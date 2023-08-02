Working With the Containers

To run the DNNs from one of the multiple enclosed containers, you first need to know which networks are housed in which container. A simple way to get this information is to install the TAO Toolkit Launcher on your local machine and running tao info –verbose , enclosed across multiple containers.

The following is sample output from TAO 4.0.1:

Copy Copied! Configuration of the TAO Toolkit Instance dockers: nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit: 4.0.0-tf2.9.1 docker_registry: nvcr.io tasks: 1. classification_tf2 2. efficientdet_tf2 4.0.0-tf1.15.5: docker_registry: nvcr.io tasks: 1. augment 2. bpnet 3. classification_tf1 4. dssd 5. emotionnet 6. efficientdet_tf1 7. fpenet 8. gazenet 9. gesturenet 10. heartratenet 11. lprnet 12. mask_rcnn 13. multitask_classification 14. retinanet 15. ssd 16. unet 17. yolo_v3 18. yolo_v4 19. yolo_v4_tiny 20. converter 21. detectnet_v2 22. faster_rcnn 4.0.0-pyt: docker_registry: nvcr.io tasks: 1. speech_to_text 2. speech_to_text_citrinet 3. text_classification 4. question_answering 5. token_classification 6. intent_slot_classification 7. punctuation_and_capitalization 8. action_recognition 9. spectro_gen 10. vocoder 11. deformable_detr 12. segformer 13. re_identification 14. pose_classification 15. n_gram format_version: 2.0 toolkit_version: 4.0.1 published_date: 12/06/2022

The container name associated with the task can be derived as $DOCKER_REGISTRY/$DOCKER_NAME:$DOCKER_TAG . For example, from the log above, the Docker name to run detectnet_v2 can be derived as follows:

Copy Copied! export DOCKER_REGISTRY="nvcr.io" export DOCKER_NAME="nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit" export DOCKER_TAG="4.0.0-tf1.15.5" export DOCKER_CONTAINER=$DOCKER_REGISTRY/$DOCKER_NAME:$DOCKER_TAG

Once you have the Docker name, invoke the container by running the commands defined by the network without the :code:`tao` prefix. For example, the following command will run a detectnet_v2 training job with 4 GPUs: