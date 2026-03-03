DetectNet_v2 is an NVIDIA-developed object-detection model that is included in the TAO. DetectNet_v2 supports the following tasks:

These tasks can be invoked from the TAO Launcher using the following convention on the command-line:

where, args_per_subtask are the command-line arguments required for a given subtask. Each subtask is explained in detail in the following sections.

NVIDIA recommends following the workflow in the diagram below to generate a trained and optimized DetectNet_v2 model.

See the Data Annotation Format page for more information about the KITTI data format.

The object detection apps in TAO expect data in KITTI format for training and evaluation.

When using the dataset_convert tool to create separate TFRecords for evaluation, which may be defined under dataset_config using the parameter validation_data_source , we recommend setting the partition_mode to random with 2 partitions and an arbitrary val_split (1-100). The dataloader takes care of traversing through all the folds and generating the mAP accordingly.

The dataset_convert tool converts the class names in the KITTI-formatted data files to lowercase characters. Therefore, when configuring a training experiment, ensure that lowercase class names are used in the dataset_config section under target class mapping. Using incorrect class names in the dataset_config section can cause invalid training experiments with 0 mAP.

The following is the output log from executing tao model detectnet_v2 dataset_convert :

The following example shows how to use the command with the dataset:

-f, –validation-fold : The validation fold in 0-based indexing. This is required when modifying the training set, but otherwise optional.

-d, --dataset-export-spec : The path to the detection dataset spec containing the config for exporting .tfrecord files

-h, --help : Show this help message and exit

You can use the following optional arguments:

While KITTI is the accepted dataset format for object detection, the DetectNet_v2 trainer requires this data to be converted to TFRecord files for ingestion. The dataset_convert tool is described below:

The sample configuration file shown below converts the COCO dataset with training and validation data where number of shard is 32 for validation and 256 for training.

The number of shards per partitions. If only one value is provided, same number of shards is applied in all partitions

By default, two partitions are generated: val and train .

The number of partitions in the data. The number of partition must match the length of the list for img_dir_names and annotation_files .

The relative path to the directory containing JSON file from the path in root_directory_path for each partition.

The relative path to the directory containing images from the path in root_directory_path for each partition.

Here are descriptions of the configurable parameters for the coco_config field:

The sample configuration file shown below converts the 100% KITTI dataset to the training set.

The name of the KITTI sequence to frame mapping file. This file must be present within the dataset root as mentioned in the root_directory_path .

The percentage of data to be separated for validation. This only works under “random” partition mode. This partition is available in fold 0 of the TFrecords generated. Set the validation fold to 0 in the dataset_config .

The extension of the images in the image_dir_name parameter.

n=2 for random partition n< number of sequences in the kitti_sequence_to_frames_file

The number of partitions to use to split the data ( N folds). This field is ignored when the partition model is set to random, as by default only two partitions are generated: val and train . In sequence mode, the data is split into n-folds. The number of partitions is ideally fewer than the total number of sequences in the kitti_sequence_to_frames file.

Sequence-wise partitioning: The data is divided into n partitions (defined by the num_partitions parameter) based on the number of sequences available.

Random partitioning: The data is divided in to 2 folds, train and val . This mode requires that the val_split parameter be set.

The method employed when partitioning the data to multiple folds. Two methods are supported:

The relative path to the directory containing labels from the path in root_directory_path .

The relative path to the directory containing images from the path in root_directory_path .

Here are descriptions of the configurable parameters for the kitti_config field:

target_class_mapping : The prototxt dictionary that maps the class names in the tfrecords to the target class to be trained in the network.

image_directory_path : The path to the dataset root. The image_dir_name is appended to this path to get the input images and must be the same path specified in the experiment spec file.

The dataset_convert tool provides several configurable parameters. The parameters are encapsulated in a spec file to convert data from the original annotation format to the TFRecords format which the trainer can ingest. KITTI and COCO formats can be configured by using either kitti_config or coco_config respectively. You may use only one of the two in a single spec file. The spec file is a prototxt format file with following global parameters:

The dataset_convert tool requires a configuration file as input. Details of the configuration file and examples are included in the following sections.

