Integrating Conversational AI Models into Riva
While the TAO Toolkit is an excellent resource to train and finetune models, Riva provides resources to deploy those models into scalable services running on GPUs.
Along with the TAO conversational AI package, we provide the following sample resources on NGC to capture the end to end workflow of training a model with TAO and deploying them to Riva.
|
Conversational AI Task
|
Jupyter Notebooks
|
Speech to Text
|
Speech to Text Citrinet
|
Question Answering
|
Text Classification
|
Token Classification
|
Punctuation and Capitalization
|
Intent and Slot Classification
|
NGram LM Notebook
|
Text to Speech
Each sample resource contain 2 sample notebooks,
To train the respective model using TAO Toolkit and generate an exported
.riva
To use this exported
.rivafile and deploy it to Riva.
You may find more information about the same in the Riva Documentation.