NVIDIA TAO Toolkit v4.0.1
Gaze Estimation

GazeNet is an NVIDIA developed gaze estimation model which is included in the TAO Toolkit as one of the models supported. With GazeNet the following tasks are supported:

  • dataset_convert

  • train

  • evaluate

  • inference

  • export

These tasks may be invoked from the TAO Toolkit Launcher by following the below mentioned convention from command line:

tao gazenet <sub_task> <args_per_subtask>

where args_per_subtask are the command line arguments required for a given subtask. Each of these sub-tasks are explained in detail below.

Pre-processing the Dataset

As described in the Data Annotation Format section, the GazeNet app requires a defined JSON format data to be converted to TFRecords. This can be done using the dataset_convert subtask under GazeNet.

The dataset_convert tool takes in a defined json format data and convert it to the TFRecords that the GazeNet model ingests. See the following sections for the sample usage examples.

Sample Usage of the Dataset Converter Tool

The labeling json data format is the accepted dataset format for GazeNet. The labeling json data format must be converted to the TFRecord file format for ingestion. The sampe usage for the dataset_convert tool is as mentioned below.

tao gazenet dataset_convert [-h] -folder-suffix TFRECORDS_FOLDER_SUFFIX
                                 -norm_folder_name NORM_DATA_FOLDER_NAME
                                 -sets DATASET_NAME
                                 -data_root_path DATASET_ROOT_PATH

You can use these optional arguments:

  • -h, --help: Show this help message and exit.

  • -folder-suffix, --ground_truth_experiment_folder_suffix: suffix of folder including generated .tfrecords files.

  • -norm_folder_name --norm_folder_name: Folder to generate normalized.

  • -data_root_path, –-data_root_path: root path to the dataset.

  • -sets --set_ids: name of the dataset.

Here’s an example of using the command with the dataset:

tao gazenet dataset_convert -folder-suffix <tfrecord_folder_suffix> -norm_folder_name <norm data folder name>> \
                            -sets sample-set <dataset name> -data_root_path <root path to the dataset>

Output log from executing tao gazenet dataset_convert:

Using TensorFlow backend.

Test ['p01-1']
Validation ['p01-0']
Train ['p01-4', 'p01-3', 'p01-2']
Test ['p01-1']
Validation ['p01-0']
Train ['p01-4', 'p01-3', 'p01-2']


Creating an Experiment Specification File

To do training, evaluation, and inference for GazeNet, several components need to be configured, each with their own parameters. The train, evaluate, and inference tasks for a GazeNet experiment share the same configuration file.

The specification file for GazeNet training configures the following components of training pipeline:

  • Trainer/Evaluator

  • Model

  • Loss

  • Optimizer

  • Dataloader

  • Augmentation

Trainer/Ealuator

GazeNet trainer and evaluator share the same configurations.

Here’s a sample example to config GazeNet trainer.

__class_name__: GazeNetTrainer
checkpoint_dir: null
checkpoint_n_epoch: 1
dataloader:
  ...
evaluation_metric: rmse
network_inputs: face_and_eyes_and_fgrid
infrequent_summary_every_n_steps: 0
log_every_n_secs: 10
model_selection_metric: logcosh
num_epoch: 2
random_seed: 42
hooks: null
enable_visualization: false
loss:
  ...
model:
  ...
optimizer:
  ...
visualize_bins_2d: 5
visualize_bins_3d: 100
visualize_num_images: 3

The following table describes the parameters used to config the trainer:

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

__class_name__

string

GazeNetTrainer

Name for the trainer specification

GazeNetTrainer

checkpoint_dir

string

null

Path to the checkpoint. If not specified, will save all checkpoints in the output folder

NA

checkpoint_n_epoch

int

1

Save checkpoint per n number of epochs

1 to num_epoch

dataloader

structure

NA

Dataloader specification

1 to num_epoch

evaluation_metric

string

rmse

Metric used during KPI testing

rmse

network_inputs

string

face_and_eyes_and_fgrid

Input type (only ‘face_and_eyes_and_fgrid’ is supported)

face_and_eyes_and_fgrid

infrequent_summary_every_n_steps

int

0

Infrequent summary every n epoch

0 to num_epoch

log_every_n_secs

int

10

Log the training output for every n secs

NA

model_selection_metric

string

logcosh

Metric used to select final model

logcosh

num_epoch

int

40

Number of epochs

NA

random_seed

int

42

Random seed used during the experiments

NA

enable_visualization

boolean

false

Toggle to enable visualization

false/true

visualize_bins_2d

int

5

Resolution for 2D data distribution visualization

NA

visualize_bins_3d

int

100

Resolution for 3D data distribution visualization

NA

visualize_num_images

int

3

Number of data images to show on Tensorboard

NA

Model

GazeNet can be configured using the model option in the spec file.

