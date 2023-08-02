Vocoder
A vocoder is a model that generates audio from a Mel spectrogram. HiFiGAN is a generative adversarial network (GAN) model that generates audio from Mel spectrograms. The generator uses transposed convolutions to upsample Mel spectrograms to audio
The following tasks have been implemented for HiFiGAN in the TAO Toolkit:
download_specs
dataset_convert
train
infer
export
The example specification files for all the tasks associated with the spectrogram generator component of TTS can be downloaded using the following command:
tao vocoder download_specs \
-o <target_path> \
-r <results_path>
Required Arguments
-o: The target path where the spec files will be stored
-r: The results and output log directory
The vocoder for the TAO Toolkit implements the
dataset_convert task to convert and
prepare datasets that follow the LJSpeech dataset format.
The format and instruction to consume the data in TAO toolkit is identical to the
dataset_convert task under Spectrogram Generator.
The spec file for TTS using HiFiGAN includes the
trainer,
model,
training_dataset,
validation_dataset, and
prior_folder.
The following is a shortened example of a spec file for training HiFiGAN on the LJSpeech dataset.
train_dataset: ???
validation_dataset: ???
training_ds:
dataset:
_target_: "nemo.collections.tts.data.datalayers.AudioDataset"
manifest_filepath: ${train_dataset}
max_duration: null
min_duration: 0.75
n_segments: 8192
trim: false
dataloader_params:
drop_last: false
shuffle: true
batch_size: 16
num_workers: 4
validation_ds:
dataset:
_target_: "nemo.collections.tts.data.datalayers.AudioDataset"
manifest_filepath: ${validation_dataset}
max_duration: null
min_duration: null
n_segments: -1
trim: false
dataloader_params:
drop_last: false
shuffle: false
batch_size: 16
num_workers: 1
model:
preprocessor:
_target_: nemo.collections.asr.parts.preprocessing.features.FilterbankFeatures
dither: 0.0
frame_splicing: 1
nfilt: 80
highfreq: 8000
log: true
log_zero_guard_type: clamp
log_zero_guard_value: 1e-05
lowfreq: 0
mag_power: 1.0
n_fft: 1024
n_window_size: 1024
n_window_stride: 256
normalize: null
pad_to: 0
pad_value: -11.52
preemph: null
sample_rate: 22050
window: hann
use_grads: false
exact_pad: true
generator:
_target_: nemo.collections.tts.modules.hifigan_modules.Generator
resblock: 1
upsample_rates: [8,8,2,2]
upsample_kernel_sizes: [16,16,4,4]
upsample_initial_channel: 512
resblock_kernel_sizes: [3,7,11]
resblock_dilation_sizes: [[1,3,5], [1,3,5], [1,3,5]]
optim:
_target_: torch.optim.AdamW
lr: 0.0002
betas: [0.8, 0.99]
sched:
name: CosineAnnealing
min_lr: 1e-5
warmup_ratio: 0.02
max_steps: ${trainer.max_steps}
l1_loss_factor: 45
denoise_strength: 0.0025
trainer:
max_steps: 25000
The specification can be roughly grouped into three categories:
Parameters to configure the trainer
Parameters that describe the model
Pointers to the training and validation dataset
This specification can be used with the
tao vocoder train command.
If you would like to change a parameter for your run without changing the specification file itself,
you can specify it on the command line directly. For example, if you would like to change the
validation batch size, you can add
validation_ds.dataloader_params.batch_size=1 to your
command, which would override the batch size of 16 in the configuration shown above. An example
of this is shown in the training instructions below.
Configuring the Trainer
The following parameter is used to configure the trainer element of the Spectrogram Generator:
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
int
|
The maximum number of steps to train the model. This is a field for the
|
>0
NVIDIA suggests setting
trainer.max_steps = 10000 at least, to train a good model.
Configuring the model
The parameters to help configure the
HiFiGAN model are included in the
model
element. This includes global parameters for the model object and
optional parameters
to configure the following sub components:
preprocessor
generator
optimizer
scheduler
The global parameters include the following:
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
int
|
Specifies the maximum number of steps to train the model. This is a field for the
|
Derived from trainer.max_steps
|
|
float
|
The multiplicative factor for L1 loss used in training
|
|
float
|
The small desnoising factor, currently only used in validation
Preprocessor
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
float
|
The amount of white-noise dithering
|
|
int
|
The number of spectrogram frames per model step
|
|
int
|
The upper bound on the Mel basis in Hz
|
|
bool
|
Specifies whether to log the spectrogram
|
|
|
The guard against taking the log of zero. There are two
|
|
|
float/str
|
The guard types require a number to add with or
|
|
|
int
|
The lower bound on the Mel basis in Hz
|
|
int
|
The power that the linear spectrogram is raised to
|
|
|
int
|
The size of window for fft in samples.
|
|
int
|
The size of window for fft in samples.
