BodyPoseNet is an NVIDIA-developed multi-person body pose estimation network included in the TAO Toolkit. It aims to predict the skeleton for every person in a given input image, which consists of keypoints and the connections between them. BodyPoseNet follows a single-shot, bottom-up methodology, so there is no need for a person detector. And unlike top-down methodology, the compute does not scale linearly with the number of people in the scene. The pose/skeleton output is commonly used as input for applications like activity/gesture recognition, fall detection, and posture analysis, among others.

The default model predicts the following 18 keypoints: