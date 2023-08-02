DSSD with TAO Deploy

Same spec file can be used as the tao dssd export command.

Use the following command to run DSSD engine generation:

Copy Copied! tao-deploy dssd gen_trt_engine [-h] [-v] -m MODEL_PATH -k KEY -e EXPERIMENT_SPEC [--data_type {fp32,fp16,int8}] [--engine_file ENGINE_FILE] [--cal_image_dir CAL_IMAGE_DIR] [--cal_data_file CAL_DATA_FILE] [--cal_cache_file CAL_CACHE_FILE] [--cal_json_file CAL_JSON_FILE] [--max_batch_size MAX_BATCH_SIZE] [--min_batch_size MIN_BATCH_SIZE] [--opt_batch_size OPT_BATCH_SIZE] [--batch_size BATCH_SIZE] [--batches BATCHES] [--max_workspace_size MAX_WORKSPACE_SIZE] [-s STRICT_TYPE_CONSTRAINTS] [--force_ptq FORCE_PTQ] [--gpu_index GPU_INDEX] [--log_file LOG_FILE]

-m, --model_path : The .etlt model to be converted.

-e, --experiment_spec : The experiment spec file to set up the TensorRT engine generation. This should be the same as the export specification file.

-k, --key : A user-specific encoding key to load a .etlt model.

-h, --help : Show this help message and exit.

--data_type : The desired engine data type. The options are fp32 , fp16 , int8 . The default value is fp32 . A calibration cache will be generated in INT8 mode. If using INT8, the following INT8 arguments are required.

--engine_file : Path to the serialized TensorRT engine file. Note that this file is hardware specific, and cannot be generalized across GPUs. As TensorRT engine file is hardware specific, you cannot use this engine file for deployment unless the deployment GPU is identical to training GPU.

-s, --strict_type_constraints : A Boolean flag indicating whether to apply the TensorRT strict type constraints when building the TensorRT engine.

--gpu_index : The index of (discrete) GPUs used for exporting the model. You can specify the index of the GPU to run export if the machine has multiple GPUs installed. Note that gen_trt_engine can only run on a single GPU.

--log_file : The path to the log file. The default path is “stdout”.

--cal_data_file : Tensorfile generated for calibrating the engine. This can also be an output file if used with --cal_image_dir .

--cal_image_dir : Directory of images to use for calibration.

Note --cal_image_dir parameter for images and applies the necessary preprocessing to generate a tensorfile at the path mentioned in the --cal_data_file parameter, which is in turn used for calibration. The number of batches in the tensorfile generated is obtained from the value set to the --batches parameter, and the batch_size is obtained from the value set to the --batch_size parameter. Be sure that the directory mentioned in --cal_image_dir has at least batch_size * batches number of images in it. The valid image extensions are .jpg, .jpeg, and .png. In this case, the input_dimensions of the calibration tensors are derived from the input layer of the .etlt model.





--cal_cache_file : The path to save the calibration cache file to. The default value is ./cal.bin .

--cal_json_file : The path to the json file containing tensor scale for QAT models. This argument is required if an engine for QAT model is being generated.

--batches : Number of batches to use for calibration. The default value is 10.

--batch_size : Batch size to use for calibration. The default value is 1.

--max_batch_size : Maximum batch size of TensorRT engine. The default value is 1.

--min_batch_size : Minimum batch size of TensorRT engine. The default value is 1.

--opt_batch_size : Optimal batch size of TensorRT engine. The default value is 1.

--max_workspace_size : Maximum workspace size in Gb of TensorRT engine. The default value is: (2 Gb).

--force_ptq : A boolean flag to force post training quantization on the exported etlt model.

Note When generating TensorRT engine for a model trained with QAT enabled, the tensor scale factors defined by the cal_cache_file argument is required. However, note that the current version of QAT doesn’t natively support DLA int8 deployment in the Jetson. In order to deploy this model on a Jetson with DLA int8 , use the --force_ptq flag to use TensorRT post training quantization to generate the calibration cache file.





Here’s an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate INT8 TensorRT engine:

Copy Copied! tao-deploy dssd gen_trt_engine -m /workspace/ssd_resnet18_epoch_100_int8.etlt \ -e /workspace/ssd_retrain_resnet18_kitti.txt \ -k $KEY \ --cal_image_dir /workspace/data/training/image_2 \ --data_type int8 \ --batch_size 8 \ --batches 10 \ --cal_cache_file /export/cal.bin \ --cal_data_file /export/cal.tensorfile \ --engine_file /export/int8.engine



