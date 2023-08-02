The TAO Toolkit container contains Jupyter notebooks and the necessary spec files to train any network combination. The pre-trained weight for each backbone is provided on NGC. The pre-trained model is trained on Open image dataset. The pre-trained weights provide a great starting point for applying transfer learning on your own dataset.

To get started, first choose the type of model that you want to train, then go to the appropriate model card on NGC and choose one of the supported backbones.

Once you pick the appropriate pre-trained model, follow the TAO workflow to use your dataset and pre-trained model to export a tuned model that is adapted to your use case. The TAO Workflow sections walk you through all the steps in training.