The DetectNet_v2 app requires the raw input data to be converted to TFRecords for optimized iteration across the data batches. This can be done using the dataset_convert subtask under DetectNet_v2 . Currently, the KITTI and COCO formats are supported.

Creating a Configuration File#

To perform training, evaluation, and inference for DetectNet_v2 , you need to configure several components, each with their own parameters. The train and evaluate tasks for a DetectNet_v2 experiment share the same configuration file. The inference task uses a separate configuration file.

The specification file for DetectNet_v2 training configures these components of the training pipe:

Model

BBox ground truth generation

Post processing module

Cost function configuration

Trainer

Augmentation model

Evaluator

Dataloader

Model Config# The core object-detection model can be configured using the model_config option in the spec file. The following is a sample model config to instantiate a ResNet-18 model with pretrained weights and freeze blocks 0 and 1 with all shortcuts set to projection layers. # Sample model config for to instantiate a resnet18 model with pretrained weights and freeze blocks 0, 1 # with all shortcuts having projection layers. model_config { arch: "resnet" pretrained_model_file: <path_to_model_file> freeze_blocks: 0 freeze_blocks: 1 all_projections: True num_layers: 18 use_pooling: False use_batch_norm: True dropout_rate: 0 .0 objective_set: { cov {} bbox { scale: 35 .0 offset: 0 .5 } } } The following table describes the model_config parameters: Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values all_projections bool False For templates with shortcut connections, this parameter defines whether or not all shortcuts should be instantiated with 1x1 projection layers, irrespective of whether there is a change in stride across the input and output. True or False (only to be used in ResNet templates) arch string resnet The architecture of the backbone feature extractor to be used for training. resnet

vgg

mobilenet_v1

mobilenet_v2

googlenet num_layers int 18 The depth of the feature extractor for scalable templates. resnet : 10, 18, 34, 50, 101

vgg : 16, 19 pretrained model file string – This parameter defines the path to a pretrained TAO model file. If the load_graph flag is set to false , it is assumed that only the weights of the pretrained model file is to be used. In this case, TAO train constructs the feature extractor graph in the experiment and loads the weights from the pretrained model file that has matching layer names. Thus, transfer learning across different resolutions and domains are supported. For layers that may be absent in the pretrained model, the tool initializes them with random weights and skips the import for that layer. Unix path use_pooling Boolean False Choose between using strided convolutions or MaxPooling while downsampling. When True , MaxPooling is used to downsample; however, for the object-detection network, NVIDIA recommends setting this to False and using strided convolutions. True or False use_batch_norm Boolean False A flag to determine whether to use Batch Normalization layers or not. True or False objective_set Proto Dictionary – The objectives for training the network. For object-detection networks, set it to learn cov and bbox . These parameters should not be altered for the current training pipeline. cov {} bbox { scale: 35.0 offset: 0.5 } dropout_rate Float 0.0 Probability for drop out, 0.0-0.1 load_graph Boolean False A flag to determine whether or not to load the graph from the pretrained model file, or just the weights. For a pruned model, set this parameter to True . Pruning modifies the original graph, so the pruned model graph and the weights need to be imported. True or False freeze_blocks float (repeated) – This parameter defines which blocks may be frozen from the instantiated feature extractor template, and is different for different feature extractor templates. ResNet series : For the ResNet series, the block ID’s valid for freezing is any subset of [0, 1, 2, 3, 4](inclusive).

VGG series : For the VGG series, the block ID’s valid for freezing is any subset of [1, 2, 3, 4, 5](inclusive).

MobileNet V1 : For the MobileNet V1, the block ID’s valid for freezing is any subset of [0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11](inclusive).

MobileNet V2 : For the MobileNet V2, the block ID’s valid for freezing is any subset of [0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13](inclusive).

