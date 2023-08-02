Gaze Estimation

To do training, evaluation, and inference for GazeNet, several components need to be configured, each with their own parameters. The train , evaluate , and inference tasks for a GazeNet experiment share the same configuration file.

The specification file for GazeNet training configures the following components of training pipeline:

Trainer/Evaluator

Model

Loss

Optimizer

Dataloader

Augmentation

GazeNet trainer and evaluator share the same configurations.

Here’s a sample example to config GazeNet trainer.

Copy Copied! __class_name__: GazeNetTrainer checkpoint_dir: null checkpoint_n_epoch: 1 dataloader: ... evaluation_metric: rmse network_inputs: face_and_eyes_and_fgrid infrequent_summary_every_n_steps: 0 log_every_n_secs: 10 model_selection_metric: logcosh num_epoch: 2 random_seed: 42 hooks: null enable_visualization: false loss: ... model: ... optimizer: ... visualize_bins_2d: 5 visualize_bins_3d: 100 visualize_num_images: 3

The following table describes the parameters used to config the trainer :

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values __class_name__ string GazeNetTrainer Name for the trainer specification GazeNetTrainer checkpoint_dir string null Path to the checkpoint. If not specified, will save all checkpoints in the output folder NA checkpoint_n_epoch int 1 Save checkpoint per n number of epochs 1 to num_epoch dataloader structure NA Dataloader specification 1 to num_epoch evaluation_metric string rmse Metric used during KPI testing rmse network_inputs string face_and_eyes_and_fgrid Input type (only ‘face_and_eyes_and_fgrid’ is supported) face_and_eyes_and_fgrid infrequent_summary_every_n_steps int 0 Infrequent summary every n epoch 0 to num_epoch log_every_n_secs int 10 Log the training output for every n secs NA model_selection_metric string logcosh Metric used to select final model logcosh num_epoch int 40 Number of epochs NA random_seed int 42 Random seed used during the experiments NA enable_visualization boolean false Toggle to enable visualization false/true visualize_bins_2d int 5 Resolution for 2D data distribution visualization NA visualize_bins_3d int 100 Resolution for 3D data distribution visualization NA visualize_num_images int 3 Number of data images to show on Tensorboard NA

GazeNet can be configured using the model option in the spec file.

Here’s a sample model config to instantiate a GazeNet model with pretrained weights and the number of freeze blocks.

Copy Copied! model: __class_name__: GazeNetBaseModel model_parameters: dropout_rate: 0.25 frozen_blocks: 5 num_outputs: 5 pretrained_model_path: /workspace/tao-experiments/gazenet/pretrain_models/model.tlt regularizer_type: l2 regularizer_weight: 0.002 type: GazeNet_public use_batch_norm: true

The following table describes the model parameters:

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values __class_name__ string GazeNetBaseModel Name for the model config GazeNetBaseModel dropout_rate float 0.3 Probability for drop out 0.0-1.0 frozen_blocks int 2 This parameter defines how many blocks that will be frozen during training. If the value for this variable is set to be larger than 0, provide a pretrain model. 0,1,2,3,4,5,6 num_outputs int 5 Number of outputs (x, y, z point of regards amd theta, phi gaze vector) 5 pretrained_model_path string null Path to the pretrain model NA regularization_type string l2 Type of the regularization l1/l2/None regularizer_weight float 0.002 Factor of the regularization 0.0-1.0 type string GazeNet_public Type of supported GazeNet model. Only “GazeNet_public” is currently supported. GazeNet_public use_batch_norm boolean true Boolean variable to use batch normalization layers or not true/false

This section helps you configure the parameters for loss, optimizer, and learning rate scheduler for optimizer.

