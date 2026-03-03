TAO Converter with DSSD#

The tao-converter tool is provided with TAO to facilitate the deployment of TAO trained models on TensorRT and/or Deepstream. This section elaborates on how to generate a TensorRT engine using tao-converter .

For deployment platforms with an x86-based CPU and discrete GPUs, the tao-converter is distributed within the TAO docker. Therefore, we suggest using the docker to generate the engine. However, this requires that the user adhere to the same minor version of TensorRT as distributed with the docker. The TAO docker includes TensorRT version 8.0.

Instructions for x86# For an x86 platform with discrete GPUs, the default TAO package includes the tao-converter built for TensorRT 8.2.5.1 with CUDA 11.4 and CUDNN 8.2. However, for any other version of CUDA and TensorRT, please refer to the overview section for download. Once the tao-converter is downloaded, follow the instructions below to generate a TensorRT engine. Unzip the zip file on the target machine. Install the OpenSSL package using the command: sudo apt-get install libssl-dev Export the following environment variables: $ export TRT_LIB_PATH = ”/usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu” $ export TRT_INC_PATH = ”/usr/include/x86_64-linux-gnu” Run the tao-converter using the sample command below and generate the engine. Instructions to build TensorRT OSS on Jetson can be found in the TensorRT OSS on x86 section above or in this GitHub repo. Note Make sure to follow the output node names as mentioned in the Exporting the Model section of the respective model.

Instructions for Jetson# For the Jetson platform, the tao-converter is available to download in the NVIDIA developer zone. You may choose the version you wish to download as listed in the overview section. Once the tao-converter is downloaded, please follow the instructions below to generate a TensorRT engine. Unzip the zip file on the target machine. Install the OpenSSL package using the command: sudo apt-get install libssl-dev Export the following environment variables: $ export TRT_LIB_PATH = ”/usr/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu” $ export TRT_INC_PATH = ”/usr/include/aarch64-linux-gnu” For Jetson devices, TensorRT comes pre-installed with Jetpack. If you are using older JetPack, upgrade to JetPack-5.0DP. Instructions to build TensorRT OSS on Jetson can be found in the TensorRT OSS on Jetson (ARM64) section above or in this GitHub repo. Run the tao-converter using the sample command below and generate the engine. Note Make sure to follow the output node names as mentioned in Exporting the Model section of the respective model.