To deploy a UNet model that has been trained by TAO to DeepStream, you have to generate a device-specific optimized TensorRT engine using tao-converter , which can then be ingested by DeepStream. Download the corresponding device-specific tao-converter from the TAO converter matrix.

Machine-specific optimizations are done as part of the engine creation process, so a distinct engine should be generated for each environment and hardware configuration. If the TensorRT or CUDA libraries of the inference environment are updated (including minor version updates), or if a new model is generated, new engines need to be generated. Running an engine that was generated with a different version of TensorRT and CUDA is not supported and will cause unknown behavior that affects inference speed, accuracy, and stability, or it may fail to run altogether.

The tao-converter tool is provided with the TAO Toolkit to facilitate the deployment of TAO trained models on TensorRT and/or Deepstream. This section elaborates on how to generate a TensorRT engine using tao-converter .

For deployment platforms with an x86-based CPU and discrete GPUs, the tao-converter is distributed within the TAO docker. Therefore, we suggest using the docker to generate the engine. However, this requires that the user adhere to the same minor version of TensorRT as distributed with the docker. The TAO docker includes TensorRT version 8.0.

For an x86 platform with discrete GPUs, the default TAO package includes the tao-converter built for TensorRT 8.2.5.1 with CUDA 11.4 and CUDNN 8.2. However, for any other version of CUDA and TensorRT, please refer to the overview section for download. Once the tao-converter is downloaded, follow the instructions below to generate a TensorRT engine.

Unzip the zip file on the target machine. Install the OpenSSL package using the command: Copy Copied! sudo apt-get install libssl-dev Export the following environment variables:

$ export TRT_LIB_PATH="/usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu"
$ export TRT_INC_PATH="/usr/include/x86_64-linux-gnu"

Run the tao-converter using the sample command below and generate the engine.

For the Jetson platform, the tao-converter is available to download in the NVIDIA developer zone. You may choose the version you wish to download as listed in the overview section. Once the tao-converter is downloaded, please follow the instructions below to generate a TensorRT engine.

Unzip the zip file on the target machine. Install the OpenSSL package using the command: Copy Copied! sudo apt-get install libssl-dev Export the following environment variables:

$ export TRT_LIB_PATH="/usr/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu"
$ export TRT_INC_PATH="/usr/include/aarch64-linux-gnu"

For Jetson devices, TensorRT comes pre-installed with Jetpack. If you are using older JetPack, upgrade to JetPack-5.0DP. Run the tao-converter using the sample command below and generate the engine.

Note Make sure to follow the output node names as mentioned in Exporting the Model section of the respective model.

Using the tao-converter

tao-converter [-h] -k <encryption_key>
               -p <optimization_profiles>
               [-d <input_dimensions>]
               [-o <comma separated output nodes>]
               [-c </path/to/calibration/cache_file>]
               [-e </path/to/output/engine>]
               [-b <calibration batch size>]
               [-m <maximum batch size of the TRT engine>]
               [-t <engine datatype>]
               [-w <maximum workspace size of the TRT Engine>]
               [-i <input dimension ordering>]
               [-s]
               [-u <DLA_core>]
               input_file

Required Arguments

input_file : The path to the .etlt model exported using export

-p : Optimization profiles for .etlt models with dynamic shape. Use a comma-separated list of optimization profile shapes in the format <input_name>,<min_shape>,<opt_shape>,<max_shape> , where each shape has the format: <n>x<c>x<h>x<w> .

-k : The key used to encode the .tlt model when doing the traning

Optional Arguments

-e : The path to save the engine to. The default path is ./saved.engine . Use .engine or .trt as an extension for the engine path.

-t : The desired engine data type. This option generates a calibration cache if in INT8 mode. The default value is fp32 . The options are fp32 , fp16 , and int8 .

-w : The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine. The default value is 1073741824(1<<30) .

-i : The input dimension ordering. The default value is nchw . The options are nchw , nhwc , nc . For UNet, you can omit this argument.

-s : A Boolean value specifying whether to apply TensorRT strict type constraints when building the TensorRT engine

-u : Specifies the DLA core index when building the TensorRT engine on Jetson devices

-d : A comma-separated list of input dimensions that should match the dimensions used for export

-o : A comma-separated list of output blob names that should match the output configuration used for export

INT8 Mode Arguments

-c : The path to the calibration cache file for INT8 mode. The default path is ./cal.bin .

-b : The batch size used during the export step for INT8 calibration cache generation (default: 8 ).

-m : The maximum batch size for the TensorRT engine. The default value is 16 . If you encounter out-of-memory issues, decrease the batch size accordingly. This parameter is not required for .etlt models generated with dynamic shape (which is only possible for new models introduced in TAO Toolkit 3.21.08 or later).

