NVIDIA TAO Toolkit v4.0.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA TAO  NVIDIA TAO Toolkit v4.0.1  HeartRate Estimation

HeartRate Estimation

The heartrate models detect person’s heartrate from frontal facial RGB video.

Training algorithm

The training algorithm optimizes the network to minimize the root mean square error between predicted and ground truth pulse wave. This model was trained using the Heartrate Estimation training app in TAO Toolkit v3.0.

Intended use case

The primary use case for this model is to detect heartrate. The model can be used to detect heartrate by using video with small compression ratio and proper frame rate.

The datasheet for the model is captured in its model card hosted at NGC.
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA.. Last updated on Aug 2, 2023