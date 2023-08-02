ReIdentificationNet
ReIdentificationNet takes cropped images of a person from different perspectives as network input and outputs the embedding features for that person. The embeddings are used to perform similarity matching to re-identify the same person. The model supported in the current version is based on ResNet, which is the most commonly used baseline for re-identification due to its high accuracy.
ReIdentificationNet requires cropped images as input. These images are resized to 256x128 for model input. Random transformation is applied to each image during training.
The data should be organized in the following structure:
/Dataset
/bounding_box_train
0002_c1s1_000451_03.jpg
0002_c1s1_000551_01.jpg
...
1500_c6s3_086567_01.jpg
/bounding_box_test
0000_c1s1_000151_01.jpg
0000_c1s1_000376_03.jpg
...
1501_c6s4_001902_01.jpg
/query
0001_c1s1_001051_00.jpg
0001_c2s1_000301_00.jpg
...
1501_c6s4_001877_00.jpg
The root directory of the dataset contains sub-directories for training, testing, and query.
Each sub-directory has the cropped images of different identities. For example, the image
0001_c1s1_01_00.jpg is from the first sequence s1 of camera c1. 01 indicates the
first frame in the sequence
c1s1.
0001 is the unique ID assigned to the object.
The contents after the third
_ are ignored.
The spec file for ReIdentificationNet includes
model_config,
train_config,
dataset_config, and
re_ranking_config parameters. Here is an example spec
for training a ResNet model on Market-1501 that contains 751 identities in the training set.
model_config:
backbone: resnet50
last_stride: 1
pretrain_choice: imagenet
pretrained_model_path: "/path/to/pretrained_model.pth"
input_channels: 3
input_size: [256, 128]
neck: bnneck
feat_dim: 256
num_classes: 751
neck_feat: after
metric_loss_type: triplet
with_center_loss: False
with_flip_feature: False
label_smooth: True
train_config:
optim:
name: Adam
lr_monitor: str = "val_loss"
steps: [40, 70]
gamma: 0.1
bias_lr_factor: 1
weight_decay: 0.0005
weight_decay_bias: 0.0005
warmup_factor: 0.01
warmup_iters: 10
warmup_method: linear
base_lr: 0.00035
momentum: 0.9
center_loss_weight: 0.0005
center_lr: 0.5
triplet_loss_margin: 0.3
epochs: 120
checkpoint_interval: 10
dataset_config:
train_dataset_dir: "/path/to/train_dataset_dir"
val_dataset_dir: "/path/to/test_dataset_dir"
query_dataset_dir: "/path/to/query_dataset_dir"
batch_size: 64
val_batch_size: 128
workers: 8
pixel_mean: [0.485, 0.456, 0.406]
pixel_std: [0.226, 0.226, 0.226]
padding: 10
prob: 0.5
re_prob: 0.5
sampler: softmax_triplet
num_instance: 4
re_ranking_config:
re_ranking: True
k1: 20
k2: 6
lambda_value: 0.3
|
Parameter
|
Data Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
|
dict config
|
–
|
The configuration for the model architecture
|
|
dict config
|
–
|
The configuration for the training process
|
|
dict config
|
–
|
The configuration for the dataset
|
|
dict config
|
–
|
The configuration for the re-ranking module
model_config
The
model_config parameter provides options to change the ReIdentificationNet architecture.