Here’s a sample model config to instantiate a GazeNet model with pretrained weights and the number of freeze blocks.

model:
  __class_name__: GazeNetBaseModel
  model_parameters:
    dropout_rate: 0.25
    frozen_blocks: 5
    num_outputs: 5
    pretrained_model_path: /workspace/tao-experiments/gazenet/pretrain_models/model.tlt
    regularizer_type: l2
    regularizer_weight: 0.002
    type: GazeNet_public
    use_batch_norm: true

The following table describes the model parameters:

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

__class_name__

string

GazeNetBaseModel

Name for the model config

GazeNetBaseModel

dropout_rate

float

0.3

Probability for drop out

0.0-1.0

frozen_blocks

int

2

This parameter defines how many blocks that will be frozen during training. If the value for this variable is set to be larger than 0, provide a pretrain model.

0,1,2,3,4,5,6

num_outputs

int

5

Number of outputs (x, y, z point of regards amd theta, phi gaze vector)

5

pretrained_model_path

string

null

Path to the pretrain model

NA

regularization_type

string

l2

Type of the regularization

l1/l2/None

regularizer_weight

float

0.002

Factor of the regularization

0.0-1.0

type

string

GazeNet_public

Type of supported GazeNet model. Only “GazeNet_public” is currently supported.

GazeNet_public

use_batch_norm

boolean

true

Boolean variable to use batch normalization layers or not

true/false

Loss

This section helps you configure the parameters for loss, optimizer, and learning rate scheduler for optimizer.

loss:
  __class_name__: GazeLoss
  loss_type: logcosh

The following table describes the loss parameters:

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

__class_name__

string

GazeLoss

Name of the loss config

NA

loss_type

string

logcosh

Type of the loss function

l1/rmse/cosine/l1_cosine_joint/l2_cosine_joint/logcosh l1: l1 loss rmse: root mean square error l1_cosine_joint: l1 loss for x, y, z point of regards cosine loss for theta and phi l2_cosine_joint: l2 loss for x, y, z point of regards cosine loss for theta and phi logcosh: log-cosh loss

Optimizer

optimizer:
  __class_name__: AdamOptimizer
  beta1: 0.9
  beta2: 0.999
  epsilon: 1.0e-08
  learning_rate_schedule:
    __class_name__: SoftstartAnnealingLearningRateSchedule
    annealing: 0.8
    base_learning_rate: 0.003
    last_step: 263000
    min_learning_rate: 5.0e-07
    soft_start: 0.2

The following table describes the optimizer parameters:

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

__class_name__

string

AdamOptimizer

Name of the optimizer config

AdamOptimizer/AdadeltaOptimizer/GradientDescentOptimizer

beta1

float

0.9

The exponential decay rate for the 1st moment estimates

0-1

beta2

float

0.999

The exponential decay rate for the 2nd moment estimates

0-1

epsilon

float

1.0e-08

A small constant for numerical stability

NA

learning_rate_schedule

structure

SoftstartAnnealingLearningRateSchedule

Type of learning rate schedule

SoftstartAnnealingLearningRateSchedule ConstantLearningRateSchedule ExponentialDecayLearningRateSchedule

The following table describes the learning_rate_schedule parameters:

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

__class_name__

string

SoftstartAnnealingLearningRateSchedule

Name of the learning rate schedule config

SoftstartAnnealingLearningRateSchedule - This scheduling has soft starting and ending learning rate value ConstantLearningRateSchedule - This scheduling has constant learning rate value ExponentialDecayLearningRateSchedule - This scheduling has learning rate that are decay exponentially

soft_start

float

0.2

Indicating the fraction of last_step that will be taken before reaching the base_learning rate

0-1

annealing

float

0.8

Indicating the fraction of last_step after which the learning rate ramps down from base_learning rate

0-1

base_learning_rate

float

0.0002

Learning rate

0-1

min_learning_rate

float

2.0e-07

Minimum value the learning rate will be set to

0-1

last_step

int

953801

Last step the schedule is made for

NA

GazeNet currently supports the soft-start annealing learning rate schedule. The learning rate when plotted as a function of the training progress (0.0, 1.0) results in the following curve.

