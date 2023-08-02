Release Notes
NVIDIA TAO Toolkit is a Python package to enable NVIDIA customers the ability to fine-tune pretrained models with customer’s own data and export them for TensorRT based inference through an edge device.
NVIDIA Transfer Learning Toolkit has been renamed to TAO Toolkit. For detailed migration guide go to this section.
Key Features
Enable third party MLOPs providers - ClearML and Weights and Biases for the following networks
MaskRCNN
UNet
Compute Stack
TF 1.15.5 Container
container name: nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit tag: 4.0.1-tf1.15.5
Software
Version
python
3.6
CUDA
11.8
CuDNN
8.6.0
TensorRT
8.5.1.7
Bug Fixes
YOLOv4 visualizer fails when running multiGPU training
Fix model cancel and resume function names in
tao-client
TAO Toolkit API
Replace FLIR Google Drive links with public links
Bare metal Quick Start Script * Fix GPU Operator deployment issues when host drivers are installed * Disable ingress-nginx controller admissionWebhooks as they fail on some systems * Add support for MIG-based nodes * Add support for overriding GPU Operator and driver versions
Known Issues/Limitations
MLOPs visualization for MaskRCNN and UNet are not available via the RestAPIs
Key Features
AutoML suite via TAO Toolkit API
Integration with Third party MLOPS providers - ClearML and Weights and Biases
Support for Transformer based Deep Neural Network training and export
Segformer - semantic segmentation
Deformable DETR - object detection
Support for reidentification network
Seggregation of DNN commands into training and deploy containers
Pruning and finetuning of NGram language models
Add support for AWS EKS and Azure AKS
Quick start scripts for easy deployment of TAO Toolkit via launcher and API’s
Launcher
APIs
Bare Metal
AWS EKS
Azure AKS
Compute Stack
TF 1.15.5 Container
container name: nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit tag: 4.0.0-tf1.15.5
Software
Version
python
3.6
CUDA
11.8
CuDNN
8.6.0
TensorRT
8.5.1.7
TF 2.9.1 Container
container name: nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit tag: 4.0.0-tf2.9.1
Software
Version
python
3.8
CUDA
11.8
CuDNN
8.6.0
TensorRT
8.5.0.12
PyTorch Container
container name: nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit tag: 4.0.0-pyt
Software
Version
python
3.8
CUDA
11.8
CuDNN
8..6.0
TensorRT
8.5.0.12
Deploy Container
container name: nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit tag: 4.0.0-deploy
Software
Version
python
3.8
CUDA
11.8
CuDNN
8.6.0
TensorRT
8.5.1.7
Model Updates
Computer vision
Common
Upgrade TensorRT version to 8.5.1.7
Integrate clearml and wandb to train tasks
Pass target_opset to exporter for ONNX models
Fix status.json for all networks required by TAO Toolkit API
Store calib_json and suppress TensorRT related arguments
Classification
Recursive walkthrough of image_dir
Add valid input checks and corresponding logs
FasterRCNN
Fix bug in pruning for VGG16
UNet
Resolve BYOM Bug added param for remvove FC head
Add target opset to export model
Fixed resume training and checkpoint saving
Add calib_json option and remove tensorrt options from export
Fix to modify number of classes while finetuning
Fix retraining for QAT model
DetectNet_v2
Fix bug in early stopping validation
Add config file for DNv2 in wandb and clearml
Add thresholding to evaluate
Adding Early stopping to DetectNetv2
Multitask Classification
Fix multitask classification export with deepstream config
-
YOLOv3
Enable Tensorboard visualization
MaskRCNN
Enable adaptive export for mrcnn_resolution
-
SSD
Fix resuming issue with DALI dataloader
reduce the call to create_quantized_keras_model when enable QAT
Fix dataset converter regression
YOLOv4
Automatic class weighting
Support 16bit images
-
Deformable-DETR
Initial commit for deformable detr support
Segformer
Initial commit for segformer support
Core
Add logic for telemetry data upload
ARNet
Enable block_mode dataloader for eval script
Improve inference script
Conversational AI
ASR
Add opset, autocast and fold constants for ONNX export
Fix misses in ASR metrics
Update WER API changes for infer_onnx
TTS
Fix logging for telemetry
Fix vocoder multiGPU logging
Fix multiGPU failures in TTS
Fix cuda error in train
Known Issues/Limitations
Wandb integraton requires containers to be instantiated with
rootuser
NLP Question Answering task doesn’t support megatron based models for TAO workflows.
