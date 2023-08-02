NVIDIA TAO Toolkit v4.0.1
GestureNet is an NVIDIA-developed gesture classification model that is included in the TAO Toolkit. GestureNet supports the following tasks:

  • dataset_convert

  • train

  • evaluate

  • inference

  • export

These tasks can be invoked from the TAO Toolkit Launcher using the following convention on the command line:

tao gesturenet <sub_task> <args_per_subtask>

where args_per_subtask are the command-line arguments required for a given subtask. Each subtask is explained in detail below.

Pre-processing the Dataset

The GestureNet App requires the data images and labels to be in a specific format. Once it is prepared, the TAO Toolkit includes dataset_convert to prepare the data for model training.

See the Data Annotation Format page for more information about the data format for gesture recognition.

Dataset Extraction Config

The dataset_config spec specifies the parameters neededed to crop hand bounding box and prepare dataset.

Here’s a sample spec:

{
    "org_dataset": "data",
    "mount_dir_path" :"/workspace/tao-experiments/gesturenet/",
    "org_data_dir" : "original",
    "post_data_dir" : "extracted",
    "kpi_users": ["uid_1", "uid_2"],
    "sampling_rate": 1,
    "convert_bbox_square": true,
    "bbox_enlarge_ratio": 1.1,
    "annotation_config":{
        "annotation_path": "annotation"
    }
}

The following table describes the parameters:

Field

Description

Data Type and Constraints

Recommended/Typical Value

org_dataset

Name of dataset.

String

mount_dir_path

Path to the root directory relative to which the data is stored.

String

org_data_dir

Path to original images directory relative to mount_dir_path.

String

post_data_dir

Path to directory relative to mount_dir_path where crops are to be extracted.

String

kpi_users

List of user IDs set aside for Test set.

List of String

sampling_rate

Rate at which to select frames for labeling. If data is not video please set to 1.

Integer

1 if dataset is not from video

convert_bbox_square

Boolean variable to indicate if the labelled bounding box should be converted to a square.

Boolean

bbox_enlarge_ratio

Scale factor used to enlarge bounding box.

Float

[1.0,1.2]

annotation_config

The nested annotation dictionary that contains path to folder with labels (relative to <org_data_dir>/<org_dataset>).

Dictionary

Dataset Experiment Config

The dataset_experiment_config spec specifies the parameters neededed to combine different datasets. It allows user to provide user IDs that are set aside for validation or test set. It also allows different sampling strategies based on meta data and class counts.

Here’s a sample spec:

{
    "mount_dir_path" :"/workspace/tao-experiments/gesturenet",
    "org_data_dir" : "original",
    "post_data_dir" : "extracted",
    "set_list": {
        "train_val": [
            "data"
        ],
        "kpi": [
            "data"
        ]
    },
    "uid_list": {
        "uid_name": "user_id",
        "predefined_val_users": false,
        "val_fraction": 0.25,
        "validation": [
        ],
        "kpi": [
            "uid_1"
        ]
    },
    "image_feature_filter": {
        "train_val":{
        "*":[
            {
                "location":"outdoor"
            }
        ]
        },
        "kpi":{
        }
    },
    "sampling": {
        "sampling_mode": "average",
        "use_class_weights": false,
        "class_weights": {
            "thumbs_up": 0.5,
            "v": 0.5
        }
    }
}

Field

Description

Data Type and Constraints

Recommended/Typical Value

mount_dir_path

Path to the root directory relative to which the data is stored.

String

org_data_dir

Path to original images directory relative to mount_dir_path.

String

post_data_dir

Path to directory relative to mount_dir_path where crops were extracted.

String

set_list

This nested configuration for parameters related to datasets.

Dictionary

uid_list

This nested configuration for parameters related to user ids.

Dictionary

image_feature_filter

This nested configuration for parameters related to filtering images based on metadata.

Dictionary

sampling

This nested configuration for parameters related to class weights and sampling strategy

Dictionary

The following table describes the set_list parameters:

Field

Description

Data Type and Constraints

Recommended/Typical Value

train_val

List of datasets from which to select users for training and validation.

List of String

kpi

List of datasets from which to select users for test set.

List of String

The following table describes the uid_list parameters:

Field

Description

Data Type and Constraints

Recommended/Typical Value

uid_name

Name of field that represents unique identifier of each subject.

String

predefined_val_users

Flag to indicate if train-validation split of is specified by config.

Boolean

val_fraction

Fraction of non-kpi users used for validation set. Only used if predefined_val_users=false.

Float

validation

List of uid used in validation set. Only used if predefined_val_users=true

List of String

kpi

List of uid assigned to test set.

List of String

The following table describes the image_feature_filter parameters:

Field

Description

Data Type and Constraints

Recommended/Typical Value

train_val

Metadata fields that used to discard images in training and validation set.

