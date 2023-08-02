Punctuation and Capitalization
Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) systems typically generate text with no punctuation and capitalization of the words. Besides being hard to read, the ASR output could be an input to named entity recognition, machine translation or text-to-speech models. These models could potentially benefit when the input text contains punctuation and the words are capitalized correctly.
For each word in the input text, the model:
predicts a punctuation mark that should follow the word (if any). The model supports commas, periods, and question marks.
predicts if the word should be capitalized or not.
TAO Toolkit provides a sample notebook to outline the end-to-end workflow on how to train a Punctuation and Capitalization model using TAO Toolkit and deploy it in Riva format on NGC resources.
Before proceeding, download sample spec files that are needed for the rest of the subtasks.
tao punctuation_and_capitalization download_specs -r /results/punctuation_and_capitalization/default_specs/ \
-o /specs/nlp/punctuation_and_capitalization
Download Spec Required Arguments
-o: Path to where the spec files will be stored
-r: Output directory to store logs
After running the above, the spec files would be stored under /specs/nlp/punctuation_and_capitalization and you can modify them locally if this directory is mounted to your local folder in ~/.tao_mounts.json file.
This model can work with any text dataset, although it is recommended to balance the data, especially for the punctuation task.
Before pre-processing the data to the required format, the data should be split into train.txt and dev.txt (and optionally test.txt). The development set (or dev set) will be used to evaluate the performance of the model during model training. The hyper-parameters search and model selection should be based on the dev set, while the final evaluation of the selected model should be performed on the test set.
Each line in the train.txt/dev.txt/test.txt should represent one or more full and/or truncated sentences.
Example of the train.txt/dev.txt file:
When is the next flight to New York?
The next flight is ...
....
The source_data_dir structure should look like this:
.
|--sourced_data_dir
|-- dev.txt
|-- test.txt
|-- train.txt
Raw data files from the source_data_dir described above will be converted to the following format with dataset_convert: The training and evaluation data is divided into two files: text.txt and labels.txt. Each line of the text.txt file contains text sequences, where words are separated with spaces, i.e., [WORD] [SPACE] [WORD] [SPACE] [WORD], for example:
when is the next flight to new york
the next flight is ...
...
The labels.txt file contains corresponding labels for each word in text.txt, the labels are separated with spaces. Each label in labels.txt file consists of two symbols:
the first symbol of the label indicates what punctuation mark should follow the word (where O means no punctuation needed)
the second symbol determines if a word needs to be capitalized or not (where U indicates that the word should be upper cased, and O - no capitalization needed.)
Punctuation marks considered: commas, periods, and question marks; the rest of the punctuation marks were removed from the data.
Each line of the labels.txt should follow the format: [LABEL] [SPACE] [LABEL] [SPACE] [LABEL] (for labels.txt). For example, labels for the above text.txt file should be:
OU OO OO OO OO OO OU ?U
OU OO OO OO ...
...
The complete list of all possible labels for this task used in this tutorial is: OO, ,O, .O, ?O, OU, ,U, .U, ?U.
Spec file for dataset conversion:
# Path to the folder containing the dataset source files
source_data_dir: ???
target_data_dir: ???
# list of file names inside source_data_dir to convert
list_of_file_names: ['train.txt','dev.txt']
To pre-process the raw text data, stored under
sourced_data_dir (see the Dataset
section), run the following command:
tao punctuation_and_capitalization dataset_convert [-h] \
-e /specs/nlp/punctuation_and_capitalization/dataset_convert.yaml \
-r /results/punctuation_and_capitalization/dataset_convert/ \
source_data_dir=/path/to/source_data_dir \
target_data_dir=/path/to/target_data_dir
Convert Dataset Required Arguments
-e: The experiment specification file.
source_data_dir- path to the raw data
target_data_dir- path to store the processed files
-r: Path to the directory to store logs.