Copy Copied! loss: __class_name__: GazeLoss loss_type: logcosh

The following table describes the loss parameters:

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values __class_name__ string GazeLoss Name of the loss config NA loss_type string logcosh Type of the loss function l1/rmse/cosine/l1_cosine_joint/l2_cosine_joint/logcosh l1: l1 loss rmse: root mean square error l1_cosine_joint: l1 loss for x, y, z point of regards cosine loss for theta and phi l2_cosine_joint: l2 loss for x, y, z point of regards cosine loss for theta and phi logcosh: log-cosh loss

Copy Copied! optimizer: __class_name__: AdamOptimizer beta1: 0.9 beta2: 0.999 epsilon: 1.0e-08 learning_rate_schedule: __class_name__: SoftstartAnnealingLearningRateSchedule annealing: 0.8 base_learning_rate: 0.003 last_step: 263000 min_learning_rate: 5.0e-07 soft_start: 0.2

The following table describes the optimizer parameters:

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values __class_name__ string AdamOptimizer Name of the optimizer config AdamOptimizer/AdadeltaOptimizer/GradientDescentOptimizer beta1 float 0.9 The exponential decay rate for the 1st moment estimates 0-1 beta2 float 0.999 The exponential decay rate for the 2nd moment estimates 0-1 epsilon float 1.0e-08 A small constant for numerical stability NA learning_rate_schedule structure SoftstartAnnealingLearningRateSchedule Type of learning rate schedule SoftstartAnnealingLearningRateSchedule ConstantLearningRateSchedule ExponentialDecayLearningRateSchedule

The following table describes the learning_rate_schedule parameters:

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values __class_name__ string SoftstartAnnealingLearningRateSchedule Name of the learning rate schedule config SoftstartAnnealingLearningRateSchedule - This scheduling has soft starting and ending learning rate value ConstantLearningRateSchedule - This scheduling has constant learning rate value ExponentialDecayLearningRateSchedule - This scheduling has learning rate that are decay exponentially soft_start float 0.2 Indicating the fraction of last_step that will be taken before reaching the base_learning rate 0-1 annealing float 0.8 Indicating the fraction of last_step after which the learning rate ramps down from base_learning rate 0-1 base_learning_rate float 0.0002 Learning rate 0-1 min_learning_rate float 2.0e-07 Minimum value the learning rate will be set to 0-1 last_step int 953801 Last step the schedule is made for NA

GazeNet currently supports the soft-start annealing learning rate schedule. The learning rate when plotted as a function of the training progress (0.0, 1.0) results in the following curve.

In this experiment, the soft start was set as 0.2 and annealing as 0.8 with minimum learning rate as 2.0e-07 and a maximum learning rate or base_lr as 0.0002.

The dataloader module provides parameters used for dataset pre-processing, some basic pre-processing, data and dataloader when training. Here is a sample dataloader specification element:

Copy Copied! dataloader: __class_name__: GazeNetDataloaderAugV2 augmentation_info: ... batch_size: 128 dataset_info: ... eye_scale_factor: 1.8 face_scale_factor: 1.3 filter_phases: - training - testing - validation - kpi_testing filter_info: ... image_info: facegrid: channel: 1 height: 25 width: 25 image_face: channel: 1 height: 224 width: 224 image_frame: channel: 1 height: 480 width: 640 image_left: channel: 1 height: 224 width: 224 image_right: channel: 1 height: 224 width: 224 input_normalization_type: zero-one kpiset_info: ... learn_delta: false use_head_norm: false num_outputs: 5 theta_phi_degrees: false use_narrow_eye: true add_test_to: null

The following table describes the dataloader specification parameters:

