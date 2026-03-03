TensorRT OSS requires cmake >= v3.13, so install cmake 3.13 if your cmake version is lower than 3.13c

Get GPU architecture. The GPU_ARCHS value can be retrieved by the deviceQuery CUDA sample:

cd /usr/local/cuda/samples/1_Utilities/deviceQuery sudo make ./deviceQuery

If the /usr/local/cuda/samples doesn’t exist in your system, you could download deviceQuery.cpp from this GitHub repo. Compile and run deviceQuery .

nvcc deviceQuery.cpp -o deviceQuery ./deviceQuery

This command will output something like this, which indicates the GPU_ARCHS is 75 based on CUDA Capability major/minor version.