GoogLeNet: For the GoogLeNet, the block ID’s valid for freezing is any subset of [0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7](inclusive). freeze_bn Boolean False A flag to determine whether to freeze the Batch Normalization layers in the model during training. True or False

BBox Ground Truth Generator# DetectNet_v2 generates 2 tensors, cov and bbox . The image is divided into 16x16 grid cells. The cov tensor (short for “coverage” tensor) defines the number of grid cells that are covered by an object. The bbox tensor defines the normalized image coordinates of the object top left (x1, y1) and bottom right (x2, y2) with respect to the grid cell. For best results, you can assume the coverage area to be an ellipse within the bbox label with the maximum confidence assigned to the cells in the center and reducing coverage outwards. Each class has its own coverage and bbox tensor, thus the shape of the tensors are as follows: cov: Batch_size, Num_classes, image_height/16, image_width/16

bbox: Batch_size, Num_classes * 4, image_height/16, image_width/16 (where 4 is the number of coordinates per cell) Here is a sample rasterizer config for a 3 class detector: # Sample rasterizer configs to instantiate a 3 class bbox rasterizer bbox_rasterizer_config { target_class_config { key: "car" value: { cov_center_x: 0 .5 cov_center_y: 0 .5 cov_radius_x: 0 .4 cov_radius_y: 0 .4 bbox_min_radius: 1 .0 } } target_class_config { key: "cyclist" value: { cov_center_x: 0 .5 cov_center_y: 0 .5 cov_radius_x: 0 .4 cov_radius_y: 0 .4 bbox_min_radius: 1 .0 } } target_class_config { key: "pedestrian" value: { cov_center_x: 0 .5 cov_center_y: 0 .5 cov_radius_x: 0 .4 cov_radius_y: 0 .4 bbox_min_radius: 1 .0 } } deadzone_radius: 0 .67 } The bbox_rasterizer has the following parameters that are configurable: Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values deadzone radius float 0.67 The area to be considered dormant (or area of no bbox) around the ellipse of an object. This is particularly useful in cases of overlapping objects so that foreground objects and background objects are not confused. 0-1.0 target_class_config proto dictionary This is a nested configuration field that defines the coverage region for an object of a given class. For each class, this field is repeated. The following are configurable parameters for the target_class_config : cov_center_x (float) : x-coordinate of the center of the object

cov_center_y (float) : y-coordinate of the center of the object

cov_radius_x (float) : x-radius of the coverage ellipse

cov_radius_y (float) : y-radius of the coverage ellipse

bbox_min_radius (float) : The minimum radius of the coverage region to be drawn for boxes cov_center_x: 0.0 - 1.0

cov_center_y: 0.0 - 1.0

cov_radius_x: 0.0 - 1.0

cov_radius_y: 0.0 - 1.0

bbox_min_radius: 0.0 - 1.0

Post-Processor# The post-processor module generates renderable bounding boxes from the raw detection output. The process includes the following: Filtering out valid detections by thresholding objects using the confidence value in the coverage tensor.

Clustering the raw filtered predictions using DBSCAN to produce the final rendered bounding boxes.

