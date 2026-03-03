BodyPoseNet is an NVIDIA-developed multi-person body pose estimation network included in the TAO. It aims to predict the skeleton for every person in a given input image, which consists of keypoints and the connections between them. BodyPoseNet follows a single-shot, bottom-up methodology, so there is no need for a person detector. The pose/skeleton output is commonly used as input for applications like activity/gesture recognition, fall detection, and posture analysis, among others.

BodyPoseNet supports the following sub-tasks:

These tasks may be invoked from the TAO Launcher using the following command line convention:

where args_per_subtask are the command line arguments required for a given subtask. Each of these sub-tasks are explained in detail below.

The Sloth and Label Studio tools may be used for labeling.

See the Data Annotation Format page for more information about the COCO data format.

The test_data field in the spec file is necessary. If you do not want to use test_data , you can reuse train_data entries as dummy inputs, and there is no need to run the dataset_convert tool in test mode.

Parameters used to filter training data (this section is only applicable when duplicate_data_with_each_person_as_center is enabled). These parameters are used to filter out the candidate persons in the image around whom the image will be centered.

In the current training pipeline, occluded and visible are treated the same way, whereas keypoints tagged as not_labeled are ignored. If you would like the network to not predict occluded keypoints, then map the occluded keypoints to not_labeled .

partially_occluded can be mapped to visible or occluded based on how it should be treated.

The mapping of the dataset visibility flag convention to the BodyPoseNet training convention. BodyPoseNet exposes three categories (visible, occluded, and not_labeled). All the categories used in the dataset need to be mapped to these three categories; you’ll need to determine the closest match among the the three, as in the following examples:

The visibility flag index correspondences. The categories and the flag index used can vary based on datasets (e.g. visible, occluded, annotatable, truncated, not_labeled) This indicates the labeling convention for visibility of keypoints in the dataset. The category names can take any values as long as they are mapped to internally defined categories in the mapping section.

This config describes the the keypoint convention/format in the given dataset. This follows a similar convention to the COCO categories section.

A flag specifying whether to duplicate each image N times where N is the number of persons in the image that meet the criteria specified in data_filtering_params . During data augmentation, the image is centered around each of these N persons.

The path to the directory relative to root_directory_path where the masks will be saved

The path to the root directory, relative to which the data paths are stored

The name of the dataset (this will be required in other places as well)

The dataset_convert tool provides several configurable parameters. The parameters are encapsulated in a spec file, which defines the dataset structure needed to convert data from COCO format to the TFRecords format that the BodyPoseNet trainer can ingest. This spec file is required to run any of the dataset_convert, train, evaluate, or inference commands for BpNet.

The dataset_convert tool takes in a defined JSON data format and converts it to the TFRecords format that the BpNet model ingests. See the following sections for sample usage examples.

The BodyPoseNet app requires the data in a specific JSON format to be converted to TFRecords using thedataset_convert tool, which requires a configuration file as input. The configuration file details and sample usage examples are included in the following sections.

--generate_masks : Generate and save masks of regions with unlabeled people. This is used for training.

--check_files : Check if the files, including images and masks, exist in the given root data directory.

-m, --mode : This corresponds to the train_data and test_data fields in the spec. The default value is train .

-o, --output_filename : The output file name. Note that this will be appended with -fold-<num>-of-<total>

-d, --dataset_spec : The path to the JSON dataset spec containing the config for exporting .tfrecords .

The orthogonal distance threshold for part affinity fields. Note that this will be multiplied by the stride.

The sigma value to use for gaussian weighting of the heatmap

The sigma value to use for gaussian weighting of vector fields

The label processor module provides the required parameters to change ground truth feature map generation. Here is a sample label_processor_config element:

A zooming ratio of 1.0 will not affect the image, while values higher than 1 will result in ‘zooming out’ (the image gets rendered smaller than the canvas), and vice versa for values below 1.0.

The image is scaled such that the scale of the person of interest in the image is adjusted to target_person_scale w.r.t the image height. This is applicable when using person_centric augmentation mode.

