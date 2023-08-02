Emotion Classification

EmotionNet is an NVIDIA developed emotion detection model which is included in the TAO Toolkit as one of the tasks supported. With EmotionNet the following subtasks are supported, namely:

dataset_convert

train

evaluate

inference

export

These tasks may be invoke from the TAO Toolkit Launcher by following the below mentioned convention from command line:

Copy Copied! tao emotionnet <sub_task> <args_per_subtask>