In this experiment, the soft start was set as 0.2 and annealing as 0.8 with minimum learning rate as 2.0e-07 and a maximum learning rate or base_lr as 0.0002.

Dataloader

The dataloader module provides parameters used for dataset pre-processing, some basic pre-processing, data and dataloader when training. Here is a sample dataloader specification element:

dataloader:
  __class_name__: GazeNetDataloaderAugV2
  augmentation_info:
    ...
  batch_size: 128
  dataset_info:
    ...
  eye_scale_factor: 1.8
  face_scale_factor: 1.3
  filter_phases:
    - training
    - testing
    - validation
    - kpi_testing
  filter_info:
    ...
  image_info:
    facegrid:
      channel: 1
      height: 25
      width: 25
    image_face:
      channel: 1
      height: 224
      width: 224
    image_frame:
      channel: 1
      height: 480
      width: 640
    image_left:
      channel: 1
      height: 224
      width: 224
    image_right:
      channel: 1
      height: 224
      width: 224
  input_normalization_type: zero-one
  kpiset_info:
    ...
  learn_delta: false
  use_head_norm: false
  num_outputs: 5
  theta_phi_degrees: false
  use_narrow_eye: true
  add_test_to: null

The following table describes the dataloader specification parameters:

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

__class_name__

string

GazeNetDataloaderAugV2

Name of the dataloader specification

GazeNetDataloaderAugV2

augmentation_info

structure

NA

Augmentation specification

NA

batch_size

int

128

Batch size

0-1

dataset_info

structure

NA

dataset specification

0-1

eye_scale_factor

float

1.8

Scaling factor for eyes (if value is larger than 1, then eye crop is enlarged)

NA

face_scale_factor

float

1.3

Scaling factor for the face (if value is larger than 1, then face crop is enlarged)

NA

filter_phases

structure

training, testing, validation, kpi_testing

Phase to apply the filter

training/testing/validation/kpi_testing

filter_info

structure

NA

Data filter variables and criteria

NA

image_info

structure

NA

Input image information

facegrid, image_face, image_frame, image_left, image_right

channel

int

NA

Input normalization type

zero-one

input_normalization_type

string

NA

Input normalization type

zero-one

kpiset_info

structure

NA

KPI set information

NA

learn_delta

boolean

false

Boolean values to enable/disable learning of variable difference

false

use_head_norm

boolean

false

Data filter variable and criteria

false

num_outputs

int

5

Number of outputs (x, y, z point of regards amd theta, phi gaze vector)

5

theta_phi_degrees

boolean

false

Boolean values to enable/disable theta phi learning

false

use_narrow_eye

boolean

true

Boolean values to enable/disable tight eye input

true/false

add_test_to

string

null

Testing dataset from dataio can be added to training or validation. By default, will keep testing dataset for KPI usage

null/training/validation
dataset_info:
  ground_truth_folder_name:
  - Ground_Truth_DataFactory_pipeline
  image_extension: png
  root_path: null
  test_file_name: test.tfrecords
  tfrecord_folder_name:
  - TfRecords_joint_combined
  tfrecords_directory_path:
  - /workspace/tao-experiments/gazenet/data/MPIIFaceGaze/sample-dataset
  tfrecords_set_id:
  - p01-day03
  train_file_name: train.tfrecords
  validate_file_name: validate.tfrecords

The following table describes the dataset_info parameters:

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

ground_truth_folder_name

string

NA

Ground truth folder name

NA

image_extension

string

NA

Image extension

NA

root_path

string

NA

Root path

null

test_file_name

string

NA

File name for test tfrecords

NA

tfrecord_folder_name

string

NA

Tfrecords folder name

NA

tfrecords_directory_path

string

NA

Path to Tfrecords directory

NA

tfrecords_set_id

string

NA

Set ID

NA

train_file_name

string

NA

File name for train tfrecords

NA

validate_file_name

string

NA

File name for validate tfrecords

NA
filter_info:
  - desired_val_max: 400.0
    desired_val_min: -400.0
    feature_names:
    - label/gaze_cam_x
  - desired_val_max: 400.0
    desired_val_min: -400.0
    feature_names:
    - label/gaze_cam_y
  - desired_val_max: 300.0
    desired_val_min: -300.0
    feature_names:
    - label/gaze_cam_z

The following table describes the filter_info parameters:

