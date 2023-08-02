Deformable DETR with TAO Deploy
Deformable DETR etlt file generated from
tao export is taken as an input to
tao-deploy to generate
optimized TensorRT engine. For 4.0.0, we do not support Int8 precision for Deformable DETR.
For more information about training the Deformable DETR, please refer to Deformable DETR training documentation.
Same spec file can be used as the
tao deformable_detr export command.
trt_config
The
trt_config parameter provides options related to TensorRT generation.
trt_config:
data_type: FP32
workspace_size: 1024
min_batch_size: 1
opt_batch_size: 1
max_batch_size: 1
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
string
|
FP32
|
The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine
|
FP32/FP16
|
|
unsigned int
|
1024
|
The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine
|
>1024
|
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The minimum batch size used for optimization profile shape
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The optimal batch size used for optimization profile shape
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The maximum batch size used for optimization profile shape
|
>0
Use the following command to run Deformable DETR engine generation:
tao-deploy deformable_detr gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
encryption_key=<key> \
output_file=/path/to/etlt/file \
trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \
trt_config.data_type=<data_type>
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up the TensorRT engine generation. This should be the same as the export specification file.
-k, --key: A user-specific encoding key to load a
.etltmodel.
output_file: The
.etltmodel to be converted.
trt_engine: The path where the generated engine will be stored.
data_type: Deformable DETR only supports FP32 and FP16.
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
gen_trt_engine command to generate FP16 TensorRT engine:
tao-deploy deformable_detr gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
encryption_key=$YOUR_KEY \
model_path=$ETLT_FILE \
trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE \
trt_config.data_type=FP16
Same spec file as TAO evaluation spec file. Sample spec file:
num_gpus: 1
conf_threshold: 0.5
input_width: 960
input_height: 544
dataset_config:
test_data_sources:
image_dir: /data/raw-data/val2017/
json_file: /data/raw-data/annotations/instances_val2017.json
num_classes: 91
batch_size: 8
Use the following command to run Deformable DETR engine evaluation:
tao-deploy deformable_detr evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
model_path=/path/to/engine/file \
output_dir=/path/to/outputs
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for evaluation. This should be the same as the tao evaluate specification file.
model_path: The engine file to run evaluation.
output_dir: The directory where evaluation results will be stored.
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
evaluate command to run evaluation with the TensorRT engine:
tao-deploy deformable_detr evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
model_path=$ENGINE_FILE \
output_dir=$RESULTS_DIR
Same spec file as TAO inference spec file. Sample spec file:
conf_threshold: 0.5
input_width: 960
input_height: 544
dataset_config:
infer_data_sources:
image_dir: /data/raw-data/val2017/
json_file: /data/raw-data/annotations/instances_val2017.json
num_classes: 91
batch_size: 8
workers: 8
color_map:
person: green
car: red
cat: blue
Use the following command to run Deformable DETR engine inference:
tao-deploy deformable_detr inference -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
model_path=/path/to/engine/file \
output_dir=/path/to/outputs
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for inference. This should be the same as the tao inference specification file.
model_path: The engine file to run inference.
output_dir: The directory where inference results will be stored.
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
inference command to run inference with the TensorRT engine:
tao-deploy deformable_detr inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
model_path=$ENGINE_FILE \
output_dir=$RESULTS_DIR
The visualization will be stored under
$RESULTS_DIR/images_annotated and KITTI format predictions will be stored under
$RESULTS_DIR/labels.