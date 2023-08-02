NVIDIA TAO Toolkit v4.0.1
Running TAO Toolkit on Google Colab

Google Colab provides access to free GPU instances for running compute jobs in the cloud. This page provides instructions for getting started with TAO Toolkit on Google Colab.

Google Colab has some restrictions with TAO based on the limitations of the hardware and software available with the Colab Instances. You can view the limitations in the Notes section.

Pre-Requisites

To use Google Collab, you’ll need a Google Account with Google Drive access.

Log in to your Google account,or create one by following instructions on the Sign-Up for Gmail page

Launching Notebooks with Google Colab

TAO Toolkit provides an extensive model zoo containing pretrained models for both computer-vision and conversational AI use cases. You can click on the “One-Click Deploy” link for the model of your use-case.

Refer to the Steps to Locate files in a Colab Notebook section for an example of accessing files within the Colab notebook.

General-Purpose Computer Vision Models

With general purpose models, you can train an image classification model, object detection model, or an instance segmentation model.

General Purpose Models for Conversational AI

Model Name

One-Click Deploy

Action

Multi-class Image Classification

Multi-class Image classification

Classification

Multi-task Image Classification

Multi-task Image Classification

Classification

DSSD

Object Detection using Deformable DSSD

Object Detection

EfficientDet

Object Detection using EfficientDet

Object Detection

RetinaNet

Object Detection using RetinaNet

Object Detection

SSD

Object Detection using SSD

Object Detection

Yolo V3

Object Detection using Yolo V3

Object Detection

Yolo V4

Object Detection using Yolo V4

Object Detection

Yolo V4 Tiny

Object Detection using Yolo V4 Tiny

Object Detection

Purpose-Built Computer Vision Models

Purpose-built models are built for high accuracy and performance. You can deploy these models out of the box for applications such as smart city, retail, public safety, and healthcare. You can also retrain them with your own data.

Purpose Built Models for Computer Vision

Model Name

One-Click Deploy

Purpose

ActionRecognitonNet

Action Recognition

Detecting actions from videos

LPRNET

License Plate Recognition

Recognize License plates numbers

HeartRateNet

Heart Rate Estimation

Estimates person’s heartrate from RGB video

GestureNet

Gesture Recognition

Recognize hand gestures

EmotionNet

Emotion Recognition

Recognize facial Emotion

PoseClassificationNet

Pose Classification

Classify poses of people from their skeletons

Conversational AI Models

Purpose Built Models for Conversational AI

Domain

One-Click Deploy

Purpose

Conversational AI - ASR

Speech to Text English Jasper

Speech Transcription

Conversational AI - ASR

Speech to Text English CitriNet

Speech Transcription

Conversational AI - ASR

Speech to Text English Conformer

Speech Transcription

Conversational AI - NLP

Question Answering SQUAD2.0 Bert

Question and Anwering

Conversational AI - NLP

Named Entity Recognition

Identifying entities in a given text

Conversational AI - NLP

Joint Intent and Slot Classification

Classifying an intent and detecting all relevant slots (Entities) for this Intent in a query.

Conversational AI - NLP

Punctuation and Capitalization

Add punctuation and capitalization to text.

Conversational AI - NLP

Domain Classification English

For domain classification of queries into the 4 supported domains: weather, meteorology, personality, and none.

Conversational AI - LM

Language modeling

Language Modeling

Conversational AI - TTS

Text to Speech

Text to speech conversion

TAO Pre-trained Models (Inference Only)

In addition to training different models using the one-click deploy links, you can run inference with the Pre-trained Models TAO has published using this Notebook

Utility scripts to obtain subset of data

If you have limited storage space, or want to iterate quickly through training experiments, we suggest you

  • Download data on to your local system

  • Run a utility script to generate a subset of the dataset

  • Upload this smaller dataset to your Google Drive to run experiments on

TAO Toolkit provides utility scripts to generate such subsets for COCO dataset (which is around ~25 GB with ~120k images) and KITTI dataset (which is around ~12 GB with ~14k images)

To obtain subset for KITTI:

  • The subset generation file is present here. Run this script in your local system (not in Colab as you might have storage limitations)

  • Download and unzip kitti training and testing zip files here, you’ll have 2 folders training and testing

  • To obtain subset for training:

    python generate_kitti_subset.py --source-data-dir=path_to_training_folder --out-data-dir=path_to_save_subset_data/training/ --training True --num-images=num_of_images_in_subset