|
|
int
|
The stride of the window for fft.
|
|
|
Normalization can be ‘per_feature’ or ‘all_features’; all
|
|
|
int
|
Ensures that the output size of the time dimension a multiple
|
|
|
float
|
The value that the shorted Mels are padded with.
|
|
|
The amount of pre-emphasis to add to the audio. This can be
|
|
|
int
|
The target sample rate to load the audio, in kHz.
|
|
string
|
The windowing function for fft, which be one of the following:
|
|
|
bool
|
Specifies whether to allow gradients to pass through this
|
|
|
bool
|
Specifies whether to pad the input signal such that the
|
Generator
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
int
|
The type of residual block to use. See the hifigan paper
|
1, 2
|
|
array of 4 integers
|
How much each layer upsamples the input, the product of all
|
|
|
array of 4 integers
|
The kernel size for each upsampling layer
|
|
int
|
The first hidden dimension of the layer
|
|
array of 3 integers
|
The kernel sizes of the residual blocks
|
|
array of 3 array of 3 integers
|
The dilation sizes of the residual blocks
Configure the dataset
The datasets that you use should be specified by
<xyz>_ds parameters, depending on the
use case:
For training using
tao vocoder train, you should have
training_dsto describe your training dataset, and
validation_dsto describe your validation dataset.
Each
<xyz>_ds config contains two main groups of configuration
dataset: The configuration component describing the dataset
dataloader: The configuration componenet describing the dataloader
The configurable fields for the
dataset field are described in the following table:
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
string
|
The filepath to the manifest (.json file) that describes the audio data
|
Valid filepaths.
|
|
int
|
The length of the audio in sample to load. For example, given a sampling rate of 16kHz, and n_segments=16000, a random 1
|
> 0
|
|
float
|
If audio exceeds this length in seconds, it is filtered from the dataset.
|
|
|
float
|
If the audio is less than this length in seconds, it is filtered from the dataset.
|
|
bool
|
Whether to trim silence from the beginning and end of the audio signal using librosa.effects.trim(). The default
|
True/False
Dataloader
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
integer
|
The number of worker threads for loading
|
2
|
|
bool
|
Whether to shuffle the data. We recommend True for training data and False for validation.
|
True/False
|
|
integer
|
The training data batch size
|
|
bool
|
Specifies whether to drop the last batch if there aren’t enough samples to fill the
|
True/False
To train a model from scratch, use the following command:
tao vocoder train \
-e <experiment_spec> \
-g <num_gpus> \
-r /path/to/the/results/directory \
-k <encryption_key>
As mentioned above, you can add additional arguments to override configurations from your experiment specification file. This allows you to create valid spec files that leave these fields blank, to be specified as command line arguments at runtime.
For example, the following command can be used to override the training manifest and validation manifest, the number of epochs to train, and the place to save the model checkpoint:
tao vocoder train \
-e $SPECS_DIR/vocoder/train.yaml \
-g 1 \
-k $KEY \
-r $RESULTS_DIR/vocoder/train \
train_dataset=$DATA_DIR/ljspeech/ljspeech_train.json \
validation_dataset=$DATA_DIR/ljspeech/ljspeech_val.json \
trainer.max_steps=10000
Required Arguments
-e: The experiment specification file to set up training, as in the example given above
-r: The path to the results and log directory. Log files, checkpoints, etc. will be stored here
-k: The key to encrypt the model
Other arguments to override fields in the specification file.
Optional Arguments
-g: The number of GPUs to be used in the training in a multi-GPU scenario. The default value is 1.
Training Procedure
At the start of each training experiment, TAO Toolkit will print out a log of the experiment specification, including any parameters added or overridden via the command line. It will also show additional information, such as which GPUs are available, where logs will be saved, how many hours are in each loaded dataset, and how much of each dataset has been filtered.
GPU available: True, used: True
TPU available: False, using: 0 TPU cores
IPU available: False, using: 0 IPUs
[NeMo W 2021-11-02 23:46:59 exp_manager:332] There was no checkpoint folder at checkpoint_dir :/results/vocoder/train_v2/checkpoints. Training from scratch.
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:46:59 exp_manager:220] Experiments will be logged at /results/vocoder/train_v2
[NeMo W 2021-11-02 23:46:59 exp_manager:823] The checkpoint callback was told to monitor a validation value and trainer's max_steps was set to 10000. Please ensure that max_steps will run for at least 1 epochs to ensure that checkpointing will not error out.
