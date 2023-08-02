NVIDIA TAO Toolkit v4.0.1
Segformer with TAO Deploy

Segformer etlt file generated from tao export is taken as an input to tao-deploy to generate optimized TensorRT engine. For 4.0.0, we do not support Int8 precision for Segformer.

Converting .etlt File into TensorRT Engine

Same spec file can be used as the tao segformer export command.

trt_config

The trt_config parameter provides options related to TensorRT generation.

trt_config:
  data_type: FP32
  workspace_size: 1024
  min_batch_size: 1
  opt_batch_size: 1
  max_batch_size: 1

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

data_type

string

FP32

The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine

FP32/FP16

workspace_size

unsigned int

1024

The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine

>1024

min_batch_size

unsigned int

1

The minimum batch size used for optimization profile shape

>0

opt_batch_size

unsigned int

1

The optimal batch size used for optimization profile shape

>0

max_batch_size

unsigned int

1

The maximum batch size used for optimization profile shape

>0

Use the following command to run Segformer engine generation:

tao-deploy segformer gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
           encryption_key=<key> \
           output_file=/path/to/etlt/file \
           trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \
           trt_config.data_type=<data_type>


Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up the TensorRT engine generation. This should be the same as the export specification file.

  • -k, --key: A user-specific encoding key to load a .etlt model.

  • output_file: The .etlt model to be converted.

  • trt_engine: The path where the generated engine will be stored.

  • data_type: Segformer only supports FP32 and FP16.

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate FP16 TensorRT engine:

tao-deploy segformer gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
           encryption_key=$YOUR_KEY \
           model_path=$ETLT_FILE \
           trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE \
           trt_config.data_type=FP16


Running Evaluation through TensorRT Engine

Same spec file as TAO evaluation spec file. Sample spec file:

exp_config:
    gpu_ids:
        - 0
    num_gpus: 4
    manual_seed: 49
    distributed: True
model_config:
    pretrained: null
    backbone:
        type: "mit_b1"
dataset_config:
    img_norm_cfg:
        mean:
            - 127.5
            - 127.5
            - 127.5
        std:
            - 127.5
            - 127.5
            - 127.5
test_pipeline:
    multi_scale:
    - 2048
    - 512
input_type: "grayscale"
data_root: /tlt-pytorch
test_img_dir: /data/images/val
test_ann_dir: /data/masks/val
palette:
    - seg_class: foreground
    rgb:
        - 0
        - 0
        - 0
    label_id: 0
    mapping_class: foreground
    - seg_class: background
    rgb:
        - 255
        - 255
        - 255
    label_id: 1
    mapping_class: background
batch_size_per_gpu: 1
workers_per_gpu: 1

Use the following command to run Segformer engine evaluation:

tao-deploy segformer evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
           model_path=/path/to/engine/file \
           output_dir=/path/to/outputs

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for evaluation. This should be the same as the tao evaluate specification file.

  • model_path: The engine file to run evaluation.

  • output_dir: The directory where evaluation results will be stored.

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the evaluate command to run evaluation with the TensorRT engine:

tao-deploy segformer evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
           model_path=$ENGINE_FILE \
           output_dir=$RESULTS_DIR


Running Inference through TensorRT Engine

Same spec file as TAO inference spec file. Sample spec file:

exp_config:
    gpu_ids:
        - 0
    num_gpus: 4
    manual_seed: 49
    distributed: True
model_config:
    pretrained: null
    backbone:
        type: "mit_b1"
dataset_config:
    img_norm_cfg:
        mean:
            - 127.5
            - 127.5
            - 127.5
        std:
            - 127.5
            - 127.5
            - 127.5
test_pipeline:
    multi_scale:
    - 2048
    - 512
input_type: "grayscale"
data_root: /tlt-pytorch
test_img_dir: /data/images/val
test_ann_dir: /data/masks/val
palette:
    - seg_class: foreground
    rgb:
        - 0
        - 0
        - 0
    label_id: 0
    mapping_class: foreground
    - seg_class: background
    rgb:
        - 255
        - 255
        - 255
    label_id: 1
    mapping_class: background
samples_per_gpu: 1
workers_per_gpu: 1

Use the following command to run Segformer engine inference:

tao-deploy segformer inference -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
           model_path=/path/to/engine/file \
           output_dir=/path/to/outputs

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for inference. This should be the same as the tao inference specification file.

  • model_path: The engine file to run inference.

  • output_dir: The directory where inference results will be stored.

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the inference command to run inference with the TensorRT engine:

tao-deploy segformer inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
           model_path=$ENGINE_FILE \
           output_dir=$RESULTS_DIR

The mask overlaid visualization will be stored under $RESULTS_DIR/vis_overlay and raw predictions in mask format will be stored under $RESULTS_DIR/mask_labels.