The minimum translation ratio (w.r.t image dims) along x-axis or y-axis to be applied to the images and the training labels

The maximum translation ratio (w.r.t image dims) along x-axis or y-axis to be applied to the images and the training labels

The minimum translation along y-axis to be applied to the images and the training labels

The maximum translation along y-axis to be applied to the images and the training labels

The minimum translation along x-axis to be applied to the images and the training labels

The maximum translation along x-axis to be applied to the images and the training labels

The maximum ratio by which to zoom into the images

The minimum ratio by which to zoom into the images

The minimum angle of rotation (in degrees) to be applied to the images and the training labels

The maximum angle of rotation (in degrees) to be applied to the images and the training labels

spatial_aug_params : This module supports basic spatial augmentation such as flip, zoom, rotate, and translate, which may be configured.

When the train data is compiled for this mode, each image and ground truth is replicated N times, with the first annotation varying every time. This ensures that the augmentations are centered around each of these N persons. Here, N is the number of people in the image that meet certain size criteria ( data_filtering_params ). This mode is used in combination with duplicate_data_with_each_person_as_center enabled in the dataset_spec . This ensures that each selected person is a person of interest once in the replicated data.

Augmentation parameters used for fixed spatial transformations. Currently, this is not supported in the BodyPoseNet pipeline.

standard_with_fixed_aspect_ratio : The same as standard , but the aspect ratio is fixed to the network input aspect ratio.

standard : Augmentations are standard (i.e. centered around the center of the image) and the aspect ratio of the image is retained.

person_centric : Augementations are centered around person of interest in the ground truth. More details are in Note section below.

The augmentation mode to apply for the images. There are three modes available:

Currently, BodyPoseNet only supports the given default skeleton configuration at pose_config_path . The inference pipelines do not support custom skeleton configuration at the moment.

Here dataset should correspond to the dataset field in the corresponding dataset_spec .

The mask and image data directories in dataset_spec are relative to this root_data_path .

The target_shape depends on the input shape. This can be computed based on the model stride. In the default setting, the model has a stride of 8 .

The data centering and normalization parameters to use for training. The operation is as follows: (data / scale) - offset.

val_records_path (list): Tfrecord files to be included for validation. This can take multiple tfrecords as input.

train_records_path (list): The Tfrecord files to be included for training. This can take multiple tfrecords as input.

The buffer size to use to shuffle and repeat the dataset

The label processor or ground truth generator configuration, which is expanded upon in the next section

Augmentation configuration, which is expanded upon in the next section

The default base_learning_rate is set for a single-GPU training. If you would like to use multi-GPU training, you may need to modify the learning_rate to get similar accuracy to a 1 GPU training. In most cases, scaling up the learning rate by a factor of $NUM_GPUS would be a good place to start. For instance, if you are using 2 GPUs, use 2 * base_learning_rate used in 1 GPU setting, and if you are using 4 GPUs, use 4 * base_learning_rate used in 1 GPU setting.

In this experiment, the soft_start was set as 0.05 and annealing as 0.5, with the minimum learning rate as 8e-8 and maximum learning rate, or base_learning_rate , as 2e-5.

BodyPoseNet currently supports the soft_start annealing learning rate schedule. The learning rate when plotted as a function of the training progress (0.0, 1.0) results in the following curve:

The momentum factor. The method falls back into gradient descend optimizer when momentum is set to 0.

The layer-wise learning rate multipliers to be used for gradient updates. Requires a mapping from layer names to lr multipliers.

last_step (int): The last training step. This can be left as None because it is computed during the run.

annealing (float): The time to cool down the learning rate from maximum learning rate to minimum learning rate

soft_start (float): The time to ramp up the learning rate from minimum learning rate to maximum learning rate

Configures the learning rate schedule for the trainer. This may be configured using the following parameters:

The following table describes the parameters used to configure the optimizer :

This section describes how to configure the cost function to select the type of loss.

We suggest using the L1 regularizer when training a network before pruning, as L1 regularization makes pruning the network weights easier. After pruning, when retraining the networks, we recommend turning regularization off by setting the kernel_regularization_factor to 0.0 .

The weight of regularizer use during training for the bias weights

The weight of regularizer use during training for the kernel weights

Specifies whether to use bias in the rest of the model (apart from backbone).

Specifies whether to use the self-attention module in the model.