Convert Dataset Optional Arguments
-h, --help: Show this help message and exit
list_of_file_names: List of files in
source_data_dirfor conversion
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
source_data_dir
|
string
|
–
|
Path to the dataset source data directory
|
–
|
target_data_dir
|
string
|
–
|
Path to the dataset target data directory
|
–
|
list_of_file_names
|
List of strings
|
[‘train.txt’,’dev.txt’]
|
List of files for conversion
|
–
After the conversion, the
target_data_dir should contain the following files:
.
|--target_data_dir
|-- labels_dev.txt
|-- labels_test.txt
|-- labels_train.txt
|-- text_dev.txt
|-- text_test.txt
|-- text_train.txt
To download and convert a dataset from Tatoeba collection of sentences, run:
tao punctuation_and_capitalization download_and_convert_tatoeba [-h] \
-e /specs/nlp/punctuation_and_capitalization/download_and_convert_tatoeba.yaml \
-r /results/punctuation_and_capitalization/download_and_convert_tatoeba/ \
target_data_dir=/path/to/`target_data_dir`
Output log from executing
punctuation_and_capitalization download_and_convert_tatoeba:
Downloading tatoeba dataset
Downloading https://downloads.tatoeba.org/exports/sentences.csv to /path/to/target_data_dir/sentences.csv
Saving to: ‘/path/to/target_data_dir/sentences.csv’
Processing English sentences...
Splitting the dataset into train and dev sets and creating labels and text files
Creating text and label files for training
Cleaning up /home/ebakhturina/data/tatoeba/sample/dowdload_and_convert
Processing of the tatoeba dataset is complete
After running
punctuation_and_capitalization download_and_convert_tatoeba, the target_data_dir should contain the following files:
.
|--target_data_dir
|-- labels_dev.txt # labels for the dev set
|-- labels_train.txt # labels for the train set
|-- sentences.csv # original Tatoeba data
|-- text_dev.txt # text dev data
|-- text_train.txt # text train data
Download and Convert Tatoeba Dataset Required Arguments
-e: The experiment specification file.
target_data_dir- path to store the processed files
Optional Arguments
-h, --help: Show this help message and exit
In the Punctuation and Capitalization Model, we are jointly training two token-level classifiers on top of a pre-trained language model, such as BERT: Pre-training of Deep Bidirectional Transformers for Language Understanding.
Unless the user provides a pre-trained checkpoint for the language model, the language model is initialized with the pre-trained model from HuggingFace Transformers.
Example spec for training:
trainer:
max_epochs: 5
# Path to the Data directory containing pre-processed dataset
data_dir: ???
# Specifies parameters for the Punctuation and Capitalization model
model:
# Lists supported punctuation marks
punct_label_ids:
O: 0
',': 1
'.': 2
'?': 3
capit_label_ids:
O: 0
U: 1
tokenizer:
tokenizer_name: ${model.language_model.pretrained_model_name} # or sentencepiece
vocab_file: null # path to vocab file
tokenizer_model: null # only used if tokenizer is sentencepiece
special_tokens: null
# Pre-trained language model such as BERT
language_model:
pretrained_model_name: bert-base-uncased
lm_checkpoint: null
config_file: null # json file, precedence over config
config: null
# Specifies parameters of the punctuation and capitalization heads that follow a BERT-based language-model
punct_head:
punct_num_fc_layers: 1
fc_dropout: 0.1
activation: 'relu'
use_transformer_init: true
capit_head:
capit_num_fc_layers: 1
fc_dropout: 0.1
activation: 'relu'
use_transformer_init: true
# Specifies the parameters of the dataset to be used for training.
training_ds:
text_file: text_train.txt
labels_file: labels_train.txt
shuffle: true
num_samples: -1 # number of samples to be considered, -1 means all the dataset
batch_size: 64
# Specifies the parameters of the dataset to be used for validation.
validation_ds:
text_file: text_dev.txt
labels_file: labels_dev.txt
shuffle: false
num_samples: -1 # number of samples to be considered, -1 means all the dataset
batch_size: 64
# The parameters for the training optimizer, including learning rate, lr schedule, etc.
optim:
name: adam
lr: 1e-5
weight_decay: 0.00
sched:
name: WarmupAnnealing
# Scheduler params
warmup_steps: null
warmup_ratio: 0.1
last_epoch: -1
# pytorch lightning args
monitor: val_loss
reduce_on_plateau: false
The specification can be roughly grouped into three categories:
Parameters that describe the training process
Parameters that describe the datasets, and
Parameters that describe the model.
