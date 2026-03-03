The dataset_convert tool provides several configurable parameters. The parameters are encapsulated in a spec file to convert data from the original annotation format to the TFRecords format which the trainer can ingest. KITTI and COCO formats can be configured by using either kitti_config or coco_config respectively. You may use only one of the two in a single spec file. The spec file is a prototxt format file with following global parameters:

kitti_config : A nested prototxt configuration with multiple input parameters

coco_config : A nested prototxt configuration with multiple input parameters

image_directory_path : The path to the dataset root. The image_dir_name is appended to this path to get the input images and must be the same path specified in the experiment spec file.

target_class_mapping : The prototxt dictionary that maps the class names in the tfrecords to the target class to be trained in the network.

kitti_config# Here are descriptions of the configurable parameters for the kitti_config field: Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values root_directory_path string – The path to the dataset root directory – image_dir_name string – The relative path to the directory containing images from the path in root_directory_path . – label_dir_name string – The relative path to the directory containing labels from the path in root_directory_path . – partition_mode string – The method employed when partitioning the data to multiple folds. Two methods are supported: Random partitioning: The data is divided in to 2 folds, train and val . This mode requires that the val_split parameter be set.

Sequence-wise partitioning: The data is divided into n partitions (defined by the num_partitions parameter) based on the number of sequences available. random

sequence num_partitions int 2 (if partition_mode is random) The number of partitions to use to split the data ( N folds). This field is ignored when the partition model is set to random, as by default only two partitions are generated: val and train . In sequence mode, the data is split into n-folds. The number of partitions is ideally fewer than the total number of sequences in the kitti_sequence_to_frames file. n=2 for random partition n< number of sequences in the kitti_sequence_to_frames_file image_extension str .png The extension of the images in the image_dir_name parameter. .png .jpg .jpeg val_split float 20 The percentage of data to be separated for validation. This only works under “random” partition mode. This partition is available in fold 0 of the TFrecords generated. Set the validation fold to 0 in the dataset_config . 0-100 kitti_sequence_to_frames_file str The name of the KITTI sequence to frame mapping file. This file must be present within the dataset root as mentioned in the root_directory_path . num_shards int 10 The number of shards per fold. 1-20 The sample configuration file shown below converts the 100% KITTI dataset to the training set. kitti_config { root_directory_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/" image_dir_name: "training/image_2" label_dir_name: "training/label_2" image_extension: ".png" partition_mode: "random" num_partitions: 2 val_split: 0 num_shards: 10 } image_directory_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/" target_class_mapping { key: "car" value: "car" } target_class_mapping { key: "pedestrian" value: "pedestrian" } target_class_mapping { key: "cyclist" value: "cyclist" } target_class_mapping { key: "van" value: "car" } target_class_mapping { key: "person_sitting" value: "pedestrian" } target_class_mapping { key: "truck" value: "car" }