The number of part affinity field channels. This is equivalent to the number of target skeleton connections * 2 (defined in pose_config )

The number of heatmap channels. This is equivalent to the number of target keypoints (defined in pose_config ) + 1 (for background)

The number of total stages for pose estimation (stages of refinement + 1) in the network

use_bias : Specifies whether to use bias in the backbone model. Note that this needs to match the pretrained model used.

The BodyPoseNet model can be constructed/configured using the model option in the spec file.

Currently, the validation pipeline is not supported in BodyPoseNet, so validation_every_n_epoch and other validation-related parameters can be ignored.

Resuming from the latest checkpoint is supported by default in the BodyPoseNet pipeline. This doesn’t require use of finetuning_config .

is_finetune_exp (boolean): Enables fine-tuning from a specific checkpoint (can be the same dataset or a different dataset).

If this parameter is true , different learning rate multipliers will be used for backbone (2x) and refinement stages (4x).

A flag to determine whether to load the graph from the pretrained model file, or just the weights. For a pruned model, set this parameter to True. Pruning modifies the original graph, so the pruned model graph and the weights need to be imported.

The frequency at which to log the summary in tf.summary

To perform training for BodyPoseNet, several components need to be configured, each with their own parameters.

BodyPoseNet supports resuming training from intermediate checkpoints. When a previously running training experiment is stopped prematurely, you can restart the training from the last checkpoint by simply re-running the BodyPoseNet training command with the same command line arguments as before. The trainer for BodyPoseNet finds the last saved checkpoint in the results directory and resumes the training from there. The interval at which the checkpoints are saved are defined by the checkpoint_interval parameter in the train_spec .

--gpu_index : The indices of the GPUs to use for training. The GPUs are referenced as per the indices mentioned in the ./deviceQuery CUDA samples.

--gpus : The number of GPUs to use and processes to launch for training. The default value is 1.

-r, --results_dir : The path to a folder where experiment outputs should be written, including checkpoints, logs etc.

-e, --experiment_spec_file : The path to the train_spec file. The path may be absolute or relative to the working directory.

After following the steps to Generate Tfrecords and Masks to create TFRecords ingestible by the TAO training and setting up a train_spec , you are now ready to start training the bodypose estimation network.

Toggles multi-scale refinement. If enabled, the image is inferred on provided scales and the output feature maps are averaged.

The output refinement stage to use. There might be multiple output refinement stages as specified in train_spec . If null , the final output stage is used. This also generally has the best accuracy.

null : Strict input. The aspect ratio of the input image is not retained. The image is resized to the network input size.

adjust_network_input : Non-Strict input. The aspect ratio of the input image is retained by fixing one of the sides of the network input (height or width) and adjusting the other side to match the aspect ratio of the input image.

pad_image_input : Strict input. The aspect ratio of the input image is retained by padding the image on the sides as needed to fit the network input size.

The aspect ratio mode. The available modes are described below:

The height and width (in that order) of the network input for inference (can be different from the trainining input shape)

The path to the train_spec file used for training the model to be evaluated

To perform evaluation and inference for BodyPoseNet, you need to configure several components, each with their own parameters in an inference spec file.

Since BodyPoseNet is a fully convolutional neural net, the model can be inferred at a different inference resolution than the resolution at which it was trained. The input dims of the network will be overridden to run inference at this resolution if they are different from the training resolution. There may be some regression in accuracy when running inference at a resolution very different from the training.

--image_root_path : The root directory path to the image(s). If specified, image paths are assumed to be relative to this. This is relevant if the input_type is json .

-m, --model_filename : The path to the model file to use for inference. When specified, this path overrides the model_path in inference spec file.

--input : The absolute or relative path to the input to run inference on

-k, --key : The key to load the model. This is a required parameter for an encrypted .tlt model,but is optional for a TRT .engine .

The inference task for BpNet may be used to visualize the pose predictions. An example of the command for this task is shown below:

-m, --model_filename : The path to the model file to use for evaluation. When specified, this path overrides the model_path in inference spec file.

-d, --dataset_spec : The path to the datset_spec to run evaluation on. The model is evaluated on the test_data specified in the dataset_spec .

-k, --key : The key to load the model. This is a required parameter for an encrypted .tlt model, but is optional for a TRT .engine .

Note that you must first create TFRecords for this test set by following the steps listed in the Pre-processing the Dataset section.