[NeMo W 2021-11-02 23:46:59 nemo_logging:349] /opt/conda/lib/python3.8/site-packages/pytorch_lightning/callbacks/model_checkpoint.py:240: LightningDeprecationWarning: `ModelCheckpoint(every_n_val_epochs)` is deprecated in v1.4 and will be removed in v1.6. Please use `every_n_epochs` instead.
rank_zero_deprecation(
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:46:59 features:252] PADDING: 0
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:46:59 features:269] STFT using torch
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:46:59 features:271] STFT using exact pad
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:46:59 features:252] PADDING: 0
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:46:59 features:269] STFT using torch
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:46:59 features:271] STFT using exact pad
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:47:01 collections:173] Dataset loaded with 12500 files totalling 22.84 hours
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:47:01 collections:174] 0 files were filtered totalling 0.00 hours
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:47:01 collections:173] Dataset loaded with 100 files totalling 0.18 hours
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:47:01 collections:174] 0 files were filtered totalling 0.00 hours
initializing ddp: GLOBAL_RANK: 0, MEMBER: 1/1
Added key: store_based_barrier_key:1 to store for rank: 0
Rank 0: Completed store-based barrier for 1 nodes.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
distributed_backend=nccl
All DDP processes registered. Starting ddp with 1 processes
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
You should next see a full printout of the number of parameters in each module and submodule, as well as the total number of trainable and non-trainable parameters in the model.
In the following table, the
generator module contains 13.9 million parameters and its
submodule
generator.conv_pre contains 287,000 parameters. The
audio_to_melspec_preprocess is listed with no parameters.
| Name | Type | Params
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
0 | audio_to_melspec_precessor | FilterbankFeatures | 0
1 | trg_melspec_fn | FilterbankFeatures | 0
2 | generator | Generator | 13.9 M
3 | generator.conv_pre | Conv1d | 287 K
4 | generator.ups | ModuleList | 2.7 M
5 | generator.ups.0 | ConvTranspose1d | 2.1 M
6 | generator.ups.1 | ConvTranspose1d | 524 K
7 | generator.ups.2 | ConvTranspose1d | 33.0 K
8 | generator.ups.3 | ConvTranspose1d | 8.3 K
9 | generator.resblocks | ModuleList | 11.0 M
10 | generator.resblocks.0 | ModuleList | 8.3 M
11 | generator.resblocks.0.0 | ResBlock1 | 1.2 M
12 | generator.resblocks.0.0.convs1 | ModuleList | 591 K
13 | generator.resblocks.0.0.convs1.0 | Conv1d | 197 K
14 | generator.resblocks.0.0.convs1.1 | Conv1d | 197 K
15 | generator.resblocks.0.0.convs1.2 | Conv1d | 197 K
16 | generator.resblocks.0.0.convs2 | ModuleList | 591 K
17 | generator.resblocks.0.0.convs2.0 | Conv1d | 197 K
18 | generator.resblocks.0.0.convs2.1 | Conv1d | 197 K
19 | generator.resblocks.0.0.convs2.2 | Conv1d | 197 K
20 | generator.resblocks.0.1 | ResBlock1 | 2.8 M
21 | generator.resblocks.0.1.convs1 | ModuleList | 1.4 M
22 | generator.resblocks.0.1.convs1.0 | Conv1d | 459 K
23 | generator.resblocks.0.1.convs1.1 | Conv1d | 459 K
24 | generator.resblocks.0.1.convs1.2 | Conv1d | 459 K
25 | generator.resblocks.0.1.convs2 | ModuleList | 1.4 M
26 | generator.resblocks.0.1.convs2.0 | Conv1d | 459 K
27 | generator.resblocks.0.1.convs2.1 | Conv1d | 459 K
28 | generator.resblocks.0.1.convs2.2 | Conv1d | 459 K
29 | generator.resblocks.0.2 | ResBlock1 | 4.3 M
30 | generator.resblocks.0.2.convs1 | ModuleList | 2.2 M