Filtering out weaker clusters based on the final confidence threshold derived from the candidate boxes that get grouped into a cluster. Here is an example of the definition of the post-processor for a 3-class network learning for car, cyclist, and pedestrian: postprocessing_config { target_class_config { key: "car" value: { clustering_config { coverage_threshold: 0 .005 dbscan_eps: 0 .15 dbscan_min_samples: 1 minimum_bounding_box_height: 20 } } } target_class_config { key: "cyclist" value: { clustering_config { coverage_threshold: 0 .005 dbscan_eps: 0 .15 dbscan_min_samples: 1 minimum_bounding_box_height: 20 } } } target_class_config { key: "pedestrian" value: { clustering_config { coverage_threshold: 0 .005 dbscan_eps: 0 .15 dbscan_min_samples: 1 minimum_bounding_box_height: 20 } } } } This section defines parameters that configure the post-processor. For each class that you can train for, the postprocessing_config has a target_class_config element that defines the clustering parameters for this class. The parameters for each target class include the following: Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values key string – The name of the class for which the post processor module is being configured The network object class name, which is mentioned in the cost_function_config . value clustering _config proto – The nested clustering-config proto parameter that configures the postprocessor module. The parameters for this module are defined in the next table. Encapsulated object with parameters defined below. The clustering_config element configures the clustering block for this class. Here are the parameters for this element: Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values coverage_threshold float – The minimum threshold of the coverage tensor output to be considered a valid candidate box for clustering. The four coordinates from the bbox tensor at the corresponding indices are passed for clustering. 0.0 - 1.0 dbscan_eps float – The maximum distance between two samples for one to be considered in the neighborhood of the other. This is not a maximum bound on the distances of points within a cluster. The greater the dbscan_eps value, the more boxes are grouped together. 0.0 - 1.0 dbscan_min_samples int – The total weight in a neighborhood for a point to be considered as a core point. This includes the point itself. >0 minimum_bounding_box_height int – The minimum height in pixels to consider as a valid detection post clustering. 0 - input image height clustering_algorithm enum DBSCAN Defines the post-processing algorithm to cluter raw detections to the final bbox render. When using HYBRID mode, ensure both DBSCAN and NMS configuration parameters are defined. DBSCAN , NMS , HYBRID dbscan_confidence_threshold float 0.1 The confidence threshold used to filter out the clustered bounding box output from DBSCAN. > 0.0 nms_iou_threshold float 0.2 The Intersection Over Union (IOU) threshold to filter out redundant boxes from raw detections to form final clustered outputs. (0.0 - 1.0) nms_confidence_threshold float 0. The confidence threshold to filter out clustered bounding boxes from NMS. 0.0 - 1.0 In TAO 3.21.08, DetectNet_v2 supports three methods for clustering raw detections for the network in final rendered bounding boxes. DBSCAN : Density Based Spatial Clustering of Application

