PeopleSegNet

The model described in this card detects one or more “person” objects within an image and returns a box around each object, as well as a segmentation mask for each object.

This model is based on MaskRCNN with ResNet50 as its feature extractor. MaskRCNN is a widely adopted two-stage architecture, which uses Region Proposal Network (RPN) to generate object proposals and various prediction heads to predict object categories, refine bounding boxes and generate instance masks.