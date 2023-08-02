Running TAO Toolkit on an Azure VM

Azure provides several VMs that are powered by NVIDIA GPUs–including the ND 100, NCv3, and NC T4v3 series. We recommend using the NVIDIA prodivded GPU optimized image as the base image for the VM. This base image includes all the lower-level dependencies, which reduces the friction of installing drivers and other pre-requisites.

Pull the GPU optimized image from Azure marketplace by clicking on the Get it Now button.

Select the v21.04.1 version under the Software plan to select the latest version. This will have the latest NVIDIA drivers and CUDA toolkit. Once you select the version, it will direct you to the Azure portal where you will create your VM.