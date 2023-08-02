TAO Deploy Overview
NVIDIA TensorRT is an SDK for high-performance deep learning inference. It provides APIs and parsers to import trained models from all major deep learning frameworks; it then generates optimized runtime engines deployable in a data center, as well as in automotive and embedded environments. To understand TensorRT and its capabilities better, refer to the official TensorRT documentation.
Models trained in TAO Toolkit are deployed to NVIDIA inference SDKs, such as DeepStream and Riva,
via TensorRT. While conversational AI models trained using TAO Toolkit can be consumed via TensorRT only via Riva,
computer vision models trained by TAO Toolkit can be consumed by TensorRT via
tao-deploy, which
is included as part of the
tao launcher. TAO Deploy parses the exported
.etlt model file and generates an optimized TensorRT engine.
These engines can be generated to support inference at low precision (e.g.
FP16 or
INT8).
While most of the TAO models support direct integration of the
.etlt files with DeepStream 6.0, DeepStream can also
consume the optimized engine generated by
tao-deploy.
TAO Deploy separates the model training and optimization steps from deployment by parsing a
.etlt file to generate an optimized TensorRT engine. TAO Deploy also provides tools to run evaluation and inference
using the original TAO spec file. With TAO Deploy, you can perform the following tasks:
gen_trt_engine
evaluate
inference
Like other TAO commands, the TAO Deploy CLI follows a cascaded structure:
tao-deploy <task> <sub-task> <args>
Currently, TAO Deploy only supports computer vision models. For example, DetectNet_v2 is a computer vision task for
object detection in TAO Toolkit and supports the
gen_trt_engine,
evaluate, and
inference subtasks.
When you execute a command like
tao-deploy detectnet_v2 gen_trt_engine --help, the TAO Toolkit
Launcher does the following:
Pulls the TAO Deploy container with the entrypoint for
detectnet_v2.
Creates an instance of the container.
Runs the
detectnet_v2entrypoint with the
getn_trt_enginesub-task.
Once the TAO launcher has been installed, the workflow to run the launcher is as follows.
List the tasks supported in the deploy docker.
You can list the
tao-deploytasks that are supported in the TAO Toolkit Launcher using the
tao-deploy --help`command:
usage: tao-deploy [-h] {list,stop,info,classification_tf1,classification_tf2,deformable_detr,detectnet_v2,dssd,efficientdet_tf1,efficientdet_tf2,faster_rcnn,lprnet,mask_rcnn,multitask_classification,retinanet,segformer,ssd,unet,yolo_v3,yolo_v4,yolo_v4_tiny} ... Launcher for TAO Toolkit Deploy. optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit tasks: {list,stop,info,classification_tf1,classification_tf2,deformable_detr,detectnet_v2,dssd,efficientdet_tf1,efficientdet_tf2,faster_rcnn,lprnet,mask_rcnn,multitask_classification,retinanet,segformer,ssd,unet,yolo_v3,yolo_v4,yolo_v4_tiny}
Configure the launcher instance.
This step is identical to the regular
taolauncher steps. For more details, refer to TAO Launcher documentation.
Run a task.
You use the following command format to run tasks supported by TAO Toolkit:
tao-deploy <task> <sub-task> <cli_args>
To view the sub-tasks supported by a certain task, you can use the
helpcommand. For example, the following command lists the tasks for
detectnet_v2:
$ tao-deploy detectnet_v2 --help usage: detectnet_v2 [-h] [--gpu_index GPU_INDEX] [--log_file LOG_FILE] {evaluate,gen_trt_engine,inference} ... Transfer Learning Toolkit optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit --gpu_index GPU_INDEX The index of the GPU to be used. --log_file LOG_FILE Path to the output log file. tasks: {evaluate,gen_trt_engine,inference}