Overview

TAO Toolkit supports image classification, object detection architectures–including YOLOv3, YOLOv4, YOLOv4-tiny, FasterRCNN, SSD, DSSD, RetinaNet, EfficientDet and DetectNet_v2–and a semantic and instance segmentation architecture, namely UNet and MaskRCNN. In addition, there are 18 classification backbones supported by TAO Toolkit. For a complete list of all the permutations that are supported by TAO Toolkit, see the matrix below:

ImageClassification

Object Detection

Instance Segmentation

Semantic Segmentation

Backbone

DetectNet_V2

FasterRCNN

SSD

YOLOv3

RetinaNet

DSSD

YOLOv4

YOLOv4-tiny

EfficientDet

MaskRCNN

UNet

ResNet10/18/34/50/101

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

VGG 16/19

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

GoogLeNet

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

MobileNet V1/V2

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

SqueezeNet

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

DarkNet 19/53

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

CSPDarkNet 19/53

Yes

Yes

CSPDarkNet-tiny

Yes

Yes

Efficientnet B0

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Efficientnet B1

Yes

Yes

Yes

Efficientnet B2

Yes

Yes

Efficientnet B3

Yes

Efficientnet B4

Yes

Yes

Efficientnet B5

Yes

Training

The TAO Toolkit container contains Jupyter notebooks and the necessary spec files to train any network combination. The pre-trained weight for each backbone is provided on NGC. The pre-trained model is trained on Open image dataset. The pre-trained weights provide a great starting point for applying transfer learning on your own dataset.

To get started, first choose the type of model that you want to train, then go to the appropriate model card on NGC and choose one of the supported backbones.

Model to train

NGC model card

YOLOv3

TAO object detection

YOLOv4

YOLOv4-tiny

SSD

FasterRCNN

RetinaNet

DSSD

DetectNet_v2

TAO DetectNet_v2 detection

MaskRCNN

TAO instance segmentation

Image Classification

TAO image classification

UNet

TAO semantic segmentation

Once you pick the appropriate pre-trained model, follow the TAO workflow to use your dataset and pre-trained model to export a tuned model that is adapted to your use case. The TAO Workflow sections walk you through all the steps in training.

Deployment

You can deploy most trained models on any edge device using DeepStream and TensorRT. See the Integrating TAO models into DeepStream chapter for deployment instructions.

We also have a reference application for deployment with Triton. See the Integrating TAO CV models with Triton Inference server chapter for Triton instructions.
