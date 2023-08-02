Gaze Estimation

The GazeNet models detects a person’s eye gaze point of regard (X, Y, Z) and gaze vector (theta and phi). The eye gaze vector can also be derived from eye position and eye gaze points of regard.

GazeNet is a multi-input and multi-branch network. The four input for GazeNet consists: Face crop, left eye crop, right eye crop, and facegrid. Face, left eye, and right eye branch are based on AlexNet as feature extractors. The facegrid branch is based on fully connected layers.