Dictionary

kpi

Metadata fields that used to discard images in test set.

Dictionary

The following table describes the sampling parameters:

Field

Description

Data Type and Constraints

Recommended/Typical Value

sampling_mode

Sampling methodology when using class_weights

  • under : undersampling

  • over : oversampling

  • average : some classes are oversampled and others are undersampled

String

“average”

use_class_weights

Boolean variable to indicate if sampling should be based on class weights.

Boolean

True / False

class_weights

Dictionary mapping gesture classes of interest and their class weight.

Dictionary

Sample Usage of the Dataset Converter Tool

TAO has built in commands to run prepare dataset for GestureNet model and is given below.

tao gesturenet dataset_convert  --dataset_spec <dataset_spec_path>
                                --experiment_spec <experiment_spec_path>
                                --k_folds <num_folds>
                                --output_filename <output_filename>
                                --experiment_name <experiment_name>


Required Arguments

  • --dataset_spec: The path to dataset spec.

  • --experiment_spec: The path to dataset experiment spec.

  • --k_folds: Number of folds.

  • --output_filename: Output json that is ingested by GestureNet training pipeline.

  • --experiment_name: Name of experiment.

Sample Usage

Here is an example using a GestureNet model.

tao gesturenet dataset_convert --dataset_spec $SPECS_DIR/dataset_config.json \
                               --k_folds 0 \
                               --experiment_spec $SPECS_DIR/dataset_experiment_config.json \
                               --output_filename $USER_EXPERIMENT_DIR/data.json \
                               --experiment_name v1


Creating a Configuration File

To do training, evaluation, and inference for GestureNet, several components need to be configured, each with their own parameters. The gesturenet train, gesturenet evaluate, and gesturenet inference commands for a GestureNet experiment share the same configuration file.

The main components of the configuration file is given below.

  • Trainer

  • Model

  • Evaluator

Field

Description

Data Type and Constraints

Recommended/Typical Value

random_seed

The random seed for the experiment.

Unsigned int

108

batch_size

Batch size used for experiment.

Unsigned Int

64

output_experiments_fld

Directory where experiments will be saved.

String

save_weights_path

Folder in output_experiments_fld that the model will be saved to.

String

trainer

Trainer configuration.

model

Model configuration.

evaluator

Evaluator configuration.

Trainer Config

The trainer configuration allows you to configure how you want to train your model. The two main components are top_training and finetuning. num_workers allows you to specify how many workers to use to train your model. Details on the top_training configuration file is explained in detail in the next section.

Field

Description

Data Type and Constraints

Recommended/Typical Value

top_training

Top Training Configuration

finetuning

Fine Tuning Configuration

num_workers

Number of workers to train model.

Unsigned Int

1

Top Training Config

The top training configuration allows you to customize how your model trains. There are 5 main components to the top_training configuration and they are as follows:

Field

Description

Data Type and Constraints

Recommended/Typical Value

stage_order

1

loss_fn

Loss function to use for top training the model. Currently only supports categorical cross entropy.

String

categorical_crossentropy

train_epochs

The number of epochs to perform top training.

Unsigned Int

5

num_layers_unfreeze

The number of layers whose weights are updated during training. For example, if 3 layers are unfrozen then the model will freeze all the layers starting from the inputs until the last 3 layers in the model are left unfrozen.

Unsigned Int

3

optimizer

The optimizer to use for top training. Currently support sgd, adam and rmsprop.

String

rmsprop

Fine Tuning Config

Each fine tuning configuration file has 9 different options to perform fine tuning and is listed below.

Field

Description

Data Type and Constraints

Recommended/Typical Value

stage_order

train_epochs

The number of epochs to perform fine tuning. The fine tuning option will allow you to obtain the best results when switching datasets. Usually more layers are frozen and a lower learning rate is used to achieve the best results.

Unsigned Int

50

loss_fn

The loss function to use for fine tuning. Currently only supports categorical crossentropy.

String

categorical_crossentropy

initial_lrate

The initial learning rate to be used for fine tuning. Fine tuning uses a step learning rate annnealing schedule according to the progress of the current experiment. The training progress is defined as the ratio of the current iteration to the maximum iterations. The scheduler adjusts the learning rate of the experiment in steps at regular intervals.

Float

3e-04

decay_step_size

Decay step size for learning rate. Fine tuning uses a step learningrate annnealing schedule according to the progress of the current experiment. The training progress is defined as the ratio of the current iteration to the maximum iterations. The scheduler adjusts the learning rate of the experiment in steps at regular intervals.

Float

33

lr_drop_rate

Drop rate for learning rate. Fine tuning uses a step learningrate annnealing schedule according to the progress of the current experiment. The training progress is defined as the ratio of the current iteration to the maximum iterations. The scheduler adjusts the learning rate of the experiment in steps at regular intervals.