More details about parameters in the spec file are provided below:
|
Parameter
|
Data Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
data_dir
|
string
|
–
|
Path to the data converted to the specified above format
|
integer
|
5
|
Maximum number of epochs to train the model
|
model.punct_label_ids
|
dictionary
|
O: 0, ‘,’: 1, ‘.’: 2, ‘?’: 3
|
Labels string name to integer mapping for punctuation task, do NOT change
|
model.capit_label_ids
|
dictionary
|
O: 0, U: 1
|
Labels string name to integer mapping for capitalization task, do NOT change
|
model.tokenizer.tokenizer_name
|
string
|
Will be filled automatically based on model.language_model.pretrained_model_name
|
Tokenizer name
|
model.tokenizer.vocab_file
|
string
|
null
|
Path to tokenizer vocabulary
|
model.tokenizer.tokenizer_model
|
string
|
null
|
Path to tokenizer model (only for sentencepiece tokenizer)
|
model.language_model.pretrained_model_name
|
string
|
bert-base-uncased
|
Pre-trained language model name (choose from bert-base-cased, bert-base-uncased, )
|
model.language_model.lm_checkpoint
|
string
|
null
|
Path to the pre-trained language model checkpoint
|
model.language_model.config_file
|
string
|
null
|
Path to the pre-trained language model config file
|
model.language_model.config
|
dictionary
|
null
|
Config of the pre-trained language model
|
model.punct_head.punct_num_fc_layers
|
integer
|
1
|
Number of fully connected layers
|
model.punct_head.fc_dropout
|
float
|
0.1
|
Activation to use between fully connected layers
|
model.punct_head.activation
|
string
|
‘relu’
|
Dropout to apply to the input hidden states
|
model.punct_head.use_transrormer_init
|
bool
|
True
|
Whether to initialize the weights of the classifier head with the same approach used in Transformer
|
model.capit_head.punct_num_fc_layers
|
integer
|
1
|
Number of fully connected layers
|
model.capit_head.fc_dropout
|
float
|
0.1
|
Activation to use between fully connected layers
|
model.capit_head.activation
|
string
|
‘relu’
|
Dropout to apply to the input hidden states
|
model.capit_head.use_transrormer_init
|
bool
|
True
|
Whether to initialize the weights of the classifier head with the same approach used in Transformer
|
training_ds.text_file
|
string
|
text_train.txt
|
Name of the text training file located at data_dir
|
training_ds.labels_file
|
string
|
labels_train.txt
|
Name of the labels training file located at data_dir
|
training_ds.shuffle
|
bool
|
True
|
Whether to shuffle the training data
|
training_ds.num_samples
|
integer
|
-1
|
Number of samples to use from the training dataset, -1 means all
|
training_ds.batch_size
|
integer
|
64
|
Training data batch size
|
validation_ds.text_file
|
string
|
text_dev.txt
|
Name of the text file for evaluation, located at data_dir
|
validation_ds.labels_file
|
string
|
labels_dev.txt
|
Name of the labels dev file located at data_dir
|
validation_ds.shuffle
|
bool
|
False
|
Whether to shuffle the dev data
|
validation_ds.num_samples
|
integer
|
-1
|
Number of samples to use from the dev set, -1 means all
|
validation_ds.batch_size
|
integer
|
64
|
Dev set batch size
|
optim.name
|
string
|
adam
|
Optimizer to use for training
|
optim.lr
|
float
|
1e-5
|
Learning rate to use for training
|
optim.weight_decay
|
float
|
0
|
Weight decay to use for training
|
optim.sched.name
|
string
|
WarmupAnnealing
|
Warm up schedule
|
optim.sched.warmup_ratio
|
float
|
0.1
|
Warm up ratio
Example of the command for training the model:
tao punctuation_and_capitalization train [-h] \
-e /specs/nlp/punctuation_and_capitalization/train.yaml \
-r /results/punctuation_and_capitalization/train/ \
-g 4 \
data_dir=/path/to/data_dir \
trainer.max_epochs=2 \
training_ds.num_samples=-1 \
validation_ds.num_samples=-1 \
-k $KEY
Required Arguments for Training
-e: The experiment specification file to set up training.
-r: Path to the directory to store the results/logs. Note, the trained-model.tlt would be saved in this
specified folder under a subfolder checkpoints; in our case, it will be saved here: /results/punctuation_and_capitalization/train/checkpoints/trained-model.tlt
-k: Encryption key
data_dir: Path to the data_dir with the processed data files.