Key Features
Bring your own models into TAO Toolkit using TAO BYOM converter.
Deploy TAO as a service on a Kubernetes cluster, detailed in this section
Integrate TAO into your workflow using RestAPIs
TensorBoard visualization is available for select models, as detailed in this section.
Train object detection networks from a pointcloud data file via PointPillars.
Train a classification network to classify poses from a pose skeleton via a Graph convolutional network.
Intermediate checkpointing is available for ASR and TTS models.
Support Conformer-CTC for ASR: train, finetune, evaluate, infer, and export.
Compute Stack
TF 1.15.4 Container
container name: nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit-tf tag: v3.22.05-tf1.15.4-py3
Software
Version
python
3.6
CUDA
11.4
CuDNN
8.2.1.32
TensorRT
8.2.5.1
TF 1.15.5 Container
container name: nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit-tf tag: v3.22.05-tf1.15.5-py3
Software
Version
python
3.6
CUDA
11.6
CuDNN
8.2.1.32
TensorRT
8.2.5.1
PyTorch Container
container name: nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit-pyt tag: v3.22.05-py3
Software
Version
python
3.8
CUDA
11.5
CuDNN
8.2.1.32
TensorRT
8.2.5.1
Language Model Container
container name: nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit-lm tag: v3.22.05-py3
Software
Version
python
3.8
CUDA
11.5
CuDNN
8.2.1.32
TensorRT
8.2.5.1
Model Updates
Computer Vision
Image Classification
Add verification for custom classmap file input.
Add classmap file input to train.
Add classmap file as optional input for evaluate.
Add status callback and
results_dircommand line argument for evaluate and inference.
Support TensorBoard visualization for
trainendpoint.
Perform initial updates for BYOM custom layer.
Add EFF package.
Add EFF package and model loading.
Enable BYOM in image classification.
DetectNet_v2
Limit GPU memory usage during
tao detectnet_v2 evaluate,
Add native support to convert COCO Dataset to TFRecords,
Bring sampling mode parameter out in the spec file under
dataset_config,
Enable tensorboard visualization,
Add configuration element for
visualizerin
dataset_config.
Fix success state for TFRecords generation.
Add status logging to all tasks as long as the
--results_dirargument is set via command line.
UNet
Update the
--gen_ds_configoption during UNet export.
Add the
dataset_convertendpoint to UNet.
Add support for converting COCO Dataset to TFRecords.
Support evaluation on a pruned model.
Add graph collect for functions to improve memory consumption.
Optimize ONNX for UNet inference.
Fix bugs for re-training a pruned model.
Add unified
status_loggingto UNet endpoints.
Support custom layer pruning and direct evaluate from
.tltbvia BYOM.
Enable Bring Your Own Model for UNet.
Implement support for Quantization Aware Training (QAT).
Add end-to-end support for ShuffleNet.
Enable status logging during training via
StatusCallBack.
Improve the operation of dataloader during training.
Enable TensorBoard visualization during training.
Add a warning for
output_width.
Enable support for training with early stopping.
BYOM
Enable custom layer pruning for Bring You Own Model (BYOM).
-
Common features
Fix error handling in
model_io.
Support COCO TFRecord conversion for object detection and segmentation networks.
Fix a typo in SoftStartAnnealingLearningRateScheduler.
Implement status-logging callback.
YOLOv4
Enable smoothing to object loss.
Support exponential moving average (EMA).
Fix the YOLOv4 neck and head structure.
Configure NMS per data-loader configuration.
Fix YOLOv3 and YOLOv4 shapes.
Enable manually setting class weighting.
Enable TensorBoard visualization.
MaskRCNN
Enable
skip_crowd_during_training=False.
Add an evaluation summary and patch exporter.
Enable TensorBoard visualization.
-
EfficientDet
Fix a typo in TRT inferencer.
SSD
Enable status logging for all endpoints when
--results_diris added to the command line
Enable support for training with early stopping.