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

feature_names

string

NA

Feature name

label/gaze_cam_x, label/gaze_cam_y, label/gaze_cam_z

desired_val_max

float

NA

Maximum value for the feature

NA

desired_val_min

float

NA

Minimum value for the feature

NA
kpiset_info:
  ground_truth_folder_name_kpi:
  - Ground_Truth_DataFactory_pipeline
  kpi_file_name: test.tfrecords
  kpi_root_path: null
  kpi_tfrecords_directory_path:
  - /workspace/tao-experiments/gazenet/data/MPIIFaceGaze/sample-dataset
  tfrecord_folder_name_kpi:
  - TfRecords_joint_combined
  tfrecords_set_id_kpi:
  - p01-day03

The following table describes the dataset_info parameters:

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

ground_truth_folder_name_kpi

string

NA

Ground truth folder name for KPI dataset

NA

kpi_file_name

string

NA

File name for KPI tfrecords

NA

kpi_root_path

string

null

KPI root path

Reserved value, currently only null is supported

kpi_tfrecords_directory_path

string

NA

Path to KPI Tfrecords directory

NA

tfrecord_folder_name_kpi

string

NA

KPI tfrecords folder name

NA

tfrecords_set_id_kpi

string

NA

KPI tfrecords set ID

NA

Augmentation

The augmentation module provides some basic pre-processing and augmentation when training. Here is a sample augmentation element:

augmentation_info:
  blur_augmentation:
    blur_probability: 0.0
    kernel_sizes:
    - 1
    - 3
    - 5
    - 7
    - 9
  enable_online_augmentation: true
  gamma_augmentation:
    gamma_max: 1.1
    gamma_min: 0.9
    gamma_probability: 0.1
    gamma_type: uniform
  modulus_color_augmentation:
    contrast_center: 127.5
    contrast_scale_max: 0.0
    hue_rotation_max: 0.0
    saturation_shift_max: 0.0
  modulus_spatial_augmentation:
    hflip_probability: 0.5
    zoom_max: 1.0
    zoom_min: 1.0
  random_shift_bbx_augmentation:
    shift_percent_max: 0.16
    shift_probability: 0.9

The following table describes the augmentation parameters:

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

__class_name__

string

GazeNetDataloaderAugV2

Name of the dataloader specification

GazeNetDataloaderAugV2

augmentation_info

structure

NA

Augmentation specification

NA

blur_augmentation

structure

NA

Blur augmentation specification

NA

blur_probability

float

0.0

Probability of imgages to apply blur augmentation

0.0 - 1.0

kernel_sizes

int

1,3,5,7,9

Kernel size for the blur operation

1, 3, 5, 7, 9

enable_online_augmentation

boolean

true

Boolean values to enable/disable augmentation

true/false

gamma_augmentation

structure

NA

Gamma augmentation specification

NA

gamma_max

float

1.1

Maximum value of gamma variable

1.0 - 1.4

gamma_min

float

0.9

Minimum value of gamma variable

0.7 - 1.0

gamma_probability

float

0.1

Probability of data to apply gamma augmentation

uniform

gamma_type

string

uniform

Type of gamma augmentation

true/false

modulus_color_augmentation

structure

NA

Color argumentation specification

NA

contrast_center

float

127.5

Contrast center for color argumentation

0 - 255

contrast_scale_max

float

0.0

Maximum scale of contrast change

NA

hue_rotation_max

float

0.0

Maximum hue rotation change

NA

saturation_shift_max

float

0.0

Maximum saturation shift change

NA

modulus_spatial_augmentation

structure

NA

Spatial augmentation specification

NA

hflip_probability

float

0.5

Probability of data to apply horizontal flip

0.0 - 1.0

zoom_max

float

1.0

Maximum zoom scale

NA

zoom_min

float

1.0

Minimum zoom scale

NA

random_shift_bbx_augmentation

structure

NA

Bounding box random ship augmentation

NA

shift_percent_max

float

0.16

Maximum percent shift of the bounding box

NA

shift_probability

float

0.9

Probability of data to apply random shift augmentation

0.0 - 1.0

Training the Model

After following the steps to Pre-processing the Dataset to create TFRecords ingestible by the TAO training, and setting up a spec file. You are now ready to start training a gaze estimation network.

GazeNet training command:

tao gazenet train [-h] -e <spec_file>
                       -r <result directory>
                       -k <key>

Required Arguments

  • -r, --results_dir: Path to a folder where experiment outputs should be written.

  • -k, –key: User specific encoding key to save or load a .tlt model.

