LPRNet
LPRNet (License Plate Recognition Net) takes images as network input and predicts sequences of license plates characters.
The dataset for LPRNet contains cropped license plates images and corresponding label files.
The data structure must be in the following format:
/Dataset_01
/images
0000.jpg
0001.jpg
0002.jpg
...
...
...
N.jpg
/labels
0000.txt
0001.txt
0002.txt
...
...
...
N.txt
/characters_list.txt
Each cropped license plate image has a corresponding label text file that contains one line of characters in the specific license plate. There is a characters_list.txt which has all the characters found in license plate dataset. Each character occupies one line.
The spec file for LPRNet includes the
random_seed,
lpr_config,
training_config,
eval_config,
augmentation_config, and
dataset_config parameters. Here is an example for training on the NVIDIA license plate
dataset:
random_seed: 42
lpr_config {
hidden_units: 512
max_label_length: 8
arch: "baseline"
nlayers: 10
}
training_config {
batch_size_per_gpu: 32
num_epochs: 100
learning_rate {
soft_start_annealing_schedule {
min_learning_rate: 1e-6
max_learning_rate: 1e-4
soft_start: 0.001
annealing: 0.7
}
}
regularizer {
type: L2
weight: 5e-4
}
}
eval_config {
validation_period_during_training: 5
batch_size: 1
}
augmentation_config {
output_width: 96
output_height: 48
output_channel: 3
max_rotate_degree: 5
rotate_prob: 0.5
gaussian_kernel_size: 5
gaussian_kernel_size: 7
gaussian_kernel_size: 15
blur_prob: 0.5
reverse_color_prob: 0.5
keep_original_prob: 0.3
}
dataset_config {
data_sources: {
label_directory_path: "/path/to/train/labels"
image_directory_path: "/path/to/train/images"
}
characters_list_file: "/path/to/lp_characters"
validation_data_sources: {
label_directory_path: "/path/to/test/labels"
image_directory_path: "/path/to/test/images"
}
}
|
Parameter
|
Data Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
|
Unsigned int
|
42
|
The random seed for the experiment
|
|
proto message
|
–
|
The configuration of the model architecture
|
|
proto message
|
–
|
The configuration of the training process
|
|
proto message
|
–
|
The configuration of the evaluation process
|
|
proto message
|
–
|
The configuration for data augmentation
|
|
proto message
|
–
|
The configuration for the dataset
lpr_config
The
lpr_config parameter provides options to change the LPRNet architecture.
lpr_config {
hidden_units: 512
max_label_length: 8
arch: "baseline"
nlayers: 10
}
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
Unsigned int
|
512
|
The number of hidden units in the LSTM layers of LPRNet
|
|
Unsigned int
|
8
|
The maximum length of license plates in the dataset
|
|
String
|
baseline
|
The architecture of LPRNet
|
baseline
|
|
Unsigned int
|
10
|
The number of convolution layers in LPRNet
|
10, 18
training_config
The
training_config parameter defines the hyperparameters of the training process.
training_config {
checkpoint_interval: 5
batch_size_per_gpu: 32
num_epochs: 100
learning_rate {
soft_start_annealing_schedule {
min_learning_rate: 1e-6
max_learning_rate: 1e-4
soft_start: 0.001
annealing: 0.7
}
}
regularizer {
type: L2
weight: 5e-4
}
}
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
int
|
32
|
The number of images per batch per GPU
|
>1
|
|
int
|
120
|
The total number of epochs used to run in the experiment
|
|
int
|
5
|
The interval at which the checkpoints are saved
|
>0
|
|
learning rate scheduler proto
|
soft_start
|
The learning rate schedule for the trainer. Currently,
*
|
annealing: 0.0-1.0 and greater than soft_start – Soft_start: 0.0 - 1.0
A sample lr plot for a soft start of 0.3 and annealing of 0.1 is shown
|
|
|
regularizer proto config
|
|
This parameter configures the type and the weight of the regularizer to be used during training. This config contains two
*
|
The following are supported values for
* NO_REG
|
|
|
Message type
|
Training visualization config
|
|
Message type
|
Early stopping config
visualizer
Visualization during training is configured using the
visualizer parameter. The parameters are described in the table
below.
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
boolean
|
false
|
A Boolean flag to enable or disable this feature
|
|
int
|
|
The maximum number of images to be visualized in TensorBoard.
|
>0
If visualization is enabled, the TensorBoard log will be produced during training, including the graphs for learning rate, training loss, and validation accuracy. The augmented images will also be produced in the TensorBoard.
early_stopping
The parameters for early stopping are described in the table below.
