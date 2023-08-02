Segformer with TAO Deploy
Segformer etlt file generated from
tao export is taken as an input to
tao-deploy to generate
optimized TensorRT engine. For 4.0.0, we do not support Int8 precision for Segformer.
Same spec file can be used as the
tao segformer export command.
trt_config
The
trt_config parameter provides options related to TensorRT generation.
trt_config:
data_type: FP32
workspace_size: 1024
min_batch_size: 1
opt_batch_size: 1
max_batch_size: 1
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
string
|
FP32
|
The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine
|
FP32/FP16
|
|
unsigned int
|
1024
|
The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine
|
>1024
|
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The minimum batch size used for optimization profile shape
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The optimal batch size used for optimization profile shape
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The maximum batch size used for optimization profile shape
|
>0
Use the following command to run Segformer engine generation:
tao-deploy segformer gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
encryption_key=<key> \
output_file=/path/to/etlt/file \
trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \
trt_config.data_type=<data_type>
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up the TensorRT engine generation. This should be the same as the export specification file.
-k, --key: A user-specific encoding key to load a
.etltmodel.
output_file: The
.etltmodel to be converted.
trt_engine: The path where the generated engine will be stored.
data_type: Segformer only supports FP32 and FP16.
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
gen_trt_engine command to generate FP16 TensorRT engine:
tao-deploy segformer gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
encryption_key=$YOUR_KEY \
model_path=$ETLT_FILE \
trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE \
trt_config.data_type=FP16
Same spec file as TAO evaluation spec file. Sample spec file:
exp_config:
gpu_ids:
- 0
num_gpus: 4
manual_seed: 49
distributed: True
model_config:
pretrained: null
backbone:
type: "mit_b1"
dataset_config:
img_norm_cfg:
mean:
- 127.5
- 127.5
- 127.5
std:
- 127.5
- 127.5
- 127.5
test_pipeline:
multi_scale:
- 2048
- 512
input_type: "grayscale"
data_root: /tlt-pytorch
test_img_dir: /data/images/val
test_ann_dir: /data/masks/val
palette:
- seg_class: foreground
rgb:
- 0
- 0
- 0
label_id: 0
mapping_class: foreground
- seg_class: background
rgb:
- 255
- 255
- 255
label_id: 1
mapping_class: background
batch_size_per_gpu: 1
workers_per_gpu: 1
Use the following command to run Segformer engine evaluation:
tao-deploy segformer evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
model_path=/path/to/engine/file \
output_dir=/path/to/outputs
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for evaluation. This should be the same as the tao evaluate specification file.
model_path: The engine file to run evaluation.
output_dir: The directory where evaluation results will be stored.
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
evaluate command to run evaluation with the TensorRT engine:
tao-deploy segformer evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
model_path=$ENGINE_FILE \
output_dir=$RESULTS_DIR
Same spec file as TAO inference spec file. Sample spec file:
exp_config:
gpu_ids:
- 0
num_gpus: 4
manual_seed: 49
distributed: True
model_config:
pretrained: null
backbone:
type: "mit_b1"
dataset_config:
img_norm_cfg:
mean:
- 127.5
- 127.5
- 127.5
std:
- 127.5
- 127.5
- 127.5
test_pipeline:
multi_scale:
- 2048
- 512
input_type: "grayscale"
data_root: /tlt-pytorch
test_img_dir: /data/images/val
test_ann_dir: /data/masks/val
palette:
- seg_class: foreground
rgb:
- 0
- 0
- 0
label_id: 0
mapping_class: foreground
- seg_class: background
rgb:
- 255
- 255
- 255
label_id: 1
mapping_class: background
samples_per_gpu: 1
workers_per_gpu: 1
Use the following command to run Segformer engine inference:
tao-deploy segformer inference -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
model_path=/path/to/engine/file \
output_dir=/path/to/outputs
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for inference. This should be the same as the tao inference specification file.
model_path: The engine file to run inference.
output_dir: The directory where inference results will be stored.
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
inference command to run inference with the TensorRT engine:
tao-deploy segformer inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
model_path=$ENGINE_FILE \
output_dir=$RESULTS_DIR
The mask overlaid visualization will be stored under
$RESULTS_DIR/vis_overlay and raw predictions in mask format will be stored under
$RESULTS_DIR/mask_labels.