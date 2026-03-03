The
tao-converter tool is provided with TAO
to facilitate the deployment of TAO trained models on TensorRT and/or Deepstream.
This section elaborates on how to generate a TensorRT engine using
tao-converter.
For deployment platforms with an x86-based CPU and discrete GPUs, the
tao-converter
is distributed within the TAO docker. Therefore, we suggest using the docker to generate
the engine. However, this requires that the user adhere to the same minor version of
TensorRT as distributed with the docker. The TAO docker includes TensorRT version 8.0.