
built for TensorRT 8.2.5.1 with CUDA 11.4 and CUDNN 8.2. However, for any other version of CUDA and
TensorRT, please refer to the overview section for download. Once the
tao-converter is downloaded, follow the instructions below to generate a TensorRT engine.
Unzip the zip file on the target machine.
Install the OpenSSL package using the command:
sudo apt-get install libssl-dev
Export the following environment variables:
$ export TRT_LIB_PATH=”/usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu”
$ export TRT_INC_PATH=”/usr/include/x86_64-linux-gnu”
Run the
tao-converterusing the sample command below and generate the engine.
Instructions to build TensorRT OSS on Jetson can be found in the TensorRT OSS on x86 section above or in this GitHub repo.
Note
Make sure to follow the output node names as mentioned in the Exporting the Model section of the respective model.
Instructions for Jetson#
For the Jetson platform, the
tao-converter is available to download in the NVIDIA developer zone. You may choose
the version you wish to download as listed in the overview section.
Once the
tao-converter is downloaded, please follow the instructions below to generate a
TensorRT engine.
Unzip the zip file on the target machine.
Install the OpenSSL package using the command:
sudo apt-get install libssl-dev
Export the following environment variables:
$ export TRT_LIB_PATH=”/usr/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu”
$ export TRT_INC_PATH=”/usr/include/aarch64-linux-gnu”
For Jetson devices, TensorRT comes pre-installed with Jetpack. If you are using older JetPack, upgrade to JetPack-5.0DP.
Instructions to build TensorRT OSS on Jetson can be found in the TensorRT OSS on Jetson (ARM64) section above or in this GitHub repo.
Run the
tao-converterusing the sample command below and generate the engine.
Note
Make sure to follow the output node names as mentioned in
Exporting the Model
section of the respective model.
Using the tao-converter#
tao-converter [-h] -k <encryption_key>
[-c <path to calibration cache file>]
[-e <path to output engine>]
[-b <calibration batch size>]
[-m <maximum batch size of the TRT engine>]
[-t <engine datatype>]
[-w <maximum workspace size of the TRT Engine>]
[-i <input dimension ordering>]
[-p <optimization_profiles>]
[-s]
[-u <DLA_core>]
input_file
Required Arguments#
input_file: The path to the
.etltmodel exported using
export.
-k: The key used to encode the
.tltmodel when training
Optional Arguments#
-e: The path to save the engine to. The default path is
./saved.engine.
-t: The desired engine data type, which generates calibration cache if in INT8 mode. The default value is
fp32. The options are
fp32,
fp16, and
int8.
-w: The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine. The default value is
1073741824(1<<30).
-i: The input dimension ordering; all other TAO commands use NCHW. The options are
nchw,
nhwc,
nc. For EfficientDet, you can omit this argument since the default value is
nchw.
-p: Optimization profiles for
.etltmodels with dynamic shape. The argument format is a comma-separated list of optimization profile shapes in the format
<input_name>,<min_shape>,<opt_shape>,<max_shape>, where each shape has the format
<n>x<c>x<h>x<w>. This argument can be specified multiple times if there are multiple input tensors for the model.
-s: A Boolean to apply TensorRT strict type constraints when building the TensorRT engine.
-u: Specifies the DLA core index when building the TensorRT engine on Jetson devices.
INT8 Mode Arguments#
-c: The path to the calibration cache file, which is only used in INT8 mode. The default value is
./cal.bin.
-b: The batch size used during the export step for INT8 calibration cache generation. The default value is
8.
-m: The maximum batch size for the TensorRT engine. The default value is
16. If you encounter out-of-memory issues, decrease the batch size accordingly.
Note
Due to the complexity of EfficientDet models, the conversion process will take some time to finish. For example, it may take several minutes on a V100 and more than a hour on a Xavier.
Sample Output Log#
Here is a sample command for exporting an EfficientDet model.
tao model converter -k $KEY \
-c /export/model.step-0.cal \
-p Input,1x512x512x3,8x512x512x3,16x512x512x3 \
-e /export/trt.int8.engine \
-t int8 \
-b 8 \
/export/model.step-0.etlt