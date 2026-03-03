CenterPose with TAO Deploy#

To generate an optimized TensorRT engine:

  1. Generate a CenterPose .onnx file using tao model centerpose export.

  2. Specify the .onnx file as the input to tao deploy centerpose gen_trt_engine.

For more information about training a CenterPose model, refer to the CenterPose training documentation.

Converting an ONNX File into TensorRT Engine#

SPECS=$(tao-client centerpose get-spec --action gen_trt_engine --job_type experiment --id $EXPERIMENT_ID)

To convert the .onnx file, you can reuse the spec file from the tao model centerpose export command.

The gen_trt_engine parameter defines TensorRT engine generation.

gen_trt_engine:
onnx_file: /path/to/onnx_file
trt_engine: /path/to/trt_engine
input_channel: 3
input_width: 512
input_height: 512
tensorrt:
  data_type: fp32
  workspace_size: 1024
  min_batch_size: 1
  opt_batch_size: 2
  max_batch_size: 4
  calibration:
    cal_image_dir: /path/to/cal/images
    cal_cache_file: /path/to/cal.bin
    cal_batch_size: 10
    cal_batches: 1000

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

onnx_file

string

The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine

trt_engine

string

The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine

input_channel

unsigned int

3

The input channel size. Only the value 3 is supported.

3

input_width

unsigned int

512

The input width

>0

input_height

unsigned int

512

The input height

>0

batch_size

unsigned int

-1

The batch size of the ONNX model

>=-1

tensorrt#

The tensorrt parameter defines TensorRT engine generation.

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

data_type

string

fp32

The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine

fp32/fp16/int8

workspace_size

unsigned int

1024

The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine

>1024

min_batch_size

unsigned int

1

The minimum batch size used for the optimization profile shape

>0

opt_batch_size

unsigned int

1

The optimal batch size used for the optimization profile shape

>0

max_batch_size

unsigned int

1

The maximum batch size used for the optimization profile shape

>0

calibration#

The calibration parameter defines TensorRT engine generation with PTQ INT8 calibration.

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

cal_image_dir

string

The list of paths that contain images used for calibration

cal_cache_file

string

The path to the calibration cache file to be dumped

cal_batch_size

unsigned int

1

The batch size per batch during calibration

>0

cal_batches

unsigned int

1

The number of batches to calibrate

>0

Use the following command to run CenterPose engine generation:

GEN_TRT_ENGINE_JOB_ID=$(tao-client centerpose experiment-run-action --action gen_trt_engine --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --specs "$SPECS")

tao deploy centerpose gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
         results_dir=/path/to/results \
         gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=/path/to/onnx/file \
         gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \
         gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=<data_type>

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up TensorRT engine generation.

Optional Arguments

  • results_dir: The directory where the JSON status-log file is saved.

  • gen_trt_engine.onnx_file: The .onnx model to be converted.

  • gen_trt_engine.trt_engine: The path where the generated engine is stored.

  • gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type: The precision to be exported.

Sample Usage

The following is an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate an FP16 TensorRT engine:

tao deploy centerpose gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
        gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=$ONNX_FILE \
        gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE \
        gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=FP16

Running Evaluation Through a TensorRT Engine#

You can reuse the TAO evaluation spec file for evaluation through a TensorRT engine. The following is a sample spec file:

evaluate:
  trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file
  opencv: False
  eval_num_symmetry: 1
  results_dir: /path/to/save/results
dataset:
  test_data: /path/to/testing/images/and/json/files
  batch_size: 2
  workers: 4

Use the following command to run CenterPose engine evaluation:

EVAL_JOB_ID=$(tao-client centerpose experiment-run-action --action evaluate --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --parent_job_id $GEN_TRT_ENGINE_JOB_ID --specs "$SPECS")

tao deploy centerpose evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
         results_dir=/path/to/results \
         evaluate.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for evaluation.

This must be the same as the tao evaluate spec file.

Optional Arguments

  • results_dir: The directory where the JSON status-log file and evaluation results are saved.

  • evaluate.trt_engine: The engine file for evaluation.

Sample Usage

The following is an example of using the evaluate command to run evaluation with a TensorRT engine:

tao deploy centerpose evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
            results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
            evaluate.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE

Running Inference Through a TensorRT Engine#

You can reuse the TAO inference spec file for inference through a TensorRT engine. The following is a sample spec file:

inference:
  trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file
  visualization_threshold: 0.3
  principle_point_x: 298.3
  principle_point_y: 392.1
  focal_length_x: 651.2
  focal_length_y: 651.2
  skew: 0.0
  axis_size: 0.5
  use_pnp: True
  save_json: True
  save_visualization: True
  opencv: True
dataset:
  inference_data: /path/to/inference/files
  batch_size: 1
  workers: 4

Use the following command to run CenterPose engine inference:

INFERENCE_JOB_ID=$(tao-client centerpose experiment-run-action --action inference --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --parent_job_id $GEN_TRT_ENGINE_JOB_ID --specs "$SPECS")

tao deploy centerpose inference -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
         results_dir=/path/to/results \
         inference.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for inference.

This should be the same as the tao inference spec file.

Optional Arguments

  • results_dir: The directory where the JSON status-log file and inference results are saved.

  • inference.trt_engine: The engine file for inference.

Sample Usage

The following is an example of using the inference command to run inference with a TensorRT engine:

tao deploy centerpose inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
            results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
            inference.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE

The visualization results are stored in $RESULTS_DIR.