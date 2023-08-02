Deformable DETR with TAO Deploy

Same spec file can be used as the tao deformable_detr export command.

The trt_config parameter provides options related to TensorRT generation.

Copy Copied! trt_config: data_type: FP32 workspace_size: 1024 min_batch_size: 1 opt_batch_size: 1 max_batch_size: 1

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values data_type string FP32 The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine FP32/FP16 workspace_size unsigned int 1024 The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine >1024 min_batch_size unsigned int 1 The minimum batch size used for optimization profile shape >0 opt_batch_size unsigned int 1 The optimal batch size used for optimization profile shape >0 max_batch_size unsigned int 1 The maximum batch size used for optimization profile shape >0

Use the following command to run Deformable DETR engine generation:

Copy Copied! tao-deploy deformable_detr gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \ encryption_key=<key> \ output_file=/path/to/etlt/file \ trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \ trt_config.data_type=<data_type>





-e, --experiment_spec : The experiment spec file to set up the TensorRT engine generation. This should be the same as the export specification file.

-k, --key : A user-specific encoding key to load a .etlt model.

output_file : The .etlt model to be converted.

trt_engine : The path where the generated engine will be stored.

data_type : Deformable DETR only supports FP32 and FP16.

Here’s an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate FP16 TensorRT engine:

Copy Copied! tao-deploy deformable_detr gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC encryption_key=$YOUR_KEY \ model_path=$ETLT_FILE \ trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE \ trt_config.data_type=FP16