Optional Arguments
-h, --help: Show this help message and exit
-g: The number of GPUs to be used in evaluation in a multi-GPU scenario (default: 1).
Other arguments to override fields in the specification file.
While the arguments are defined in the spec file, if you wish to override these parameter definitions in the spec file and experiment with them, you may do so over command line by simply defining the param. For example, the sample spec file mentioned above has
validation_ds.batch_size set to 64. However, if you see that the GPU utilization can be optimized further by using larger a batch size, you may override to the desired value, by adding the field
validation_ds.batch_size=128 over command line.
You may repeat this with any of the parameters defined in the sample spec file.
Snippets of the output log from executing the
punctuation_and_capitalization train command:
# complete model's spec file will be shown
[NeMo I] Spec file:
restore_from: ???
exp_manager:
explicit_log_dir: null
exp_dir: null
name: trained-model
version: null
use_datetime_version: true
resume_if_exists: true
resume_past_end: false
resume_ignore_no_checkpoint: true
create_tensorboard_logger: false
summary_writer_kwargs: null
create_wandb_logger: false
wandb_logger_kwargs: null
create_checkpoint_callback: true
checkpoint_callback_params:
filepath: null
monitor: val_loss
verbose: true
save_last: true
save_top_k: 3
save_weights_only: false
mode: auto
period: 1
prefix: null
postfix: .tlt
save_best_model: false
files_to_copy: null
model:
tokenizer: ...
...
# The dataset will be processed and tokenized
[NeMo I punctuation_capitalization_model:251] Setting model.dataset.data_dir to sample/.
[NeMo I punctuation_capitalization_dataset:289] Processing text_train.txt
[NeMo I punctuation_capitalization_dataset:333] Using the provided label_ids dictionary.
[NeMo I punctuation_capitalization_dataset:408] Labels: {'O': 0, ',': 1, '.': 2, '?': 3}
[NeMo I punctuation_capitalization_dataset:409] Labels mapping saved to : sample/punct_label_ids.csv
[NeMo I punctuation_capitalization_dataset:408] Labels: {'O': 0, 'U': 1}
[NeMo I punctuation_capitalization_dataset:409] Labels mapping saved to : sample/capit_label_ids.csv
[NeMo I punctuation_capitalization_dataset:134] Max length: 35
[NeMo I data_preprocessing:295] Some stats of the lengths of the sequences:
# During training, you're going to see a progress bar for both training and evaluation of the model that is done during model training.
# Once the training is complete, the results are going to be saved to the specified locations
[NeMo I train:126] Experiment logs saved to 'nemo_experiments/trained-model'
[NeMo I train:129] Trained model saved to 'nemo_experiments/trained-model/2021/checkpoints/trained-model.tlt'
Important Parameters
Below is the list of parameters that could help improve the model:
- classification head parameters:
the number of layers in the classification heads (model.punct_head.punct_num_fc_layers and model.capit_head.capit_num_fc_layers)
dropout value between layers (model.punct_head.fc_dropout and model.capit_head.fc_dropout)
optimizer (model.optim.name, for example, adam)
learning rate (model.optim.lr, for example, 5e-5)
In the previous section Training a punctuation and capitalization model,
the Punctuation and Capitalization model was initialized with a pre-trained language model, but the classifiers were trained from scratch. Now that a user has trained the Punctuation and Capitalization model successfully (e.g., called trained-model.tlt), there may be scenarios where users are required to retrain this trained-model.tlt on a new smaller dataset. TAO conversational AI applications provide a separate tool called fine-tune to enable this.
Example for spec for fine-tuning of the model:
trainer:
max_epochs: 1 # DEMO purposes # 100
data_dir: ???
