Punctuation and Capitalization

Introduction

Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) systems typically generate text with no punctuation and capitalization of the words. Besides being hard to read, the ASR output could be an input to named entity recognition, machine translation or text-to-speech models. These models could potentially benefit when the input text contains punctuation and the words are capitalized correctly.

For each word in the input text, the model:

  1. predicts a punctuation mark that should follow the word (if any). The model supports commas, periods, and question marks.

  2. predicts if the word should be capitalized or not.

TAO Toolkit provides a sample notebook to outline the end-to-end workflow on how to train a Punctuation and Capitalization model using TAO Toolkit and deploy it in Riva format on NGC resources.

Downloading Sample Spec Files

Before proceeding, download sample spec files that are needed for the rest of the subtasks.

tao punctuation_and_capitalization download_specs -r /results/punctuation_and_capitalization/default_specs/ \
                                                  -o /specs/nlp/punctuation_and_capitalization

Download Spec Required Arguments

  • -o: Path to where the spec files will be stored

  • -r: Output directory to store logs

After running the above, the spec files would be stored under /specs/nlp/punctuation_and_capitalization and you can modify them locally if this directory is mounted to your local folder in ~/.tao_mounts.json file.

Data Input for Punctuation and Capitalization Model

This model can work with any text dataset, although it is recommended to balance the data, especially for the punctuation task.

Before pre-processing the data to the required format, the data should be split into train.txt and dev.txt (and optionally test.txt). The development set (or dev set) will be used to evaluate the performance of the model during model training. The hyper-parameters search and model selection should be based on the dev set, while the final evaluation of the selected model should be performed on the test set.

Each line in the train.txt/dev.txt/test.txt should represent one or more full and/or truncated sentences.

Example of the train.txt/dev.txt file:

When is the next flight to New York?
The next flight is ...
....

The source_data_dir structure should look like this:

.
|--sourced_data_dir
  |-- dev.txt
  |-- test.txt
  |-- train.txt

Data Format

Raw data files from the source_data_dir described above will be converted to the following format with dataset_convert: The training and evaluation data is divided into two files: text.txt and labels.txt. Each line of the text.txt file contains text sequences, where words are separated with spaces, i.e., [WORD] [SPACE] [WORD] [SPACE] [WORD], for example:

when is the next flight to new york
the next flight is ...
...

The labels.txt file contains corresponding labels for each word in text.txt, the labels are separated with spaces. Each label in labels.txt file consists of two symbols:

  • the first symbol of the label indicates what punctuation mark should follow the word (where O means no punctuation needed)

  • the second symbol determines if a word needs to be capitalized or not (where U indicates that the word should be upper cased, and O - no capitalization needed.)

Punctuation marks considered: commas, periods, and question marks; the rest of the punctuation marks were removed from the data.

Each line of the labels.txt should follow the format: [LABEL] [SPACE] [LABEL] [SPACE] [LABEL] (for labels.txt). For example, labels for the above text.txt file should be:

OU OO OO OO OO OO OU ?U
OU OO OO OO ...
...

The complete list of all possible labels for this task used in this tutorial is: OO, ,O, .O, ?O, OU, ,U, .U, ?U.

Pre-processing the Dataset

Spec file for dataset conversion:

# Path to the folder containing the dataset source files
source_data_dir: ???

target_data_dir: ???

# list of file names inside source_data_dir to convert
list_of_file_names: ['train.txt','dev.txt']

To pre-process the raw text data, stored under sourced_data_dir (see the Dataset section), run the following command:

tao punctuation_and_capitalization dataset_convert [-h] \
                                                    -e /specs/nlp/punctuation_and_capitalization/dataset_convert.yaml \
                                                    -r /results/punctuation_and_capitalization/dataset_convert/ \
                                                    source_data_dir=/path/to/source_data_dir \
                                                    target_data_dir=/path/to/target_data_dir

Convert Dataset Required Arguments

  • -e: The experiment specification file.

  • source_data_dir - path to the raw data

  • target_data_dir - path to store the processed files

  • -r: Path to the directory to store logs.