After pruning, the model needs to be retrained. See Re-train the Pruned Model for more details.

-eq, --equalization_criterion : Criteria to equalize the stats of inputs to an element-wise op layer or depth-wise convolutional layer. This parameter is useful for resnets and mobilenets. The options are arithmetic_mean , geometric_mean , union , and intersection (default: union ).

-n, –normalizer : Specify max to normalize by dividing each norm by the maximum norm within a layer; specify L2 to normalize by dividing by the L2 norm of the vector comprising all kernel norms. The default value is max .

Pruning removes parameters from the model to reduce the model size without compromising the integrity of the model itself using the prune command.

By default, the regularization is disabled when the load_graph is set to true .

Once the model has been pruned, there might be a slight decrease in accuracy because some previously useful weights may have been removed. To regain the accuracy, we recommend retraining this pruned model over the same dataset using the train task, as documented in the Train the model section, with an updated spec file that points to the newly pruned model as the pretrained model file. All other parameters may be retained in the spec file from the previous training.

Export the Model#

The BodyPoseNet model application in TAO includes an export sub-task to export and prepare a trained BodyPoseNet model for verification and deployment. The export sub-task optionally generates the calibration cache for TensorRT INT8 engine calibration.

Exporting the model decouples the training process from deployment and allows conversion to TensorRT engines outside the TAO environment. TensorRT engines are specific to each hardware configuration and should be generated for each unique inference environment. This may be interchangeably referred to as a .trt or .engine file. The same exported TAO model may be used universally across training and deployment hardware. This is referred to as the .etlt file, or encrypted TAO file. During model export, the TAO model is encrypted with a private key, which is required when you deploy this model for inference.

Choose Network Input Resolution for Deployment# The network input resolution of the model is one of the major factors that determine the accuracy of bottom-up approaches. Bottom-up methods have to feed the whole image at once, resulting in smaller resolution per person. Hence, higher-input resolution will yield better accuracy, especially on small- and medium-scale persons (w.r.t the image scale). Also note that with higher input resolution, the runtime of the CNN will also be higher. Therefore, the accuracy/runtime tradeoff should be decided based on the accuracy and runtime requirements for the target usecase. Height of the desired network You will need to choose a resolution that works best depending on the target use case and the compute or latency constraints. If your application involves pose estimation for one or more persons close to the camera, such that the scale of the person is relatively large, then you can go with a smaller network input resolution. Whereas if you are targeting use for persons with smaller relative scales, as with crowded scenes, you might want to go with a higher network input resolution. For instance, if your application has a person with height of about 25% of the image, the final resized height would be as follows: 56px for network height of 224

72px for network height of 288

80px for network height of 320 The network with 320 height has maximum resolution for the person and hence would be more accurate. Width of the desired network Once you freeze the height of the network, the width can be decided based on the aspect ratio for your input data used during deployment time. Or you can also follow a standard multiple of 32/64 closest to the aspect ratio. Illustration of accuracy/runtime variation for different resolutions Note that these are approximate runtimes/accuracies for the default architecture and train_spec . Any changes to the architecture or params will yield different results. This is primarily to get a better sense of which resolution would suit your needs. The runtimes provided are for the CNN Input Resolution Precision Runtime (GeForce RTX 2080) Runtime (Jetson AGX) 320x448 FP16 3.13ms 18.8ms 288x384 FP16 2.58ms 12.8ms 224x320 FP16 2.27ms 10.1ms 320x448 INT8 1.80ms 8.90ms 288x384 INT8 1.56ms 6.38ms 224x320 INT8 1.33ms 5.07ms You can expect to see a 7-10% mAP increase in the area=medium category when going from 224x320 to 288x384, and an additional 7-10% mAP when you go to 320x448. The accuracy for area=large remains almost the same across these resolutions, so you can stick to a lower resolution if this is what you need. As per COCO keypoint evaluation, the medium area is defined as persons occupying less than the area between 36^2 to 96^2. Anything above it is categorized as large. Note The height and width should be a multiple of 8. Preferably, a multiple of 16/32/64

