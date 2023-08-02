Migrating from TAO Toolkit 3.x to TAO Toolkit 4.0

There are minor interface changes from TAO Toolkit 3.x (21.08, 21.11, 22.02, 22.05) to TAO Toolkit 4.0. This may affect you if you are using older notebooks, have the TAO workflow integrated into your own applications, or are training directly in the containers. If you use the newer notebooks from the TAO Getting Started, then this doesn’t apply, as these notebooks have already been updated.

TAO 4.0 has disaggregated the hybrid training-deployment container to separate training and deployment containers. Since the libraries for training and deployment are completely different, this allows for rapid development and updates to individual components.

The training container contains deep learning frameworks like TensorFlow and PyTorch, but the libraries and entrypoint to make the trained models deploy/inference ready has now been moved to the new deploy container. The deploy container now handles the generation of TensorRT engine and INT8 calibration caches, as well as TensorRT model evaluation and inference.

The image below highlights the changes related to INT8 calibration generation and TensorRT model evaluation. If you are training directly from the containers, then you will need to separately pull the tao-deploy container to run TensorRT conversion and evaluation. If you are using the launcher CLI or API, then this will be handled automatically by the CLI or API.

TAO TensorFlow1 Training container: nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit:4.0.0-tf1.15.5

TAO TensorFlow1 Training container for MaskRCNN and UNet: nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit:4.0.1-tf1.15.5

TAO TensorFlow2 Training container: nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit:4.0.0-tf2.9.1

TAO PyTorch Training Container: nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit:4.0.0-pyt

TAO deploy container: nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit:4.0.0-deploy

This change only effects the models in the table below. For other models, the deploy artifacts are still contained in the training container and will be migrated out in the future.

TensorFlow 1.x TensorFlow 2.x PyTorch Classification Classification Deformable DETR DetectNet_v2 EfficientDet Segformer DSSD EfficientDet Faster RCNN LPRNet Mask RCNN Multitask Classification RetinaNet SSD UNet YOLOv3 YOLOv4 YOLOv4_tiny

The detailed changes per network are provided in the table below. The commands are taken from the TAO Jupyter notebooks. Most representative networks have been included, and models introduced in 4.0 are not included.