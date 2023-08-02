With the Question Answering, or Reading Comprehension, task, given a question and a passage of content (context) that may contain an answer for the question, the model will predict the span within the text with a start and end position indicating the answer to the question. For datasets like SQuAD 2.0, this model supports cases when the answer is not contained in the content.

For every word in the context of a given question, the model will be trained to predict:

The likelihood this word is the start of the span

The likelihood this word is the end of the span

The model chooses the start and end words with maximal probabilities. When the content does not contain the answer, we would like the start and end span to be set for the first token.

A pretrained BERT encoder with two span prediction heads is used for the prediction start and the end position of the answer. The span predictions are token classifiers consisting of a single linear layer.

TAO Toolkit provides a sample notebook to outline the end-to-end workflow on how to train a Question Answering model using TAO Toolkit and deploy it in Riva format on NGC resources.