INT8 Mode Overview# TensorRT engines can be generated in INT8 mode to run with lower precision, and thus improve performance. This process requires a cache file that contains scale factors for the tensors to help combat quantization errors, which may arise due to low-precision arithmetic. The calibration cache is generated using a calibration tensorfile when export is run with the --data_type flag set to int8 . Pre-generating the calibration information and caching it removes the need for calibrating the model on the inference machine. Moving the calibration cache is usually much more convenient than moving the calibration tensorfile since it is a much smaller file and can be moved with the exported model. Using the calibration cache also speeds up engine creation, as building the cache can take several minutes to generate depending on the size of the Tensorfile and the model itself. The export tool can generate an INT8 calibration cache by ingesting a sampled subset of training data. You need to create a sub-sampled directory of random images that best represent your test dataset. We recommend using at least 10-20% of the training data. The more data provided during calibration, the closer int8 inferences are to fp32 inferences. A helper script is provided with the sample notebook to select the subset data from the given training data based on several criteria, like minimum number of persons in the image, minimum number of keypoints per person, etc. Based on the evaluation results of the INT8 model, you might need to adjust the number of sampled images or the kind of selected to images to better represent test dataset. You can also use a portion of data from the test data for calibration to improve the results.

FP16/FP32 Model# The calibration.bin is only required if you need to run inference at INT8 precision. For FP16/FP32 based inference, the export step is much simpler. All that is required is to provide a model from the train step to export to convert it into an encrypted TAO model.

Export the BodyPoseNet Model# The following are command line arguments for the export command: tao model bpnet export [ -h ] -m <path to the .tlt model file generated by tao train> -k <key> [ -o <path to output file> ] [ --cal_data_file <path to tensor file> ] [ --cal_image_dir <path to the directory images to calibrate the model ] [ --cal_cache_file <path to output calibration file> ] [ --data_type <Data type for the TensorRT backend during export> ] [ --batches <Number of batches to calibrate over> ] [ --max_batch_size <maximum trt batch size> ] [ --max_workspace_size <maximum workspace size ] [ --batch_size <batch size to TensorRT engine> ] [ --experiment_spec <path to experiment spec file> ] [ --engine_file <path to the TensorRT engine file> ] [ --verbose Verbosity of the logger ] [ --input_dims Input dimensions to use for network ] [ --backend Intermediate model type to export to ] [ --force_ptq Flag to force PTQ ] Required Arguments# -m, --model : The path to the .tlt model file to be exported using export

-k, --key : The key used to save the .tlt model file

-t, --backend : The backend type used to convert to .etlt model file. Note Currently, only tfonnx is supported as backend . Please do not use onnx or uff . Optional Arguments# -o, --output_file : The path to save the exported model to. The default path is <input_file>.etlt .

--e, -experiment_spec : The experiment_spec used for training.

--data_type : The desired engine data type. The options are fp32 , fp16 , and int8 . A calibration cache will be generated in int8 mode. The default value is fp32 . If using int8 mode, the following INT8 arguments are required.

-s, --strict_type_constraints : A Boolean flag to indicate whether or not to apply the TensorRT strict_type_constraints when building the TensorRT engine. Note this is only for applying the strict type of int8 mode.

INT8 Export Mode Required Arguments# --cal_image_dir : The directory of images that is preprocessed and used for calibration.

--cal_data_file : The tensorfile generated using images in cal_image_dir for calibrating the engine. If this already exists, it is directly used to calibrate the engine. The INT8 tensorfile is a binary file that contains the preprocessed training samples. Note The --cal_image_dir parameter applies the necessary preprocessing to generate a tensorfile at the path mentioned in the --cal_data_file parameter, which is in turn used for calibration. The number of generated batches in the tensorfile is obtained from the value set to the --batches parameter, and the batch_size is obtained from the value set to the --batch_size parameter. Ensure that the directory mentioned in --cal_image_dir has at least batch_size * batches number of images in it. The valid image extensions are .jpg , .jpeg , and .png .

INT8 Export Optional Arguments# --cal_cache_file : The path to save the calibration cache file to. The default value is ./cal.bin . If this file already exists, the calibration step is skipped.

--batches : The number of batches to use for calibration and inference testing. The default value is 10.

--batch_size : The batch size to use for calibration. The default value is 1.

--max_batch_size : The maximum batch size of the TensorRT engine. The default value is 1.

--max_workspace_size : The maximum workspace size of the TensorRT engine. The default value is 2 * (1 << 30) .