Convert Dataset Optional Arguments

  • -h, --help: Show this help message and exit

  • list_of_file_names: List of files in source_data_dir for conversion

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

source_data_dir

string

Path to the dataset source data directory

target_data_dir

string

Path to the dataset target data directory

list_of_file_names

List of strings

[‘train.txt’,’dev.txt’]

List of files for conversion

After the conversion, the target_data_dir should contain the following files:

.
|--target_data_dir
  |-- labels_dev.txt
  |-- labels_test.txt
  |-- labels_train.txt
  |-- text_dev.txt
  |-- text_test.txt
  |-- text_train.txt

To download and convert a dataset from Tatoeba collection of sentences, run:

tao punctuation_and_capitalization download_and_convert_tatoeba [-h] \
                                                                 -e /specs/nlp/punctuation_and_capitalization/download_and_convert_tatoeba.yaml \
                                                                 -r /results/punctuation_and_capitalization/download_and_convert_tatoeba/ \
                                                                 target_data_dir=/path/to/`target_data_dir`

Output log from executing punctuation_and_capitalization download_and_convert_tatoeba:

Downloading tatoeba dataset
Downloading https://downloads.tatoeba.org/exports/sentences.csv to /path/to/target_data_dir/sentences.csv
Saving to: ‘/path/to/target_data_dir/sentences.csv’

Processing English sentences...
Splitting the dataset into train and dev sets and creating labels and text files
Creating text and label files for training
Cleaning up /home/ebakhturina/data/tatoeba/sample/dowdload_and_convert
Processing of the tatoeba dataset is complete

After running punctuation_and_capitalization download_and_convert_tatoeba, the target_data_dir should contain the following files:

.
|--target_data_dir
  |-- labels_dev.txt                # labels for the dev set
  |-- labels_train.txt              # labels for the train set
  |-- sentences.csv                 # original Tatoeba data
  |-- text_dev.txt                  # text dev data
  |-- text_train.txt                # text train data


Download and Convert Tatoeba Dataset Required Arguments

  • -e: The experiment specification file.

  • target_data_dir - path to store the processed files

Optional Arguments

  • -h, --help: Show this help message and exit

Training a Punctuation and Capitalization model

In the Punctuation and Capitalization Model, we are jointly training two token-level classifiers on top of a pre-trained language model, such as BERT: Pre-training of Deep Bidirectional Transformers for Language Understanding.

Unless the user provides a pre-trained checkpoint for the language model, the language model is initialized with the pre-trained model from HuggingFace Transformers.

Example spec for training:

trainer:
  max_epochs: 5

# Path to the Data directory containing pre-processed dataset
data_dir: ???

# Specifies parameters for the Punctuation and Capitalization model
model:
  # Lists supported punctuation marks
  punct_label_ids:
    O: 0
    ',': 1
    '.': 2
    '?': 3

  capit_label_ids:
    O: 0
    U: 1

  tokenizer:
      tokenizer_name: ${model.language_model.pretrained_model_name} # or sentencepiece
      vocab_file: null # path to vocab file
      tokenizer_model: null # only used if tokenizer is sentencepiece
      special_tokens: null

  # Pre-trained language model such as BERT
  language_model:
    pretrained_model_name: bert-base-uncased
    lm_checkpoint: null
    config_file: null # json file, precedence over config
    config: null

  # Specifies parameters of the punctuation and capitalization heads that follow a BERT-based language-model
  punct_head:
    punct_num_fc_layers: 1
    fc_dropout: 0.1
    activation: 'relu'
    use_transformer_init: true

  capit_head:
    capit_num_fc_layers: 1
    fc_dropout: 0.1
    activation: 'relu'
    use_transformer_init: true

# Specifies the parameters of the dataset to be used for training.
training_ds:
  text_file: text_train.txt
  labels_file: labels_train.txt
  shuffle: true
  num_samples: -1 # number of samples to be considered, -1 means all the dataset
  batch_size: 64

# Specifies the parameters of the dataset to be used for validation.
validation_ds:
  text_file: text_dev.txt
  labels_file: labels_dev.txt
  shuffle: false
  num_samples: -1 # number of samples to be considered, -1 means all the dataset
  batch_size: 64

# The parameters for the training optimizer, including learning rate, lr schedule, etc.
optim:
  name: adam
  lr: 1e-5
  weight_decay: 0.00

  sched:
    name: WarmupAnnealing
    # Scheduler params
    warmup_steps: null
    warmup_ratio: 0.1
    last_epoch: -1

    # pytorch lightning args
    monitor: val_loss
    reduce_on_plateau: false

The specification can be roughly grouped into three categories:

  • Parameters that describe the training process

  • Parameters that describe the datasets, and

  • Parameters that describe the model.

