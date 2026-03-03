Note For training, evaluation, and inference, we expose two variables for each task: num_gpus and gpu_ids , which default to 1 and [0] , respectively. If both are passed, but are inconsistent, for example num_gpus = 1 , gpu_ids = [0, 1] , then they are modified to follow the setting that implies more GPUs; in the same example num_gpus is modified from 1 to 2.

In some cases multi-GPU training may result in a segmentation fault. You can circumvent this by setting the enviroment variable OMP_NUM_THREADS to 1. Depending upon your model of execution, you may use the following methods to set this variable: