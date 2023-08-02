LPRNet with TAO Deploy
LPRNet etlt file generated from
tao export is taken as an input to
tao-deploy to generate
optimized TensorRT engine. For more information about training the LPRNet, please refer to LPRNet training documentation.
Same spec file can be used as the
tao lprnet export command.
Use the following command to run LPRNet engine generation:
tao-deploy lprnet gen_trt_engine [-h] [-v]
-m MODEL_PATH
-k KEY
-e EXPERIMENT_SPEC
[--data_type {fp32,fp16}]
[--engine_file ENGINE_FILE]
[--cal_image_dir CAL_IMAGE_DIR]
[--cal_data_file CAL_DATA_FILE]
[--cal_cache_file CAL_CACHE_FILE]
[--max_batch_size MAX_BATCH_SIZE]
[--min_batch_size MIN_BATCH_SIZE]
[--opt_batch_size OPT_BATCH_SIZE]
[--max_workspace_size MAX_WORKSPACE_SIZE]
[--gpu_index GPU_INDEX]
[--log_file LOG_FILE]
Required Arguments
-m, --model_path: The
.etltmodel to be converted.
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up the TensorRT engine generation. This should be the same as the export specification file.
-k, --key: A user-specific encoding key to load a
.etltmodel.
Optional Arguments
-h, --help: Show this help message and exit.
--data_type: The desired engine data type. The options are
fp32,
fp16. The default value is
fp32.
int8is not supported for LPRNet.
--engine_file: Path to the serialized TensorRT engine file. Note that this file is hardware specific, and cannot be generalized across GPUs. As TensorRT engine file is hardware specific, you cannot use this engine file for deployment unless the deployment GPU is identical to training GPU.
--gpu_index: The index of (discrete) GPUs used for exporting the model. You can specify the index of the GPU to run export if the machine has multiple GPUs installed. Note that gen_trt_engine can only run on a single GPU.
--log_file: The path to the log file. The default path is “stdout”.
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
gen_trt_engine command to generate FP16 TensorRT engine:
tao-deploy lprnet gen_trt_engine -m /workspace/ssd_resnet18_epoch_100_int8.etlt \
-e /workspace/default_spec.txt \
-k $KEY \
--data_type fp16 \
--max_batch_size 8 \
--engine_file /export/fp16.engine
Same spec file as TAO evaluation spec file. Sample spec file:
random_seed: 42
lpr_config {
hidden_units: 512
max_label_length: 8
arch: "baseline"
nlayers: 10
}
eval_config {
batch_size: 1
}
augmentation_config {
output_width: 96
output_height: 48
output_channel: 3
}
dataset_config {
data_sources: {
label_directory_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/datasets/lpr_default_dataset/train/label"
image_directory_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/datasets/lpr_default_dataset/train/image"
}
characters_list_file: "/workspace/tao-experiments/datasets/lpr_default_dataset/us_lp_characters.txt"
validation_data_sources: {
label_directory_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/datasets/lpr_default_dataset/test/label"
image_directory_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/datasets/lpr_default_dataset/test/image"
}
}
Use the following command to run LPRNet engine evaluation:
tao-deploy lprnet evaluate [-h]
-e EXPERIMENT_SPEC
-m MODEL_PATH
[-b BATCH_SIZE]
[-r RESULTS_DIR]
[--gpu_index GPU_INDEX]
[--log_file LOG_FILE]
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for evaluation. This should be the same as the tao evaluate specification file.
-m, --model_path: The engine file to run evaluation.
-r, --results_dir: The directory where evaluation results will be stored.
-b, --batch_size: The batch size used for evaluation. Note that this value can not be larger than
--max_batch_sizeused during the engine generation. If not specified,
eval_config.batch_sizewill be used instead.
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
evaluate command to run evaluation with the TensorRT engine:
tao-deploy lprnet evaluate -m /export/fp16.engine \
-e /workspace/default_spec.txt \
-r /workspace/tao-experiments/evaluate
tao-deploy lprnet inference [-h]
-e EXPERIMENT_SPEC
-m MODEL_PATH
[-b BATCH_SIZE]
[-r RESULTS_DIR]
[--gpu_index GPU_INDEX]
[--log_file LOG_FILE]
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for evaluation. This should be the same as the tao evaluate specification file.
-m, --model_path: The engine file to run evaluation.
-r, --results_dir: The directory where evaluation results will be stored.
-b, --batch_size: The batch size used for evaluation. Note that this value can not be larger than
--max_batch_sizeused during the engine generation. If not specified,
eval_config.batch_sizewill be used instead.
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
inference command to run inference with the TensorRT engine:
tao-deploy lprnet inference -m /export/fp16.engine \
-e /workspace/default_spec.txt \
-r /workspace/tao-experiments/inference
The decoded predictions are printed to
STDOUT.