Joint Intent and Slot classification is a method for classifying an Intent and detecting all relevant Slots (Entities) for the Intent in a query. For example, in the query “What is the weather in Santa Clara tomorrow morning?”, we would like to classify the query as a weather Intent, detect Santa Clara as a location Slot, and tomorrow morning as a date_time Slot. Intent and Slot names are usually task-specific and defined as labels in the training data. This is a fundamental step that is executed in any task-driven conversational assistant.

Our BERT-based model implementation allows you to train and detect both of these tasks together.

TAO Toolkit provides a sample notebook to outline the end-to-end workflow on how to train an Intent and Slot classification model using TAO Toolkit and deploy it in Riva format on NGC resources.