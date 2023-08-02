Heart Rate Estimation

The configuration file for HeartRateNet has four key components for training and evaluating the models. The key parts of the configuration files are given below.

Note The heartratenet train and heartratenet evaluate commands share the same configuration file.

dataloader : Configures the dataset.

model : Configures the model.

loss : Configures the loss.

optimizer : Configures the optimizer.

Copy Copied! __class_name__: HeartRateNetTrainer checkpoint_dir: "/workspace/tao-experiments/heartratenet/model/" results_dir: "/workspace/tao-experiments/heartratenet/" random_seed: 32 log_every_n_secs: 20 checkpoint_n_epoch: 1 num_epoch: 20 summary_every_n_steps: 1 infrequency_summary_every_n_steps: 0 last_step: 1 evaluation_window: 10 low_freq_cutoff: 0.67 high_freq_cutoff: 4.0 fps: 20.0 model_type: HRNet_release dataloader: __class_name__: HeartRateNetDataloader image_info: num_channels: 3 image_height: 72 image_width: 72 data_format: channels_first dataset_info: tfrecords_directory_path: /workspace/tao-experiments/heartratenet/data tfrecord_folder_name: '' tfrecord_train_file_name: train.tfrecord tfrecord_test_file_name: test.tfrecord tfrecord_validation_file_name: validation.tfrecord model_info: model_type: HRNet_release model: __class_name__: HeartRateNet model_parameters: input_size: 72 data_format: channels_first conv_dropout_rate: 0.0 fully_connected_dropout_rate: 0.0 use_batch_norm: False model_type: HRNet_release frozen_blocks: 0 loss: __class_name__: HeartRateNetLoss loss_function_name: MSE optimizer: __class_name__: AdaDeltaOptimizer rho: 0.95 epsilon: 1.0e-7 learning_rate_schedule: __class_name__: ConstantLearningRateSchedule learning_rate: 1.0

Field Description Data Type and Constraints Recommended/Typical Value __class_name__ The module name String HeartRateNetTrainer checkpoint_dir The checkpoint directory to save the model to String results_dir The directory to save the results to String random_seed The random seed to use Unsigned Int log_every_n_secs The time interval in seconds to log the loss Unsigned Int 3000 checkpoint_n_epoch The frequency for saving the current model Unsigned Int num_epoch The number of epochs for training the model Unsigned Int summary_every_n_steps The frequency for giving summaries Unsigned Int evaluation_window The evaluation window on the predicted blood volume pulse in seconds Unsigned Int 10 low_freq_cutoff Heart rate high frequency cut off in Hz Float 0.67 high_freq_cutoff Heart rate low frequency cut off in Hz Float 0.40 fps Video frame rate in seconds Float model_type The model to use String dataloader The dataloader configuration Message model The model configuration Message loss The loss configuration Message optimizer The optimizer configuration Message

The dataloader configuration defines how the data will be loaded.

Field Description Data Type and Constraints Recommended/Typical Value num_channels The number of channels used in the video Unsigned Int 3 image_height The image height Unsigned Int 72 image_width The image width Unsigned Int 72 data_format The channel format of the data String channels_first tfrecords_directory_path The path to the tfrecods directory String /workspace/tao-experiments /heartratenet/data tfrecord_folder_name The folder name for the tfrecords String “” tfrecord_train_file_name The Tfrecord train filename String train.tfrecord tfrecord_test_file_name The Tfrecord test filename String test.tfrecord tfrecord_validation_file_name The Tfrecord validation filename String validation.tfrecord model_type The Model to use String HRNet_release

The model configuration allows you to customize your HeartRateNet model.

Field Description Data Type and Constraints Recommended/Typical Value input_size The size of the image input to the model Unsigned Int 72 data_format The data format of the images String channels_first conv_dropout_rate The convolution dropout rate Float 0.1 fully_connected_dropout_rate The fully connected layer dropout rate Float 0.1 use_batch_norm A flag specifying whether to use batch normalization Bool False model_type The model to use String HRNet_release frozen_blocks The number of layers to freeze in the model starting from the first layer Unsigned Int 0

The loss configuration allows you to pick between different losses.

Field Description Data Type and Constraints Recommended/Typical Value loss_function_name The loss function to use String MSE

The optimizer configuration allows you to configure the optimizer.