More details about parameters in the spec file are provided below:

Parameter

Data Type

Default

Description

data_dir

string

Path to the data converted to the specified above format

integer

5

Maximum number of epochs to train the model

model.punct_label_ids

dictionary

O: 0, ‘,’: 1, ‘.’: 2, ‘?’: 3

Labels string name to integer mapping for punctuation task, do NOT change

model.capit_label_ids

dictionary

O: 0, U: 1

Labels string name to integer mapping for capitalization task, do NOT change

model.tokenizer.tokenizer_name

string

Will be filled automatically based on model.language_model.pretrained_model_name

Tokenizer name

model.tokenizer.vocab_file

string

null

Path to tokenizer vocabulary

model.tokenizer.tokenizer_model

string

null

Path to tokenizer model (only for sentencepiece tokenizer)

model.language_model.pretrained_model_name

string

bert-base-uncased

Pre-trained language model name (choose from bert-base-cased, bert-base-uncased, )
megatron_bert_345m_uncased, distilbert-base-uncased, biomegatron-bert-345m-uncased

model.language_model.lm_checkpoint

string

null

Path to the pre-trained language model checkpoint

model.language_model.config_file

string

null

Path to the pre-trained language model config file

model.language_model.config

dictionary

null

Config of the pre-trained language model

model.punct_head.punct_num_fc_layers

integer

1

Number of fully connected layers

model.punct_head.fc_dropout

float

0.1

Activation to use between fully connected layers

model.punct_head.activation

string

‘relu’

Dropout to apply to the input hidden states

model.punct_head.use_transrormer_init

bool

True

Whether to initialize the weights of the classifier head with the same approach used in Transformer

model.capit_head.punct_num_fc_layers

integer

1

Number of fully connected layers

model.capit_head.fc_dropout

float

0.1

Activation to use between fully connected layers

model.capit_head.activation

string

‘relu’

Dropout to apply to the input hidden states

model.capit_head.use_transrormer_init

bool

True

Whether to initialize the weights of the classifier head with the same approach used in Transformer

training_ds.text_file

string

text_train.txt

Name of the text training file located at data_dir

training_ds.labels_file

string

labels_train.txt

Name of the labels training file located at data_dir

training_ds.shuffle

bool

True

Whether to shuffle the training data

training_ds.num_samples

integer

-1

Number of samples to use from the training dataset, -1 means all

training_ds.batch_size

integer

64

Training data batch size

validation_ds.text_file

string

text_dev.txt

Name of the text file for evaluation, located at data_dir

validation_ds.labels_file

string

labels_dev.txt

Name of the labels dev file located at data_dir

validation_ds.shuffle

bool

False

Whether to shuffle the dev data

validation_ds.num_samples

integer

-1

Number of samples to use from the dev set, -1 means all

validation_ds.batch_size

integer

64

Dev set batch size

optim.name

string

adam

Optimizer to use for training

optim.lr

float

1e-5

Learning rate to use for training

optim.weight_decay

float

0

Weight decay to use for training

optim.sched.name

string

WarmupAnnealing

Warm up schedule

optim.sched.warmup_ratio

float

0.1

Warm up ratio

Example of the command for training the model:

tao punctuation_and_capitalization train [-h] \
                                          -e /specs/nlp/punctuation_and_capitalization/train.yaml \
                                          -r /results/punctuation_and_capitalization/train/ \
                                          -g 4 \
                                          data_dir=/path/to/data_dir \
                                          trainer.max_epochs=2 \
                                          training_ds.num_samples=-1  \
                                          validation_ds.num_samples=-1 \
                                          -k $KEY

Required Arguments for Training

  • -e: The experiment specification file to set up training.

  • -r: Path to the directory to store the results/logs. Note, the trained-model.tlt would be saved in this

    specified folder under a subfolder checkpoints; in our case, it will be saved here: /results/punctuation_and_capitalization/train/checkpoints/trained-model.tlt

  • -k: Encryption key

  • data_dir: Path to the data_dir with the processed data files.

Optional Arguments

  • -h, --help: Show this help message and exit

  • -g: The number of GPUs to be used in evaluation in a multi-GPU scenario (default: 1).