model_config:
backbone: resnet50
last_stride: 1
pretrain_choice: imagenet
pretrained_model_path: "/path/to/pretrained_model.pth"
input_channels: 3
input_size: [256, 128]
neck: bnneck
feat_dim: 256
num_classes: 751
neck_feat: after
metric_loss_type: triplet
with_center_loss: False
with_flip_feature: False
label_smooth: True
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
string
|
resnet50
|
The type of model, which can currently only be resnet50
|
resnet50
|
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The number of strides during convolution
|
>0
|
|
string
|
imagenet
|
Specifies the pretrained network
|
imagenet/””
|
|
string
|
The path to the pretrained model
|
|
unsigned int
|
3
|
The number of input channels
|
>0
|
|
int list
|
[256, 128]
|
The input size of the images
|
int list
|
|
string
|
bnneck
|
Specifies whether to train with BNNeck
|
bnneck/””
|
|
unsigned int
|
256
|
The output size of the feature embeddings
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
751
|
The number of unique person IDs
|
>0
|
|
string
|
after
|
Specifies which feature of BNNeck to use for testing
|
before/after
|
|
string
|
triplet
|
The type of metric loss
|
triplet/center/triplet_center
|
|
bool
|
False
|
Specifies whether to enable center loss
|
True/False
|
|
bool
|
False
|
Specifies whether to enable image flipping
|
True/False
|
|
bool
|
True
|
Specifies whether to enable label smoothing
|
True/False
train_config
The
train_config parameter defines the hyperparameters of the training process.
train_config:
optim:
name: Adam
lr_monitor: str = "val_loss"
steps: [40, 70]
gamma: 0.1
bias_lr_factor: 1
weight_decay: 0.0005
weight_decay_bias: 0.0005
warmup_factor: 0.01
warmup_iters: 10
warmup_method: linear
base_lr: 0.00035
momentum: 0.9
center_loss_weight: 0.0005
center_lr: 0.5
triplet_loss_margin: 0.3
epochs: 120
checkpoint_interval: 10
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
dict config
|
The configuration for the SGD optimizer, including the learning rate, learning scheduler, weight decay, etc.
|
|
unsigned int
|
120
|
The total number of epochs to run the experiment
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
10
|
The interval at which the checkpoints are saved
|
>0
|
|
float
|
0.0
|
The amount to clip the gradient by the L2 norm. A value of 0.0 specifies no clipping.
|
>=0
optim
The
optim parameter defines the config for the SGD optimizer in training, including the
learning rate, learning scheduler, and weight decay.
optim:
name: Adam
lr_monitor: str = "val_loss"
steps: [40, 70]
gamma: 0.1
bias_lr_factor: 1
weight_decay: 0.0005
weight_decay_bias: 0.0005
warmup_factor: 0.01
warmup_iters: 10
warmup_method: linear
base_lr: 0.00035
momentum: 0.9
center_loss_weight: 0.0005
center_lr: 0.5
triplet_loss_margin: 0.3
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
string
|
Adam
|
The name of the optimizer
|
Adam/SGD/Adamax/…
|
|
string
|
val_loss
|
The monitor value for the AutoReduce scheduler
|
val_loss/train_loss
|
|
int list
|
[40, 70]
|
The steps to decrease the learning rate for the
|
int list
|
|
float
|
0.1
|
The decay rate for the WarmupMultiStepLR
|
>0.0
|
|
float
|
1
|
The bias learning rate factor for the WarmupMultiStepLR
|
>=1
|
|
float
|
0.0005
|
The weight decay coefficient for the optimizer
|
>0.0
|
|
float
|
0.0005
|
The weight decay bias for the optimizer
|
>0.0
|
|
float
|
0.01
|
The warmup factor for the WarmupMultiStepLR scheduler
|
>0.0
|
|
unsigned int
|
10
|
The number of warmup iterations for the WarmupMultiStepLR scheduler
|
>0
|
|
string
|
linear
|
The warmup method for the optimizer
|
constant/linear
|
|
float
|
0.00035
|
The initial learning rate for the training
|
>0.0
|
|
float
|
0.9
|
The momentum for the WarmupMultiStepLR optimizer
|
>0.0
|
|
float
|
0.0005
|
The balanced weight of center loss
|
>0.0
|
|
float
|
0.5
|
The learning rate of SGD to learn the centers of center loss
|
>0.0
|
|
float
|
0.3
|
The margin value for triplet loss
|
>0.0
dataset_config
The
dataset_config parameter defines the dataset source, training batch size, and augmentation.