Float

0.5

enable_checkpointing

Flag to determine whether to enable checkpoints.

Bool

True

num_layers_unfreeze

The number of layers unfrozen (whose weights are updated) during training. It is advised to unfreeze most layers for finetuning step.

Unsigned Int

100

optimizer

Optimizer to use for fine tuning. “sgd”, “adam” and “rmsprop” are supported.

String

sgd

Model Config

The model configuration file allows you to customize the architecture you want to use and the hyperparameters. The key options available are given below.

Field

Description

Data Type and Constraints

Recommended/Typical Value

base_model

The base model to use. The public version uses a vanilla resnet but the release version uses an optimized model that obtains better results.

String

resnet_vanilla

num_layers

Number of layers to use in the model. The current supported layers are 6, 10, 12, 18, 26, 34, 50, 101, 152.

Unsigned Int

18

weights_init

The path to the saved weights. Model loads in the weights.

String

gray_scale_input

Image input type. It is best to use RGB images but grayscale inputs work as well. If the images are RGB then set this flag to be false.

Bool

False

data_format

The image format to use. This must align with the model provided. The current options are either channels_first (NCHW) or channels_last (NHWC). At the moment, NCHW is the preferred format to use.

String

channels_first

image_height

Image height of the model input.

UnsignedInt

160

image_width

Image width of the model input.

UnsignedInt

160

use_batch_norm

Flag to determine whether to use batch normalization or not to use batch normalization. To use batch normalization set to True.

Bool

False

kernel_regularizer_type

The regularization to use for the convolutional layers. If you want to prune the model it is recommended to use l1 / lasso regularization. This helps to generate sparse weights that can later be pruned from min weight pruning. The current options are either l1 or l2 regularization.

String

l2

Kernel_regularizer_factor

The value to use for the regularization.

Float

0.001

Evaluator Config

Evaluator configuration is the configuration options for evaluating your GestureNet.

Field

Description

Data Type and Constraints

Recommended/Typical Value

evaluation_exp_name

Name of experiment.

String

data_path

Path to evaluation json file.

String

Training the Model

TAO Toolkit has built-in commands to train a GestureNet model and is given below.

tao gesturenet train -e <spec_file>
                     -k <key>

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec_filename: Path to spec file.

  • -k, –key: User specific encoding key to save or load a .tlt model.

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the train command on GestureNet:

tao gesturenet train -e $SPECS_DIR/train_spec.json \
                     -k $KEY


Evaluating the Model

TAO Toolkit has built in commands to evaluate a GestureNet model and is given below.

tao gesturenet evaluate -e <spec_file>
                        -m <model_file>
                        -k <key>

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec_filename: Experiment spec file to set up the evaluation experiment. This should be the same as training spec file.

  • -m, --model: Path to the model file to use for evaluation.

  • -k, -–key: Provide the encryption key to decrypt the model. This is a required argument only with a .tlt model file.

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the evaluation command on a GestureNet model.

tao gesturenet evaluate -e $USER_EXPERIMENT_DIR/model/train_spec.json \
                        -m $USER_EXPERIMENT_DIR/model/model.tlt \
                        -k $KEY


Running Inference on the Model

TAO Toolkit has built in commands to run inference on a GestureNet model and is given below.

tao gesturenet inference -e <spec_file>
                         -m <model_full_path>
                         -k <key>
                         --image_root_path <root_path>
                         --data_json <json_path>
                         --data_type <data_type>
                         -results_dir <results_dir>

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec_filename: Experiment spec file to set up the evaluation experiment. The model parameters should be the same as training spec file.

  • -m, --model: Path to the model file to use for evaluation.

  • -k, -–key: Provide the encryption key to decrypt the model. This is a required argument. only with a .tlt model file.

  • --image_root_path: The root directory that dataset is mounted at.

  • --data_json: The json spec with image path and hand bounding box.

  • --data_type: The dataset type within data_json that inference is to be run on.

  • --results_dir: Directory where the results are saved.

Sample Usage

Here is an example of running inference using a GestureNet model.

tao gesturenet inference -e $USER_EXPERIMENT_DIR/model/train_spec.json \
                         -m $USER_EXPERIMENT_DIR/model/model.tlt \
                         -k $KEY \
                         --image_root_path /workspace/tao-experiments/gesturenet \
                         --data_json /workspace/tao-experiments/gesturenet/data.json \
                         --data_type kpi_set \
                         --results_dir $USER_EXPERIMENT_DIR/model


Exporting the Model

TAO Toolkit provides a utility for exporting a trained model to an encrypted onnx format or a TensorRT deployable engine format.

The export sub-task optionally generates the calibration cache for TensorRT INT8 engine calibration.

