Bring Your Own Model (BYOM) is a Python-based package that converts any open-source ONNX model to a TAO-comaptible model. The TAO BYOM Converter provides a CLI to import an ONNX model and convert it to Keras. The converted model is stored in .tltb format, which is based on EFF.

Currently, the following models are supported by the TAO BYOM Converter:

Classification

UNet

More tasks supported by the TAO Toolkit, such as Object Detection, will be added in future releases.