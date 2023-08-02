TAO Toolkit Quick Start Guide

TAO toolkit is available as a docker container or a collection of python wheels. There are 4 ways to run TAO Toolkit depending on your preference and setup, through

The TAO Toolkit launcher is a lightweight Python based command-line interface. The launcher acts as a front-end for TAO Toolkit containers built on top of PyTorch and TensorFlow. The CLI abstracts the user from the information about which network is implemented in what container. The respective container gets launcher automatically based on the model you plan to use.

To get started with the launcher, follow the instructions below to install the required pre-requisite software.

Installing the Pre-requisites

The TAO Toolkit launcher is strictly a python3 only package, capable of running on python versions >= 3.6.9.

Install docker-ce by following the official instructions. Once you have installed docker-ce, follow the post-installation steps to ensure that the docker can be run without sudo . Install nvidia-container-toolkit by following the install-guide. Get an NGC account and API key: Go to NGC and click the TAO Toolkit container in the Catalog tab. This message is displayed: “Sign in to access the PULL feature of this repository”. Enter your Email address and click Next, or click Create an Account. Choose your organization when prompted for Organization/Team. Click Sign In. Log in to the NGC docker registry ( nvcr.io ) using the command docker login nvcr.io and enter the following credentials: Copy Copied! a. Username: "$oauthtoken" b. Password: "YOUR_NGC_API_KEY"

where YOUR_NGC_API_KEY corresponds to the key you generated from step 3.

Note DeepStream 6.0 - NVIDIA SDK for IVA inference is recommended.

Setup your python environment with python version >= 3.6.9 Note NVIDIA recommends setting up a python environment using miniconda . The following instructions show how to setup a python conda environment. Follow the instructions in this link to set up a conda environment using a miniconda. Once you have installed miniconda , create a new environment by setting the Python version to 3.6. Copy Copied! conda create -n launcher python=3.6 Activate the conda environment that you have just created. Copy Copied! conda activate launcher Once you have activated your conda environment, the command prompt should show the name of your conda environment. Copy Copied! (launcher) py-3.6.9 desktop: When you are done with you session, you may deactivate your conda environment using the deactivate command: Copy Copied! conda deactivate You may re-instantiate this created conda environment using the following command. Copy Copied! conda activate launcher



Installing TAO Launcher

Once you have installed the required pre-requisites.

Install the CLI launcher via the quick start script downloaded with the getting_started NGC package from here Copy Copied! bash setup/quickstart_launcher.sh --install You can also use this script to update the launcher to the latest version of TAO Toolkit by running the following command Copy Copied! bash setup/quickstart_launcher.sh --upgrade Invoke the entrypoints using the tao command. Copy Copied! tao --help The sample output of the above command is: Copy Copied! usage: tao [-h] {list,stop,info,augment,bpnet,classification,detectnet_v2,dssd,emotionnet,faster_rcnn,fpenet,gazenet,gesturenet, heartratenet,intent_slot_classification,lprnet,mask_rcnn,punctuation_and_capitalization,question_answering, retinanet,speech_to_text,ssd,text_classification,converter,token_classification,unet,yolo_v3,yolo_v4,yolo_v4_tiny} ... Launcher for TAO optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit tasks: {list,stop,info,augment,bpnet,classification,detectnet_v2,dssd,emotionnet,faster_rcnn,fpenet,gazenet,gesturenet,heartratenet ,intent_slot_classification,lprnet,mask_rcnn,punctuation_and_capitalization,question_answering,retinanet,speech_to_text, ssd,text_classification,converter,token_classification,unet,yolo_v3,yolo_v4,yolo_v4_tiny} Note that under tasks you can see all the launcher-invokable tasks. The following are the specific tasks that help with handling the launched commands using the TAO Launcher: list

Note When installing the TAO Toolkit Launcher to your host machine’s native python3 as opposed to the recommended route of using virtual environment, you may get an error saying that tao binary wasn’t found. This is because the path to your tao binary installed by pip wasn’t added to the PATH environment variable in your local machine. In this case, please run the following command: Copy Copied! export PATH=$PATH:~/.local/bin

Users have option to also run TAO directly using the docker container. To use container directly, user needs to know which container to pull. There are multiple containers under TAO, and depending on the model that you want to train you will need to pull the appropriate container. This is not required when using the Launcher CLI.

Copy Copied! export DOCKER_REGISTRY="nvcr.io" export DOCKER_NAME="nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit" export DOCKER_TAG="4.0.0-tf1.15.5" ## for TensorFlow docker export DOCKER_CONTAINER=$DOCKER_REGISTRY/$DOCKER_NAME:$DOCKER_TAG docker run -it --rm --gpus all -v /path/in/host:/path/in/docker $DOCKER_CONTAINER \ detectnet_v2 train -e /path/to/experiment/spec.txt -r /path/to/results/dir -k $KEY --gpus 4

For detailed instructions on how to run directly from containers, refer to this section

TAO Toolkit API is a Kubernetes service that enables building end-to-end AI models using REST APIs. The API service can be installed on a Kubernetes cluster (local / AWS EKS) using a Helm chart along with minimal dependencies. TAO toolkit jobs can be run using GPUs available on the cluster and can scale to a multi-node setting. Users can use a TAO client CLI to interact with TAO services remotely or can integrate it in their own apps and services directly using REST APIs.

To get started, use the provided one-click deploy script to deploy either on bare-metal setup or on managed Kubernetes service like Amazon EKS. Jupyter notebooks to train using the APIs directly or using the client app is provided under notebooks/api_starter_kit .

Copy Copied! bash setup/quickstart_api_bare_metal bash setup/quickstart_api_aws_eks

More information about setting up the API services and the API is provided in here.

You can also run TAO directly on bare-metal without docker or K8s by using the python wheels. As a sample tutorial, TAO Toolkit provides sample tutorials to deploy directly on Google Colab without having to configure your infrastructure. The full instructions on how to work with google colab are provided here.