  • Other arguments to override fields in the specification file.

Note

While the arguments are defined in the spec file, if you wish to override these parameter definitions in the spec file and experiment with them, you may do so over command line by simply defining the param. For example, the sample spec file mentioned above has validation_ds.batch_size set to 64. However, if you see that the GPU utilization can be optimized further by using larger a batch size, you may override to the desired value, by adding the field validation_ds.batch_size=128 over command line. You may repeat this with any of the parameters defined in the sample spec file.

Snippets of the output log from executing the punctuation_and_capitalization train command:

# complete model's spec file will be shown
[NeMo I] Spec file:
restore_from: ???
exp_manager:
  explicit_log_dir: null
  exp_dir: null
  name: trained-model
  version: null
  use_datetime_version: true
  resume_if_exists: true
  resume_past_end: false
  resume_ignore_no_checkpoint: true
  create_tensorboard_logger: false
  summary_writer_kwargs: null
  create_wandb_logger: false
  wandb_logger_kwargs: null
  create_checkpoint_callback: true
  checkpoint_callback_params:
    filepath: null
    monitor: val_loss
    verbose: true
    save_last: true
    save_top_k: 3
    save_weights_only: false
    mode: auto
    period: 1
    prefix: null
    postfix: .tlt
    save_best_model: false
  files_to_copy: null
model:
  tokenizer: ...

...

# The dataset will be processed and tokenized
[NeMo I punctuation_capitalization_model:251] Setting model.dataset.data_dir to sample/.
[NeMo I punctuation_capitalization_dataset:289] Processing text_train.txt
[NeMo I punctuation_capitalization_dataset:333] Using the provided label_ids dictionary.
[NeMo I punctuation_capitalization_dataset:408] Labels: {'O': 0, ',': 1, '.': 2, '?': 3}
[NeMo I punctuation_capitalization_dataset:409] Labels mapping saved to : sample/punct_label_ids.csv
[NeMo I punctuation_capitalization_dataset:408] Labels: {'O': 0, 'U': 1}
[NeMo I punctuation_capitalization_dataset:409] Labels mapping saved to : sample/capit_label_ids.csv
[NeMo I punctuation_capitalization_dataset:134] Max length: 35
[NeMo I data_preprocessing:295] Some stats of the lengths of the sequences:

# During training, you're going to see a progress bar for both training and evaluation of the model that is done during model training.

# Once the training is complete, the results are going to be saved to the specified locations
[NeMo I train:126] Experiment logs saved to 'nemo_experiments/trained-model'
[NeMo I train:129] Trained model saved to 'nemo_experiments/trained-model/2021/checkpoints/trained-model.tlt'


Important Parameters

Below is the list of parameters that could help improve the model:

  • classification head parameters:

    • the number of layers in the classification heads (model.punct_head.punct_num_fc_layers and model.capit_head.capit_num_fc_layers)

    • dropout value between layers (model.punct_head.fc_dropout and model.capit_head.fc_dropout)

  • optimizer (model.optim.name, for example, adam)

  • learning rate (model.optim.lr, for example, 5e-5)

Fine-tuning a Model on a Different Dataset

In the previous section Training a punctuation and capitalization model,

the Punctuation and Capitalization model was initialized with a pre-trained language model, but the classifiers were trained from scratch. Now that a user has trained the Punctuation and Capitalization model successfully (e.g., called trained-model.tlt), there may be scenarios where users are required to retrain this trained-model.tlt on a new smaller dataset. TAO conversational AI applications provide a separate tool called fine-tune to enable this.

Example for spec for fine-tuning of the model:

trainer:
  max_epochs: 1 # DEMO purposes # 100
data_dir: ???