31 | generator.resblocks.0.2.convs1.0 | Conv1d | 721 K
32 | generator.resblocks.0.2.convs1.1 | Conv1d | 721 K
33 | generator.resblocks.0.2.convs1.2 | Conv1d | 721 K
34 | generator.resblocks.0.2.convs2 | ModuleList | 2.2 M
35 | generator.resblocks.0.2.convs2.0 | Conv1d | 721 K
36 | generator.resblocks.0.2.convs2.1 | Conv1d | 721 K
37 | generator.resblocks.0.2.convs2.2 | Conv1d | 721 K
38 | generator.resblocks.1 | ModuleList | 2.1 M
39 | generator.resblocks.1.0 | ResBlock1 | 296 K
40 | generator.resblocks.1.0.convs1 | ModuleList | 148 K
41 | generator.resblocks.1.0.convs1.0 | Conv1d | 49.4 K
42 | generator.resblocks.1.0.convs1.1 | Conv1d | 49.4 K
43 | generator.resblocks.1.0.convs1.2 | Conv1d | 49.4 K
44 | generator.resblocks.1.0.convs2 | ModuleList | 148 K
45 | generator.resblocks.1.0.convs2.0 | Conv1d | 49.4 K
46 | generator.resblocks.1.0.convs2.1 | Conv1d | 49.4 K
47 | generator.resblocks.1.0.convs2.2 | Conv1d | 49.4 K
48 | generator.resblocks.1.1 | ResBlock1 | 689 K
49 | generator.resblocks.1.1.convs1 | ModuleList | 344 K
50 | generator.resblocks.1.1.convs1.0 | Conv1d | 114 K
51 | generator.resblocks.1.1.convs1.1 | Conv1d | 114 K
52 | generator.resblocks.1.1.convs1.2 | Conv1d | 114 K
53 | generator.resblocks.1.1.convs2 | ModuleList | 344 K
54 | generator.resblocks.1.1.convs2.0 | Conv1d | 114 K
55 | generator.resblocks.1.1.convs2.1 | Conv1d | 114 K
56 | generator.resblocks.1.1.convs2.2 | Conv1d | 114 K
57 | generator.resblocks.1.2 | ResBlock1 | 1.1 M
58 | generator.resblocks.1.2.convs1 | ModuleList | 541 K
59 | generator.resblocks.1.2.convs1.0 | Conv1d | 180 K
60 | generator.resblocks.1.2.convs1.1 | Conv1d | 180 K
61 | generator.resblocks.1.2.convs1.2 | Conv1d | 180 K
62 | generator.resblocks.1.2.convs2 | ModuleList | 541 K
63 | generator.resblocks.1.2.convs2.0 | Conv1d | 180 K
64 | generator.resblocks.1.2.convs2.1 | Conv1d | 180 K
65 | generator.resblocks.1.2.convs2.2 | Conv1d | 180 K
66 | generator.resblocks.2 | ModuleList | 518 K
67 | generator.resblocks.2.0 | ResBlock1 | 74.5 K
68 | generator.resblocks.2.0.convs1 | ModuleList | 37.2 K
69 | generator.resblocks.2.0.convs1.0 | Conv1d | 12.4 K
70 | generator.resblocks.2.0.convs1.1 | Conv1d | 12.4 K
71 | generator.resblocks.2.0.convs1.2 | Conv1d | 12.4 K
72 | generator.resblocks.2.0.convs2 | ModuleList | 37.2 K
73 | generator.resblocks.2.0.convs2.0 | Conv1d | 12.4 K
74 | generator.resblocks.2.0.convs2.1 | Conv1d | 12.4 K
75 | generator.resblocks.2.0.convs2.2 | Conv1d | 12.4 K
76 | generator.resblocks.2.1 | ResBlock1 | 172 K
77 | generator.resblocks.2.1.convs1 | ModuleList | 86.4 K
78 | generator.resblocks.2.1.convs1.0 | Conv1d | 28.8 K
79 | generator.resblocks.2.1.convs1.1 | Conv1d | 28.8 K
80 | generator.resblocks.2.1.convs1.2 | Conv1d | 28.8 K
81 | generator.resblocks.2.1.convs2 | ModuleList | 86.4 K
82 | generator.resblocks.2.1.convs2.0 | Conv1d | 28.8 K
83 | generator.resblocks.2.1.convs2.1 | Conv1d | 28.8 K
84 | generator.resblocks.2.1.convs2.2 | Conv1d | 28.8 K
85 | generator.resblocks.2.2 | ResBlock1 | 271 K
86 | generator.resblocks.2.2.convs1 | ModuleList | 135 K
87 | generator.resblocks.2.2.convs1.0 | Conv1d | 45.2 K
88 | generator.resblocks.2.2.convs1.1 | Conv1d | 45.2 K
89 | generator.resblocks.2.2.convs1.2 | Conv1d | 45.2 K
90 | generator.resblocks.2.2.convs2 | ModuleList | 135 K
91 | generator.resblocks.2.2.convs2.0 | Conv1d | 45.2 K
92 | generator.resblocks.2.2.convs2.1 | Conv1d | 45.2 K
93 | generator.resblocks.2.2.convs2.2 | Conv1d | 45.2 K
94 | generator.resblocks.3 | ModuleList | 130 K
95 | generator.resblocks.3.0 | ResBlock1 | 18.8 K
96 | generator.resblocks.3.0.convs1 | ModuleList | 9.4 K
97 | generator.resblocks.3.0.convs1.0 | Conv1d | 3.1 K
98 | generator.resblocks.3.0.convs1.1 | Conv1d | 3.1 K
