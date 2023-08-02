TAO Toolkit encapsulates DNN training pipelines that may be developed across different training platforms. In order to abstract the details from TAO Toolkit users, TAO Toolkit now is packaged with a launcher CLI. The CLI is a python3 wheel package that may be installed using the python-pip . When installed, the launcher CLI abstracts the user from having to instantiate and run several TAO containers and map the commands accordingly.

In this release of TAO Toolkit, the TAO package includes two underlying dockers, based on the training framework. Each docker contains entrypoints to a task, which runs the sub-tasks associated with them. The tasks and sub-tasks follow the following cascaded structure

Copy Copied! tao <task> <sub-task> <args>

The tasks are broadly divided into computer vision and conversational AI. For example, DetectNet_v2 is a computer vision task for object detection in TAO Toolkit, which supports subtasks such as train , prune , evaluate , export etc. When the user executes a command, for example tao detectnet_v2 train --help , the TAO Toolkit Launcher does the following:

Pulls the required TAO container with the entrypoint for DetectNet_v2 Creates an instance of the container Runs the detectnet_v2 entrypoint with the train sub-task

You may visualize the user interaction diagram for the TAO Launcher when running training and evaluation for a DetectNet_v2 model as follows:

Similarly, the interaction diagram for training a QuartzNet speech_to_text model is as follows:

The following sections cover supported commands and configuring the launcher.