dataset_config:
train_dataset_dir: "/path/to/train_dataset_dir"
val_dataset_dir: "/path/to/test_dataset_dir"
query_dataset_dir: "/path/to/query_dataset_dir"
batch_size: 64
val_batch_size: 128
workers: 8
pixel_mean: [0.485, 0.456, 0.406]
pixel_std: [0.226, 0.226, 0.226]
padding: 10
prob: 0.5
re_prob: 0.5
sampler: softmax_triplet
num_instance: 4
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
string
|
The path to the train images
|
|
string
|
The path to the test images
|
|
string
|
The path to the query images
|
|
unsigned int
|
64
|
The batch size for training
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
128
|
The batch size for validation
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
8
|
The number of parallel workers processing data
|
>0
|
|
float list
|
[0.485, 0.456, 0.406]
|
The pixel mean for image normalization
|
float list
|
|
float list
|
[0.226, 0.226, 0.226]
|
The pixel standard deviation for image normalization
|
float list
|
|
unsigned int
|
10
|
The pixel padding size around images for image augmentation
|
>=1
|
|
float
|
0.5
|
The random horizontal flipping probability for the image augmentation
|
>0
|
|
float
|
0.5
|
The random erasing probability for image augmentation
|
>0
|
|
string
|
softmax_triplet
|
The type of sampler for data loading
|
softmax/triplet/softmax_triplet
|
|
unsigned int
|
4
|
The number of image instances of the same person in a batch
|
>0
re_ranking_config
The
re_ranking_config parameter defines the setting for the re-ranking module.
re_ranking_config:
re_ranking: True
k1: 20
k2: 6
lambda_value: 0.3
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
bool
|
True
|
A flag that enables the re-ranking module should be enabled
|
True/False
|
|
unsigned int
|
20
|
The k used for k-reciprocal nearest neighbors
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
6
|
The k used for local query expansion
|
>0
|
|
float
|
0.3
|
The weight of original distance in the combination with Jaccard distance
|
>0.0
Use the following command to run ReIdentificationNet training:
tao re_identification train -e <experiment_spec_file>
-r <results_dir>
-k <key>
[gpu_ids=<gpu id list>]
[resume_training_checkpoint_path=<absolute path to \*.tlt checkpoint>]
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec_file: The path to the experiment spec file.
-r, --results_dir: The path to a folder where the experiment outputs should be written.
-k, --key: The user-specific encoding key to save or load a
.tltmodel.
Optional Arguments
gpu_ids: The GPU indices list for training. If you set more than one GPU ID, multi-GPU training will be triggered automatically.
resume_training_checkpoint_path: The path to a checkpoint to continue training.
Here’s an example of using the ReIdentificationNet training command:
tao re_identification train -e $DEFAULT_SPEC -r $RESULTS_DIR -k $YOUR_KEY
The evaluation metric of ReIdentificationNet is the mean average precision and ranked accuracy.
The plots of sampled matches and the cumulative matching characteristic (CMC) curve can be obtained using
the
output_sampled_matches_plot and
output_cmc_curve_plot parameters, respectively.
Use the following command to run ReIdentificationNet evaluation:
tao re_identification evaluate -e <experiment_spec_file>
-k <key>
model=<model to be evaluated>
test_dataset=<path to test data>
query_dataset=<path to query data>
output_sampled_matches_plot=<path to the output sampled matches plot>
output_cmc_curve_plot=<path to the output CMC curve plot>
[gpu_id=<gpu index>]
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec_file: The experiment spec file to set up the evaluation experiment
-k, --key: The encoding key for the
.tltmodel
model: The
.tltmodel
test_dataset: The path to the test data
query_dataset: The path to the query data
output_sampled_matches_plot: The path to the plotted file of sampled matches
output_cmc_curve_plot: The path to the plotted file of the CMC curve
Optional Argument
gpu_id: The GPU index used to run the evaluation. You can specify the GPU index used to run evaluation when the machine has multiple GPUs installed. Note that evaluation can only run on a single GPU.