NMS : Non-Maximal suppression

HYDRID : DBSCAN + NMS Under HYBRID clustering, DetectNet_v2 post-processing first passes the raw network outputs to the DBSCAN clustering and uses the candidate boxes per cluster from DBSCAN as input to NMS . The NMS clustering generates the final rendered boxes. Note For HYBRID clustering, ensure both DBSCAN and NMS related parameters are defined in the post-processing config.

Cost Function# This section describes how to configure the cost function to include the classes that you are training for. For each class you want to train, add a new entry for the target classes to the spec file. We recommend not changing the parameters within the spec file for best performance with these classes. The other parameters here should remain unchanged. cost_function_config { target_classes { name: "car" class_weight: 1 .0 coverage_foreground_weight: 0 .05 objectives { name: "cov" initial_weight: 1 .0 weight_target: 1 .0 } objectives { name: "bbox" initial_weight: 10 .0 weight_target: 10 .0 } } target_classes { name: "cyclist" class_weight: 1 .0 coverage_foreground_weight: 0 .05 objectives { name: "cov" initial_weight: 1 .0 weight_target: 1 .0 } objectives { name: "bbox" initial_weight: 10 .0 weight_target: 1 .0 } } target_classes { name: "pedestrian" class_weight: 1 .0 coverage_foreground_weight: 0 .05 objectives { name: "cov" initial_weight: 1 .0 weight_target: 1 .0 } objectives { name: "bbox" initial_weight: 10 .0 weight_target: 10 .0 } } enable_autoweighting: True max_objective_weight: 0 .9999 min_objective_weight: 0 .0001 }

Trainer# The following is a sample training_config block to configure a DetectNet_v2 trainer: training_config { batch_size_per_gpu: 16 num_epochs: 80 learning_rate { soft_start_annealing_schedule { min_learning_rate: 5e-6 max_learning_rate: 5e-4 soft_start: 0 .1 annealing: 0 .7 } } regularizer { type: L1 weight: 3e-9 } optimizer { adam { epsilon: 1e-08 beta1: 0 .9 beta2: 0 .999 } } cost_scaling { enabled: False initial_exponent: 20 .0 increment: 0 .005 decrement: 1 .0 } visualizer { enabled: true num_images: 3 scalar_logging_frequency: 10 infrequent_logging_frequency: 1 target_class_config { key: "car" value: { coverage_threshold: 0 .005 } } target_class_config { key: "pedestrian" value: { coverage_threshold: 0 .005 } } } } The following table describes the parameters used to configure the trainer: Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values batch_size_per_gpu int 32 The number of images per batch per GPU. >1 num_epochs int 120 The total number of epochs to run the experiment. enable_qat bool False Enables model training using Quantization Aware Training (QAT). For more information about QAT, see the Quantization Aware Training section. True or False learning rate learning rate scheduler proto soft_start _annealing _schedule Configures the learning rate schedule for the trainer. Currently, DetectNet_v2 only supports the soft_start annealing learning rate schedule, which may be configured using the following parameters: soft_start (float): The time to ramp up the learning rate from minimum learning rate to maximum learning rate.