# Fine-tuning settings: training dataset.
finetuning_ds:
text_file: text_train.txt
labels_file: labels_train.txt
shuffle: true
num_samples: -1 # number of samples to be considered, -1 means all the dataset
batch_size: 64
# Fine-tuning settings: validation dataset.
validation_ds:
text_file: text_dev.txt
labels_file: labels_dev.txt
shuffle: false
num_samples: -1 # number of samples to be considered, -1 means all the dataset
batch_size: 64
# Fine-tuning settings: different optimizer.
optim:
name: adam
lr: 2e-5
|
Parameter
|
Data Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
data_dir
|
string
|
–
|
Path to the data converted to the specified above format
|
trainer.max_epochs
|
integer
|
5
|
Maximum number of epochs to train the model
|
finetuning_ds.text_file
|
string
|
text_train.txt
|
Name of the text training file located at data_dir
|
finetuning_ds.labels_file
|
string
|
labels_train.txt
|
Name of the labels training file located at data_dir
|
finetuning_ds.shuffle
|
bool
|
True
|
Whether to shuffle the training data
|
finetuning_ds.num_samples
|
integer
|
-1
|
Number of samples to use from the training dataset, -1 means all
|
finetuning_ds.batch_size
|
integer
|
64
|
Training data batch size
|
validation_ds.text_file
|
string
|
text_dev.txt
|
Name of the text file for evaluation, located at data_dir
|
validation_ds.labels_file
|
string
|
labels_dev.txt
|
Name of the labels dev file located at data_dir
|
validation_ds.shuffle
|
bool
|
False
|
Whether to shuffle the dev data
|
validation_ds.num_samples
|
integer
|
-1
|
Number of samples to use from the dev set, -1 means all
|
validation_ds.batch_size
|
integer
|
64
|
Dev set batch size
|
optim.name
|
string
|
adam
|
Optimizer to use for training
|
optim.lr
|
float
|
2e-5
|
Learning rate to use for training
Use the following command to fine-tune the model:
tao punctuation_and_capitalization finetune [-h] -e /specs/nlp/punctuation_and_capitalization/finetune.yaml \
-r /results/punctuation_and_capitalization/finetune/ \
-m /results/punctuation_and_capitalization/train/checkpoints/trained-model.tlt \
-g 1 \
data_dir=/path/to/`data_dir` \
trainer.max_epochs=3 \
-k $KEY
Required Arguments for Fine-tuning
-e: The experiment specification file to set up fine-tuning
-r: Path to the directory to store the results of the fine-tuning.
-m: Path to the pre-trained model to use for fine-tuning.
data_dir: Path to data directory with the pre-processed data to use for fine-tuning.
-k: Encryption key
Optional Arguments
-h, --help: Show this help message and exit
-g: The number of GPUs to be used in evaluation in a multi-GPU scenario (default: 1)
-exp_manager.name="my_model_finetuned": This argument can be used to change the default name of the fine-tuned model
from finetuned-model.tlt to my_model_finetuned.tlt.
Other arguments to override fields in the specification file.
Output log for the
tao punctuation_and_capitalization finetune command:
Model restored from '/path/to/trained-model.tlt'
# The rest of the log is similar to the output log snippet for :code:`punctuation_and_capitalization train`.
Spec example to evaluate the pre-trained model:
# Name of the .tlt from which the model will be loaded.
restore_from: trained-model.tlt
# Test settings: dataset.
data_dir: ???
test_ds:
text_file: text_dev.txt
labels_file: labels_dev.txt
batch_size: 64
shuffle: false
num_samples: -1 # number of samples to be considered, -1 means all the dataset
Use the following command to evaluate the model:
tao punctuation_and_capitalization evaluate [-h] \
-e /specs/nlp/punctuation_and_capitalization/evaluate.yaml \
-m /results/punctuation_and_capitalization/train/checkpoints/trained-model.tlt \
-g 1 \
data_dir=/path/to/data_dir \
-k $KEY
Required Arguments for Evaluation
-e: The experiment specification file to set up evaluation.
-r: Path to the directory to store the results.
data_dir: Path to data directory with the pre-processed data to use for evaluation.
-m: Path to the pre-trained model checkpoint for evaluation. Should be a
.tltfile.
-k: Encryption key
Optional Arguments
-h, --help: Show this help message and exit
punctuation_and_capitalization evaluate generates two classification reports: one for capitalization task and another one for punctuation task. These classification reports include the following metrics:
Precision
Recall
F1
More details about these metrics can be found here.