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Value
|
|
string
|
The metric to monitor in order to enable early stopping
|
|
|
int
|
0
|
The number of checks for the
|
|
float
|
0.0
|
The delta of the minimum value of
eval_config
The
eval_config parameter defines the hyperparameters of the evaluation process. The metric
for evaluation is the license plate recognition accuracy. The recognition will be regarded as
correct if all the characters in a license plated are classified correctly.
eval_config {
validation_period_during_training: 5
batch_size: 1
}
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default/Suggested value
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
int
|
5
|
The interval at which evaluation is run during training. The evaluation is run at this interval starting from the value of the first validation epoch parameter as specified below.
|
1 - total number of epochs
|
|
int
|
1
|
The number of samples to do a single inference on
|
>0
augmentation_config
The
augmentation_config parameter contains the hyperparameters for augmentation during
training. It also defines the spatial size of the network input.
augmentation_config {
output_width: 96
output_height: 48
output_channel: 3
max_rotate_degree: 5
rotate_prob: 0.5
gaussian_kernel_size: 5
gaussian_kernel_size: 7
gaussian_kernel_size: 15
blur_prob: 0.5
reverse_color_prob: 0.5
keep_original_prob: 0.3
}
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default/Suggested value
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
unsigned int
|
96
|
The width of preprocessed images. The width of network input
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
48
|
The height of preprocessed images. The height of network input
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
3
|
The channel of preprocessed images
|
1, 3
|
|
float
|
0.3
|
The probability for keeping original images. Only resized will be applied to am image with this probability
|
0.0 ~ 1.0
|
|
unsigned int
|
5
|
The maximum rotation angle for augmentation
|
0.0 ~ 90.0
|
|
float
|
0.5
|
The probability for rotating the image
|
0.0 ~ 1.0
|
|
unsigned int
|
5, 7, 15
|
The kernel size of the Gaussian blur
|
>0
|
|
float
|
0.5
|
The probability for blurring the image
|
0.0 ~ 1.0
|
|
float
|
0.5
|
The probability for reversing the color of the image
|
0.0 ~ 1.0
dataset_config
The
dataset_config parameter defines the path to training dataset, validation dataset, and
characters list file.
dataset_config {
data_sources: {
label_directory_path: "/path/to/train/labels"
image_directory_path: "/path/to/train/images"
}
characters_list_file: "/path/to/lp_characters"
validation_data_sources: {
label_directory_path: "/path/to/test/labels"
image_directory_path: "/path/to/test/images"
}
}
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default/Suggested value
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
dataset proto
|
The path to the training dataset images and labels:
|
|
dataset proto
|
The path to the validation dataset images and labels
|
|
string
|
The path to the characters list file
|
The characters in this file should be in
data_sources and
validation_data_sources are both repeated fields. Multiple datasets can be added to sources.
Use the following command to run LPRNet training:
tao lprnet train -e <experiment_spec_file>
-r <results_dir>
-k <key>
[--gpus <num_gpus>]
[--gpu_index <gpu_index>]
[--use_amp]
[--log_file <log_file>]
[-m <resume_model_path>]
[--initial_epoch <initial_epoch>]
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec_file: The path to the experiment spec file
-r, --results_dir: The path to a folder where the experiment outputs should be written.
-k, --key: The user-specific encoding key to save or load a
.tltmodel.
Optional Arguments
--gpus: The number of GPUs to be used in the training in a multi-GPU scenario (default: 1).
--gpu_index: The GPU indices used to run the training. We can specify the GPU indices used to run training when the machine has multiple GPUs installed.
--use_amp: A flag to enable AMP training.
--log_file: The path to the log file. Defaults to
stdout.
-m, --resume_model_weights: The path to a pretrained model or a model to continue training.
--initial_epoch: The epoch to start training.
Here’s an example of using the LPRNet training command:
tao lprnet train --gpu_index=0 -e $DEFAULT_SPEC -r $RESULTS_DIR -k $YOUR_KEY
To resume training from a
.tlt model, set
-m to the model and set
--initial_epoch to the starting epoch number.
The evaluation metric of LPRNet is recognition accuracy. A recognition will be regarded accurate if all the characters in the license plate are correct.
Use the following command to run LPRNet evaluation:
tao lprnet evaluate -m <model>
-e <experiment_spec_file>
[-k <key>]
[--gpu_index <gpu_index>]
[--log_file <log_file>]
[--trt]
Required Arguments
-m, --model:
.tltmodel or
TRTengine to be evaluated.
-e, --experiment_spec_file: Experiment spec file to set up the evaluation experiment. This should be the same as a training spec file.
Optional Arguments
-h, --help: Show this help message and exit.
-k, --key：The encoding key for the
.tltmodel.
--gpu_index: The GPU index used to run the evaluation. You can specify the GPU index used to run evaluation when the machine has multiple GPUs installed. Note that evaluation can only run on a single GPU.
--log_file: The path to the log file. Defaults to
stdout.
--trt: Evaluate the TRT engine.