# Fine-tuning settings: training dataset.
finetuning_ds:
  text_file: text_train.txt
  labels_file: labels_train.txt
  shuffle: true
  num_samples: -1 # number of samples to be considered, -1 means all the dataset
  batch_size: 64

# Fine-tuning settings: validation dataset.
validation_ds:
  text_file: text_dev.txt
  labels_file: labels_dev.txt
  shuffle: false
  num_samples: -1 # number of samples to be considered, -1 means all the dataset
  batch_size: 64

# Fine-tuning settings: different optimizer.
optim:
  name: adam
  lr: 2e-5

Parameter

Data Type

Default

Description

data_dir

string

Path to the data converted to the specified above format

trainer.max_epochs

integer

5

Maximum number of epochs to train the model

finetuning_ds.text_file

string

text_train.txt

Name of the text training file located at data_dir

finetuning_ds.labels_file

string

labels_train.txt

Name of the labels training file located at data_dir

finetuning_ds.shuffle

bool

True

Whether to shuffle the training data

finetuning_ds.num_samples

integer

-1

Number of samples to use from the training dataset, -1 means all

finetuning_ds.batch_size

integer

64

Training data batch size

validation_ds.text_file

string

text_dev.txt

Name of the text file for evaluation, located at data_dir

validation_ds.labels_file

string

labels_dev.txt

Name of the labels dev file located at data_dir

validation_ds.shuffle

bool

False

Whether to shuffle the dev data

validation_ds.num_samples

integer

-1

Number of samples to use from the dev set, -1 means all

validation_ds.batch_size

integer

64

Dev set batch size

optim.name

string

adam

Optimizer to use for training

optim.lr

float

2e-5

Learning rate to use for training

Use the following command to fine-tune the model:

tao punctuation_and_capitalization finetune [-h] -e /specs/nlp/punctuation_and_capitalization/finetune.yaml \
                                                  -r /results/punctuation_and_capitalization/finetune/ \
                                                  -m /results/punctuation_and_capitalization/train/checkpoints/trained-model.tlt \
                                                  -g 1 \
                                                  data_dir=/path/to/`data_dir` \
                                                  trainer.max_epochs=3 \
                                                  -k $KEY

Required Arguments for Fine-tuning

  • -e: The experiment specification file to set up fine-tuning

  • -r: Path to the directory to store the results of the fine-tuning.

  • -m: Path to the pre-trained model to use for fine-tuning.

  • data_dir: Path to data directory with the pre-processed data to use for fine-tuning.

  • -k: Encryption key

Optional Arguments

  • -h, --help: Show this help message and exit

  • -g: The number of GPUs to be used in evaluation in a multi-GPU scenario (default: 1)

  • -exp_manager.name="my_model_finetuned": This argument can be used to change the default name of the fine-tuned model

    from finetuned-model.tlt to my_model_finetuned.tlt.

  • Other arguments to override fields in the specification file.

Output log for the tao punctuation_and_capitalization finetune command:

Model restored from '/path/to/trained-model.tlt'
# The rest of the log is similar to the output log snippet for :code:`punctuation_and_capitalization train`.


Evaluating a Trained Model

Spec example to evaluate the pre-trained model:

# Name of the .tlt from which the model will be loaded.
restore_from: trained-model.tlt

# Test settings: dataset.
data_dir: ???
test_ds:
  text_file: text_dev.txt
  labels_file: labels_dev.txt
  batch_size: 64
  shuffle: false
  num_samples: -1 # number of samples to be considered, -1 means all the dataset

Use the following command to evaluate the model:

tao punctuation_and_capitalization evaluate [-h] \
                                             -e /specs/nlp/punctuation_and_capitalization/evaluate.yaml \
                                             -m /results/punctuation_and_capitalization/train/checkpoints/trained-model.tlt \
                                             -g 1 \
                                             data_dir=/path/to/data_dir \
                                             -k $KEY

Required Arguments for Evaluation

  • -e: The experiment specification file to set up evaluation.

  • -r: Path to the directory to store the results.

  • data_dir: Path to data directory with the pre-processed data to use for evaluation.

  • -m: Path to the pre-trained model checkpoint for evaluation. Should be a .tlt file.

  • -k: Encryption key

Optional Arguments

  • -h, --help: Show this help message and exit

punctuation_and_capitalization evaluate generates two classification reports: one for capitalization task and another one for punctuation task. These classification reports include the following metrics:

  • Precision

  • Recall

  • F1

More details about these metrics can be found here.