Here’s an example of using the ReIdentificationNet evaluation command:
tao re_identification evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC -k $YOUR_KEY model=$TRAINED_TLT_MODEL test_dataset=$TEST_DATA query_dataset=$QUERY_DATA output_sampled_matches_plot=$OUTPUT_SAMPLED_MATCHED_PLOT output_cmc_curve_plot=$OUTPUT_CMC_CURVE_PLOT
Use the following command to run inference on ReIdentificationNet with the
.tlt model.
tao re_identification inference -e <experiment_spec>
-k <key>
model=<inference model>
test_dataset=<path to gallery data>
query_dataset=<path to query data>
output_file=<path to output file>
[gpu_id=<gpu index>]
The output will be a JSON file that contains the feature embeddings of all the test and query data.
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up inference
-k, --key: The encoding key for the
.tltmodel
model: The
.tltmodel to perform inference with
test_dataset: The path to the test data
query_dataset: The path to the query data
output_file: The path to the output JSON file
Optional Argument
gpu_id: The index of the GPU that will be used to run inference. You can specify this value when the machine has multiple GPUs installed. Note that inference can only run on a single GPU.
Here’s an example of using the ReIdentificationNet inference command:
tao re_identification inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC -k $KEY model=$TRAINED_TLT_MODEL test_dataset=$TEST_DATA query_dataset=$QUERY_DATA output_file=$OUTPUT_FILE
The expected output would be as follows:
[
{
"img_path": "/path/to/img1.jpg",
"embedding": [-0.30, 0.12, 0.13,...]
},
{
"img_path": "/path/to/img2.jpg",
"embedding": [-0.10, -0.06, -1.85,...]
},
...
{
"img_path": "/path/to/imgN.jpg",
"embedding": [1.41, 0.63, -0.15,...]
}
]
Use the following command to export ReIdentificationNet to
.etlt format for deployment:
tao re_identification export -k <key>
-e <experiment_spec>
model=<tlt checkpoint to be exported>
[gpu_id=<gpu index>]
[output_file=<path to exported file>]
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up export
-k, --key: The encoding key for the
.tltmodel
model: The
.tltmodel to be exported
Optional Arguments
gpu_id: The index of the GPU that will be used to run the export. You can specify this value when the machine has multiple GPUs installed. Note that export can only run on a single GPU.
output_file: The path to save the exported model to. The default path is in the same directory as the
\*.tltmodel.
Here’s an example of using the ReIdentificationNet export command:
tao re_identification export -e $DEFAULT_SPEC -k $YOUR_KEY model=$TRAINED_TLT_MODEL
You can deploy the trained deep -earning and computer-vision models on edge devices–such as a Jetson Xavier,
Jetson Nano, or Tesla–or in the cloud with NVIDIA GPUs. The exported
\*.etlt model can also be used with TAO Toolkit Triton Apps.
Running ReIdentificationNet Inference on the Triton Sample
The TAO Toolkit Triton Apps provide an inference sample for ReIdentificationNet. It consumes a TensorRT engine and supports running with a directory of query (probe) images and a directory of test (gallery) images containing the same identities.
To use this sample, you need to generate the TensorRT engine from an
\*.etlt model using
tao-converter.
Generating TensorRT Engine Using
tao-converter
The
tao-converter tool is provided with the TAO Toolkit
to facilitate the deployment of TAO trained models on TensorRT and/or Deepstream.
This section elaborates on how to generate a TensorRT engine using
tao-converter.
For deployment platforms with an x86-based CPU and discrete GPUs, the
tao-converter
is distributed within the TAO docker. Therefore, we suggest using the docker to generate
the engine. However, this requires that the user adhere to the same minor version of
TensorRT as distributed with the docker. The TAO docker includes TensorRT version 8.0.
Instructions for x86
For an x86 platform with discrete GPUs, the default TAO package includes the
tao-converter
built for TensorRT 8.2.5.1 with CUDA 11.4 and CUDNN 8.2. However, for any other version of CUDA and
TensorRT, please refer to the overview section for download. Once the
tao-converter is downloaded, follow the instructions below to generate a TensorRT engine.