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values __class_name__ string GazeNetDataloaderAugV2 Name of the dataloader specification GazeNetDataloaderAugV2 augmentation_info structure NA Augmentation specification NA batch_size int 128 Batch size 0-1 dataset_info structure NA dataset specification 0-1 eye_scale_factor float 1.8 Scaling factor for eyes (if value is larger than 1, then eye crop is enlarged) NA face_scale_factor float 1.3 Scaling factor for the face (if value is larger than 1, then face crop is enlarged) NA filter_phases structure training, testing, validation, kpi_testing Phase to apply the filter training/testing/validation/kpi_testing filter_info structure NA Data filter variables and criteria NA image_info structure NA Input image information facegrid, image_face, image_frame, image_left, image_right channel int NA Input normalization type zero-one input_normalization_type string NA Input normalization type zero-one kpiset_info structure NA KPI set information NA learn_delta boolean false Boolean values to enable/disable learning of variable difference false use_head_norm boolean false Data filter variable and criteria false num_outputs int 5 Number of outputs (x, y, z point of regards amd theta, phi gaze vector) 5 theta_phi_degrees boolean false Boolean values to enable/disable theta phi learning false use_narrow_eye boolean true Boolean values to enable/disable tight eye input true/false add_test_to string null Testing dataset from dataio can be added to training or validation. By default, will keep testing dataset for KPI usage null/training/validation

Copy Copied! dataset_info: ground_truth_folder_name: - Ground_Truth_DataFactory_pipeline image_extension: png root_path: null test_file_name: test.tfrecords tfrecord_folder_name: - TfRecords_joint_combined tfrecords_directory_path: - /workspace/tao-experiments/gazenet/data/MPIIFaceGaze/sample-dataset tfrecords_set_id: - p01-day03 train_file_name: train.tfrecords validate_file_name: validate.tfrecords

The following table describes the dataset_info parameters:

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values ground_truth_folder_name string NA Ground truth folder name NA image_extension string NA Image extension NA root_path string NA Root path null test_file_name string NA File name for test tfrecords NA tfrecord_folder_name string NA Tfrecords folder name NA tfrecords_directory_path string NA Path to Tfrecords directory NA tfrecords_set_id string NA Set ID NA train_file_name string NA File name for train tfrecords NA validate_file_name string NA File name for validate tfrecords NA

Copy Copied! filter_info: - desired_val_max: 400.0 desired_val_min: -400.0 feature_names: - label/gaze_cam_x - desired_val_max: 400.0 desired_val_min: -400.0 feature_names: - label/gaze_cam_y - desired_val_max: 300.0 desired_val_min: -300.0 feature_names: - label/gaze_cam_z

The following table describes the filter_info parameters:

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values feature_names string NA Feature name label/gaze_cam_x, label/gaze_cam_y, label/gaze_cam_z desired_val_max float NA Maximum value for the feature NA desired_val_min float NA Minimum value for the feature NA

Copy Copied! kpiset_info: ground_truth_folder_name_kpi: - Ground_Truth_DataFactory_pipeline kpi_file_name: test.tfrecords kpi_root_path: null kpi_tfrecords_directory_path: - /workspace/tao-experiments/gazenet/data/MPIIFaceGaze/sample-dataset tfrecord_folder_name_kpi: - TfRecords_joint_combined tfrecords_set_id_kpi: - p01-day03

The following table describes the dataset_info parameters:

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values ground_truth_folder_name_kpi string NA Ground truth folder name for KPI dataset NA kpi_file_name string NA File name for KPI tfrecords NA kpi_root_path string null KPI root path Reserved value, currently only null is supported kpi_tfrecords_directory_path string NA Path to KPI Tfrecords directory NA tfrecord_folder_name_kpi string NA KPI tfrecords folder name NA tfrecords_set_id_kpi string NA KPI tfrecords set ID NA

The augmentation module provides some basic pre-processing and augmentation when training. Here is a sample augmentation element:

Copy Copied! augmentation_info: blur_augmentation: blur_probability: 0.0 kernel_sizes: - 1 - 3 - 5 - 7 - 9 enable_online_augmentation: true gamma_augmentation: gamma_max: 1.1 gamma_min: 0.9 gamma_probability: 0.1 gamma_type: uniform modulus_color_augmentation: contrast_center: 127.5 contrast_scale_max: 0.0 hue_rotation_max: 0.0 saturation_shift_max: 0.0 modulus_spatial_augmentation: hflip_probability: 0.5 zoom_max: 1.0 zoom_min: 1.0 random_shift_bbx_augmentation: shift_percent_max: 0.16 shift_probability: 0.9

The following table describes the augmentation parameters: