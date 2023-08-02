EfficientDet (TF2) with TAO Deploy

Same spec file can be used as the tao efficientdet_tf2 export command.

The export configuration contains the parameters of exporting a .etlt model to TensorRT engine, which can be used for deployment.

Field Description Data Type and Constraints Recommended/Typical Value output_path The path to save the exported .etlt model string False engine_file The path where the generated engine will be stored string False cal_image_dir The directory containing images to be used for calibration string False cal_cache_file The path to calibration cache file string False batches The size of batches to be iterated for calibration unsigned int 10 batch_size The batch size for each batch unsigned int 1 data_type The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine string FP32 min_batch_size The minimum batch size used for optimization profile shape unsigned int 1 opt_batch_size The optimal batch size used for optimization profile shape unsigned int 1 max_batch_size The maximum batch size used for optimization profile shape unsigned int 1 max_workspace_size The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine unsigned int 2

Below is a sample spec file for TF2 classification.

Copy Copied! data: loader: prefetch_size: 4 shuffle_file: False shuffle_buffer: 10000 cycle_length: 32 block_length: 16 max_instances_per_image: 100 skip_crowd_during_training: True image_size: '512x512' num_classes: 91 train_tfrecords: - '/workspace/tao-experiments/train-*' val_tfrecords: - '/workspace/tao-experiments/val-*' val_json_file: '/workspace/tao-experiments/raw-data/annotations/instances_val2017.json' evaluate: batch_size: 8 num_samples: 500 max_detections_per_image: 100 label_map: "/workspace/tao-experiments/efficientdet_tf2/specs/coco_labels.yaml" model_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/efficientdet-d0.int8.engine" export: max_batch_size: 1 dynamic_batch_size: True min_score_thresh: 0.4 output_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/efficientdet-d0.etlt" engine_file: "/workspace/tao-experiments/efficientdet-d0.int8.engine" data_type: "int8" max_workspace_size: 2 # in Gb cal_image_dir: "/workspace/tao-experiments/raw-data/val2017" cal_cache_file: "/workspace/tao-experiments/efficientdet-d0.cal" cal_batch_size: 16 cal_batches: 10 inference: model_path: "/workspace/tao-experiments/efficientdet-d0.int8.engine" image_dir: "/workspace/tao-experiments/test_samples" output_dir: "/workspace/tao-experiments/annotated_images" dump_label: False batch_size: 1 min_score_thresh: 0.4 label_map: "/workspace/tao-experiments/efficientdet_tf2/specs/coco_labels.yaml" key: 'nvidia_tao' results_dir: '/workspace/tao-experiments/'

Use the following command to run TF2 EfficientDet engine generation:

Copy Copied! tao-deploy efficientdet_tf2 gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \ key=<key> \ export.output_path=/path/to/etlt/file \ export.engine_file=/path/to/engine/file \ export.data_type=<data_type>





-e, --experiment_spec : The experiment spec file to set up the TensorRT engine generation. This should be the same as the export specification file.

-k, --key : A user-specific encoding key to load a .etlt model.

Here’s an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate INT8 TensorRT engine:

Copy Copied! tao-deploy efficientdet_tf2 gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC key=$YOUR_KEY \ export.output_path=$ETLT_FILE \ export.engine_file=$ENGINE_FILE \ export.data_type=int8