annealing (float): The time to cool down the learning rate from maximum learning rate to minimum learning rate.

minimum_learning_rate (float): The minimum learning rate in the learning rate schedule.

maximum_learning_rate (float): The maximum learning rate in the learning rate schedule. annealing: 0.0-1.0 and greater than soft_start Soft_start: 0.0 - 1.0 A sample lr plot for a soft_start of 0.3 and annealing of 0.1 is shown in the figure below. regularizer regularizer proto config The type and the weight of the regularizer to be used during training. There are two parameters: type : The type of the regularizer being used.

weight : The floating point weight of the regularizer. The supported values for type are: NO_REG

L1

L2 optimizer optimizer proto config The optimizer to use for training and the parameters to configure it: epsilon (float): A very small number to prevent any division by zero in the implementation.

beta1 (float)

beta2 (float) cost_scaling costscaling _config Enables cost scaling during training. Leave this parameter untouched currently for the DetectNet_v2 training pipe. cost_scaling { enabled: False initial_exponent: 20.0 increment: 0.005 decrement: 1.0 } checkpoint interval float 0/10 The interval (in epochs) at which train saves intermediate models. 0 to num_epochs visualizer

visualizer proto config





Configurable elements of the visualizer. DetectNetv2’s visualizer interfaces with TensorBoard. Please refer to this section for explanation of the configurable elements.



DetectNet_v2 currently supports the soft_start annealing learning rate schedule. The learning rate when plotted as a function of the training progress (0.0, 1.0) results in the following curve: In this experiment, the soft_start was set as 0.3 and annealing as 0.7, with the minimum learning rate as 5e-6 and maximum learning rate, or base_lr , as 5e-4. Note We suggest using an L1 regularizer when training a network before pruning, as L1 regularization makes pruning the network weights easier. After pruning, when retraining the networks, we recommend turning regularization off by setting the regularization type to NO_REG . Visualizer DetectNet_v2 supports visualization of important metrics, weight histograms and intermediate images via tensorboard. The visualized collaterals are broadly divided into 2 categories Frequently plotted collaterals: These are scalar values that are plotted as a function on time. These values are plotted more frequently so that you may see a continuous behaviour. Infrequently plotted collaterals: These include histograms and intermediate images, which consume more resources to plot and are therefore plotted less frequently. The metrics of the network are plotted as scalar plots which include Bounding box loss (mean_cost_${class_bbox}): Cost component that computes the accuracy of the bbox coordinates. Coverage loss (mean_cost_${class_cov}): Cost of the coverage blob that yields the confidence of an object. Task Cost (task_cost): This is computed as (Coverage loss + Bounding Box loss). Regularization cost (regularization_cost): Sum of all the regularizer losses in the model. Total Cost (total_cost): This is computed as the task cost + (regularizer weight * regularization cost) . Validation Cost (validation_cost): This is the total cost computed during evaluation. Mean Average Precision (mAP): The mean average precision of the network across all classes, as computed during training. Learning rate (lr): The learning rate applied to the optimizer. The plotting intervals of the frequent and infrequent collaterals are configurable via the visualizer element of the training config. Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values enabled bool ‘false’ Flag to enable tensorboard visualization. true or false num_images int 3 Number of images to be plotted per step 1 < num_images < batch_size scalar_logging_frequency int 10 Number of points per epoch 1 to num_steps_per_epoch infrequent_logging_frequency int 1 Interval to plot infrequent visualization collaterals (in number of epochs) 1 to num_epochs target_class_config proto dictionary This is a nested configuration field that defines the post-processing threshold for the coverage blob to render the raw bounding boxes before clustering. The configurable parameter is coverage_threshold (float) : Raw threshold to filter candidate bounding boxes before clustering coverage_threshold: 0.0 - 1.0 The scalar plots of total_cost and validation_cost , are a good indication of how the model training is proceeding. If the 2 plots are converging and decreasing over time, it implies that the network is still learning. However, if the validation_cost starts diverging and rises, while the training_cost plateaus or decreases, it indicates that the network may be overfitting to the training dataset. Under the images tab, the DetectNet_v2 app renders number of images. The key images of interest are: images : This shows the input image currently under training ${class_name}_rectangle_bbox_preds : This image shows the raw predictions of the network before applying NMS/DBSCAN clustering. The outputs seen here are a result of filtering per class by the coverage threshold. ${class_name}_cov_norm : This is the normalized coverage output, which is a heatmap of the confidence with which the network says that an object exists. ${class_name}_cov_gt : This is the normalized coverage ground truth, which is a heatmap of the confidence with which the network should say that an object exists. As training progresses, you will see that the ${class_name}_cov_norm and ${class_name}_cov_gt images look similar, and ${class_name}_rectaging_bbox_preds will only show clusters of bounding boxes around valid objects of that $class_name Under the histograms tab, you can see the histogram distribution of all the weights in the model. This is a good indicator on how well the regularizers work and how much of the model can be pruned. Using the L1 regularizer, forces the weights to be closer to 0, making the model friendly to pruning. If you see a histogram with the bulk of the distribution around 0, it means that the model will yield good gains when pruned. If the histogram is more flat, then it indicates that you may need to increase the weight of the L1 regularizer, or your model for this dataset, cannot be pruned aggressively.