--experiment_spec : The experiment_spec used for training. This argument is used to obtain the parameters to preprocess the data used for calibration.

--engine_file : The path to the serialized TensorRT engine file. Note that this file is hardware specific and cannot be generalized across GPUs. Use this argument to quickly test your model accuracy using TensorRT on the host. As the TensorRT engine file is hardware specific, you cannot use this engine file for deployment unless the deployment GPU is identical to the training GPU.

--force_ptq : A Boolean flag to force post-training quantization on the exported .etlt model.

Sample usage for the export sub-task# The following is a sample command to export a BodyPoseNet model in INT8 mode. This command shows usage of the --cal_image_dir option for a BodyPoseNet model calibration. # Export `.etlt` model, Calibrate model and Convert to TensorRT engine (INT8). tao model bpnet export -m /workspace/tao-experiments/bpnet/models/exp_m1_retrain/bpnet_model.tlt -o /workspace/tao-experiments/bpnet/models/exp_m1_final/bpnet_model.etlt -k $KEY -d $IN_HEIGHT , $IN_WIDTH , $IN_CHANNELS -e $SPECS_DIR /bpnet_retrain_m1_coco.txt -t tfonnx --data_type int8 --cal_image_dir /workspace/tao-experiments/bpnet/data/train2017/ --cal_cache_file /workspace/tao-experiments/bpnet/models/exp_m1_final/calibration. $IN_HEIGHT . $IN_WIDTH .bin --cal_data_file /workspace/tao-experiments/bpnet/models/exp_m1_final/coco. $IN_HEIGHT . $IN_WIDTH .tensorfile --batch_size 1 --batches 5000 --max_batch_size 1 --data_format channels_last --engine_file /workspace/tao-experiments/bpnet/models/exp_m1_final/bpnet_model. $IN_HEIGHT . $IN_WIDTH .int8.engine The following is a sample command to export a BodyPoseNet model in INT8 mode: # Export `.etlt` model and Convert to TensorRT engine (FP16). tao model bpnet export -m /workspace/tao-experiments/bpnet/models/exp_m1_retrain/bpnet_model.tlt -o /workspace/tao-experiments/bpnet/models/exp_m1_final/bpnet_model.etlt -k $KEY -d $IN_HEIGHT , $IN_WIDTH , $IN_CHANNELS -e $SPECS_DIR /bpnet_retrain_m1_coco.txt -t tfonnx --data_type fp16 --batch_size 1 --max_batch_size 1 --data_format channels_last --engine_file /workspace/tao-experiments/bpnet/models/exp_m1_final/bpnet_model. $IN_HEIGHT . $IN_WIDTH .fp16.engine

Evaluate the exported TRT Model# Evaluating the exporter TRT .engine is similar to evaluating .tlt . Follow the instructions as described in the Create an Inference Specification File section to create the infer_spec file. Note that the adjust_network_input mode in keep_aspect_ratio_mode is not supported for the exported TRT model, so pad_image_input (Strict mode) should be used instead. Follow the instructions in the Evaluate the Model section to evaluate the TRT model. You can run evaluation of the .tlt model in strict mode as well to compare with the accuracies of the INT8/FP16/FP32 models for any drop in accuracy. The FP16/FP32 models should have little or no drop in accuracy when compared to the .tlt model in this step. The INT8 models would have similar accuracies (or comparable within a 2-3% mAP range) to the .tlt model. If the accuracy of the INT8 model seems to degrade significantly compared to the corresponding FP16 version, it could be caused by the following: There wasn’t enough data in the calibration tensorfile used to calibrate the model.

The training data is not entirely representative of your test images, and the calibration may be incorrect. Therefore, you may either regenerate the calibration tensorfile with more batches of the training data and recalibrate the model, or add a portion of data from the test set. Note This evaluation is mainly used as a sanity check for the exported TRT (INT8/FP16) models. This is done in strict mode and hence doesn’t reflect the true accuracy of the model, as the input aspect ratio can vary a lot from the aspect ratio of the images in the test set. For a dataset like COCO, there might be a collection of images with various resolutions. Here, you retain a strict input resolution and padsthe image to retrain the aspect ratio. So the accuracy here might vary based on the aspect ratio and network resolution you choose.