The
dataset_convert tool provides several configurable parameters. The parameters are encapsulated in
a spec file to convert data from the original annotation format to the TFRecords format which the trainer can ingest.
KITTI and COCO formats can be configured by using either
kitti_config or
coco_config
respectively. You may use only one of the two in a single spec file.
The spec file is a prototxt format file with following global parameters:
kitti_config: A nested prototxt configuration with multiple input parameters
coco_config: A nested prototxt configuration with multiple input parameters
image_directory_path: The path to the dataset root. The
image_dir_nameis appended to this path to get the input images and must be the same path specified in the experiment spec file.
target_class_mapping: The prototxt dictionary that maps the class names in the tfrecords to the target class to be trained in the network.
kitti_config#
Here are descriptions of the configurable parameters for the
kitti_config field:
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
root_directory_path
|
string
|
–
|
The path to the dataset root directory
|
–
|
image_dir_name
|
string
|
–
|
The relative path to the directory containing images from the path in root_directory_path.
|
–
|
label_dir_name
|
string
|
–
|
The relative path to the directory containing labels from the path in root_directory_path.
|
–
|
partition_mode
|
string
|
–
|
The method employed when partitioning the data to multiple folds. Two methods are supported:
|
|
num_partitions
|
int
|
2 (if partition_mode is random)
|
The number of partitions to use to split the data (N folds). This field is ignored when the partition model is set to random, as by default only two partitions are generated: val and train. In sequence mode, the data is split into n-folds. The number of partitions is ideally fewer than the total number of sequences in the kitti_sequence_to_frames file.
|
n=2 for random partition n< number of sequences in the kitti_sequence_to_frames_file
|
image_extension
|
str
|
.png
|
The extension of the images in the image_dir_name parameter.
|
.png .jpg .jpeg
|
val_split
|
float
|
20
|
The percentage of data to be separated for validation. This only works under “random” partition mode. This partition is available in fold 0 of the TFrecords generated. Set the validation fold to 0 in the dataset_config.
|
0-100
|
kitti_sequence_to_frames_file
|
str
|
The name of the KITTI sequence to frame mapping file. This file must be present within the dataset root as mentioned in the root_directory_path.
|
num_shards
|
int
|
10
|
The number of shards per fold.
|
1-20
The sample configuration file shown below converts the 100% KITTI dataset to the training set.
kitti_config {
root_directory_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/"
image_dir_name: "training/image_2"
label_dir_name: "training/label_2"
image_extension: ".png"
partition_mode: "random"
num_partitions: 2
val_split: 0
num_shards: 10
}
image_directory_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/"
target_class_mapping {
key: "car"
value: "car"
}
target_class_mapping {
key: "pedestrian"
value: "pedestrian"
}
target_class_mapping {
key: "cyclist"
value: "cyclist"
}
target_class_mapping {
key: "van"
value: "car"
}
target_class_mapping {
key: "person_sitting"
value: "pedestrian"
}
target_class_mapping {
key: "truck"
value: "car"
}
coco_config#
Here are descriptions of the configurable parameters for the
coco_config field:
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
root_directory_path
|
string
|
–
|
The path to the dataset root directory
|
–
|
img_dir_names
|
string (repated)
|
–
|
The relative path to the directory containing images from the path in root_directory_path for each partition.
|
–
|
annotation_files
|
string (repated)
|
–
|
The relative path to the directory containing JSON file from the path in root_directory_path for each partition.
|
–
|
num_partitions
|
int
|
2
|
The number of partitions in the data. The number of partition must match the length of the list for img_dir_names and annotation_files.
By default, two partitions are generated: val and train.
|
num_shards
|
int (repeated)
|
[10]
|
The number of shards per partitions. If only one value is provided, same number of shards is applied in all partitions
The sample configuration file shown below converts the COCO dataset with training and validation data where number of shard is 32 for validation and 256 for training.
coco_config {
root_directory_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/coco"
img_dir_names: ["val2017", "train2017"]
annotation_files: ["annotations/instances_val2017.json", "annotations/instances_train2017.json"]
num_partitions: 2
num_shards: [32, 256]
}
image_directory_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/coco"