99 | generator.resblocks.3.0.convs1.2 | Conv1d | 3.1 K
100 | generator.resblocks.3.0.convs2 | ModuleList | 9.4 K
101 | generator.resblocks.3.0.convs2.0 | Conv1d | 3.1 K
102 | generator.resblocks.3.0.convs2.1 | Conv1d | 3.1 K
103 | generator.resblocks.3.0.convs2.2 | Conv1d | 3.1 K
104 | generator.resblocks.3.1 | ResBlock1 | 43.4 K
105 | generator.resblocks.3.1.convs1 | ModuleList | 21.7 K
106 | generator.resblocks.3.1.convs1.0 | Conv1d | 7.2 K
107 | generator.resblocks.3.1.convs1.1 | Conv1d | 7.2 K
108 | generator.resblocks.3.1.convs1.2 | Conv1d | 7.2 K
109 | generator.resblocks.3.1.convs2 | ModuleList | 21.7 K
110 | generator.resblocks.3.1.convs2.0 | Conv1d | 7.2 K
111 | generator.resblocks.3.1.convs2.1 | Conv1d | 7.2 K
112 | generator.resblocks.3.1.convs2.2 | Conv1d | 7.2 K
113 | generator.resblocks.3.2 | ResBlock1 | 68.0 K
114 | generator.resblocks.3.2.convs1 | ModuleList | 34.0 K
115 | generator.resblocks.3.2.convs1.0 | Conv1d | 11.3 K
116 | generator.resblocks.3.2.convs1.1 | Conv1d | 11.3 K
117 | generator.resblocks.3.2.convs1.2 | Conv1d | 11.3 K
118 | generator.resblocks.3.2.convs2 | ModuleList | 34.0 K
119 | generator.resblocks.3.2.convs2.0 | Conv1d | 11.3 K
120 | generator.resblocks.3.2.convs2.1 | Conv1d | 11.3 K
121 | generator.resblocks.3.2.convs2.2 | Conv1d | 11.3 K
122 | generator.conv_post | Conv1d | 226
123 | mpd | MultiPeriodDiscriminator | 41.1 M
124 | mpd.discriminators | ModuleList | 41.1 M
125 | mpd.discriminators.0 | DiscriminatorP | 8.2 M
126 | mpd.discriminators.0.convs | ModuleList | 8.2 M
127 | mpd.discriminators.0.convs.0 | Conv2d | 224
128 | mpd.discriminators.0.convs.1 | Conv2d | 20.7 K
129 | mpd.discriminators.0.convs.2 | Conv2d | 328 K
130 | mpd.discriminators.0.convs.3 | Conv2d | 2.6 M
131 | mpd.discriminators.0.convs.4 | Conv2d | 5.2 M
132 | mpd.discriminators.0.conv_post | Conv2d | 3.1 K
133 | mpd.discriminators.1 | DiscriminatorP | 8.2 M
134 | mpd.discriminators.1.convs | ModuleList | 8.2 M
135 | mpd.discriminators.1.convs.0 | Conv2d | 224
136 | mpd.discriminators.1.convs.1 | Conv2d | 20.7 K
137 | mpd.discriminators.1.convs.2 | Conv2d | 328 K
138 | mpd.discriminators.1.convs.3 | Conv2d | 2.6 M
139 | mpd.discriminators.1.convs.4 | Conv2d | 5.2 M
140 | mpd.discriminators.1.conv_post | Conv2d | 3.1 K
141 | mpd.discriminators.2 | DiscriminatorP | 8.2 M
142 | mpd.discriminators.2.convs | ModuleList | 8.2 M
143 | mpd.discriminators.2.convs.0 | Conv2d | 224
144 | mpd.discriminators.2.convs.1 | Conv2d | 20.7 K
145 | mpd.discriminators.2.convs.2 | Conv2d | 328 K
146 | mpd.discriminators.2.convs.3 | Conv2d | 2.6 M
147 | mpd.discriminators.2.convs.4 | Conv2d | 5.2 M
148 | mpd.discriminators.2.conv_post | Conv2d | 3.1 K
149 | mpd.discriminators.3 | DiscriminatorP | 8.2 M
150 | mpd.discriminators.3.convs | ModuleList | 8.2 M
151 | mpd.discriminators.3.convs.0 | Conv2d | 224
152 | mpd.discriminators.3.convs.1 | Conv2d | 20.7 K
153 | mpd.discriminators.3.convs.2 | Conv2d | 328 K
154 | mpd.discriminators.3.convs.3 | Conv2d | 2.6 M
155 | mpd.discriminators.3.convs.4 | Conv2d | 5.2 M
156 | mpd.discriminators.3.conv_post | Conv2d | 3.1 K
157 | mpd.discriminators.4 | DiscriminatorP | 8.2 M
158 | mpd.discriminators.4.convs | ModuleList | 8.2 M
159 | mpd.discriminators.4.convs.0 | Conv2d | 224
160 | mpd.discriminators.4.convs.1 | Conv2d | 20.7 K
161 | mpd.discriminators.4.convs.2 | Conv2d | 328 K
162 | mpd.discriminators.4.convs.3 | Conv2d | 2.6 M
163 | mpd.discriminators.4.convs.4 | Conv2d | 5.2 M
164 | mpd.discriminators.4.conv_post | Conv2d | 3.1 K
165 | msd | MultiScaleDiscriminator | 29.6 M
166 | msd.discriminators | ModuleList | 29.6 M
167 | msd.discriminators.0 | DiscriminatorS | 9.9 M
168 | msd.discriminators.0.convs | ModuleList | 9.9 M