-
DSSD
Enable status logging for all endpoints when
--results_diris added to the command line.
Enable support for training with early stopping.
-
RetinaNet
Enable support for training with early stopping.
Enable status logging for all endpoints when
--results_diris added to the command line.
Fix a bug with resume checkpoint via sequence dataloader.
Enable backward compatibility for a TLT 2.0 trained model.
Enable Tensorboard visualization during training.
Enable manually setting class weights.
FasterRCNN
Enable status logging for all endpoints when
--results_diris added to the command line.
Enable model as a CLI argument of evaluation and inference for TAO API.
Enable Tensorboard visualization during training
Conversational AI
Generic
Add status logging to TTS models similar to TAO Toolkit CV models
Fix issue in QA model evaluation for Chinese SQuAD*style dataset
Fix bug of create_tokenizer on always using old corpus silently
Update backend to use NeMo 1.7.0
TTS
Remove duration check for TTS dataset from Riva Custom Voice Recorder
Fix infer onnx endpoint when running infer from finetuned model
Fix error handling for Vocoder
Enable intermediate .tlt model checkpoint
PointPillars
Enabled transfer learning with pretrained models
Use TensorRT oss 22.02 from GitHub
Action Recognition
Update metrics module
ASR
Support Early Stopping
Finetune on NeMo models
Enable intermediate .tlt model checkpoint
Pretrained models
New models
PointPillarNet
PoseClassificationNet
-
Updated models
PeopleNet
PeopleSemSegNet
PeopleSegNet
LPDNet
Known Issues/Limitations
TAO DSSD/FasterRCNN/RetinaNet/YOLOv3/YOLOv4 can have intermittent illegal memory access errors with export or converter CLI commands. The root cause is unknown. In this case, simply run it again to resolve this issue.
The TAO BYOM Semantic Segmentation workflow is only supported with UNet and Image Classification.
TAO Image Classification networks require driver 510 or greater for training.
TAO Toolkit as a Service doesn’t support user authentication and per-user workspace management.
TTS Finetuning is only supported for data originating from the NVIDIA Custom Voice Recorder.
Key Features
Features included in this release
TAO Resources
Jupyter notebook example for showing the end-to-end workflow for the following model
TAO Conversational AI
Support for finetuning a FastPitch and HiFiGAN from a pretrained model
Update FastPitch and HiFiGAN export and infer endpoint to interface with RIVA
-
Known Issues/Limitations
TAO FastPitch finetuning is only supported on text transcripts that are defined in the NVIDIA Custom Voice Recorder.
The data from the NVIDIA Custom Voice Recorder can only be used for fine tuning a
FastPitchor
HiFiGANmodel.
For finetuning FastPitch, you are required to resample the new speaker data to the sampling rate of the dataset used to train the pretrained model.
Key Features
Features included in this release:
TAO Resources:
Jupyter notebook examples showing the end-to-end workflow for the following models
ActionRecognitionNet
EfficientDet
Text-To-Speech using FastPitch and HiFiGAN
TAO CV:
Pretrained models for several public architectures and reference applications serving computer vision related object classification, detection and segmentation use cases.
Support for YOLOv4-tiny and EfficienetDet object detection models.
Support for pruning EfficientDet models
New pretrained models released on NGC
Converter utility to generate device specific optimized TensorRT engines
Jetson JP4.6
x86 + dGPU - TensorRT 8.0.1.6 with CUDA 11.4
TAO Conversational AI:
Support for training FastPitch and HiFiGAN model from scratch
Adding new encoders for Natural Language Processing tasks
DistilBERT
BioMegatron-BERT
Known Issues/Limitations
TAO CV
Transfer Learning is not supported on pruned models across all applications.
When training with multiple GPUs, you might need to scale down the batch_size and/or scale up the learning rate to get the same accuracy seen in single GPU training.
When training DetectNet_v2 for object detection use-cases with more than 10 classes, you may need to either update the cost_weight parameter in the cost_function_config, or balance the number of samples per class in the dataset for better training.
When training a DetectNet_v2 network for datasets with less than 20,000 images, please use smaller batch-sizes (1, 2 or 4) to get better accuracy.
The infer subtask of DetectNet_v2 doesn’t output confidence and generates 0. as value. You may ignore these values and only consider the bbox and class labels as valid outputs.