Output log from executing the above command (note, the values below are for demonstration purposes only):

Punctuation report:

label                                                precision    recall       f1        support
O (label_id: 0)                                        100.00      97.00      98.48        100
, (label_id: 1)                                        100.00     100.00     100.00          4
. (label_id: 2)                                         76.92     100.00      86.96         10
? (label_id: 3)                                          0.00       0.00       0.00          0
-------------------
micro avg                                               97.37      97.37      97.37        114
macro avg                                               92.31      99.00      95.14        114
weighted avg                                            97.98      97.37      97.52        114



Capitalization report:

label                                                precision    recall       f1         support
O (label_id: 0)                                         93.62      90.72      92.15         97
U (label_id: 1)                                         55.00      64.71      59.46         17
-------------------
micro avg                                               86.84      86.84      86.84        114
macro avg                                               74.31      77.71      75.80        114
weighted avg                                            87.86      86.84      87.27        114

Parameter

Data Type

Default

Description

data_dir

string

Path to the data converted to the specified above format

test_ds.text_file

string

text_dev.txt

Name of the text file to run evaluation on located at data_dir

test_ds.labels_file

string

labels_dev.txt

Name of the labels dev file located at data_dir

test_ds.shuffle

bool

False

Whether to shuffle the dev data

test_ds.num_samples

integer

-1

Number of samples to use from the dev set, -1 means all

test_ds.batch_size

integer

64

Dev set batch size

Running Inference using a Trained Model

During inference, a batch of input sentences, listed in the spec files, are passed through the trained model to add punctuation and capitalize words.

Before doing inference on the model, specify the list of examples in the spec, for example:

input_batch:
  - 'what can i do for you today'
  - 'how are you'

To run inference:

tao punctuation_and_capitalization infer [-h]
                                          -e /specs/nlp/punctuation_and_capitalization/infer.yaml \
                                          -r /results/punctuation_and_capitalization/infer/ \
                                          -g 1 \
                                          -m /results/punctuation_and_capitalization/finetune/checkpoints/finetuned-model.tlt \
                                          -k $KEY

Output log from executing the above command:

The prediction results of some sample queries with the trained model:
Query : what can i do for you today
Result: What can I do for you today?
Query : how are you
Result: How are you?

Required Arguments for Inference

  • -e: The experiment specification file to set up inference. This requires the input_batch with the list of examples to run inference on.

  • -r: Path to the directory to store the results.

  • -m: Path to the pre-trained model checkpoint from which to infer. Should be a .tlt file.

  • -k: Encryption key

Optional Arguments

  • -h, --help: Show this help message and exit

  • -g: The number of GPUs to be used for fine-tuning in a multi-GPU scenario (default: 1).

  • Other arguments to override fields in the specification file.

Model Export

A pre-trained model could be exported to RIVA format (this format contains model checkpoint and model artifacts required for successful deployment of the trained .tlt models to Riva Services). For more details about Riva, see this.

Example of the spec file for model export:

# Name of the .tlt EFF archive to be loaded/model to be exported.
restore_from: trained-model.tlt

# Set export format: RIVA
export_format: RIVA

# Output EFF archive containing model checkpoint and artifacts required for Riva Services
export_to: exported-model.riva

Parameter

Data Type

Default

Description

restore_from

string

trained-model.tlt

Path to the pre-trained model

export_format

string

Export format: RIVA

export_to

string

exported-model.riva

Path to the exported model

To export a pre-trained model for deployment, run:

### For export to Riva format
tao punctuation_and_capitalization export  [-h]\
                                            -e /specs/nlp/punctuation_and_capitalization/export.yaml \
                                            -r /results/punctuation_and_capitalization/export/ \
                                            -m /results/punctuation_and_capitalization/train/checkpoints/trained-model.tlt \
                                            -k $KEY \
                                            export_format=RIVA \
                                            export_to=my-exported-model.riva

Required Arguments for Export

  • -e: The experiment specification file to set up inference. This requires the input_batch with the list of examples to run inference on.

  • -r: Path to the directory to store the results.

  • -m: Path to the pre-trained model checkpoint from which to infer. Should be a .tlt file.

  • -k: Encryption key

Optional Arguments

  • -h, --help: Show this help message and exit

  • export_to: To change the default name of the exported model

Output log:

Spec file:
restore_from: path/to/trained-model.tlt
export_to: exported-model.riva
export_format: RIVA
exp_manager:
  task_name: export
  explicit_log_dir: /results/punctuation_and_capitalization/export/
encryption_key: $KEY

Experiment logs saved to '/results/punctuation_and_capitalization/export/'
Exported model to '/results/punctuation_and_capitalization/export/exported-model.riva'