169 | msd.discriminators.0.convs.0 | Conv1d | 2.0 K
170 | msd.discriminators.0.convs.1 | Conv1d | 168 K
171 | msd.discriminators.0.convs.2 | Conv1d | 84.2 K
172 | msd.discriminators.0.convs.3 | Conv1d | 336 K
173 | msd.discriminators.0.convs.4 | Conv1d | 1.3 M
174 | msd.discriminators.0.convs.5 | Conv1d | 2.7 M
175 | msd.discriminators.0.convs.6 | Conv1d | 5.2 M
176 | msd.discriminators.0.conv_post | Conv1d | 3.1 K
177 | msd.discriminators.1 | DiscriminatorS | 9.9 M
178 | msd.discriminators.1.convs | ModuleList | 9.9 M
179 | msd.discriminators.1.convs.0 | Conv1d | 2.2 K
180 | msd.discriminators.1.convs.1 | Conv1d | 168 K
181 | msd.discriminators.1.convs.2 | Conv1d | 84.5 K
182 | msd.discriminators.1.convs.3 | Conv1d | 336 K
183 | msd.discriminators.1.convs.4 | Conv1d | 1.3 M
184 | msd.discriminators.1.convs.5 | Conv1d | 2.7 M
185 | msd.discriminators.1.convs.6 | Conv1d | 5.2 M
186 | msd.discriminators.1.conv_post | Conv1d | 3.1 K
187 | msd.discriminators.2 | DiscriminatorS | 9.9 M
188 | msd.discriminators.2.convs | ModuleList | 9.9 M
189 | msd.discriminators.2.convs.0 | Conv1d | 2.2 K
190 | msd.discriminators.2.convs.1 | Conv1d | 168 K
191 | msd.discriminators.2.convs.2 | Conv1d | 84.5 K
192 | msd.discriminators.2.convs.3 | Conv1d | 336 K
193 | msd.discriminators.2.convs.4 | Conv1d | 1.3 M
194 | msd.discriminators.2.convs.5 | Conv1d | 2.7 M
195 | msd.discriminators.2.convs.6 | Conv1d | 5.2 M
196 | msd.discriminators.2.conv_post | Conv1d | 3.1 K
197 | msd.meanpools | ModuleList | 0
198 | msd.meanpools.0 | AvgPool1d | 0
199 | msd.meanpools.1 | AvgPool1d | 0
200 | feature_loss | FeatureMatchingLoss | 0
201 | discriminator_loss | DiscriminatorLoss | 0
202 | generator_loss | GeneratorLoss | 0
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
84.7 M Trainable params
0 Non-trainable params
84.7 M Total params
338.643 Total estimated model params size (MB)
As the model starts training, you should see a progress bar per epoch.
Epoch 0: 4%|▋ | 35/789 [00:37<13:05, 1.04s/it, g_l1_loss=1.240]
At the end of training, TAO Toolkit will save the last checkpoint at the path specified by the experiment spec file before finishing.
[NeMo I 2021-01-20 22:38:48 train:120] Experiment logs saved to '$RESULTS_DIR/vocoder/train'
[NeMo I 2021-01-20 22:38:48 train:123] Trained model saved to '$RESULTS_DIR/vocoder/train/checkpoints/trained-model.tlt'
INFO: Internal process exited
Current Limitations
Currently, only
.wavaudio files are supported.
The vocoder can only be trained from scratch.
To perform inference on individual text lines, use the following command:
tao vocoder infer -e <experiment_spec> \
-m <model_checkpoint.tlt> \
-g <num_gpus> \
-k $KEY \
-r </path/to/results/directory/for/logs> \
output_path=</path/to/result/directory/for/vocoder/inference> \
input_path=</path/to/the/input/spectrogram/from/spectro_gen/infer
Required Arguments
-e: The experiment specification file to set up inference. This spec file only needs a
file_pathsparameter that contains a list of individual file paths.
-m: The path to the model checkpoint, which should be a
.tltfile.
-k: The key to encrypt the model
Optional Arguments
-g: The number of GPUs to use for inference in a multi-GPU scenario. The default value is 1.
-r: The path to the results and log directory. Log files, checkpoints, etc. will be stored here.
Other arguments to override fields in the specification file.
Inference Procedure
At the start of inference, TAO Toolkit will print out the experiment specification, including the audio filepaths on which inference will be performed.
When restoring from the checkpoint, it will then log the original datasets that the checkpoint model was trained and evaluated on. This will show the vocabulary that the model was trained on.