ResNet101 pre-trained weights from NGC is not supported on YOLOv3, YOLOv4, YOLOv4-tiny, SSD, DSSD and RetinaNet.
When generating int8 engine with
tao-converter, please use
-sif there is TensorRT error message saying weights are outside of fp16 range.
Due to the complexity of larger EfficientDet models, the pruning process will take significantly longer to finish. For example, pruning the EfficientDet-D5 model may take at least 25 minutes on a V100 server.
When generating a TensorRT INT8 engine on A100 GPUs using the
tao-converterfor MaskRCNN, enable
--strict_data_type
Our EfficientDet codebase has source code taken from the automl github repo
TAO Conversational AI
When running convAI models on a cloud VM, users should have root access to the VM
Text-To-Speech pipelines only support training from scratch for a single speaker
Text-To-Speech training pipeline requires the audio files to be
.wavformat
TAO Toolkit 3.0-21.11 exported .riva files will not be supported in RIVA < 21.09
BioMegatron-BERT and Megatron based NLP tasks doesn’t support resuming a previously completed model with more number of epochs than the previously completed experiment
When running the end to end sample of Text-to-Speech, you may have to use expand abbreviations
Resolved Issues
TAO CV
YOLOv4, YOLOv3, UNet and LPRNet exported
.etltmodel files can be integrated directly into DeepStream 6.0.
-
TAO Conversational AI
ASR model support generating intermediate
.tltmodel files during training
Deprecated Features
The TAO Computer Vision Inference Pipeline is deprecated. Users can now use DeepStream to deploy the following out-of-the-box models via reference applications provided here:
Release Contents
Components included in this release:
TAO Launcher pip package
TAO - TF docker
TAO - Pytorch Docker
TAO - Language Model Docker
Jupyter notebook with sample workflows
Getting Started Guide containing usage and installation instructions
tao-converter for x86 + discrete GPU platforms
tao-converter for Jetson (ARM64) available here.
Pre-trained weights trained on Open Image dataset available on NGC
Unpruned and Pruned models for Purpose-built models - Pruned models can be deployed out-of-box with DeepStream and unpruned models can be used for re-training.
Trainable and out-of-box Deployable models for:
Key Features
Transfer Learning Toolkit has been renamed to TAO Toolkit
TAO Toolkit Launcher:
Python3 pip package as a unified Command Line Interface (CLI)
Support for docker hosted from different registries
-
TAO Resources:
Jupyter notebook examples showing the end-to-end workflow for the following models
N-Gram Language model
-
TAO CV:
Support for MaskRCNN Instance segmentation model
Support for pruning MaskRCNN models
Support for serializing a template DeepStream config and labels file
Support for training highly accurate purpose-built models:
BodyPose Estimation
-
Instructions for running TAO in the cloud with Azure
Converter utility to generate device specific optimized TensorRT engines
New backbones added to UNet training
Vanilla UNet Dynamic
Efficient UNet
TAO Conversational AI:
Added support for validating an exported model for compliance with RIVA
Training an N-Gram language model implemented in KenLM
Known Issues/Limitations
TAO CV
Transfer Learning is not supported on pruned models across all applications.
When training with multiple GPUs, you might need to scale down the batch_size and/or scale up the learning rate to get the same accuracy seen in single GPU training.
When training DetectNet_v2 for object detection use-cases with more than 10 classes, you may need to either update the cost_weight parameter in the cost_function_config, or balance the number of samples per class in the dataset for better training.
When training a DetectNet_v2 network for datasets with less than 20,000 images, please use smaller batch-sizes (1, 2 or 4) to get better accuracy.
The infer subtask of DetectNet_v2 doesn’t output confidence and generates 0. as value. You may ignore these values and only consider the bbox and class labels as valid outputs.
ResNet101 pre-trained weights from NGC is not supported on YOLOv3, YOLOv4, YOLOv4-tiny, SSD, DSSD and RetinaNet.
When generating int8 engine with
tao-converter, please use
-sif there is TensorRT error message saying weights are outside of fp16 range.
TAO Conversational AI
When running convAI models on a cloud VM, users should have root access to the VM.
TAO Conv AI models cannot generate intermediate model.tlt files.
-