    Example

    python generate_kitti_subset.py --source-data-dir=/home/user/data/training --out-data-dir=/home/user/subset_data/training/  --training True --num-images=100

  • To obtain subset for testing:

    python generate_kitti_subset.py --source-data-dir=path_to_training_folder --out-data-dir=path_to_save_subset_data/training/ --num-images=num_of_images_in_subset

    Example

    python generate_kitti_subset.py --source-data-dir=/home/user/data/testing --out-data-dir=/home/user/subset_data/testing/ --num-images=100

Dataset folder structure for kitti:

path_to_training_folder
|___image_2
|___label_2

path_to_testing_folder
|___image_2


To obtain subset for COCO:

  • The subset generation file is present here. Run this script in your local system (not in Colab as you might have storage limitations)

  • Download and unzip 2017 train and val images, 2017 train/val annotations from here

  • To obtain subset for training:

    python generate_coco_subset.py --source-image-dir=path_to_train2017_folder --source-annotation-file=path_to_instances_train2017.json_file --out-data-dir=path_to_save_subset_data --num-images=num_of_images_in_subset

    Example

    python generate_coco_subset.py --source-image-dir=/home/user/data/train2017 --source-annotation-file=/home/user/data/annotations/instances_train2017.json --out-data-dir=/home/user/subset_data/ --num-images=100

  • To obtain subset for validation:

    python generate_coco_subset.py --source-image-dir=path_to_val2017_folder --source-annotation-file=path_to_instances_val2017.json_file --out-data-dir=path_to_save_subset_data --num-images=num_of_images_in_subset

    Example

    python generate_coco_subset.py --source-image-dir=/home/user/data/val2017 --source-annotation-file=/home/user/data/annotations/instances_val2017.json --out-data-dir=/home/user/subset_data/ --num-images=100

Dataset folder structure for coco:

folder_into_which_downloaded_coco_files_are_unzipped
|___train2017
|___val2017
|___annotations
    |___instances_train2017.json
    |___instances_val2017.json


Steps to Locate Files in a Colab Notebook

  1. Mount the drive in the Colab Instance.

  2. Click on the folder icon (shown within the green box)


  1. Click on the ‘move up one folder’ icon (shown within the green box)


  • Now you can view all folders that are tied to this instance.

  • The google drive you mounted is present at content->drive->MyDrive.

  • All the folders listed in the below screenshot are folders in the root directory “/”.


Notes

  • Conversational AI pretrained backbones that use Megatron can’t run on Colab/ColabPro instances because they need more than 24GB of GPU RAM.

  • The following TAO networks can’t run on Colab until Colab has updated its drivers to 515 or above: Detectnetv2, BPNET, FasterRCNN, FPNet, and Gazenet.

  • Any folder that is not in /content/drive/MyDrive/ will be a volatile path: You’ll lose access to the contents when the session disconnects

  • If you have a 15GB drive storage limit, try setting the data folder to /content/data/data_you_are_downloading instead of using the drive at /content/drive/MyDrive.

    • This is preferred because volatile storage is greater than 15G.B

    • You can also upload a file downloaded on your system to /content/data using the drag-and-drop method.

  • The browser tab needs to be active for the duration of a Colab session. To keep the Colab instance active in the background, you can use a third party extension like Colab Alive.

  • In Tensorflow notebooks, to maximize GPU usage, you can switch to GPU hardware only after completing the data download and preprocessing steps that doesn’t require a GPU:

    • At the point of switching to a GPU instance, it is fine to terminate the previous instance.

    • You can keep running successive cells without rerruning any of the previous cells, with the following exceptions:

      • If some data was saved in the volatile storage instead of the Google Drive storage, then switching instances will delete the data.

      • In such cases, the data must be backed up to Google Drive before terminating. This can be achieved with a simple Linux copy command: cp path_to_volatile_storage /content/drive/MyDrive/folder_to_be_copied_into

  • With the free version of Colab, GPU instances can run a maximum of 8 hours.

  • With the free version of Colab, only one GPU instance notebook can run at a time.

    • Colab Pro can run two GPU instance notebooks simultaneously.

  • Colab does not allow you to choose the GPU type.

    • As of November 2022, the predominant GPU is a Tesla T4 with the free version and a P100 with Colab Pro.