[NeMo W 2021-11-02 23:53:51 nemo_logging:349] /opt/conda/lib/python3.8/site-packages/torchaudio-0.7.0a0+42d447d-py3.8-linux-x86_64.egg/torchaudio/backend/utils.py:53: UserWarning: "sox" backend is being deprecated. The default backend will be changed to "sox_io" backend in 0.8.0 and "sox" backend will be removed in 0.9.0. Please migrate to "sox_io" backend. Please refer to https://github.com/pytorch/audio/issues/903 for the detail.
warnings.warn(
[NeMo W 2021-11-02 23:53:51 experimental:27] Module <class 'nemo.collections.asr.data.audio_to_text_dali._AudioTextDALIDataset'> is experimental, not ready for production and is not fully supported. Use at your own risk.
[NeMo W 2021-11-02 23:53:54 nemo_logging:349] /opt/conda/lib/python3.8/site-packages/torchaudio-0.7.0a0+42d447d-py3.8-linux-x86_64.egg/torchaudio/backend/utils.py:53: UserWarning: "sox" backend is being deprecated. The default backend will be changed to "sox_io" backend in 0.8.0 and "sox" backend will be removed in 0.9.0. Please migrate to "sox_io" backend. Please refer to https://github.com/pytorch/audio/issues/903 for the detail.
warnings.warn(
[NeMo W 2021-11-02 23:53:55 experimental:27] Module <class 'nemo.collections.asr.data.audio_to_text_dali._AudioTextDALIDataset'> is experimental, not ready for production and is not fully supported. Use at your own risk.
[NeMo W 2021-11-02 23:53:55 nemo_logging:349] /home/jenkins/agent/workspace/tlt-pytorch-main-nightly/tts/vocoder/scripts/infer.py:90: UserWarning:
'infer.yaml' is validated against ConfigStore schema with the same name.
This behavior is deprecated in Hydra 1.1 and will be removed in Hydra 1.2.
See https://hydra.cc/docs/next/upgrades/1.0_to_1.1/automatic_schema_matching for migration instructions.
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:53:55 tlt_logging:20] Experiment configuration:
restore_from: /results/vocoder/train/checkpoints/trained-model.tlt
exp_manager:
task_name: infer
explicit_log_dir: /results/vocoder/infer
input_path: /results/spectro_gen/infer/spectro
output_path: /results/vocoder/infer/wav
sample_rate: 22050
encryption_key: '***'
[NeMo W 2021-11-02 23:53:55 exp_manager:26] Exp_manager is logging to `/results/vocoder/infer``, but it already exists.
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:54:06 features:252] PADDING: 0
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:54:06 features:269] STFT using torch
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:54:06 features:271] STFT using exact pad
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:54:06 features:252] PADDING: 0
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:54:06 features:269] STFT using torch
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:54:06 features:271] STFT using exact pad
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:54:13 infer:73] The prediction results:
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:54:14 infer:83] Predicted audio: /results/vocoder/infer/wav/0.wav
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:54:15 infer:83] Predicted audio: /results/vocoder/infer/wav/1.wav
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:54:15 infer:83] Predicted audio: /results/vocoder/infer/wav/2.wav
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:54:15 infer:86] Experiment logs saved to '/results/vocoder/infer'
[0m[0m2021-11-02 16:54:17,240 [INFO] tlt.components.docker_handler.docker_handler: Stopping container.
The path to the Mel spectrograms generated by the infer task is shown in the last lines of the log.
Current Limitations
Currently, only
.wav audiofiles are generated.
To fine-tune a model from a checkpoint, use the following command:
!tao vocoder finetune \
-e <experiment_spec> \
-g <num_gpus> \
-m <model_checkpoint> \
train_dataset=<train.json> \
validation_dataset=<val.json> \
trainer.max_steps=1000
Required Arguments
-e: The experiment specification file to set up fine-tuning.
-m: Path to the model checkpoint from which to fine-tune. Should be a
.tltfile.
train_dataset: The path to the training manifest. Please see the section below on
finetuning data.
validation_dataset: The path to the validation manifest.
trainer.max_steps: Number of steps used to finetune the model. We recommend adding 500
for each minute in the finetuning data.
Optional Arguments
-g: The number of GPUs to be used for fine-tuning in a multi-GPU scenario (default: 1).
-r: The path to the results and log directory. Log files, checkpoints, etc., will be stored here.
Other arguments to override fields in the specification file.
Finetuning Dataset
For best results if using a FastPitch and HiFiGAN combination, finetuning HiFiGAN should be done
on the outputs from a finetuned FastPitch model. In order to do this, you must have a finetuned
FastPitch model, do inference with the FastPitch model, and update the training .json to have a
mel_filepath: attribute for each .wav file.
Let’s do inference with FastPitch first.
!tao spectro_gen infer \
-e <experiment_spec> \
-g <num_gpus> \
-m <model_checkpoint> \
output_path=<An empty directory where the specs are saved> \
speaker=1 \
mode="infer_hifigan_ft" \
input_json=<train.json>
The important arguments are:
output_path: The directory where the spectrograms are saved
input_json: The .json file that contains the finetuning data
mode="infer_hifigan_ft": Must be specified
speaker: The FastPitch speaker id. Should be 1 in most cases.