Augmentation Module# The augmentation module provides some basic pre-processing and augmentation when training. Here is a sample augmentation_config element: # Sample augementation config for augmentation_config { preprocessing { output_image_width: 960 output_image_height: 544 output_image_channel: 3 min_bbox_width: 1 .0 min_bbox_height: 1 .0 } spatial_augmentation { hflip_probability: 0 .5 vflip_probability: 0 .0 zoom_min: 1 .0 zoom_max: 1 .0 translate_max_x: 8 .0 translate_max_y: 8 .0 } color_augmentation { color_shift_stddev: 0 .0 hue_rotation_max: 25 .0 saturation_shift_max: 0 .2 contrast_scale_max: 0 .1 contrast_center: 0 .5 } } Note If the output image height and output image width of the preprocessing block doesn’t match with the dimensions of the input image, the dataloader either pads with zeros or crops to fit to the output resolution. It does not resize the input images and labels to fit. The augmentation_config contains three elements: preprocessing : This nested field configures the input image and ground truth label pre-processing module. It sets the shape of the input tensor to the network. The ground truth labels are pre-processed to meet the dimensions of the input image tensors. Parameter Datatype Default/Suggested value Description Supported Values output _image _width int – The width of the augmentation output. This is the same as the width of the network input and must be a multiple of 16. >480 output _image _height int – The height of the augmentation output. This is the same as the height of the network input and must be a multiple of 16. >272 output _image _channel int 1, 3 The channel depth of the augmentation output. This is the same as the channel depth of the network input. Currently, 1-channel input is not recommended for datasets with JPG images. For PNG images, both 3-channel RGB and 1-channel monochrome images are supported. 1,3 output _image_min int – The smaller side of the augmentation output. This is the same as the smaller side of the network input. This is used in the case of input with dynamic shape in FasterRCNN where we specify the smaller side size and the data loader will resize the image such that the smaller side is this number and keep aspect ratio. >272 output _image_max int – The larger side of the augmentation output. This is the same as the larger side of the network input. This is used in the case of input with dynamic shape in FasterRCNN where if the smaller side and keep aspect ratio results in the other side exceeding this limit, it will resize such that the larger side is exactly this number and keep aspect ratio so the smaller side does not exceed input_image_min . >272 enable_auto _resize bool False A flag to enable automatic resize during training. When it is set to True, offline resize before the training is no longer required. Enabling this will potentially increase the training time. – min_bbox _height float The minimum height of the object labels to be considered for training. 0 - output_image_height min_bbox _width float The minimum width of the object labels to be considered for training. 0 - output_image_width crop_right int The right boundary of the crop to be extracted from the original image. 0 - input image width crop_left int The left boundary of the crop to be extracted from the original image. 0 - input image width crop_top int The top boundary of the crop to be extracted from the original image. 0 - input image height crop_bottom int The bottom boundary of the crop to be extracted from the original image. 0 - input image height scale_height float The floating point factor to scale the height of the cropped images. > 0.0 scale_width float The floating point factor to scale the width of the cropped images. > 0.0 spatial_augmentation : This module supports basic spatial augmentation such as flip, zoom, and translate, which may be configured. Parameter Datatype Default/Suggested value Description Supported Values hflip_probability float 0.5 The probability to flip an input image horizontally. 0.0-1.0 vflip_probability float 0.0 The probability to flip an input image vertically. 0.0-1.0 zoom_min float 1.0 The minimum zoom scale of the input image. > 0.0 zoom_max float 1.0 The maximum zoom scale of the input image. > 0.0 translate_max_x int 8.0 The maximum translation to be added across the x axis. 0.0 - output_image_width translate_max_y int 8.0 The maximum translation to be added across the y axis. 0.0 - output_image_height rotate_rad_max float 0.69 The angle of rotation to be applied to the images and the training labels. The range is defined between [-rotate_rad_max, rotate_rad_max]. > 0.0 (modulo 2*pi color_augmentation : This module configures the color space transformations, such as color shift, hue_rotation, saturation shift, and contrast adjustment. Parameter Datatype Default/Suggested value Description Supported Values color_shift_stddev float 0.0 The standard devidation value for the color shift. 0.0-1.0 hue_rotation_max float 25.0 The maximum rotation angle for the hue rotation matrix. 0.0-360.0 saturation_shift_max float 0.2 The maximum shift that changes the saturation. A value of 1.0 means no change in saturation shift. 0.0 - 1.0 contrast_scale_max float 0.1 The slope of the contrast as rotated around the provided center. A value of 0.0 leaves the contrast unchanged. 0.0 - 1.0 contrast_center float 0.5 The center around which the contrast is rotated. Ideally, this is set to half of the maximum pixel value. Since our input images are scaled between 0 and 1.0, you can set this value to 0.5. 0.5 The dataloader online augmentation pipeline applies spatial and color-space augmentation transformations in the following order: The dataloader first performs the pre-processing operations on the input data (image and labels) read from the tfrecords files. Here the images and labels are cropped and scaled based on the parameters mentioned in the preprocessing config. The boundaries for generating the cropped image and labels from the original image is defined by the crop_left , crop_right , crop_top and crop_bottom parameters. This cropped data is then scaled by the scale factors defined by scale_height and scale_width . The transformation matrices for these operations are computed globally and do not change per image. The net tensors generated from the pre-processing blocks are then passed through a pipeline of random augmentations in spatial and color domains. The spatial augmentations are applied to both images and label coordinates, while the color augmentations are applied only to images. To apply color augmentations, the output_image_channel parameter must be set to 3. For monochrome tensors, color augmentations are not applied. The spatial and color transformation matrices are computed per image, based on a uniform distribution along the maximum and minimum ranges defined by the spatial_augmentation and color_augmentation config parameters. Once the spatial and color augmented net input tensors are generated, the output is then padded with zeros or clipped along the right and bottom edge of the image to fit the output dimensions defined in the preprocessing config.