Sample Output Log

Here is a sample log for exporting a BYOM UNet model.

tao-converter -k $KEY -c $USER_EXPERIMENT_DIR/export/isbi_cal.bin -e $USER_EXPERIMENT_DIR/export/trt.int8.tlt.isbi.engine -t int8 -p input_1:0,1x1x572x572,4x1x572x572,16x1x572x572 /workspace/tao-experiments/faster_rcnn/resnet18_pruned.epoch45.etlt
..
[INFO] Some tactics do not have sufficient workspace memory to run. Increasing workspace size may increase performance, please check verbose output.
[INFO] Detected 1 inputs and 2 output network tensors.

Note To use the default tao-converter available in the TAO Toolkit package, append tao to the sample usage of the tao_converter as mentioned here.

Once the model and/or TensorRT engine file has been generated, two additional files are required:

Label file

Deepstream configuration file

The label file is a text file containing the names of the classes that the UNet model is trained to segment. The order in which the classes are listed here must match the order in which the model predicts the output. This order is derived from the target_class_id_mapping.json file that is saved in the results directory after training. Here is an example of the target_class_id_mapping.json file:

{"0": ["foreground"], "1": ["background"]}

Here is an example of the corresponding unet_labels.txt file. The order in the unet_labels.txt should match the order in the target_class_id_mapping.json keys:

foreground
background

The segmentation model is typically used as a primary inference engine. It can also be used as a secondary inference engine. Download ds-tlt from the deepstream_tao_apps repository.

Follow these steps to use TensorRT engine file with ds-tlt:

Generate the TensorRT engine using tao-converter . Detailed instructions are provided in the Generating an engine using tao-converter section. Once the engine file is generated successfully, do the following to set up ds-tlt with DS 5.1.

Set NVDS_VERSION:=5.1 in apps/Makefile and post_processor/Makefile inside the deepstream_tlt_apps directory. This repository is downloaded from deepstream_tao_apps. Follow the Deepstream TAO installation instructions here to install ds-tlt. Change the output dimensions for UNet according to your model here: deepstream source code. Change MODEL_OUTPUT_WIDTH and MODEL_OUTPUT_HEIGHT in the above source code to your model output dimensions. For example, for the Resnet18 3-channel model mentioned in this documentation, the lines will be changed as follows:

#define MODEL_OUTPUT_WIDTH 320
#define MODEL_OUTPUT_HEIGHT 320



To run this model in the sample ds-tlt , you must modify the existing pgie_unet_tlt_config.txt file here. to point to this model. For all options, see the configuration file below. To learn more about the parameters, refer to the DeepStream Development Guide.

[property]
gpu-id=0
net-scale-factor=0.007843
model-color-format=2
offsets=127.5
labelfile-path=</Path/to/unet_labels.txt>
##Replace following path to your model file
model-engine-file=<Path/to/tensorrt engine generated by tao-converter>
#current DS cannot parse unet etlt model, so you need to
#convert the etlt model to TensoRT engine first use tao-converter
infer-dims=c;h;w # where c = number of channels, h = height of the model input, w = width of model input.
batch-size=1
## 0=FP32, 1=INT8, 2=FP16 mode
network-mode=2
num-detected-classes=2
interval=0
gie-unique-id=1
network-type=2
output-blob-names=softmax_1
segmentation-threshold=0.0
##specify the output tensor order, 0(default value) for CHW and 1 for HWC
segmentation-output-order=1

[class-attrs-all]
roi-top-offset=0
roi-bottom-offset=0
detected-min-w=0
detected-min-h=0
detected-max-w=0
detected-max-h=0

An example of the modified config file for the Resnet18 3-channel model trained on ISBI dataset is provided below:

[property]
gpu-id=0
net-scale-factor=0.007843
# Since the model input channel is 3, using RGB color format.
model-color-format=0
offsets=127.5;127.5;127.5
labelfile-path=/home/nvidia/deepstream_tlt_apps/configs/unet_tlt/unet_labels.txt
##Replace following path to your model file
model-engine-file=/home/nvidia/deepstream_tlt_apps/models/unet/unet_resnet18_isbi.engine
#current DS cannot parse onnx etlt model, so you need to
#convert the etlt model to TensoRT engine first use tao-converter
infer-dims=3;320;320
batch-size=1
## 0=FP32, 1=INT8, 2=FP16 mode
network-mode=2
num-detected-classes=2
interval=0
gie-unique-id=1
network-type=2
output-blob-names=softmax_1
segmentation-threshold=0.0
##specify the output tensor order, 0(default value) for CHW and 1 for HWC
segmentation-output-order=1

[class-attrs-all]
roi-top-offset=0
roi-bottom-offset=0
detected-min-w=0
detected-min-h=0
detected-max-w=0
detected-max-h=0

Below is the sample ds-tlt command for inference on one image:

ds-tlt configs/unet_tlt/pgie_unet_tlt_config.txt image_isbi_rgb.jpg

Note The .png image format is not supported by Deepstream, so the inference image needs to be converted to .jpg . If the model_input_channels is set to 3, ensure grayscale images are converted to 3-channel images.