Exporting the model decouples the training process from deployment and allows for conversion to TensorRT engines outside the TAO environment. TensorRT engines are specific to each hardware configuration and should be generated for each unique inference environment. This may be interchangeably referred to as a .trt or .engine file. The same exported TAO model may be used universally across training and deployment hardware. This is referred to as the .etlt file, or encrypted TAO file. During model export, the TAO model is encrypted with a private key, which is required when you deploy this model for inference.

INT8 Mode Overview

TensorRT engines can be generated in INT8 mode to run with lower precision,thus improving performance. This process requires a cache file that contains scale factors for the tensors to help combat quantization errors, which may arise due to low-precision arithmetic. The calibration cache is generated using a calibration tensorfile when export is run with the --data_type flag set to int8. Pre-generating the calibration information and caching it removes the need for calibrating the model on the inference machine. Moving the calibration cache is usually much more convenient than moving the calibration tensorfile since it is a much smaller file and can be moved with the exported model. Using the calibration cache also speeds up engine creation, as building the cache can take several minutes to generate depending on the size of the Tensorfile and the model itself.

The export tool can generate an INT8 calibration cache by ingesting a sampled subset of training data. You need to create a sub-sampled directory of random images that best represent your test dataset. We recommend using at least 10-20% of the training data. The more data provided during calibration, the closer int8 inferences are to fp32 inferences. A helper script is provided with the sample notebook to select the subset data from the given training data.

Based on the evaluation results of the INT8 model, you might need to adjust the number of sampled images or the kind of selected to images to better represent test dataset. You can also use a portion of data from the test data for calibration to improve the results.

FP16/FP32 Model

The calibration.bin is only required if you need to run inference at INT8 precision. For FP16/FP32 based inference, the export step is much simpler. All that is required is to provide a model from the train step to export to convert it into an encrypted TAO model.

Sample Usage of the Export tool

tao gesturenet export -m <Trained TAO Model Path> -k <Encode Key> -o <Output file .etlt>

  • -m: The path to the trained model to be exported

  • -k: The encryption key for model loading

  • -o: The path to the output .etlt file (.etlt is appended to model path otherwise)

  • -t: The target opset value for onnx conversion. The default value is 10

  • --cal_data_file: The path to the calibration data file (.tensorfile)

  • --cal_image_dir The path to a directory with calibration image samples

  • --cal_cache_file The path to the calibration file (.bin)

  • --data_type: The data type for the TensorRT export. The options are fp32 and int8.

  • --batches: The number of images per batch. The default value is 1.

  • --max_batch_size: The maximum batch size for the TensorRT engine builder. The default value is 1.

  • --max_workspace_size: The maximum workspace size to be set for the TensorRT engine builder

  • --batch_size: The number of batches to calibrate over. The default value is 1.

  • --engine_file: The path to the exported TRT engine. Generates an engine file if specified.

  • --input_dims: Input dims in channels first(CHW) or channels last (HWC) format as comma separated integer values. Default 3,160,160.

  • --backend: The model type to export to.

INT8 Export Mode Required Arguments

  • --cal_image_dir: The directory of images that is preprocessed and used for calibration.

  • --cal_data_file: The tensorfile generated using images in cal_image_dir for calibrating the engine. If this already exists, it is directly used to calibrate the engine. The INT8 tensorfile is a binary file that contains the preprocessed training samples.

Note

The --cal_image_dir parameter applies the necessary preprocessing to generate a tensorfile at the path mentioned in the --cal_data_file parameter, which is in turn used for calibration. The number of generated batches in the tensorfile is obtained from the value set to the --batches parameter, and the batch_size is obtained from the value set to the --batch_size parameter. Ensure that the directory mentioned in --cal_image_dir has at least batch_size * batches number of images in it. The valid image extensions are .jpg, .jpeg, and .png.


INT8 Export Optional Arguments

  • --cal_cache_file: The path to save the calibration cache file to. The default value is ./cal.bin. If this file already exists, the calibration step is skipped.

  • --batches: The number of batches to use for calibration and inference testing. The default value is 10.

  • --batch_size: The batch size to use for calibration. The default value is 1.

  • --max_batch_size: The maximum batch size of the TensorRT engine. The default value is 1.

  • --max_workspace_size: The maximum workspace size of the TensorRT engine. The default value is 2 * (1 << 30).

  • --experiment_spec: The experiment_spec used for training. This argument is used to obtain the parameters to preprocess the data used for calibration.

  • --engine_file: The path to the serialized TensorRT engine file. Note that this file is hardware specific and cannot be generalized across GPUs. Use this argument to quickly test your model accuracy using TensorRT on the host. As the TensorRT engine file is hardware specific, you cannot use this engine file for deployment unless the deployment GPU is identical to the training GPU.

Deploying to DeepStream 6.0

The pretrained model for GestureNet provided through NGC is available by default with DeepStream 6.0.

For more details, refer to DeepStream TAO Integration for GestureNet.