  • -e, --experiment_spec_file: Path to spec file. Absolute path or relative to working directory.

Optional Arguments

-h, --help: To print help message.

Sample Usage

Here is an example of command for gazenet training:

tao gazenet train -e <path_to_spec_file>
                  -r <path_to_experiment_output>
                  -k <key_to_load_the_model>

Note

The tao gazenet train tool can support training on images of different resolutions. Face, left eye, and right eye crop is obtained online through dataloader. However, it requires all input images to have the same resolution.


Evaluating the Model

Execute evaluate on a GazeNet model.

tao gazenet evaluate [-h] -type <testing dataset type>
                          -m <model_file>
                          -e <experiment_spec>
                          -k <key>

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec_file: Experiment spec file to set up the evaluation experiment. This should be the same as training spec file.

  • -m, --model: Path to the model file to use for evaluation. This could be a .tlt model file or a tensorrt engine generated using the export tool.

  • -k, -–key: Provide the encryption key to decrypt the model. This is a required argument only with a .tlt model file.

Optional Arguments

  • -h, --help: show this help message and exit.

If you have followed the example in Training the Model, you may now evaluate the model using the following command:

tao gazenet evaluate  -type <testing data type>
                      -e <path to training spec file>
                      -m <path to the model>
                      -k <key to load the model>

Note

This command runs evaluation on the testing/KPI dataset.

Use these steps to evaluate on a new test set with ground truth labeled:

  1. Create tfrecords for this test set by following the steps listed in Pre-processing the Dataset section.

  2. Update the dataloader configuration part of the training experiment spec file to update kpiset_info with newly generated tfrecords for the test set. For more information on the dataset config, refer to Creating an Experiment Specification File. The evaluate tool iterates through all the folds in the kpiset_info.

kpiset_info:
  ground_truth_folder_name_kpi:
  - Ground_Truth_Folder_Dataset1
  - Ground_Truth_Folder_Dataset2
  kpi_file_name: test.tfrecords
  kpi_root_path: null
  kpi_tfrecords_directory_path:
  - /path_to_kpi_dataset1
  - /path_to_kpi_dataset2
  tfrecord_folder_name_kpi:
  - TfRecords_joint_combined
  - TfRecords_joint_combined
  tfrecords_set_id_kpi:
  - kpi_dataset1
  - kpi_dataset2

The rest of the experiment spec file remains the same as the training spec file.

Run Inference on the Model

The inference task for gazenet may be used to visualize gaze vector. An example of the command for this task is shown below:

tao gazenet inference [-h] -e </path/to/inference/spec/file> \
                           -i </path/to/inference/input> \
                           -m <model_file> \
                           -o </path/to/inference/output> \
                           -k <model key>

Required Parameters

  • -e, --inference_spec: Path to an inference spec file.

  • -i, --inference_input: The directory of input images or a single image for inference.

  • -o, --inference_output: The directory to the output images and labels.

  • -k, --enc_key: Key to load model.

Sample usage for the inference sub-task

Here’s a sample command to run inference for a testing dataset.

tao gazenet inference -e $SPECS_DIR/gazenet_tlt_pretrain.yaml \
                      -i $DATA_DOWNLOAD_DIR/inference-set \
                      -m $USER_EXPERIMENT_DIR/experiment_result/exp1/model.tlt \
                      -o $USER_EXPERIMENT_DIR/experiment_result/exp1 \
                      -k $KEY


Exporting the GazeNet Model

Here’s an example of the command line arguments of the export command:

tao gazenet export [-h] -m <path to the .tlt model file generated by tao train>
                        -o <path to output file>
                        -t tfonnx
                        -k <key>

Required Arguments

  • -m, --model_filename: Path to the .tlt model file to be exported using export.

  • -k, --output_filename: Key used to save the .tlt model file.

  • -o, --key: Key used to save the .tlt model file.

  • -t, --export_type: Model type to export to. Only ‘tfonnx’ is support in TAO Toolkit 3.0-21.08.

Sample usage for the export sub-task

Here’s a sample command to export a GazeNet model.

tao gazenet export -m $USER_EXPERIMENT_DIR/experiment_result/exp1/model.tlt
                   -o $USER_EXPERIMENT_DIR/experiment_dir_final/gazenet_onnx.etlt
                   -t tfonnx
                   -k $KEY


Deploying to DeepStream 6.0

The pretrained model for GazeNet provided through NGC is available by default with DeepStream 6.0.

For more details, refer to DeepStream TAO Integration for GazeNet.