Configuring the Evaluator# The evaluator in the detection training pipeline can be configured using the evaluation_config parameters. The following is an example evaluation_config element: # Sample evaluation config to run evaluation in integrate mode for the given 3 class model, # at every 10th epoch starting from the epoch 1. evaluation_config { average_precision_mode: INTEGRATE validation_period_during_training: 10 first_validation_epoch: 1 minimum_detection_ground_truth_overlap { key: "car" value: 0 .7 } minimum_detection_ground_truth_overlap { key: "person" value: 0 .5 } minimum_detection_ground_truth_overlap { key: "bicycle" value: 0 .5 } evaluation_box_config { key: "car" value { minimum_height: 4 maximum_height: 9999 minimum_width: 4 maximum_width: 9999 } } evaluation_box_config { key: "person" value { minimum_height: 4 maximum_height: 9999 minimum_width: 4 maximum_width: 9999 } } evaluation_box_config { key: "bicycle" value { minimum_height: 4 maximum_height: 9999 minimum_width: 4 maximum_width: 9999 } } } The following tables describe the parameters used to configure evaluation: Parameter Datatype Default/Suggested value Description Supported Values average_precision _mode Sample The mode in which the average precision for each class is calculated.

SAMPLE: This is the ap calculation mode using 11 evenly spaced recall points as used in the Pascal VOC challenge 2007.

INTEGRATE: This is the ap calculation mode as used in the 2011 challenge validation_period _during_training int 10 The interval at which evaluation is run during training. The evaluation is run at this interval starting from the value of the first validation epoch parameter as specified below. 1 - total number of epochs first_validation _epoch int 30 The first epoch to start running validation. Ideally it is preferred to wait for at least 20-30% of the total number of epochs before starting evaluation, since the predictions in the initial epochs would be fairly inaccurate. Too many candidate boxes may be sent to clustering and this can cause the evaluation to slow down. 1 - total number of epochs minimum_detection _ground_truth_overlap proto dictionary Minimum IOU between ground truth and predicted box after clustering to call a valid detection. This parameter is a repeatable dictionary and a separate one must be defined for every class. The members include:

key (string): class name

value (float): intersection over union value evaluation_box_config proto dictionary This nested configuration field configures the min and max box dimensions to be considered as a valid ground truth and prediction for AP calculation. The evaluation_box_config field has these configurable inputs. Parameter Datatype Default/Suggested value Description Supported Values minimum_height float 10 Minimum height in pixels for a valid ground truth and prediction bbox. model image height minimum_width float 10 Minimum width in pixels for a valid ground truth and prediction bbox. model image width maximum_height float 9999 Maximum height in pixels for a valid ground truth and prediction bbox. minimum_height - model image height maximum_width float 9999 Maximum width in pixels for a valid ground truth and prediction bbox. minimum _width - model image width

Dataloader# The dataloader defines the path to the data you want to train on and the class mapping for classes in the dataset that the network is to be trained for. The following is an example dataset_config element: dataset_config { data_sources: { tfrecords_path: "<path to the training tfrecords root/tfrecords train pattern>" image_directory_path: "<path to the training data source>" } image_extension: "jpg" target_class_mapping { key: "car" value: "car" } target_class_mapping { key: "automobile" value: "car" } target_class_mapping { key: "heavy_truck" value: "car" } target_class_mapping { key: "person" value: "pedestrian" } target_class_mapping { key: "rider" value: "cyclist" } validation_fold: 0 } In this example the tfrecords is assumed to be multi-fold, and the fold number to validate on is defined. However, evaluation doesn’t necessarily have to be run on a split of the training set. Many ML engineers choose to evaluate the model on a well chosen evaluation dataset that is exclusive of the training dataset. If you prefer to run evaluation on a different validation dataset as opposed to a split from the training dataset, then convert this dataset into tfrecords by using the dataset_convert tool as mentioned here and use the validation_data_source field in the dataset_config to define this dataset to the evaluator . In this case, do not forget to remove the validation_fold field from the spec. When generating the TFRecords for evaluation by using the validation_data_source field, please review the notes here. validation_data_source: { tfrecords_path: " <path to tfrecords to validate on>/tfrecords validation pattern>" image_directory_path: " <path to validation data source>" } The parameters in dataset_config are defined as follows: data_sources : Captures the path to tfrecords to train on. This field contains 2 parameters: tfrecords_path : Path to the individual tfrecords files. This path follows the UNIX style pathname pattern extension, so a common pathname pattern that captures all the tfrecords files in that directory can be used. image_directory_path : Path to the training data root from which the tfrecords was generated.

image_extension : Extension of the images to be used.

target_class_mapping : This parameter maps the class names in the tfrecords to the target class to be trained in the network. An element is defined for every source class to target class mapping. This field was included with the intention of grouping similar class objects under one umbrella. For example: car, van, heavy_truck etc may be grouped under automobile. The “key” field is the value of the class name in the tfrecords file and the “value” field corresponds to the value that the network is expected to learn.

validation_fold : In case of an n fold tfrecords, you define the index of the fold to use for validation. For sequencewise validation choose the validation fold in the range [0, N-1]. For random split partitioning, force the validation fold index to 0 as the tfrecord is just 2-fold. Note The class names key in the target_class_mapping must be identical to the one shown in the dataset converter log, so that the correct classes are picked up for training.