Output log from executing the above command (note, the values below are for demonstration purposes only):
Punctuation report:
label precision recall f1 support
O (label_id: 0) 100.00 97.00 98.48 100
, (label_id: 1) 100.00 100.00 100.00 4
. (label_id: 2) 76.92 100.00 86.96 10
? (label_id: 3) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
-------------------
micro avg 97.37 97.37 97.37 114
macro avg 92.31 99.00 95.14 114
weighted avg 97.98 97.37 97.52 114
Capitalization report:
label precision recall f1 support
O (label_id: 0) 93.62 90.72 92.15 97
U (label_id: 1) 55.00 64.71 59.46 17
-------------------
micro avg 86.84 86.84 86.84 114
macro avg 74.31 77.71 75.80 114
weighted avg 87.86 86.84 87.27 114
|
Parameter
|
Data Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
data_dir
|
string
|
–
|
Path to the data converted to the specified above format
|
test_ds.text_file
|
string
|
text_dev.txt
|
Name of the text file to run evaluation on located at data_dir
|
test_ds.labels_file
|
string
|
labels_dev.txt
|
Name of the labels dev file located at data_dir
|
test_ds.shuffle
|
bool
|
False
|
Whether to shuffle the dev data
|
test_ds.num_samples
|
integer
|
-1
|
Number of samples to use from the dev set, -1 means all
|
test_ds.batch_size
|
integer
|
64
|
Dev set batch size
During inference, a batch of input sentences, listed in the spec files, are passed through the trained model to add punctuation and capitalize words.
Before doing inference on the model, specify the list of examples in the spec, for example:
input_batch:
- 'what can i do for you today'
- 'how are you'
To run inference:
tao punctuation_and_capitalization infer [-h]
-e /specs/nlp/punctuation_and_capitalization/infer.yaml \
-r /results/punctuation_and_capitalization/infer/ \
-g 1 \
-m /results/punctuation_and_capitalization/finetune/checkpoints/finetuned-model.tlt \
-k $KEY
Output log from executing the above command:
The prediction results of some sample queries with the trained model:
Query : what can i do for you today
Result: What can I do for you today?
Query : how are you
Result: How are you?
Required Arguments for Inference
-e: The experiment specification file to set up inference. This requires the
input_batchwith the list of examples to run inference on.
-r: Path to the directory to store the results.
-m: Path to the pre-trained model checkpoint from which to infer. Should be a
.tltfile.
-k: Encryption key
Optional Arguments
-h, --help: Show this help message and exit
-g: The number of GPUs to be used for fine-tuning in a multi-GPU scenario (default: 1).
Other arguments to override fields in the specification file.
A pre-trained model could be exported to RIVA format (this format contains model checkpoint and model artifacts required for successful deployment of the trained .tlt models to Riva Services). For more details about Riva, see this.
Example of the spec file for model export:
# Name of the .tlt EFF archive to be loaded/model to be exported.
restore_from: trained-model.tlt
# Set export format: RIVA
export_format: RIVA
# Output EFF archive containing model checkpoint and artifacts required for Riva Services
export_to: exported-model.riva
|
Parameter
|
Data Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
restore_from
|
string
|
trained-model.tlt
|
Path to the pre-trained model
|
export_format
|
string
|
Export format: RIVA
|
export_to
|
string
|
exported-model.riva
|
Path to the exported model
To export a pre-trained model for deployment, run:
### For export to Riva format
tao punctuation_and_capitalization export [-h]\
-e /specs/nlp/punctuation_and_capitalization/export.yaml \
-r /results/punctuation_and_capitalization/export/ \
-m /results/punctuation_and_capitalization/train/checkpoints/trained-model.tlt \
-k $KEY \
export_format=RIVA \
export_to=my-exported-model.riva
Required Arguments for Export
-e: The experiment specification file to set up inference. This requires the
input_batchwith the list of examples to run inference on.
-r: Path to the directory to store the results.
-m: Path to the pre-trained model checkpoint from which to infer. Should be a
.tltfile.
-k: Encryption key
Optional Arguments
-h, --help: Show this help message and exit
export_to: To change the default name of the exported model
Output log:
Spec file:
restore_from: path/to/trained-model.tlt
export_to: exported-model.riva
export_format: RIVA
exp_manager:
task_name: export
explicit_log_dir: /results/punctuation_and_capitalization/export/
encryption_key: $KEY
Experiment logs saved to '/results/punctuation_and_capitalization/export/'
Exported model to '/results/punctuation_and_capitalization/export/exported-model.riva'