Here’s an example of using the LPRNet evaluation command:
tao lprnet evaluate --gpu_index=0 -m $TRAINED_TLT_MODEL -e $DEFAULT_SPEC -k $YOUR_KEY
Use the following command to run inference on LPRNet with
.tlt model or TensorRT engine:
tao lprnet inference -m <model>
-i <in_image_path>
-e <experiment_spec>
[-k <key>]
[--gpu_index <gpu_index>]
[--log_file <log_file>]
[--trt]
Required Arguments
-m, --model: The
.tltmodel or TensorRT engine to do inference with
-i, --in_image_path: The path to the license plate images to do inference with.
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up export. Can be the same as the training spec.
Optional Arguments
-h, --help: Show this help message and exit.
-k, --key：The encoding key for the
.tltmodel.
--gpu_index: The GPU index used to run the inference. We can specify the GPU index used to run inference when the machine has multiple GPUs installed. Note that inference can only run on a single GPU.
--log_file: Path to the log file. Defaults to
stdout.
--trt: Run inference with the TRT engine.
Here’s an example of using the LPRNet inference command:
tao lprnet inference --gpu_index=0 -m $SAVED_TRT_ENGINE -i $PATH_TO_TEST_IMAGES -e $DEFAULT_SPEC --trt
Use the following command to export LPRNet to
.etlt format for deployment:
tao lprnet export -m <model>
-k <key>
-e <experiment_spec>
[--gpu_index <gpu_index>]
[--log_file <log_file>]
[-o <output_file>]
[--data_type {fp32,fp16}]
[--max_workspace_size <max_workspace_size>]
[--max_batch_size <max_batch_size>]
[--engine_file <engine_file>]
[-v]
Required Arguments
-m, --model: The
.tltmodel to be exported.
-k, --key: The encoding key of the
.tltmodel.
-e, --experiment_spec: Experiment spec file to set up export. Can be the same as the training spec.
Optional Arguments
--gpu_index: The index of (discrete) GPUs used for exporting the model. We can specify the GPU index to run export if the machine has multiple GPUs installed. Note that export can only run on a single GPU.
--log_file: The path to the log file. Defaults to
stdout.
-o, --output_file: The path to save the exported model to. The default is
./<input_file>.etlt.
--data_type: The desired engine data type to generate the calibration cache if in INT8 mode. The options are
fp32or
fp16. The default value is
fp32.
You can use the following optional arguments to save the TRT engine that is generated to verify export:
--max_batch_size: The maximum batch size of TensorRT engine. The default value is
16.
--max_workspace_size: The maximum workspace size of the TensorRT engine. The default value is
1073741824(1<<30).
--engine_file: The path to the serialized TensorRT engine file. Note that this file is hardware specific and cannot be generalized across GPUs. Useful to quickly test your model accuracy using TensorRT on the host. As the TensorRT engine file is hardware specific, you cannot use this engine file for deployment unless the deployment GPU is identical to the training GPU.
Here’s an example for using the LPRNet export command:
tao lprnet export --gpu_index=0 -m $TRAINED_TAO_MODEL -e $DEFAULT_SPEC -k $YOUR_KEY
The deep learning and computer vision models that you trained can be deployed on edge devices, such as a Jetson Xavier, Jetson Nano, or Tesla, or in the cloud with NVIDIA GPUs.
DeepStream SDK is a streaming analytic toolkit to accelerate building AI-based video analytic applications. TAO Toolkit is integrated with DeepStream SDK, so models trained with TAO Toolkit will work out of the box with Deepstream.
LPRNet
.etlt cannot be parsed by DeepStream directly. You should use
tao-converter
to convert the
.etlt model to optimized TensorRT engine and then integrate the engine into DeepStream pipeline.
Using
tao-converter
The
tao-converter is a tool that is provided with the TAO Toolkit to facilitate the deployment of TAO Toolkit trained
models on TensorRT and/or Deepstream. For deployment platforms with an x86 based CPU and discrete
GPUs, the
tao-converter is distributed within the TAO docker. Therefore, it is suggested to use
the docker to generate the engine. However, this requires that the user adhere to the same minor
version of TensorRT as distributed with the docker. The TAO docker includes TensorRT version 7.1. In order to use the
engine with a different minor version of TensorRT, copy the converter from
/opt/nvidia/tools/tao-converter
to the target machine and follow the instructions for x86 to run it and generate a TensorRT engine.
For the aarch64 platform, the
tao-converter is available to download in the dev zone.
Here is a sample command to generate LPRNet engine through
tao-converter:
tao-converter <etlt_model> -k <key_to_etlt_model> -p image_input,1x3x48x96,4x3x48x96,16x3x48x96 -e <path_to_generated_trt_engine>
Through this command, an optimized TensorRT engine with dynamic input shape will be generated. (Dynamic shape of this engine: min_shape=[1x3x48x96], opt_shape=[4x3x48x96], max_shape=[16x3x48x96]. The shape format is NCHW.)
Deploying the LPRNet in the DeepStream sample
Once you get the TensorRT engine of LPRNet, you could deploy it into DeepStream’s LPDR sample. This sample is a complete solution including car detection, license plate detection, and license plate recognition. A configurable CTC decoder is provided in this sample.