Unzip the zip file on the target machine.
Install the OpenSSL package using the command:
sudo apt-get install libssl-dev
Export the following environment variables:
$ export TRT_LIB_PATH=”/usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu”
$ export TRT_INC_PATH=”/usr/include/x86_64-linux-gnu”
Run the
tao-converterusing the sample command below and generate the engine.
Instructions to build TensorRT OSS on Jetson can be found in the TensorRT OSS on x86 section above or in this GitHub repo.
Make sure to follow the output node names as mentioned in the Exporting the Model section of the respective model.
Instructions for Jetson
For the Jetson platform, the
tao-converter is available to download in the NVIDIA developer zone. You may choose
the version you wish to download as listed in the overview section.
Once the
tao-converter is downloaded, please follow the instructions below to generate a
TensorRT engine.
Unzip the zip file on the target machine.
Install the OpenSSL package using the command:
sudo apt-get install libssl-dev
Export the following environment variables:
$ export TRT_LIB_PATH=”/usr/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu”
$ export TRT_INC_PATH=”/usr/include/aarch64-linux-gnu”
For Jetson devices, TensorRT comes pre-installed with Jetpack. If you are using older JetPack, upgrade to JetPack-5.0DP.
Instructions to build TensorRT OSS on Jetson can be found in the TensorRT OSS on Jetson (ARM64) section above or in this GitHub repo.
Run the
tao-converterusing the sample command below and generate the engine.
Make sure to follow the output node names as mentioned in
Exporting the Model
section of the respective model.
Using the
tao-converter
Here is a sample command to generate the ReIdentificationNet engine through
tao-converter:
#convert ResNet50 model, input image of width 128 and height 256:
tao-converter <etlt_model> \
-k <key_to_etlt_model> \
-d 3,256,128 \
-p input,1x3x256x128,4x3x256x128,16x3x256x128 \
-o fc_pred \
-t fp16 \
-m 16 \
-e <path_to_generated_trt_engine>
This command will generate an optimized TensorRT engine.
Running the Triton Inference Sample
You can generate the TensorRT engine when starting the Triton server using the following command:
bash scripts/start_server.sh
When the server is running, you can get results from a directory of query images and a directory of test images using the following command with a client:
python tao_client.py <path_to_query_directory> \
--test_dir <path_to_test_directory>
-m re_identification_tao \
-x 1 \
-b 16 \
--mode Re_identification \
-i https \
-u localhost:8000 \
--async \
--output_path <path_to_output_directory>
The server will perform inference on the input image directories. The results are saved as a JSON file. The following is a sample of the JSON output:
[
...,
{
"img_path": "/localhome/Data/market1501/query/1121_c3s2_156744_00.jpg",
"embedding": [-1.1530249118804932, -1.8521332740783691,..., 0.380886435508728]
},...
{
"img_path": "/localhome/Data/market1501/bounding_box_test/1377_c2s3_038007_05.jpg",
"embedding": [0.09496910870075226, 0.26107653975486755,..., 0.2835155725479126]
},...
]
End-to-End Inference Using Triton
The TAO Toolkit Triton Apps provides a sample for end-to-end inference from a directory of query images and a directory of test images. The sample downloads the Market-1501 dataset and randomly samples a subset of 100 identities. The client implicitly converts the image samples into arrays and sends them to the Triton server. The feature embedding for each image is returned and saved to the JSON output. An image of sampled matches and a figure of the CMC curve is also generated for visualization.
You can start the Triton server using the following command (only the ReIdentificationNet model will be downloaded and converted into a TensorRT engine):
bash scripts/re_id_e2e_inference/start_server.sh
Once the Triton server has started, open another terminal and use the following command to run re-identification on the query and test images using the Triton server instance that you have previously spun up:
bash scripts/re_id_e2e_inference/start_client.sh