After this is done running, inside the
output_path, there should be files such as
1.npy,
2.npy, etc. For each line inside
input_json, add a
mel_filepath attribute that corresponds to the saved spectrograms. For example, line 1 in
input_json should have
"mel_filepath": "<PATH_TO_OUTPUT_PATH>/1.npy".
Now you can run hifigan finetuning using your updated
input_json as the
train_dataset.
You can export a trained HiFiGAN model to Riva format, which contains all the model artifacts necessary for deployment to Riva Services. For more details about Riva, see this page.
To export a HiFiGAN model to the Riva format, use the following command:
tao vocoder export -e <experiment_spec> \
-m <model_checkpoint> \
-r <results_dir> \
-k <encryption_key> \
export_format=RIVA \
export_to=<filename.riva>
Required Arguments
-e: The experiment specification file for export. See the Export Spec File section below for more details.
-m: The path to the model checkpoint to be exported, which should be a
.tltfile
-k: The encryption key
Optional Arguments
-r: The path to the directory where results will be stored.
Export Spec File
The following is an example spec file for model export:
# Name of the .tlt EFF archive to be loaded/model to be exported.
restore_from: trained-model.tlt
# Set export format: RIVA
export_format: RIVA
# Output EFF archive containing model checkpoint and artifacts required for Riva Services
export_to: exported-model.riva
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Description
|
Default
|
|
string
|
The path to the pre-trained model to be exported
|
|
|
string
|
The export format
|
N/A
|
|
string
|
The target path for the export model
|
A successful run of the model export generates the following log:
[NeMo W 2021-11-02 23:56:28 nemo_logging:349] /opt/conda/lib/python3.8/site-packages/torchaudio-0.7.0a0+42d447d-py3.8-linux-x86_64.egg/torchaudio/backend/utils.py:53: UserWarning: "sox" backend is being deprecated. The default backend will be changed to "sox_io" backend in 0.8.0 and "sox" backend will be removed in 0.9.0. Please migrate to "sox_io" backend. Please refer to https://github.com/pytorch/audio/issues/903 for the detail.
warnings.warn(
[NeMo W 2021-11-02 23:56:29 experimental:27] Module <class 'nemo.collections.asr.data.audio_to_text_dali._AudioTextDALIDataset'> is experimental, not ready for production and is not fully supported. Use at your own risk.
[NeMo W 2021-11-02 23:56:32 nemo_logging:349] /opt/conda/lib/python3.8/site-packages/torchaudio-0.7.0a0+42d447d-py3.8-linux-x86_64.egg/torchaudio/backend/utils.py:53: UserWarning: "sox" backend is being deprecated. The default backend will be changed to "sox_io" backend in 0.8.0 and "sox" backend will be removed in 0.9.0. Please migrate to "sox_io" backend. Please refer to https://github.com/pytorch/audio/issues/903 for the detail.
warnings.warn(
[NeMo W 2021-11-02 23:56:32 experimental:27] Module <class 'nemo.collections.asr.data.audio_to_text_dali._AudioTextDALIDataset'> is experimental, not ready for production and is not fully supported. Use at your own risk.
[NeMo W 2021-11-02 23:56:33 nemo_logging:349] /home/jenkins/agent/workspace/tlt-pytorch-main-nightly/tts/vocoder/scripts/export.py:85: UserWarning:
'export.yaml' is validated against ConfigStore schema with the same name.
This behavior is deprecated in Hydra 1.1 and will be removed in Hydra 1.2.
See https://hydra.cc/docs/next/upgrades/1.0_to_1.1/automatic_schema_matching for migration instructions.
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:56:33 tlt_logging:20] Experiment configuration:
restore_from: /results/vocoder/train/checkpoints/trained-model.tlt
export_to: vocoder.riva
export_format: RIVA
exp_manager:
task_name: export
explicit_log_dir: /results/vocoder/export
encryption_key: '**********'
[NeMo W 2021-11-02 23:56:33 exp_manager:26] Exp_manager is logging to `/results/vocoder/export``, but it already exists.
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:56:43 features:252] PADDING: 0
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:56:43 features:269] STFT using torch
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:56:43 features:271] STFT using exact pad
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:56:43 features:252] PADDING: 0
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:56:43 features:269] STFT using torch
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:56:43 features:271] STFT using exact pad
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:56:50 export:57] Model restored from '/results/vocoder/train/checkpoints/trained-model.tlt'
Removing weight norm...
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:57:03 export:72] Experiment logs saved to '/results/vocoder/export'
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:57:03 export:73] Exported model to '/results/vocoder/export/vocoder.riva'
[NeMo I 2021-11-02 23:57:04 export:80] Exported model is compliant with Riva